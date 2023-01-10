Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wood's Riverbend Restaurant 80 Main St.

80 Main Street

Mammoth Spring, AR 72554

Popular Items

Eggs

Breakfast

Eggs

$6.99+

Served With Toast & Jelly, and with Choice of Grits or Hashbrown

Plain Omelet

$10.29

Served With Toast & Jelly, and with choice of Hashbrowns or Grits

Cheese Omelette

$11.49

Served With Toast & Jelly, and with choice of Hashbrowns or Grits

Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Mix of onion, green peppers, and tomatoes stuffed inside our omelette. Served With Toast & Jelly, and with choice of Hashbrowns or Grits

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Served With Toast & Jelly, and with choice of Hashbrowns or Grits

Western Omelette

$15.59

Omelette stuffed with onions, peppers, tomatoes & Ham. Served With Toast & Jelly, and with choice of Hashbrowns or Grits

Philly Omelette

$16.69

Our Omelette stuffed with Philly Steak, Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, & Mushrooms. Served With Toast & Jelly, and with choice of Hashbrowns or Grits

Hotcakes

$3.29+

We Use a Ring on our Hotcakes so they are thick and fluffy

French Toast

$6.29+

Your Choice of Bread dipped in Cinnamon and Egg then grilled to perfection

STUFFED French Toast

$9.29

French Toast Sandwich Style. comes with 1 over-hard egg, swiss cheese, and choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.

1 Biscuit & Gravy

$4.29+

2 Biscuits & Gravy

$7.29+

Our Homemade Biscuits cut in half and covered with our Homemade Sausage Gravy.

Breakfast Combo

$10.79

2 Hotcakes, 2 Eggs, and choice of Bacon or Sausage

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.29+

Sandwich on your choice of white or wheat bread. with 1 Egg and Slice of Cheese

Bacon or Sausage Biscuit

$5.99

Ham Biscuit

$5.29

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.79

8oz Country Ham

$19.29

Served w/ 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns or Grits, and Toast

Country Fried Steak.

$13.29

Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served w/ 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns or Grits, and Toast

8oz Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Served w/ 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns or Grits, and Toast

Breakfast Spec.

$3.99+

Lunch & Sandwiches

Lunch Special

$8.49+

Open Faced Hot Beef

$13.49+

Our specially oven roasted Roast Beef served open face sandwich style on white bread. Served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy over everything, and side of cole slaw.

Stuffed Baked Potato

$13.49+

Baked Potato stuffed with your choice of Chicken or ham, sautéed onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with shredded cheese and served with a side of Texas Toast

Chili Dog

$7.29

BLT Sandwich

$10.29

served with Fries

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.49

Served with Side of Fries

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Sandwich

$13.49+

Our Chicken Sandwich comes with your choice of Grilled or Crispy style. Served with Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Onion, & mayo on the side. Also, served with a side of Fries

SWISS Chicken Sandwich

$13.49+

Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken breast with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese.

Homemade Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.99

Reuben

$13.99

Club Sandwich

$17.29+

Your Choice of Ham or Chicken, stacked high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Philly Steak Sandwich

$16.59

Grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with a side of Fries

Roast Beef French Dip

$13.29

Our oven roasted and sliced roast beef with swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with a side of fries and a dipping bowl of Aujus.

Appetizers

Fried Okra

$4.29+

Fried Squash

$3.29+

Corn Nuggets

$6.29

Fried Green Beans

$6.29

Cheese Nachos

$6.29

Nacho Supreme

$14.49

Choice of Chicken or Chili. Topped with tomatoes. onions, peppers, and rotel cheese

BBQ Nachos

$10.49

Tortilla Chips topped with our in house smoked pulled pork and nacho cheese. Jalapeños on the side if requested.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Mac & Cheese bites

$8.99

Entrees

Hamburger

$10.99+

4oz. hand pattied burger. comes with lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, & mayo on the side. Served with a side of fries.

Pattie Melt

$12.49

Wood's Smokehouse

$13.99

Riverbend Special

$11.99

Chicken & Stir fry

$15.99

2 grilled Chicken breast served with Asian stir fry and a wheat roll

Chef Salad

$10.79+

Iceberg lettuce topped with shredded cheese, tomato, and your choice of Ham or Chicken.

Taco Salad

$10.49

Fried Tortilla Shell filled with Taco meat, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomato. served with sour cream and salsa on request.

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$23.99+

served with potato salad, baked beans and dinner roll for the MEAL.

Whole Rack Ribs

$39.99+

served with potato salad, baked beans and dinner roll for the MEAL.

Rib Basket

$23.99

served with baked beans, fries, and Texas toast.

BBQ Slider Basket

$13.49

Hickory Smoked pulled pork on slider buns. Topped with a Pickle slice and fried onion ring. Served with baked beans and fries.

BBQ Nachos

$10.49

Hickory Smoked Pulled pork with white rotel cheese sauce on a pile of tortilla chips, served with jalapeños on request.

BBQ Baked Potato

$11.49

A baked potato stuffed with Hickory smoked pulled pork and white rotel cheese sauce. Served with Texas toast.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.79+

Hickory smoked pulled pork on a bun. Served with baked beans and fries.

Catfish Plate

$16.99+

Our Mississippi raised catfish Fried and served with fries, brown beans, hushpuppies, an onion slice, and pickle spear.

Butterfly Shrimp Plate

$21.99

10 piece butterfly shrimp served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of potato.

8oz Chopped Sirloin

$14.49

8oz Hamburger wrapped in bacon. Served with Texas toast and choice of potato.

8oz Hamburger Steak

$13.49

8oz Hamburger, no bun. served with Texas toast and choice of potato.

8oz Country HAM steak.

$15.49

8oz Chicken Fried Steak

$14.49

Hamburger battered and Fried and topped with white peppered gravy. Served with Texas toast and choice of potato.

Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.49+

Chicken Liver Dinner

$13.49

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$17.59

2 grilled chicken breast Served with Grilled Vegetables, Texas toast, and Dinner Salad

Chicken Strip Basket (4 strips)

$15.59

4 Chicken Strips served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of Potato.

Shrimp Basket

$17.69

served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of Potato.

Chicken Nugget Basket (12)

$14.59

served with dinner salad, Texas toast, and choice of Potato.

Fish Sandwich Basket

$11.49

served with dinner salad, and choice of Potato.

Hot Dog

$5.29

Served with a 1/2 order of Fries.

Corn Dog

$5.29

served with 1/2 order of fries

Catfish (2 piece)

$12.29

Served with 1/2 order of fries

Chicken Nuggets (6)

$7.29

Served with 1/2 order of fries

Chicken Strips (2)

$8.29

Served with 1/2 order of fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Served with 1/2 order of fries

Desserts

Pie

$5.29+

Ice Cream

$0.75+

Sides

Breakfast Ham 4oz

$6.29

Hashbrowns

$3.29

Sausage Gravy 4oz

$2.59

Sausage (2pc.)

$5.29

Bacon (3pc.)

$5.29

Oatmeal

$3.29

Grits

$3.29

Biscuit (1)

$1.59

toast (2 slice)

$2.19

Baked Potato

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Tator Tots

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Veggie Soup

$3.99

Chili

$4.99

Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Asian Stir Fry

$3.99

Potatoes & Gravy

$2.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Brown Beans

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Beverages

Coffee

$1.59

Tea

$2.99+

Soda

$2.99

Water (H20)

Milk

$3.99

CHOCOLATE Milk

$3.99

Orange Juice

$2.69

Apple Juice

$2.99

Hot TEA

$1.69

Hot Chocolate

$1.69
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

80 Main Street, Mammoth Spring, AR 72554

Directions

