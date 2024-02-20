Restaurant info

WoodHouse is located in the heart of Benton, KY, offering a refreshing take on quick-serve dining with its signature rice bowls and smash burgers. Embracing a farm-to-table philosophy, each dish is crafted from the freshest ingredients, creating an array of flavors that cater to every palate. The restaurant boasts an inviting atmosphere, making it the perfect lunchtime getaway for busy professionals, families, and food enthusiasts alike. At WoodHouse, guests are friends.

