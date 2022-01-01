Woodland Oak Tree 1020 Atlantic Avenue Woodland, WA 98674

  • Home
BREAKFAST MAIN

STRAWBERRY STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$10.95

BURRITO

$14.95

ham, hashbrowns, cheese, two eggs, in a tortilla topped with salsa

COUNTRY COMBO

$17.95

large portion of ham, two pieces of bacon, and two sausage links, three eggs, hashbrowns and choice of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, or toast.

EGGS BENEDICT

$15.95

poached eggs on an english muffin with ham and hollandaise sauce, side of hashbrowns

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$14.95

two eggs, tortillas, and salsa, served with hashbrowns

MEAT & EGGS

$14.95

choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, plus eggs, hashbrowns, and toast

OATMEAL

$8.95

classic steel-cut oatmeal, raisins, brown sugar and a side of toast

PORK CHOPS

$19.50

STEAK AND EGGS

$28.50

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.95

LABOR DAY SPECIAL

$9.95

MONTE CRISTO

$14.95

2 EGG BREAKFAST

$7.95

MESSES

CAFE MESS

$15.95

prawns, green onions, two eggs, and hashbrowns with hollandaise sauce, with english muffin

CLASSIC COUNTRY MESS

$14.95

mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, ham, bacon, sausage, two eggs, and hashbrowns topped with cheese, gravy, and salsa

DENVER SCRAMBLE

$14.95

ham, green peppers, onions, two eggs, and topped with cheese, served with hashbrowns

INTERNATIONAL MESS

$15.95

german sausage, jalapeños, two eggs, potatoes, topped with four cheeses and alfredo sauce

ITALIAN MESS

$15.95

sausage, onion, olive, pepperoncini and italian seasonings, two eggs and hashbrowns topped with parmesan cheese and alfredo

MEXICAN MESS

$15.95

seasoned ground beef, salsa, two eggs, and hashbrowns topped with cheese and avocado, served with a flour tortilla

SOUTHWEST MESS

$14.95

sausage, onion, red pepper, jalapeño, avocado, two eggs, and hashbrowns topped with cheese, salsa, and sour cream

FROM THE GRIDDLE

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$6.50+

made from scratch

CHEESE BLINTZES

$14.95

served with choice of strawberries & whipped cream or warm apples & cinnamon, also choice of hashbrowns or potatoes o'brien

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$18.95+

served with two eggs, hashbrowns, and toast

CORNED BEEF HASH

$15.95

served with two eggs, hashbrowns, and toast

COUNTRY BISCUIT

$16.95

biscuit with gravy, breaded chicken, two eggs, cheddar cheese, and two strips bacon

COUNTRY SKILLET

$15.95

scramble with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, german sausage, or veggies mixed with two eggs and hashbrowns, topped with cheese and salsa, served with toast

FRENCH TOAST

$6.95+

thick bread dipped in batter

MAPLE WALNUT FRENCH TOAST

$16.50

served with two eggs and bacon or sausage

WAFFLE COMBO

$14.95

served with bacon or sausage and two eggs

VALUE FRENCH TOAST

$3.75+

CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST

$9.95

OMELETTES

BUILD YOUR OWN

$15.95

choose three of the following: ham, bacon, sausage, german sausage, grilled chicken, spinach, jalapeno, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, avocado, we add cheese

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$16.95

chicken fried steak chopped up and topped with gravy

GREEK

$13.95

red pepper, spinach, kalamata olives, and feta cheese

ITALIAN

$15.95

italian seasoning, sausage, black olives, pepperoncinis, parmesan cheese, topped with alfredo

MUSHROOM

$13.95

sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese

SOUTHWESTERN

$15.99

chicken, jalapeno, avocado, three cheese topped with sour cream, cilantro

HAM N CHEESE OMELETTE

$13.95

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$14.95

PRIME RIB OMELET

$16.95

CHEESE OMELETTE

$12.95

SIDES

1 BISCUIT & GRAVY

$4.95

1 EGG

$1.75

1 WAFFLE

$6.75

2 BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.95

2 EGGS

$2.99

ADD MIXED BERRIES N WHIP

$2.75

ADD STRAWBERRIES W/WHIP

$2.75

S/HOLLANDAISE

$1.75

S/OMELETTE

$8.95

SIDE OF GRAVY

$1.75

SIDE OF MEAT

$6.95

SIDE OF HASHBROWNS

$5.95

SIDE OF SALSA

$1.25

TOAST

$2.25

S\AVOCADO

$4.25

CUP FRUIT

$3.75

BOWL FRUIT

$5.25

SIDE CORN BEEF HASH

$5.25

KIDS BREAKFAST

KIDS CHEESE OMELETTE

$6.95

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$6.95

KIDS ONE EGG

$6.95

KIDS ONE PANCAKE

$6.95

KIDS TWO SMALL PANCAKES

$6.95

ADULT

$3.00

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN WINGS

$8.95+

served with celery, carrot, choice of sauce

CHILE POPPERS

$7.95

FRENCH FRIES

$7.95+

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.95

served with marinara

ONION RINGS

$7.95

TATER TOTS

$7.95+

POTATO WEDGES

$10.95+

SANDWICHES

BLT

$13.95+

COUNTRY CLUB

$14.95+

smoked turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, and cheddar cheese on sourdough toast with lettuce, tomato and mayo

FRENCH DIP

$15.95

thin sliced roast beef on a soft hoagie roll, served with au jus

GRILLED CHEESE

$13.95+

cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone on sourdough

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$15.95+

HONEY CURED HAM

$12.95+

Slices of ham, piled on rye, with mustard mayo, tomato and swiss

MEATLOAF MELT

$14.95+

homemade meatloaf, cheddar cheese on slices of grilled sourdough bread.

TURKEY MELT

$13.50+

turkey slices on thick sourdough toast with swiss cheese and tomato slices

TURKEY NATURAL

$12.95+

smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and mayo on whole wheat

TURKEY REUBEN

$15.95+

SPICY ITALIAN SANDWICH

$13.95

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.95

HALIBUT FISH SANDWICH

$13.95

PRIME RIB DIP

$15.95

GRILLED SALMON SANDWICH

$16.95

OPEN FACE POT ROAST SANDWICH

$11.95

POTATO ROAST SANDWICH

$13.95

POOR BOY SANDWICH

$15.95

BURGERS & MORE

HAMBURGER

$11.95

CHEESEBURGER

$13.95

choose from cheddar, swiss, or pepperjack

BACON CHEDDAR

$15.95

MUSHROOM SWISS

$15.95

COLOSSAL CHILI

$15.95

chili, diced onions, and cheese

BURGER, YOUR WAY

$19.95

choose three from the following: bacon, ham, turkey, mushrooms, avocado, egg, jalapenos, comes with BBQ sauce and cheese

CHICKEN TENDER MELT

$14.95

chicken strips on grilled sourdough with cheddar cheese, tomato and ranch

GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.95

grilled chicken breast on burger bun

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$14.95

roast beef, grilled onions, and bell peppers on hoagie roll

PATTY MELT

$13.95

BURGER DIP

$13.95

SALADS & SOUPS

BIG SALAD

$11.95

cheese, red onion, tomato, cucumber, sunflower seeds, croutons

CAESAR SALAD

$11.95

romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese

CHEF'S SALAD

$15.95

strips of ham, turkey, three cheeses, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and hardboiled egg

COBB SALAD

$15.95

turkey, bacon, three cheeses, croutons, tomato, egg and avocado

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$15.95

chicken breast strips with tomato, red onion, cheese, croutons, and honey mustard dressing

FAJITA SALAD

$15.95

steak or chicken, green peppers, onions, salsa, sour cream, in taco shell bowl

OAK TREE SALAD

$11.95

beets and sunflower seeds, green goddess dressing

ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD

$15.95

crispy chinese noodles topped with grilled chicken, sesame seeds, and oriental dressing

SOUP

$6.95+

chili or soup of the day, served with a dinner roll

TACO SALAD

$15.95

ground beef, tomato, cheese, avocado, olives, onion in taco shell

TRIM SALAD

$15.95

prawns, cheese, tomato, croutons, avocado, cucumber, and egg

SIDE REGULAR SALAD

$5.25

SIDE OAK TREE SALAD

$5.25

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.25

DINNER MAIN

BBQ BEEF RIBS

$27.95

BBQ PORK RIBS

$27.95+

served with fries, green beans, and a dinner roll

BEEFSTEAK

$18.95

served with mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$16.95

breaded chicken breasts stuffed with ham and swiss and topped with hollandaise sauce, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$20.95+

served with mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans

CHICKEN STRIP DINNER

$15.95

served with fries

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$11.95

FISH & CHIPS

$13.95+

served with fries and coleslaw

FRIED CHICKEN

$22.95

four pieces, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans

GRILLED SALMON

$19.95

8 oz, served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables

LASAGNA

$17.95

served with garlic toast

LIVER & ONIONS

$19.95

served with mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans

MEAT LOAF DINNER

$19.95

served with mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans

PORK CHOPS

$20.95

POT ROAST

$19.95

PRIME RIB DINNER

$30.95

RIBEYE

$37.95

cooked to order and served with sauteed vegetables and a baked potato or french fries

T-BONE STEAK

$33.95

served with mashed or baked potato and green beans

SURF N TURF

$30.95

NY STEAK SPECIAL

$19.95

KIDS LUNCH/DINNER

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.95

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$6.95

KIDS PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

$6.95

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$6.95

KIDS ONE TACO

$6.95

ADULT

$3.00

DESSERT

CARROT CAKE

$7.95

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.95

CHOCOLATE TEMPTATION

$7.95

layers of cream and hazelnut

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.95

LEMON MASCARPONE CAKE

$7.95

NY COLOSSAL CHEESECAKE

$7.95

with strawberry or mixed berries

PIE

$4.95

RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE

$7.95

TIRAMISU

$7.95

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$5.95

1 SCOOP ICE CREAM

$1.95

SUNDAE

$5.95

KIDS SUNDAE

$3.95

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$7.95

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.75

OG CINAMON ROLLS

$9.95

WHOLE CAKE

$50.00

WHOLE PIE

$25.00

SIDES

MINI LOAF

$3.95

SIDE OF GRAVY

$1.75

SIDE OF SALSA

$1.25

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.25

S/DIPPING SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE OF BEETS

$0.75

MASHED POTATO & GRAVY

$6.25

S/AU JUS

$1.25

S/HOLLANDAISE

$1.75

BREAD

$1.25

SIDE OF SALMON

$8.00

S/GREEN BEANS

$4.25

S/ALFREDO SAUCE

$1.75

S/LOADED BAKED POTATO

$9.95

HAMBURGER PATTY

$4.00

S/GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$5.25

SIDE OF FRUIT

$2.75+

S/CHEESE

$1.25

S\SHRIMP

$8.00

1 CHICKEN STRIP

$2.25

S\COLESLAW

$2.25

VALUE

BISCUIT

$12.95

TACOS

$11.95

BOWL CHILI W/CORNBREAD

$10.95

QUESADILLA

$12.95

SPAGHETTI

$12.95

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$12.95

CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.50

FISH & CHIPS

$11.50

GRILLED HAM STEAK

$13.95

SOUP & SALAD

$11.95

HALF SANDWICH & SOUP

$11.95

LUNCH SPECIAL

$15.95

N/A DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

$3.75

LEMONADE

$3.75

JUICE

$3.75

ICED TEA

$3.75

COFFEE

$3.25

TEA

$3.25

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

SMALL MILK

$3.25

LARGE MILK

$3.75

KIDS JUICE

$1.99

KIDS SODA

$1.99

SMALL JUICE

$2.75

FLAVORED LEMONADE

$4.00

LARGE CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.50

SMALL CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.99

ICED COFFEE

$4.25

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.25

ROY ROGERS

$3.25

VIRGEN PINA COLADA

$5.75

BOTTLE GLASS COKE

$4.75

BOTTLE SPRITE

$3.75

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$5.75

MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.75

COWBOY HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.75

APPLE CIDER

$3.75

BRANDY/COGNAC

CHRISTIAN BROS. V.S.O.P

$6.00+

E&J V.S.O.P

$6.00+

HENNESSEY

$9.00+

LIQUEURS

ABSINTHE

$10.00

AMARETTO

$5.00

APEROL

$8.00Out of stock

BAILEY'S

$7.50

BLUE CURACAO

$4.00

BUTTERSHOTS

$4.00

CAMPARI

$8.00

CREME DE CACAO DARK

$4.00

CREME DE CACAO WHITE

$4.00

CREME DE MENTHE

$4.00Out of stock

FRANGELICO

$8.00Out of stock

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00

IRISH COFFEE LIQUEUR

$7.00

JAGERMEISTER

$7.00

KAHLUA

$7.00

MIDORI

$7.00

PEACHTREE

$4.00

RUMPLEMINZ

$8.00

SLOE GIN

$4.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$5.00

ST. GERMAINE

$8.00

TRIPLE SEC

$4.00

RUM

WELL RUM

$5.00+

BACARDI GOLD

$6.75+

BACARDI WHITE

$6.75+

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED

$6.75+

GOSLINGS DARK 151

$6.75+

KRAKEN SPICED

$7.50+

MALIBU COCONUT

$6.00+

MEYERS DARK

$7.50+

MONARCH 151

$6.00+

SCOTCH

DEWAR'S 12 YEAR

$7.50+

GLENLIVET 12 YEAR

$9.00+Out of stock

GLENMORANGIE 10 YEAR

$9.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$9.00+

LAPHROAIG 10 YEAR

$13.50+

LAUDER'S

$6.00+

TEQUILA

WELL TEQUILA

$5.00+

1800 CRISTALINO ANEJO

$10.50+

1800 REPOSADO

$8.25+

818 ANEJO

$12.75+

818 BLANCO

$9.75+

818 REPOSADO

$10.50+

CALIROSA ANEJO

$15.75+

CALIROSA ROSA

$12.00+

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00+

CAZADORES REPOSADO

$7.50+

DEL MAGUEY VIDA MEZCAL

$8.25+

DON JULIO ANEJO

$13.50+

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.75+

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$12.00+

ESPOLON BLANCO

$8.25+

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$9.00+

HORNITOS PLATA

$8.25+

HORNITOS REPOSADO

$8.25+

ILEGAL JOVEN MEZCAL

$10.50+

LUNAZUL BLANCO

$6.75+

TEREMANA BLANCO

$7.50+

TEREMANA REPOSADO

$7.50+

VODKA

WELL VODKA

$5.00+

ABSOLUT

$6.75+

BELVEDERE

$8.25+

BLUE ICE HUCKLEBERRY

$6.75+

BLUE ICE WHEAT

$6.75+

CAROLINA SWEET TEA

$5.00+

DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT

$6.75+

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$6.75+

DEEP EDDY PEACH

$6.75+

GREY GOOSE

$8.25+

GREY GOOSE W.MELON & BASIL

$9.00+

KETEL ONE

$7.50+

NEW AMSTERDAM

$6.00+

NEW AMSTERDAM GRAPEFRUIT

$6.00+

NEW AMSTERDAM LEMON

$6.00+

NEW AMSTERDAM PINK WHITNEY

$6.00+

OCEAN ORGANIC

$8.25+

SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY

$5.00+

TIMBERLINE

$6.75+

Titos

$8.00+

WHIPPED

$6.00

OLYMPIA

$7.00+

WHISKEY

WELL BOURBON

$5.00+

WELL WHISKY

$5.00+

ANGEL'S ENVY

$9.75+

BASIL HAYDEN'S

$10.50+

BLACK VELVET

$6.75+

BULLEIT BOURBON

$8.25+

BULLEIT RYE

$8.25+

CROWN APPLE

$7.50+

CROWN ROYAL

$7.50+

ELIJAH CRAIG

$8.25+

HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE

$9.00+

JACK DANIEL'S

$6.75+

JAMESON

$7.50+

JAMESON ORANGE

$7.50+

JIM BEAM

$6.75+

KNOB CREEK

$9.75+

KNOB CREEK RYE

$9.75+

MAKER'S MARK

$8.25+

MCNAUGHTON

$5.00+

PENDLETON

$7.50+

PENDLETON MIDNIGHT

$7.50+Out of stock

PENDLETON MILITARY ED.

$7.50+

SEAGRAM'S 7

$6.00+

SHEEP DOG PEANUT BUTTER

$6.00+

SINFIRE

$6.00+

SLOW & LOW

$7.50+

SUNTORY TOKI

$8.25+

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$8.75+

GIN

WELL GIN

$5.00+

AVIATION

$7.50+

AVIATION OLD TOM

$9.00+

BEEFEATER

$6.75+

BIG GIN OAK AGED

$8.25+

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$7.50+

GRAY WHALE

$8.25+

TANQUERAY

$7.50+

Empress

$8.00+

N

$8.00+

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

DBL Freeland

$14.00

DBL Stillweather

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

FEATURED COCKTAILS

B-52 COFFEE

$10.00

BASIL HAYDEN OLD FASHION

$14.00

BLACK OPAL

$9.00

COUNTRY PUNCH

$8.00

GINGERBREAD TINI

$12.00

Kahlua Baileys vodka half and half gingerbread syrup

GRAPEFRUIT DROP

$9.00

IRISHMAN COFFEE

$10.00

Izzy's MARGARITA

$14.95

KILLER CLIFF CBD N/A

$6.00

LEMON DROP

$9.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$10.00

ORANGE KUSH

$9.00

SLOW & LOW

$9.00

TO GO DRINKS

$8.50

VIOLET LEMON DROP

$12.00

A

AL CAPONE

$11.00

ALABAMA SLAMMER

$9.00

AMF

$9.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$11.00

APPLETINI

$9.00

AVIATION

$9.50Out of stock

B

B-52

$8.50

BAY BREEZE

$7.00

BEES KNEES

$7.00

BELLINI

$7.00

BFK

$9.00

BLACK OPAL

$9.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$8.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.50

BOSTON SOUR

$8.50

BOULEVARDIER

$10.50

BRANDY ALEXANDER

$10.00

BRONX

$10.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$7.50

C - E

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$13.00

CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL

$7.50Out of stock

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$9.00

COFFEE NUDGE

$8.00

COLORADO BULLDOG

$8.50

CORPSE REVIVER NO. 2

$9.00Out of stock

COSMOPOLITAN

$9.00

DAQUIRI

$9.00

DARK 'N' STORMY

$9.00

DIRTY SHIRLEY

$6.75

DUCKFART

$7.50

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$10.00Out of stock

ELECTRIC MELON

$10.00

F - L

FRENCH 75

$10.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$8.00

GREYHOUND

$7.00

HEMINGWAY DAQUIRI

$9.00Out of stock

HOT TODDY

$7.00

HURRICANE

$10.00

IRISH COFFEE

$8.00

KAMIKAZE

$8.00

LA PALOMA

$8.25

LAST WORD

$9.00Out of stock

LEMON DROP

$9.00

LONG BEACH

$10.00

LONG ISLAND (TOP SHELF)

$11.50

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$10.00

M - N

MAI TAI

$11.00

MANHATTAN

$8.50

MARGARITA

$8.00

MARTINI (GIN)

$8.00

MARTINI (VODKA)

$8.00

MIMOSA

$6.00

MINT JULEP

$8.00

MOJITO

$8.00

MOROCCAN COFFEE

$10.00

MOSCOW MULE

$8.00

MUDSLIDE

$8.00

NEGRONI

$10.00

O - S

OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

PINA COLADA

$8.00

PINK FLOYD

$7.50

ROB ROY

$11.00

SAZERAC

$9.50

SCREWDRIVER

$7.00

SEABREEZE

$7.00

SIDECAR

$8.00

SPANISH COFFEE

$10.00

ST. GERMAINE SPRITZ

$11.00

T - W

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$7.25

TOM COLLINS

$8.00

WASHINGTON RED APPLE

$9.00

WHISKEY SMASH

$8.25

WHISKEY SOUR

$8.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$8.50

BY THE GLASS

Columbia Rose

$10.00+

CANYON ROAD CAB SAV (HOUSE)

$6.00+

JOE PINOT NOIR

$8.00+

MARYHILL MERLOT

$10.00+

MARYHILL WINEMAKER'S RESERVE

$10.00+

ST MICHELLE CAB

$10.00+

ST MICHELLE MERLOT

$10.00+

ST MICHELLE SYRAH

$10.00+

PORT TAYLOR NEW YORK

$6.00

JOE ROSE OF PINOT NOIR

$7.00+

TATTOO GIRL ROSE

$6.00+

COLUMBIA VALLEY ROSE

$6.00+

WYCLIFF CHAMPAGNE

$5.00

LA MARCA PROSECCO

$7.00

CANYON ROAD PINOT GRIGIO

$6.00+

CANYON ROAD CHARDONNAY

$6.00+

MARYHILL CHARDONNAY

$10.00+

ST MICH PINOT GRIS

$10.00+

ST MICHELLE CHARD

$10.00+

RIESLING

$10.00+

BY THE BOTTLE

Wycliffe CHAMPAGNE

$18.00

COLUMBIA ROSE

$20.00

ENCHANTED CELLARS CAB FRANC BOTTLE

$24.00

ENCHANTED CELLARS CAB SAV BOTTLE

$27.00

ENCHANTED CELLARS CUVEE MARQUIS BOTTLE

$30.00

ENCHANTED CELLARS MERLOT BOTTLE

$24.00

ENCHANTED SAUVIGNON BLANC

$30.00

ENCHNTED CELLARS CRIMSON BLEND BOTTLE

$40.00

JOE PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$24.00

JOE ROSE OF PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$24.00

LA MARCA PROSECCO BOTTLE

$24.00

MARYHILL CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$30.00

MARYHILL MERLOT BOTTLE

$30.00

MARYHILL WINEMAKER'S RES.

$30.00

ST MICH CAB

$25.00

ST MICH MERLOT

$25.00

ST MICH PINOT GRIS

$25.00

ST MICH SYRAH

$25.00

ST MICHELLE CHARD

$25.00

ST MICHELLE RIESLING

$25.00

TATOO GIRL ROSE

$20.00

ON TAP

DRAFT COORS LIGHT

$5.00

PFREIM JAMMY PALE

$7.00

THREE CREEKS HAZY IPA

$7.00

N JETTY RED SCOTTISH ALE

$7.00

BEER BOTTLES/CANS

BLUE MOON BOTTLE

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUSH LIGHT

$3.00

COORS BANQUET BOTTLE

$5.00

COORS LIGHT BOTTLE

$4.00

CORONA BOTTLE

$5.00

DESCHUTES BLACK BUTTE PORTER BOTTLE

$5.00

FAT TIRE AMBER ALE

$5.00

GHOSTFISH GLUTEN FREE GRAPEFRUIT IPA

$5.00

GHOSTFISH GLUTEN FREE PALE ALE

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

WRECKING BALL IMPERIAL STOUT

$5.00

WIDMER HEFE

$5.00

Cafe beer

$5.00

CIDER

LOCUST WATERMELON

$2.00

CIDERBOYS BLACKBERRY

$6.00

CIDERBOY MIMOSA

$6.00

WHITE CLAW

WC BLACK CHERRY

$4.00Out of stock

WC MANGO

$5.00

WC GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

WC RASPBERRY

$5.00

HIGH NOON

HN BLACK CHERRY

$6.00

HN GRAPEFRUIT

$6.00

HN LEMON

$6.00

HN MANGO

$6.00

HN PASSION FRUIT

$6.00

HN PEACH

$6.00

HN PINEAPPLE

$6.00

HN WATERMELON

$6.00

NON ALCOHOLIC BEER

HEINEKEN 0.0

$4.00

STELLA N\A

$5.00

FROM THE BAKERY

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.95

COOKIE

$1.75

DONUT

$1.50

DAY OLD DONUT

$0.75

6 DONUT HOLE

$2.00

SODA

COCA-COLA GLASS BOTTLE

$4.75

COCA-COLA PLASTIC BOTTLE

$2.75

ROOT-BEER PLASTIC BOTTLE

$2.50

ORANGE FANTA PLASTIC BOTTLE

$2.50

SPRITE GLASS BOTTLE

$4.75

PURE LEAF TEA

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

DASANI BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

SMART WATER

$2.25

ENERGY DRINKS

ROCKSTAR

$3.00

ROCKSTAR SUGAR FREE

$3.00

ROCKSTAR FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

GIFT CERTIFICATE

PAPER

JUICE

MINUTE MAID ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

MINUTE MAID APPLE JUICE

$2.50

COCKTAILS

OLD FASHION

$8.50

COSMOPOLITAN

$8.50

PINEAPPLE MARGARITA

$8.50

MARGARITA

$8.50

GIFT CERTIFICATE

GIFT CERTIFICATE

APPETIZER

MOZZERELLA STICKS

$10.95

ONION RINGS

$7.95

CHILI POPPERS

$7.95

FRIES

$7.95

SANDWICHES

GRILLEED CHEESE

$15.95

BLT

$15.95

TURKEY NATURAL

$15.95

FRENCH DIP

$15.95

CHEESE BURGER

$15.95

SOUP & SALAD

BOWL CHILI

$8.95

CUP OF CHILI

$6.95

CHEF SALAD

$15.95

OAK TREE SALAD

$11.95

GARDEN ROOM

GARDEN ROOM LINENS PACKAGE

BANQUET ROOM

BANQUET ROOM BASE FEE

$100.00

HAPPY HOUR FOOD

HH FRIES

$6.95

HH TATOR TOTS

$6.95

HH CHICKEN WINGS

$6.95+

HH CHILI POPPERS

$5.95

HH HUMMUS PLATE

$8.95

HH GRILLED CHEESE

$7.95

HH MOZZARELLA

$6.95

HH VEGGIE PLATE

$5.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A restaurant where we are pushing the boundaries of excellent service, and outstanding scratch food.

Location

1020 Atlantic Avenue Woodland, WA 98674, Woodland, WA 98674

Directions

