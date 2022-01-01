Woodshed Fort Worth Woodshed Fort Worth

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark N Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Brunch BM

$11.00Out of stock

Herra Sunrise

$11.00

Irish Goodbye

$11.00

Jalisco Michelada

$6.00

Kremlin Coffee

$11.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Mimosa Carafe

$33.00

Poinsettia

$7.50

Poinsettia Carafe

$33.00

Tito Screwdriver

$9.00

Weekend Mimosa Carafe

$15.00

Colonial Pitch

$77.00

Jal Cuc Marg Pitch

$77.00

Marg Swirl Pitch

$77.00

Paloma Lit Pitch

$33.00

Piggy Punch Pitch

$75.00

Ranch Water Pitch

$33.00

Rocks Marg Pitch

$66.00

Texas Punch Pitch

$55.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bumbling Bee

$15.00

Colonial Rita

$15.00

French 75

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Jal Cuc Marg

$15.00

LIT

$13.00

Love Marg

$15.00

Marg Swirl

$15.00

Mojito

$11.00

Paloma Water

$11.00

Provence

$13.00

Ranch Water

$11.00

Retox

$13.00

Rum One

$13.00

Shed Mule

$13.00

Smoked Old Fashion

$13.00

Smokey Maria

$11.00

Summer in a Cup

$11.00

Tequila Old Fashion

$18.00

TX Punch

$11.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jagerbomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

Frozen Flavor Marg

$13.00

Frozen Limeade

$14.00Out of stock

Frozen Rita Pitch

$66.00

House Frozen

$13.00

Liquor

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Tito

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$10.00

Nue Vodka

$7.00

DBL Tito

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$20.00

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$20.00

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$20.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$20.00

DBL Nue Vodka

$14.00

Casa Migos Anejo

$17.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$12.00

Casa Migos Mezcal

$15.00

Casa Migos Repo

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

El Toro

$7.00

Espolon

$10.00

Herradura Blanco

$11.00

Herradura Repo

$12.00

Insolito Anejo

$13.00

Insolito Blanco

$11.00

Insolito Repo

$11.00

Lalo

$12.00

Patron

$11.00

Olmeca Altos

$9.00

DBL Casa Migos Anejo

$34.00

DBL Casa Migos Blanco

$24.00

DBL Casa Migos Mezcal

$30.00

DBL Casa Migos Repo

$34.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$100.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$26.00

DBL El Toro

$14.00

DBL Espolon

$20.00

DBL Herradura Blanco

$22.00

DBL Herradura Repo

$24.00

DBL Insolito Anejo

$26.00

DBL Insolito Blanco

$22.00

DBL Insolito Repo

$22.00

DBL Lalo

$22.00

DBL Patron

$22.00

Bacardi Select

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Don Q Coconut

$8.00

Don Q Cristol

$10.00

Flor De Cana

$10.00

Plantation

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Select

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$20.00

DBL Don Q Coconut

$16.00

DBL Don Q Cristol

$20.00

DBL Flor De Cana

$20.00

DBL Plantation

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Bulleit Whiskey

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Evan Williams

$7.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Knob Creek Whiskey

$13.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Screwball

$11.00

TX Bourbon

$11.00

TX Whiskey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$26.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$22.00

DBL Bulleit Whiskey

$22.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Evan Williams

$14.00

DBL Fireball

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$22.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$26.00

DBL Knob Creek Whiskey

$26.00

DBL Makers Mark

$22.00

DBL Screwball

$22.00

DBL TX Bourbon

$22.00

DBL TX Whiskey

$18.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$30.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Butterscotch

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Grandma

$9.00

Jager

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Meletti

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Razzmatazz

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$9.00

St George Peach

$9.00

Tuaca

$10.00

DBL Amaretto

$18.00

DBL Aperol

$18.00

DBL Bailey

$18.00

DBL Butterscotch

$18.00

DBL Campari

$18.00

DBL Fireball

$18.00

DBL Grandma

$18.00

DBL Jäger

$18.00

DBL Kahlua

$18.00

DBL Meletti

$20.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$12.00

DBL Razzmatazz

$12.00

DBL Rumple Minze

$18.00

DBL St George Peach

$18.00

DBL Tuaca

$20.00

Hendricks

$11.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

DBL Hendricks

$22.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

Laphroaig

$10.00

Macallen 12

$18.00

Oban

$17.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

DBL Laphroaig

$20.00

DBL Macallen 12

$36.00

DBL Oban

$34.00

DBL Glenlivet

$20.00

Wine

Tangent Glass

$9.00

Tangent Liter

$35.00

Toad Hollow Glass

$8.00

Toad Hollow Liter

$31.00

Underwood Pinot Gris

$8.00

Underwood Pinot Noir

$12.00

Underwood Rose

$12.00

Champagne Bottle

$35.00

Champagne Glass

$9.00

Red Synthesis Bottle

$40.00

Sancerre Bottle

$50.00

SM Pinot Grigio Bottle

$65.00

St Supery SB Bottle

$50.00

Underwood PN Bottle

$40.00

Red Synthesis Glass

$10.00

N/A Beverage

BDS Lemonade

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Club Soda

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Eternal Sunshine

$7.00

Jarritos Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hulk Smash

$7.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$7.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pink Drink

$7.00

Rain Water Liter

$9.00

San Pellegrino

$10.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.50

Water

Redbull

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Powerade

$3.00

Sm Rain Water

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Beer

Alstadt Hefe Draft

$7.00

Alstadt Kolsch Draft

$7.00

Billy Jenkins Draft

$7.00

Citrus Slice Draft

$7.00

DE Dallas Blonde Draft

$7.00

DE IPA Draft

$7.00

Estr Jalisco Draft

$7.00

Fireman 4 Draft

$7.00

Guinness Draft

$8.00

Hopadillo

$8.00

Kar Lite Citrus Draft

$8.00

Kar LV St Draft

$7.00

Karbach Seasonal

$7.00

Kona Big Wave Draft

$6.50

Mich Ultra Draft

$6.00

Miller Lite Draft

$6.00

Mosaic Draft

$8.00

Revolver B&H Draft

$7.00

Shiner Draft

$7.00

Shock Top Draft

$6.00

SN Pale Draft

$7.00

WA Pineapple Draft

$7.00

WA TX Blonde Draft

$7.00

Yeungling Draft

$7.00

Breckenridge Peanut Butter Porter Draft

$7.00

817 Blonde

$7.00

Bishop Ciderdaze

$7.00

Cowtown Nick Ultra

$6.00

Dos XX Draft

$7.00

Fire Sale

$4.00

BN Blackberry

$6.00

Budlight

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Dos XX

$7.00

Leinenkugel

$5.00

Lone Star

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$5.25

Pacifico

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Topo Seltzer

$5.00

Ultra Gold

$5.00

WC Blackcherry

$5.25

WC Lime

$5.25

Blood & Honey

$7.00

Watermelon Nutrl

$7.00

Pineapple Nutrl

$7.00Out of stock

Ace Perry Pitch

$25.00

Alstadt Hefe Pitch

$25.00

Alstadt Kolsch Pitch

$25.00

Billy Jenkins Pitch

$25.00

Bishop ApplePine Pitch

$29.00

Citrus Slice Pitch

$25.00

DE Dallas Blonde Pitch

$25.00

DE IPA Pitch

$25.00

Estr Jalisco Pitch

$25.00

Fireman 4 Pitch

$25.00

GR Mango Cart Pitch

$29.00

Guiness Pitch

$29.00

Kar Hop Pitch

$29.00

Kar Lite Circus Pitch

$25.00

Kar LV St Pitch

$25.00

Kona Big Wave Pitch

$29.00

Mich Ultra Pitch

$21.00

Miller Lite Pitch

$21.00

Mosaic Pitch

$29.00

Revolver B&H Pitch

$25.00

Shiner Pitch

$25.00

Shock Top Pitch

$21.00

SN Pale Pitch

$25.00

WA Pineapple Pitch

$25.00

WA TX Blonde Pitch

$25.00

Yeungling Pitch

$25.00

Dos XX Pitcher

$25.00

Merch

T Shirt

$30.00

Tank Top

$30.00

Woodshed Hat

$15.00

Bad Ass Rub

$6.00

Guajillo Salsa

$6.00

Poultry Rub

$6.00

Pork Rub

$6.00

PD Food

Light Bite Menu

$31.00

Trinity Menu

$43.00

Shed Menu

$55.00

Friends Menu

$67.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3201 Riverfront Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Woodshed Fort Worth image

