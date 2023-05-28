WoodFire Pies
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Neo-Neapolitan Wood Fire pizza.
Location
221 West Pomona Boulevard, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Delicious Food Corner- Montery Park - 2325 S. Garfield Ave.
No Reviews
2325 S. Garfield Ave. Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant
Fire Wings - Monterey Park, CA.
No Reviews
2120 S. Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant
Silverlake Ramen in Santa Monica promenade
No Reviews
2170 South Atlantic Boulevard Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Monterey Park
Phoenix Food Boutique - Monterey Park
4.2 • 1,107
500 North Atlantic Boulevard Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant
It's Boba Time - Monterey Park
4.6 • 1,103
2252 S Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant
More near Monterey Park