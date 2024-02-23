Restaurant info

Woodpecker General Store offers the Hudson Valley a prime grab+go market and deli. We also do catering! Our core values are efficiency, quality, and supporting local. We strive to serve the entire community's needs by offering grocery essentials, as well as made-to-order sandwiches and sides consisting of local, seasonal ingredients. You will be able to taste the difference. Woodpecker General Store provides the good people of the Hudson Valley with a dependable neighborhood market for your everyday needs and gourmet sandwiches. Additionally, we are happy to welcome all day-trippers and tourists, as they journey through New York’s river valley.