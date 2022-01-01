Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Wood’s Corner

2 Reviews

1403 Main Street

Crete, IL 60417

Order Again

Popular Items

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
2 Pancakes
Wood's Reuben Sandwich

Starters

Uptown Churros

$5.99

Fried & Served with Chocolate Sauce or Rum Glaze Syrup

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Toasted Whole Grain, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Honey Balsamic Glaze

Dee's Fruit Plate

$6.99

A seasonal selection of Fresh Fruit & Granola

Classic Oatmeal

$4.99

Bacon and Cheddar Kegs

$5.99

Eggs @ The Corner

Jimmy James

$16.99

Beef Tenderloin Medallions, Chimichurri, Two Eggs Your Way, Homefries

Willard's Favorite

$8.99

Two Eggs Your Way & Meat of Your Choice

Classic Benny

$9.99

Two Poached Eggs w/ Hollandaise on a English Muffin

Smoked Benny

$12.99

Two Poached Eggs w/ Hollandaise on a English Muffin, Smoked Salmon,Goat cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions

Bama' Benny

$11.99

Two Poached Eggs w/ Hollandaise on a English Muffin, Sausage Gravy, Cheddar Cheese

Wood's Biscuits & Gravy Half Order

$6.99

Housemade Sausage Gravy, Toasted Buttery Biscuit

Wood's Biscuits & Gravy Full Order

$10.99

Housemade Sausage Gravy, Toasted Buttery Biscuit

Wood's Specialties

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Thick French Toast, Two Eggs Your Way, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Fresh Fried Tortillas with Red Salsa, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Crema, Two Eggs Your Way

Breakfast Tacos

$8.99

3 Street Tacos With Carnitas, Scrambled Eggs, Queso Fresco, Pickled Jalapenos, Red Salsa, Fresh Cilantro & Onion

WC Hash & Eggs

$12.99

Corned Beef hash topped Two Eggs Your Way. Toast or Pancakes.

Farmhouse Burger

$14.99

Griddled Burger, Fried Egg, Cheddar, WC Sauce, Brioche Bun W/ Home Fries

Nashville Hot! Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Belgian Waffle, With Handbreaded Nashville Hot Tenders, Sweet Syrup

Smokehouse B&G Full Order

$14.99

Housemade Sausage Gravy, Toasted Buttery Biscuit, Chopped Brisket, Cheddar Cheese

Smokehouse B&G Half Order

$10.99

Housemade Sausage Gravy, Toasted Buttery Biscuit, Chopped Brisket, Shredded Cheddar

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.99

Two-Way Options

The Hungry Hill

$10.99

Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions, Mozzerella

Oro Valley

$11.99

Chorizo, Onion, Pickled Jalapenos, Monterey Jack, Crema, Red Salsa

Mile High

$10.99

Chopped Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, American Cheese

Corned Beef Hash

$10.99

Homemade Corned Beef, Caramelized Onions, Swiss

Times Square

$10.99

Chopped Bacon, Swiss, Avocado

Bad Hunter

$10.99

Mushroom, Onion, Cherry Tomato, Peppers, Broccoli, Monterey Jack

Good Hunter

$15.99

Beef Tenderloin Medallions, Mushroom, Onion, Cheddar, WC Sauce

Hubbard's Cupboard

$14.99

Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Mushroom, Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheddar, WC Drizzle

Sweets!

Woody's Fav

$7.99

Four Jumbo Buttermilk Pancakes, Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Cinnamon Rolls

$10.99

Cinnamon Sugar Dusted Pancakes With Cream Cheese Icing

Dee's Delight

$10.99

Chocolate Chip Jumbo Pancakes, Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Cream

French Toast

$8.99

Thich Cut French Toast, Griddled to Perfection

Banana Foster French Toast

$10.99

Thich Cut French Toast, Griddled to Perfection, Rum Glazed Bananas, Candied Walnuts

Sam's fav

$7.99

Classic Belgian Waffle Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Belgian Waffle Topped with Hand Breaded Tenders, Rum Glaze Syrup

Oreo Pancakes

$10.99

Bacon Waffle

$10.99

French Toast 1/2 Order

$6.99

Sides

2 Pancakes

$4.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Choice Of Meat

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash Side

$4.99

English Muffin

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Hash Browns Side

$3.99

Homemade Sausage Gravy Side

$3.99

Rum Butter Syrup

$1.99

Seasonal Fruit Topping

$1.99

Side of Bacon

$4.99

Toast

$2.99

Two Eggs

$2.99

Starters

Tenders & Fries

$7.99

3 Handbreaded Tenders with Fries & Choice of Sauce

Street Tacos

$7.99

3 Street Tacos With Montery Jack, Pickled Jalapenos, Red Salsa. Choice of Brisket, Chicken or Carnitas

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Hand Battered & Deep Fried

Fried Cheese Curds

$5.99Out of stock

Cheddar Cheese Curds, Fried Served with WC Sauce

Bacon and Cheddar Kegs

$5.99

Soup & Salads

Soup of the day

$4.99

Housemade Selections

Soup & Salad

$8.99

A Crisp House Salad & Cup of Soup of the day

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Fresh Romanie, Grilled Chicken,Shredded Parm, Croutons,Creamy Caesar

Main Street Cobb

$12.99

Crisp Greens, Grilled Chicken, Chopped Egg, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Avocado, & Cherry Tomatoes

Smoked Salmon Salad

$13.99

Smoked Salmon, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Lemon Dill Vinaigrette

Chopped Chicken & Broccoli Salad

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders, Mixed Greens, Broccoli, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheddar, Honey Mustard Dressing

Large Soup TO GO

$9.99

JULIENNE SALAD

$10.99

Poutines

Axman's Poutine

$13.99

Brisket Burnt Ends, Caramelized Onions, BBQ Sauce, Scallions

Reuben Poutine

$12.99

Homemade Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Crispy Carrots, Thousand Island

Big Tony Poutine

$11.99

Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions

Smash Burgers

Wood's Corner Burger

$12.99

The Classic, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Cheddar

Farmhouse Burger

$14.99

Griddled Burger, Fried Egg, Cheddar, WC Sauce, Brioche Bun

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$13.99

Sauteed Mushroom & Swiss, WC Sauce

Deluxe Burger

$14.99

Double Cheddar & Crispy Bacon, Mayo, House Pickles

Jr Burger( Single Patty)

$9.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Corner Sandwiches

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$7.99

3 Cheeses, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes

Stanley's Steak

$16.99

Shaved Beef Tenderloin, Grilled Onions, Muenster, Garlic Bread, WC Sauce

Ranch Chicken

$13.99

Hand Battered & Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Housemade Ranch, Fried or Grilled

LCC Club

$11.99

Sliced Roasted Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo, Toasted Bread

BLT

$8.99

Can't Beat a Classic

Wood's Reuben Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Rye, Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerfraut, Housemade Thousand Island

Rachel

$11.99

Grilled Rye, Roasted Turkey Breast, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Housemade Thousand Island

Nashville Hot! Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, Cole Slaw, Pickles, WC Sauce

Dirty Bird

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

BLT Club

$11.99

MALIBU CHICKEN

$10.99

Sides

Beer Battered Fries

$3.99

Fresh Fried & Beer Battered

Onion Rings

$3.99Out of stock

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Cheese Curds

$4.99

Fresh Fried with Marinara

House Salad

$3.99

Side Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Fresh Made in House

Large Soup to Go

$9.99

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Water

Juice

Apple Juice SM

$2.99

Orange Juice SM

$2.99

Orange Juice LG

$3.99

Apple Juice LG

$3.99

Tomato Juice SM

$2.99

Cranberry SM

$2.99

Cranberry LG

$3.99

Milk SM

$1.99

Milk LG

$2.99

Choc Milk SM

$1.99

Choc Milk LG

$2.99

Tomato Juice LG

$3.99

Coffee

Regular

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Half Sweet

$2.99

Tea & Lemonade

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Specials

Fish/Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.99

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Homerun

$9.99

Willy's Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Dijon Burger

$10.99

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$12.99

Red Velvet Cakes

$9.99

Ole Benedict

$11.99

Strawberry Salad

$11.99

El Pastor Tacos

$11.99

Steak Tacos

$11.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.99

Morning Delight

$8.99

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.99

Cuban Sandwich

$10.99

Avocado Lotto

$9.99

Turkey Croissant

$9.99

Breakfast Croissant

$9.99

Fruit Bruschetta

$7.99

Red White Blue Pancakes

$10.99

Frittata

$11.99

Huevous Rancheros

$8.99

Texan Sandwhich

$13.99

Chicken Salsa Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Blue Burger

$11.99

Cory's French Toast

$8.99

Breakfast Crepes

$9.99

Meat Lover Omelette

$11.99

Garlic Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Breaded Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Mini Taquitos

$8.99

Bowl O Grits

$4.99

Mexican Street Corn

$5.99

Breakfast

Kids Pancakes

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids 2 Eggs

$5.99

Kids Bowl of Fruit

$5.99

Lunch

Kids 2 Tenders & Fries

$6.99

1/2 Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.99

Jr Turkey Club & Fries

$6.99
