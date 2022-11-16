Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woods Hole Market & Provisions

87 Water Street

Woods Hole, MA 02543

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Good Lovin'

Soups & Salads

New England Clam Chowder - PINT

New England Clam Chowder - PINT

$7.99

A Cape Cod tradition. New England Style Clam Chowder...... creamy, lots of clams, potatoes and the perfect hint of thyme

New England Clam Chowder - quart

New England Clam Chowder - quart

$14.99

A Cape Cod tradition. New England Style Clam Chowder...... creamy, lots of clams, potatoes and the perfect hint of thyme

Lobster Bisque - pint SEASONAL

$9.99Out of stock

Lobster Bisque - quart SEASONAL

$16.99Out of stock
Hearty Beef Chili - PINT

Hearty Beef Chili - PINT

$7.99

Our Own Award Winning Beef Chili. Made From Scratch

Hearty Beef Chili - quart

Hearty Beef Chili - quart

$14.99

Seasonal Homemade Soup - pint (MP)

$7.99Out of stock

Seasonal Homemade Soup - quart

$14.99Out of stock

Greek Salad

$12.99

Our Fresh Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese and Our own Seasoned Croutons

Cobb Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Our Fresh Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese, Grilled Chicken Breast and our own Seasoned Croutons

Farmer's Market

$9.99

Fresh Seasonal Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Seasonal Veggies, Homemade Seasoned Croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Pecorino, Grated Parmesan, House Tossed Dressing, Homemade Seasoned Croutons

The Classics

Homemade Albacore All-White Tuna Salad

Homemade Albacore All-White Tuna Salad

$11.99
Homemade All-White Meat Chicken Salad

Homemade All-White Meat Chicken Salad

$11.99
Homemade Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

Homemade Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$11.99
Homemade Egg Salad

Homemade Egg Salad

$10.99
Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$10.99

All-White Albacore Tuna Salad & American Cheese Grilled on White or Wheat

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Dietz & Watson Sweet Sliced Ham & American Cheese on Grilled White or Wheat

Woods Hole Hotdog

Woods Hole Hotdog

$5.99

1/4 LB All-Beef Pearl Hotdog Grilled over an Open Flame on a Toasted Hotdog Roll

BLT

BLT

$10.99

Delicious VT Smoked Bacon, Fresh Green Leaf Lettuce, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Dash of Salt & Pepper Grind, Hellmann's Mayonnaise - Just Like Mom's

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.99
Fluffernutter

Fluffernutter

$6.99
Peanut Butter & Banana

Peanut Butter & Banana

$6.99
Bologna & Cheese

Bologna & Cheese

$8.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Our Favorite Creations

Nobska BLT

$11.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Guacamole on White or Wheat Wrap

Smoked Pulled Pork

$12.99

Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Homemade Cole Slaw Piled High on a Bulkie Roll

Meatball Sub

$13.99

Homemade Meatballs, Marinara Sauce & Provolone Toasted on a Sub Roll

Reuben

$12.99

Dietz & Watson Steamed Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Grilled on Rye Bread

Woodneck

$12.99

Dietz & Watson Steamed Romanian Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, Dijon Mustard, Sliced Pickles on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara Sauce & Provolone on a Toasted Sub Roll

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Breaded Chicken Breast, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Bulkie Roll

Cajun Chicken

$12.99

6 oz. Grilled Cajun Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Red Onion, Monterey Jack with Jalapeno Cheese, Chipotle Mayo on a Bulkie Roll

Chicken Club

$12.99

Dietz & Watson Premium Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Bulkie Roll

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Fire Grilled Chicken Breast, Romain Lettuce, Fresh Grated Parmesan & Pecorino Cheese, House Caesar Dressing on a White or Wheat Wrap

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Fresh Shaved Steak, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Green Peppers, American Cheese on a Grilled Sub Roll

Bourne Farm

$12.99

Dietz & Watson Black Forest Ham, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Apple, Honey Mustard on a Toasted Ciabatta

The West Falmouth

$12.99

Dietz & Watson Mesquite Smoked Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mayo on a Wheat Wrap

The Chappy

$12.99

Dietz & Watson Deluxe Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Horseradish Sauce and Dijon Mustard on a Sub Roll

BBQ Chicken BLT

$12.99

Dietz & Watson BBQ Chicken Breast, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Sauce & Mayo on a Bulkie Roll

The Italian

$12.99

Dietz& Watson Genoa Salami, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Mortadella, Provolone, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Italian Seasoning, Toasted & Hot Peppers on request

The Gobbler

$12.99

Dietz & Watson Oven Gold Turkey, Homemade Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce & Mayo on a Fresh Sub Roll

Woods Hole Wrap

$12.99

Dietz & Watson oOven Gold Turkey & Maple Honey Ham, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, BBQ Sauce on a White or Wheat Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$13.99

Hummus, Tabouli and our Fresh Seasonal Veggies with Homemade Lemon Tahini Dressing on Your Choice of White or Wheat Wrap

Fresh Lobster Roll

Fresh Lobster Roll

Fresh Lobster Roll

$29.99Out of stock

Served on a Buttered Grilled Brioche Roll, Side of Coleslaw and a Fresh Lemon Wedge

Burger Love

Wild Thing

$14.99

Two Grilled House Ground Beef Patties with Mustard Char, Two Slices of American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Special Sauce on a Toasted Bun

Patty Melt

$11.99

Smashed House Ground Beef Burger, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion & Special Sauce on Grilled Rye

WoHo Burger

$10.99

Smashed House Ground Beef Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Ketchup on a Toasted Bun

Protein Power (no bun - no problem)

$14.99

Two 4 oz. House Ground Grilled Beef Burgers, Two Slices of American Cheese, Two Tomatoes, Onion, Special Sauce Wrapped in Lettuce

Veggie B

$12.99

Grilled Veggie & Bean Burger, Sprouts, Hummus, Guacamole, Vine Ripe Tomato, Lamon Tahini on a Toasted Brioche Roll

Do It Your Way

$10.99

Build Your Burger

Double Do It Your Way

$14.99

Build Your Burger

The Delicatessen

BYO Deli Sandwich

$11.99

White Bread, Whole Wheat Bread, Rye Bread, Bulkie Roll

Hand Helds & Street Tacos

Bandito

$8.99

Our Simple Version of Gooey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Our Seasoned Rice, Refried Beans & Black Beans all Steamed in a Whole Wheat Handheld

Good Lovin'

$11.99

Fire Grilled Chicken Breast, Seasoned Rice, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Guacamole, Homemade Pico de Gallo, Fresh Jalapneo & Cilantro in a Flour Handheld

Buckaroo

$11.99

Our Own Fresh Ground Seasoned Beef, Seasoned Rice, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Homemade Chipotle Salsa in a Flour Handheld

Little Red Rooster

$11.99

Our Own Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Seasoned Rice, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans, Homemade Pineapple Mango Salsa & Fresh Jalapeno in a Flour Handheld

Juanita Fajita

$11.99

Fire Grilled Seasoned Steak, Seasoned Rice, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Grilled Onion & Peppers, Homemade Chipotle Salsa in a Flour Handheld

Lost Sailor

$11.99

Fire Grilled Seasonal Veggies, Seasoned Rice, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Homemade Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream in a Whole Wheat Handheld

Surf's Up (MP)

$24.99

Grilled Catch of the Day or Fresh Lobster, Shaved Cabbage Slaw, Fresh Homemade Pico de Gallo, Our Own Lime & Avocado Marinade, Fresh Chopped Cilantro, Served in a Soft Taco

Baja Bowl

$14.99

Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Seasoned Rice, Shredded Iceberg, Diced Onion, Chopped Summer Tomato, Fresh Jalapeno, Fresh Cilantro

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Woods Hole Market & Provisions is the locals favorite Village Store. Located overlooking the harbor at 87 Water Street and only a clams throwaway from the Ferry. Full Groceries, Fresh Produce, Meats & Seafood, Ice Cream, Shakes, & Smoothies, Full Dietz & Watson Deli, Burgers, Sandwiches, Subs, Tacos & of course Falmouths' Award Winning Gourmet Pizza for 25 years and counting. Some say...it's Woods Holes' best kept secret for waterfront seating. Come check us out.

87 Water Street, Woods Hole, MA 02543

