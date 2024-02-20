Woodhouse Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
WoodHouse is located in the heart of Benton, KY, offering a refreshing take on quick-serve dining with its signature rice bowls and smash burgers. Embracing a farm-to-table philosophy, each dish is crafted from the freshest ingredients, creating an array of flavors that cater to every palate. The restaurant boasts an inviting atmosphere, making it the perfect lunchtime getaway for busy professionals, families, and food enthusiasts alike. At WoodHouse, guests are friends.
Location
319 Main Street, Benton, KY 42025
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ralph's Harborview Bar & Grill at Moors Resort & Marina
4.4 • 323
570 Moors Rd Gilbertsville, KY 42044
View restaurant