Woodreaux's Cajun Kitchen

815 Fort Worth Highway

Weatherford, TX 76086

Popular Items

Appetizer

$3.00+

Boudin Balls from hand made Boudin Sausage that has been rolled into a meatball shape, breaded, and deep-fried. Served with remoulade sauce.

$6.00

$2.00

Soup/Salad

$8.00+

Chicken, Andouille sausage, shrimp, Cajun trinity, and spices are slow cooked in a dark roux made from scratch. Served over rice. This dish comes with a scoop of after the boil potato salad.

Po-Boys

$16.00

6" Po' Boy comes with a hand battered catfish fillet, fried to perfection on French bread dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and drizzled with remoulade sauce. Served with fries.

$15.00

6" Po' Boy comes with hand battered shrimp fried to perfection on French bread dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato , pickles, and drizzled with remoulade sauce. Served with fries.

$22.00

6" Po' Boy comes with half a pound of hand battered alligator fried to perfection on French bread dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and drizzled with remoulade sauce. Served with fries.

$10.00

6" Po' Boy comes with hand battered chicken breast fried to perfection on French bread dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and drizzled with remoulade sauce. Served with fries.

Entree

$15.00

$14.00

$19.00

$9.00

$8.00+Out of stock

A Cajun Jambalaya made with Chicken, Pork, Andouille Sausage, the Cajun Trinity, rice and spices cooked in a large black iron pot.

$16.00Out of stock

A thick stew served over jasmine rice with plenty of crawfish and creole seasoning.

Dessert

$3.50+Out of stock

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

$3.00

Fries sprinkled with a simple combination of salt, pepper, and Cajun seasoning

$3.00

$3.00

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The approach to the menu was easy. We had no interest in trying to reinvent food. We went with basic, down-home style. We are known for our generous portions of Southern, Cajun/Creole meals. We will tell you now – save room for dessert! 

Location

815 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX 76086

Directions

