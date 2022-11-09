  • Home
Woodland Tap Room 207 N Central Avenue

No reviews yet

207 N Central Avenue

Owen, WI 54460

Pizza

MeatEaters

$16.95

Supreme

$14.95

Garden

$13.95

Philly Cheese

$14.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Kitchen Sink

$16.95

Build Your Own

$9.95

Paninis

Al Capone

$7.95

Baby Face Nelson

$7.95

Bonnie and Clyde

$8.50

John Dillinger

$7.95

Jimmy Hoffa

$8.25

Bugsy Siegel

$7.95

Machine Gun Kelly

$7.95

Cheesehead Mafia

$5.95

Build your Own

$6.95

Appetizers and Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Brew City Steak Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Mushrooms

$4.50

Cheese Curds

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.95

Potato Salad

$2.50

Nachos Small

$6.95

Nachos Large

$10.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

Beef Quesadilla

$7.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.95

RailRoad Ties

$5.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
207 N Central Avenue, Owen, WI 54460

