The Woodhouse Lodge (Woodhouse Pizza) 3807 County Route 26
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Woodhouse Pizza is open for Takeout or Hangout! Serving a selection of natural wines, cocktails, local beer, small plates, and pizza with ingredients from neighborhood farms. Bring a blanket and relax on the grounds of The Woodhouse Lodge, sit by a fire pit, enjoy the patio - or grab a table in the revived dance hall-turned casual dining room. We can't wait to see you!
Location
3807 County Route 26, Greenville, NY 12083
Gallery
