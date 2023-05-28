Main picView gallery

WoodFire Pies

221 West Pomona Boulevard

Monterey Park, CA 91754

BUY 3 PIZZAS GET 1 FREE
BUY3GET1
Popular Items

The Margherita

The Margherita

$16.00

12inch, 6 slices Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Fresh basil

Pizza Pies

The Margherita

The Margherita

$16.00

12inch, 6 slices Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Fresh basil

The Veggie

$17.00

12inch, 6 slices Red Sauce, Black Olives Cremini mushrooms, Red Onions

The Al Pastor

$18.50

12inch, 6 slices Al Pastor Meat, Pineapple, Chile Verde, Cilantro Garnish

The Pepperoni

$16.00

12inch, 6 slices, Red Sauce, Cheese, Cupping Pepperoni,

Vegan Cheese

$19.00Out of stock

12inch, 6 slices, Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese,

Vegan Pepperoni

$21.00Out of stock

12inch, 6 slices, Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni,

Hawaii

$17.00

12inch, 6 slices, Red Sauce, Cheese, Smoked Ham, Pineapple

Meat Lovers

$17.50

12inch, 6 slices, Red Sauce, Cheese, Cupping Pepperoni, Smoke Ham, Sausage crumble

Drinks

Coke (Can)

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.95

Sprite (Can)

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neo-Neapolitan Wood Fire pizza.

221 West Pomona Boulevard, Monterey Park, CA 91754

