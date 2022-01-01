Woodland Oak Tree 1020 Atlantic Avenue Woodland, WA 98674
BREAKFAST MAIN
STRAWBERRY STUFFED FRENCH TOAST
BURRITO
ham, hashbrowns, cheese, two eggs, in a tortilla topped with salsa
COUNTRY COMBO
large portion of ham, two pieces of bacon, and two sausage links, three eggs, hashbrowns and choice of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, or toast.
EGGS BENEDICT
poached eggs on an english muffin with ham and hollandaise sauce, side of hashbrowns
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
two eggs, tortillas, and salsa, served with hashbrowns
MEAT & EGGS
choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, plus eggs, hashbrowns, and toast
OATMEAL
classic steel-cut oatmeal, raisins, brown sugar and a side of toast
PORK CHOPS
STEAK AND EGGS
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
LABOR DAY SPECIAL
MONTE CRISTO
2 EGG BREAKFAST
MESSES
CAFE MESS
prawns, green onions, two eggs, and hashbrowns with hollandaise sauce, with english muffin
CLASSIC COUNTRY MESS
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, ham, bacon, sausage, two eggs, and hashbrowns topped with cheese, gravy, and salsa
DENVER SCRAMBLE
ham, green peppers, onions, two eggs, and topped with cheese, served with hashbrowns
INTERNATIONAL MESS
german sausage, jalapeños, two eggs, potatoes, topped with four cheeses and alfredo sauce
ITALIAN MESS
sausage, onion, olive, pepperoncini and italian seasonings, two eggs and hashbrowns topped with parmesan cheese and alfredo
MEXICAN MESS
seasoned ground beef, salsa, two eggs, and hashbrowns topped with cheese and avocado, served with a flour tortilla
SOUTHWEST MESS
sausage, onion, red pepper, jalapeño, avocado, two eggs, and hashbrowns topped with cheese, salsa, and sour cream
FROM THE GRIDDLE
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
made from scratch
CHEESE BLINTZES
served with choice of strawberries & whipped cream or warm apples & cinnamon, also choice of hashbrowns or potatoes o'brien
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
served with two eggs, hashbrowns, and toast
CORNED BEEF HASH
served with two eggs, hashbrowns, and toast
COUNTRY BISCUIT
biscuit with gravy, breaded chicken, two eggs, cheddar cheese, and two strips bacon
COUNTRY SKILLET
scramble with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, german sausage, or veggies mixed with two eggs and hashbrowns, topped with cheese and salsa, served with toast
FRENCH TOAST
thick bread dipped in batter
MAPLE WALNUT FRENCH TOAST
served with two eggs and bacon or sausage
WAFFLE COMBO
served with bacon or sausage and two eggs
VALUE FRENCH TOAST
CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST
OMELETTES
BUILD YOUR OWN
choose three of the following: ham, bacon, sausage, german sausage, grilled chicken, spinach, jalapeno, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, avocado, we add cheese
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
chicken fried steak chopped up and topped with gravy
GREEK
red pepper, spinach, kalamata olives, and feta cheese
ITALIAN
italian seasoning, sausage, black olives, pepperoncinis, parmesan cheese, topped with alfredo
MUSHROOM
sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese
SOUTHWESTERN
chicken, jalapeno, avocado, three cheese topped with sour cream, cilantro
HAM N CHEESE OMELETTE
VEGGIE OMELETTE
PRIME RIB OMELET
CHEESE OMELETTE
SIDES
1 BISCUIT & GRAVY
1 EGG
1 WAFFLE
2 BISCUITS & GRAVY
2 EGGS
ADD MIXED BERRIES N WHIP
ADD STRAWBERRIES W/WHIP
S/HOLLANDAISE
S/OMELETTE
SIDE OF GRAVY
SIDE OF MEAT
SIDE OF HASHBROWNS
SIDE OF SALSA
TOAST
S\AVOCADO
CUP FRUIT
BOWL FRUIT
SIDE CORN BEEF HASH
KIDS BREAKFAST
APPETIZERS
SANDWICHES
BLT
COUNTRY CLUB
smoked turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, and cheddar cheese on sourdough toast with lettuce, tomato and mayo
FRENCH DIP
thin sliced roast beef on a soft hoagie roll, served with au jus
GRILLED CHEESE
cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone on sourdough
GRILLED HAM & CHEESE
HONEY CURED HAM
Slices of ham, piled on rye, with mustard mayo, tomato and swiss
MEATLOAF MELT
homemade meatloaf, cheddar cheese on slices of grilled sourdough bread.
TURKEY MELT
turkey slices on thick sourdough toast with swiss cheese and tomato slices
TURKEY NATURAL
smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and mayo on whole wheat
TURKEY REUBEN
SPICY ITALIAN SANDWICH
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
HALIBUT FISH SANDWICH
PRIME RIB DIP
GRILLED SALMON SANDWICH
OPEN FACE POT ROAST SANDWICH
POTATO ROAST SANDWICH
POOR BOY SANDWICH
BURGERS & MORE
HAMBURGER
CHEESEBURGER
choose from cheddar, swiss, or pepperjack
BACON CHEDDAR
MUSHROOM SWISS
COLOSSAL CHILI
chili, diced onions, and cheese
BURGER, YOUR WAY
choose three from the following: bacon, ham, turkey, mushrooms, avocado, egg, jalapenos, comes with BBQ sauce and cheese
CHICKEN TENDER MELT
chicken strips on grilled sourdough with cheddar cheese, tomato and ranch
GRILLED CHICKEN
grilled chicken breast on burger bun
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
roast beef, grilled onions, and bell peppers on hoagie roll
PATTY MELT
BURGER DIP
SALADS & SOUPS
BIG SALAD
cheese, red onion, tomato, cucumber, sunflower seeds, croutons
CAESAR SALAD
romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese
CHEF'S SALAD
strips of ham, turkey, three cheeses, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and hardboiled egg
COBB SALAD
turkey, bacon, three cheeses, croutons, tomato, egg and avocado
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
chicken breast strips with tomato, red onion, cheese, croutons, and honey mustard dressing
FAJITA SALAD
steak or chicken, green peppers, onions, salsa, sour cream, in taco shell bowl
OAK TREE SALAD
beets and sunflower seeds, green goddess dressing
ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD
crispy chinese noodles topped with grilled chicken, sesame seeds, and oriental dressing
SOUP
chili or soup of the day, served with a dinner roll
TACO SALAD
ground beef, tomato, cheese, avocado, olives, onion in taco shell
TRIM SALAD
prawns, cheese, tomato, croutons, avocado, cucumber, and egg
SIDE REGULAR SALAD
SIDE OAK TREE SALAD
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
DINNER MAIN
BBQ BEEF RIBS
BBQ PORK RIBS
served with fries, green beans, and a dinner roll
BEEFSTEAK
served with mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU
breaded chicken breasts stuffed with ham and swiss and topped with hollandaise sauce, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
served with mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans
CHICKEN STRIP DINNER
served with fries
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
FISH & CHIPS
served with fries and coleslaw
FRIED CHICKEN
four pieces, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans
GRILLED SALMON
8 oz, served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables
LASAGNA
served with garlic toast
LIVER & ONIONS
served with mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans
MEAT LOAF DINNER
served with mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans
PORK CHOPS
POT ROAST
PRIME RIB DINNER
RIBEYE
cooked to order and served with sauteed vegetables and a baked potato or french fries
T-BONE STEAK
served with mashed or baked potato and green beans
SURF N TURF
NY STEAK SPECIAL
KIDS LUNCH/DINNER
DESSERT
CARROT CAKE
CHOCOLATE CAKE
CHOCOLATE TEMPTATION
layers of cream and hazelnut
CINNAMON ROLL
LEMON MASCARPONE CAKE
NY COLOSSAL CHEESECAKE
with strawberry or mixed berries
PIE
RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE
TIRAMISU
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
1 SCOOP ICE CREAM
SUNDAE
KIDS SUNDAE
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
OG CINAMON ROLLS
WHOLE CAKE
WHOLE PIE
SIDES
MINI LOAF
SIDE OF GRAVY
SIDE OF SALSA
SIDE OF SOUR CREAM
S/DIPPING SAUCE
SIDE OF BEETS
MASHED POTATO & GRAVY
S/AU JUS
S/HOLLANDAISE
BREAD
SIDE OF SALMON
S/GREEN BEANS
S/ALFREDO SAUCE
S/LOADED BAKED POTATO
HAMBURGER PATTY
S/GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
SIDE OF FRUIT
S/CHEESE
S\SHRIMP
1 CHICKEN STRIP
S\COLESLAW
N/A DRINKS
SOFT DRINKS
LEMONADE
JUICE
ICED TEA
COFFEE
TEA
HOT CHOCOLATE
SMALL MILK
LARGE MILK
KIDS JUICE
KIDS SODA
SMALL JUICE
FLAVORED LEMONADE
LARGE CHOCOLATE MILK
SMALL CHOCOLATE MILK
ICED COFFEE
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
ROY ROGERS
VIRGEN PINA COLADA
BOTTLE GLASS COKE
BOTTLE SPRITE
ROOTBEER FLOAT
MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE
COWBOY HOT CHOCOLATE
APPLE CIDER
LIQUEURS
ABSINTHE
AMARETTO
APEROL
BAILEY'S
BLUE CURACAO
BUTTERSHOTS
CAMPARI
CREME DE CACAO DARK
CREME DE CACAO WHITE
CREME DE MENTHE
FRANGELICO
GRAND MARNIER
IRISH COFFEE LIQUEUR
JAGERMEISTER
KAHLUA
MIDORI
PEACHTREE
RUMPLEMINZ
SLOE GIN
SOUTHERN COMFORT
ST. GERMAINE
TRIPLE SEC
RUM
SCOTCH
TEQUILA
WELL TEQUILA
1800 CRISTALINO ANEJO
1800 REPOSADO
818 ANEJO
818 BLANCO
818 REPOSADO
CALIROSA ANEJO
CALIROSA ROSA
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
CAZADORES REPOSADO
DEL MAGUEY VIDA MEZCAL
DON JULIO ANEJO
DON JULIO BLANCO
DON JULIO REPOSADO
ESPOLON BLANCO
ESPOLON REPOSADO
HORNITOS PLATA
HORNITOS REPOSADO
ILEGAL JOVEN MEZCAL
LUNAZUL BLANCO
TEREMANA BLANCO
TEREMANA REPOSADO
VODKA
WELL VODKA
ABSOLUT
BELVEDERE
BLUE ICE HUCKLEBERRY
BLUE ICE WHEAT
CAROLINA SWEET TEA
DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT
DEEP EDDY LEMON
DEEP EDDY PEACH
GREY GOOSE
GREY GOOSE W.MELON & BASIL
KETEL ONE
NEW AMSTERDAM
NEW AMSTERDAM GRAPEFRUIT
NEW AMSTERDAM LEMON
NEW AMSTERDAM PINK WHITNEY
OCEAN ORGANIC
SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY
TIMBERLINE
Titos
WHIPPED
OLYMPIA
WHISKEY
WELL BOURBON
WELL WHISKY
ANGEL'S ENVY
BASIL HAYDEN'S
BLACK VELVET
BULLEIT BOURBON
BULLEIT RYE
CROWN APPLE
CROWN ROYAL
ELIJAH CRAIG
HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE
JACK DANIEL'S
JAMESON
JAMESON ORANGE
JIM BEAM
KNOB CREEK
KNOB CREEK RYE
MAKER'S MARK
MCNAUGHTON
PENDLETON
PENDLETON MIDNIGHT
PENDLETON MILITARY ED.
SEAGRAM'S 7
SHEEP DOG PEANUT BUTTER
SINFIRE
SLOW & LOW
SUNTORY TOKI
SOUTHERN COMFORT
GIN
FEATURED COCKTAILS
B-52 COFFEE
BASIL HAYDEN OLD FASHION
BLACK OPAL
COUNTRY PUNCH
GINGERBREAD TINI
Kahlua Baileys vodka half and half gingerbread syrup
GRAPEFRUIT DROP
IRISHMAN COFFEE
Izzy's MARGARITA
KILLER CLIFF CBD N/A
LEMON DROP
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
ORANGE KUSH
SLOW & LOW
TO GO DRINKS
VIOLET LEMON DROP
A
B
C - E
F - L
M - N
O - S
T - W
BY THE GLASS
Columbia Rose
CANYON ROAD CAB SAV (HOUSE)
JOE PINOT NOIR
MARYHILL MERLOT
MARYHILL WINEMAKER'S RESERVE
ST MICHELLE CAB
ST MICHELLE MERLOT
ST MICHELLE SYRAH
PORT TAYLOR NEW YORK
JOE ROSE OF PINOT NOIR
TATTOO GIRL ROSE
COLUMBIA VALLEY ROSE
WYCLIFF CHAMPAGNE
LA MARCA PROSECCO
CANYON ROAD PINOT GRIGIO
CANYON ROAD CHARDONNAY
MARYHILL CHARDONNAY
ST MICH PINOT GRIS
ST MICHELLE CHARD
RIESLING
BY THE BOTTLE
Wycliffe CHAMPAGNE
COLUMBIA ROSE
ENCHANTED CELLARS CAB FRANC BOTTLE
ENCHANTED CELLARS CAB SAV BOTTLE
ENCHANTED CELLARS CUVEE MARQUIS BOTTLE
ENCHANTED CELLARS MERLOT BOTTLE
ENCHANTED SAUVIGNON BLANC
ENCHNTED CELLARS CRIMSON BLEND BOTTLE
JOE PINOT NOIR BOTTLE
JOE ROSE OF PINOT NOIR BOTTLE
LA MARCA PROSECCO BOTTLE
MARYHILL CHARDONNAY BOTTLE
MARYHILL MERLOT BOTTLE
MARYHILL WINEMAKER'S RES.
ST MICH CAB
ST MICH MERLOT
ST MICH PINOT GRIS
ST MICH SYRAH
ST MICHELLE CHARD
ST MICHELLE RIESLING
TATOO GIRL ROSE
ON TAP
BEER BOTTLES/CANS
BLUE MOON BOTTLE
BUD LIGHT
BUDWEISER
BUSH LIGHT
COORS BANQUET BOTTLE
COORS LIGHT BOTTLE
CORONA BOTTLE
DESCHUTES BLACK BUTTE PORTER BOTTLE
FAT TIRE AMBER ALE
GHOSTFISH GLUTEN FREE GRAPEFRUIT IPA
GHOSTFISH GLUTEN FREE PALE ALE
HEINEKEN
MICHELOB ULTRA
WRECKING BALL IMPERIAL STOUT
WIDMER HEFE
Cafe beer
HIGH NOON
NON ALCOHOLIC BEER
SODA
BOTTLED WATER
GIFT CERTIFICATE
GARDEN ROOM
BANQUET ROOM
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
A restaurant where we are pushing the boundaries of excellent service, and outstanding scratch food.
