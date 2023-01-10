- Home
Wood's Riverbend Restaurant 80 Main St.
80 Main Street
Mammoth Spring, AR 72554
Popular Items
Breakfast
Eggs
Served With Toast & Jelly, and with Choice of Grits or Hashbrown
Plain Omelet
Served With Toast & Jelly, and with choice of Hashbrowns or Grits
Cheese Omelette
Served With Toast & Jelly, and with choice of Hashbrowns or Grits
Veggie Omelette
Mix of onion, green peppers, and tomatoes stuffed inside our omelette. Served With Toast & Jelly, and with choice of Hashbrowns or Grits
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Served With Toast & Jelly, and with choice of Hashbrowns or Grits
Western Omelette
Omelette stuffed with onions, peppers, tomatoes & Ham. Served With Toast & Jelly, and with choice of Hashbrowns or Grits
Philly Omelette
Our Omelette stuffed with Philly Steak, Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, & Mushrooms. Served With Toast & Jelly, and with choice of Hashbrowns or Grits
Hotcakes
We Use a Ring on our Hotcakes so they are thick and fluffy
French Toast
Your Choice of Bread dipped in Cinnamon and Egg then grilled to perfection
STUFFED French Toast
French Toast Sandwich Style. comes with 1 over-hard egg, swiss cheese, and choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.
1 Biscuit & Gravy
2 Biscuits & Gravy
Our Homemade Biscuits cut in half and covered with our Homemade Sausage Gravy.
Breakfast Combo
2 Hotcakes, 2 Eggs, and choice of Bacon or Sausage
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Sandwich on your choice of white or wheat bread. with 1 Egg and Slice of Cheese
Bacon or Sausage Biscuit
Ham Biscuit
Egg & Cheese Biscuit
8oz Country Ham
Served w/ 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns or Grits, and Toast
Country Fried Steak.
Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served w/ 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns or Grits, and Toast
8oz Hamburger Steak
Served w/ 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns or Grits, and Toast
Breakfast Spec.
Lunch & Sandwiches
Lunch Special
Open Faced Hot Beef
Our specially oven roasted Roast Beef served open face sandwich style on white bread. Served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy over everything, and side of cole slaw.
Stuffed Baked Potato
Baked Potato stuffed with your choice of Chicken or ham, sautéed onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with shredded cheese and served with a side of Texas Toast
Chili Dog
BLT Sandwich
served with Fries
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Served with Side of Fries
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich
Our Chicken Sandwich comes with your choice of Grilled or Crispy style. Served with Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Onion, & mayo on the side. Also, served with a side of Fries
SWISS Chicken Sandwich
Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken breast with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese.
Homemade Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Reuben
Club Sandwich
Your Choice of Ham or Chicken, stacked high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Philly Steak Sandwich
Grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with a side of Fries
Roast Beef French Dip
Our oven roasted and sliced roast beef with swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with a side of fries and a dipping bowl of Aujus.
Appetizers
Fried Okra
Fried Squash
Corn Nuggets
Fried Green Beans
Cheese Nachos
Nacho Supreme
Choice of Chicken or Chili. Topped with tomatoes. onions, peppers, and rotel cheese
BBQ Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with our in house smoked pulled pork and nacho cheese. Jalapeños on the side if requested.
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Mac & Cheese bites
Entrees
Hamburger
4oz. hand pattied burger. comes with lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, & mayo on the side. Served with a side of fries.
Pattie Melt
Wood's Smokehouse
Riverbend Special
Chicken & Stir fry
2 grilled Chicken breast served with Asian stir fry and a wheat roll
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with shredded cheese, tomato, and your choice of Ham or Chicken.
Taco Salad
Fried Tortilla Shell filled with Taco meat, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomato. served with sour cream and salsa on request.
1/2 Rack of Ribs
served with potato salad, baked beans and dinner roll for the MEAL.
Whole Rack Ribs
served with potato salad, baked beans and dinner roll for the MEAL.
Rib Basket
served with baked beans, fries, and Texas toast.
BBQ Slider Basket
Hickory Smoked pulled pork on slider buns. Topped with a Pickle slice and fried onion ring. Served with baked beans and fries.
BBQ Nachos
Hickory Smoked Pulled pork with white rotel cheese sauce on a pile of tortilla chips, served with jalapeños on request.
BBQ Baked Potato
A baked potato stuffed with Hickory smoked pulled pork and white rotel cheese sauce. Served with Texas toast.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Hickory smoked pulled pork on a bun. Served with baked beans and fries.
Catfish Plate
Our Mississippi raised catfish Fried and served with fries, brown beans, hushpuppies, an onion slice, and pickle spear.
Butterfly Shrimp Plate
10 piece butterfly shrimp served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of potato.
8oz Chopped Sirloin
8oz Hamburger wrapped in bacon. Served with Texas toast and choice of potato.
8oz Hamburger Steak
8oz Hamburger, no bun. served with Texas toast and choice of potato.
8oz Country HAM steak.
8oz Chicken Fried Steak
Hamburger battered and Fried and topped with white peppered gravy. Served with Texas toast and choice of potato.
Fried Chicken Dinner
Chicken Liver Dinner
Grilled Chicken Dinner
2 grilled chicken breast Served with Grilled Vegetables, Texas toast, and Dinner Salad
Chicken Strip Basket (4 strips)
4 Chicken Strips served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of Potato.
Shrimp Basket
served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of Potato.
Chicken Nugget Basket (12)
served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of Potato.
Fish Sandwich Basket
served with dinner salad, and choice of Potato.
Hot Dog
Served with a 1/2 order of Fries.
Corn Dog
served with 1/2 order of fries
Catfish (2 piece)
Served with 1/2 order of fries
Chicken Nuggets (6)
Served with 1/2 order of fries
Chicken Strips (2)
Served with 1/2 order of fries
Grilled Cheese
Served with 1/2 order of fries
Desserts
Sides
Breakfast Ham 4oz
Hashbrowns
Sausage Gravy 4oz
Sausage (2pc.)
Bacon (3pc.)
Oatmeal
Grits
Biscuit (1)
toast (2 slice)
Baked Potato
French Fries
Tator Tots
Onion Rings
Veggie Soup
Chili
Grilled Veggies
Asian Stir Fry
Potatoes & Gravy
Dinner Salad
Brown Beans
Baked Beans
Potato Salad
Cole Slaw
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
80 Main Street, Mammoth Spring, AR 72554