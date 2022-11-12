Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Woodfire Rockford

517 Reviews

$$

408 E State St

Rockford, IL 61104

Popular Items

Margherita
Pepperoni
Havarti Stuffed Coccoli

Appetizers-

Bruschetta

$10.00

Grape tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil and sea salt on crostini

Burrata

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella & cream, grape tomatoes, olive oil & balsamic glaze on focaccia

Grilled Octopus

$15.50

Marinated and char-broiled Spanish octopus served with lemon, arugula and cherry tomatoes

Havarti Stuffed Coccoli

$12.00

Creamy Havarti cheese, stuffed inside dough balls, deep fried then finished with garlic butter, salt & pepper

Meatball Gigante

$14.00

Housemade veal & pork, slow-roasted pork ragu sauce, crostini

Olive Assortment

$7.00

Warm, marinated olives with fresh baguette slices

Tuscan Fries

$7.00

Idaho potatoes cooked in duck fat, finished with Grana Padano, garlic, fresh herbs & black truffle sea salt

Salads-

Woodfire Chopped

$13.50

Romaine, iceberg, radicchio, garbanzo beans, grape tomato, green beans, hard-boiled egg, red onion, avocado and bleu cheese crumble with balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula

$12.50

Arugula, dried cherries, walnuts, goat cheese, grape jam vinaigrette

Woodfire Wedge

$12.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, crispy prosciutto, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, house-made bleu cheese dressing, balsamic drizzle

Cesar

$10.00

Romaine, house-made croutons, Granda Padano, Caesar dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Pasta-

Tagliatelli

$20.00

Housemade traditional slow-simmered Bolognese with beef, pork, veal & prosciutto, Grana Padano

Basil Pesto Gnocchi

$17.50

Classic potato gnocchi in our summer basil pesto cream sauce

Fusilli

$20.00

Sautéed shrimp, butter, garlic, grape tomatoes, white wine, basil, lemon

Bucatini + Meatballs

$18.50

Sunday gravy, Woodfire meatballs, Grana Padano, basil

JoeFredo

$18.50

Fettucine, Grana Padano butter, fresh cream & a touch of garlic

Vodka Rigatoni

$18.50

Housemade rigatoni, vodka sauce, Grana Padano

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$17.50

Pizza-

Lobster Pizza

$25.00

Savory lobster base with lobster medallions, fresh mozzarella, shredded Grana Padano & drawn butter

Red Proscuitto with Arugula

$18.50

Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, olive oil, arugula, Grana Padano, prosciutto di parma

Shrimp Bolognese

$18.00

Sauce, SPICY chopped shrimp arrabbiata, Grana Padano, olive oil

Basil Pesto

$17.00

Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, parmigiano

Breakfast

$17.00

Farm fresh scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, fresh mozzarella, cheddar cheese

Sausage with Rapini and Ricotta

$18.50

Fennel sausage, rapini, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Grana Padano, chili flake

Rosemary

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ sauce, diced white meat chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion, cilantro-peach sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Buffalo sauce, fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, chicken breast, sour cream, celery

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

House-made ranch, diced white meat chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella, cheddar cheese, topped with jalapenos & green onion

Artichoke & Gorgonzola

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, artichoke quarters, gorgonzola, olive oil

Roasted Red Pepper & Goat Cheese

$18.50

Basil pesto sauce, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, artichokes and red onion

Margherita

$14.50

Fresh Mozzarella, hand crushed Italian tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil

Sausage

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, sauce, sausage

Pepperoni

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni

Sausage and Mushroom

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, sauce, fennel sausage, cremini mushrooms

Sausage and Pepperoni

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, sausage

Sun-Dried Tomato & Goat Cheese

$18.50

Fresh mozzarella, sauce, sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, arugula, Grana Padano, olive oil, sea salt

Sausage and Giardinara

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, sauce, fennel sausage, peppers, HOT-spicy giardiniera

Spinach and Mushroom

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, sauce, baby spinach, cremini mushrooms, Grana Padano, olive oil, sea salt

Veggie

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, sauce, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red onion, Grana Padano

White

$14.50

Fresh mozzarella, Grana Padano, olive oil

Rosemary Sausage

$16.50

Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh rosemary, fennel sausage

White Proscuitto with Arugula

$18.50

Fresh mozzarella, olive oil, arugula, Grana Padano, prosciutto di parma

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

408 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104

Directions

Gallery
Woodfire Rockford image
Woodfire Rockford image
Woodfire Rockford image

Map
More near Rockford
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
