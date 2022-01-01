  • Home
The Woodhouse Lodge (Woodhouse Pizza) 3807 County Route 26

No reviews yet

3807 County Route 26

Greenville, NY 12083

Popular Items

Classic Pizza
Caesar Salad
Stuffed Peppadew Prosciutto and Mozzarella

Bar Snacks

Bar Snacks Per Person

$5.00

Assortment of Small Bites

Stuffed Peppadew Prosciutto and Mozzarella

$5.00

Prosciutto and Provolone

Marinated Mozzarella

$5.00

Marinated Mozzarella

Cured Olives

$5.00

Cured Olives

House Giardiniera

$5.00

Pickled Veg and Salami

Piperade

$5.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic, Basil

Small Plate

Butternut squash, local lacinto kale, oregano, thyme.

Burrata

$15.00

Burrata, roasted red peppers, hot cherry peppers, red wine gastrique, garlic bread

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parm, Anchovies, Cured Egg

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Meatballs

$12.00

House-made Beef, Pork, and Ricotta Meatballs Served with Red Sauce and Garlic Bread

Roasted Fondue Potatoes

$10.00

Roasted fingerling potatoes, fondue, mushrooms, crispy prosciutto.

Italian Cauliflower

$9.00

Roasted seasoned cauliflower, red onions, tomato and red pepper sauce, oregano.

Pizza

Classic Pizza

$14.00

Red Sauce and Fresh Local Mozzarella

Green Pizza

$15.00

Hazelnut and Herb Pesto, Aged Gouda, Fresh Local Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, and Calabrian Chilis

Red Pizza (No Cheese)

$13.00

Double Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Oregano, & Red Pepper Flake

White Pizza

$15.00

Cream Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Oregano, Red Pepper Flake, Ricotta, & Mozzarella

Margaherita

$15.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Oregano, Red Pepper Flake, Fresh Local Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil

Spinach Artichoke Pie

$22.00

White pie with artichoke hearts, spinach and garlic

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake, espresso, Hazelnuts, and Whipped Cream

Cheesecake

$10.00

3 cheese cheesecake with mixed berry compote.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Woodhouse Pizza is open for Takeout or Hangout! Serving a selection of natural wines, cocktails, local beer, small plates, and pizza with ingredients from neighborhood farms. Bring a blanket and relax on the grounds of The Woodhouse Lodge, sit by a fire pit, enjoy the patio - or grab a table in the revived dance hall-turned casual dining room. We can't wait to see you!

Location

3807 County Route 26, Greenville, NY 12083

Directions

