Bars & Lounges
American

Woodside Bar and Grill 430 Highland Park Road

review star

No reviews yet

430 Highland Park Road

Johnstown, PA 15904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Online Dozen
Online 1/2 Dozen
Basket of Fries Sm

Burgers

Blackened Bleu Burger

$12.50

One of our favorite burgers. Blackened burger topped with melted bleu cheese.

Black n Gold Burger

$12.50

We root for the black and gold and have dedicated our burger to them. Cajuned up for the black topped with Carolina Gold sauce.

Southwest Burger

$12.50

This Texan inspired burger has pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon and onion petals.

A-1 Burger

$12.50

An 8 oz. Angus burger topped with A-1, sauteed onions, pepper jack cheese and bacon.

Taco Burger

$12.50

Made with south of the border seasonings, salsa, nacho cheese and chips, lettuce and tomato.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.50

Freshly sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and burger.

Loaded Woodside Burger

$14.00

The burger is loaded with all of these glorious toppings. Bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg and topped with our Woodside chili.

B.Y.O Burger

$10.00

That's right don't let them tell you how to eat your burger. Have it exactly how you like it. Weather it be some of all of or none of the toppings listed.

Handhelds

Baked Italian Hoagie

$11.50

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Italian dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Your choice of Breaded, Grilled chicken tossed in our mild sauce with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato.

Cajun Beef Melt

$12.50

One of our most popular sandwiches. Grilled onions, American cheese, on Stacked cajun seasoned sirloin.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.50

Another Favorite your choice breaded or grilled chicken, wrapped with shredded mozzarella provolone cheese blend, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Chicken Parmesan Handheld

$12.50

Grilled or breaded sauced with our house-made Marinara and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Choose Breaded or grilled chicken with lettuce tomato. You may also spice it up in your favorite wing sauce or dry rub for an additional .50 cents

Fish Sandwich

$12.50

A large fillet of haddock, your choice hand breaded or broiled. Topped with lettuce and tomato. served with cocktail or tartar sauce.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$13.50

Our in House smoked brisket with BBQ sauce, onions, jalapenos and beer cheese.

Southwest Sandwich

$12.50

Choose shaved sirloin, breaded or grilled chicken. Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon pepper jack cheese, and onion petals. *Onion Rings nor petals are available on this item sorry for your inconvenience.

Woodside Club

$12.50

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss and american cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Woodside Philly

$13.50

Choose chicken or shaved sirloin. Our Philly has grilled onion, peppers, mushrooms and a mozzarella provolone blend of cheese.

Woodside Taco

$11.50

Our Tacos are served with a seasoned beef, tomato, onion, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese. You can choose Steak, Fish or chicken for $3.00 more. Taco comes with nacho cheese and chips, or Mexi Rice

Pizza

Small Pizza

$7.50

Old reliable made with our in house made marinara and mozzarella cheese. All you have to do is choose your toppings

Large Pizza

$11.50

Old reliable made with our in house made marinara and mozzarella cheese. All you have to do is choose your toppings

Small White Pizza

$9.50

garlic oil base, with tomato, spinach, and then topped mozzarella cheese,

Large White Pizza

$14.50

garlic oil base, with tomato, spinach, and then topped mozzarella cheese,

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.50

Revamped and served like a buffalo chicken dip on our freshly tossed dough with cheddar mozzarella cheese.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Revamped and served like a buffalo chicken dip on our freshly tossed dough with cheddar mozzarella cheese.

Small Loaded

$9.50

Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

Large Loaded

$16.50

Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

Small Taco Pizza

$9.50

taco sauce base, seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce and nacho chips.

Large Taco Pizza

$16.50

taco sauce base, seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce and nacho chips.

Small Extreme Veggie Lovers

$9.50

Large Extreme Veggie Lovers

$16.50

Small Philly Pizza

$9.50

Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and chopped ribeye.

Large Philly Pizza

$16.50

Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and chopped ribeye.

Small Meat Lovers

$9.50

Pepperoni, bacon, spicy Italian sausage, mini meatballs, and ham

Large Meat Lovers

$16.50

Pepperoni, bacon, spicy Italian sausage, mini meatballs, and ham

Stromboli

$7.50

A house favorite choose up to any three ingredients and any others after are .75 a piece. our in house made marinara is served on the side.

Reuben

Woodside Rueben

$10.50

Our version is Turkey, Corned beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 island, Swiss cheese and Rye bread.

The Rachel

$10.50

Turkey with Swiss cheese, Cole Slaw, 1000 island dressing on Rye bread.

Classic Reuben

$10.50

The classic is Corned beef, Sauerkraut, Swill cheese, 1000 Island dressing on a Rye bread

The Robbie

$12.50

Rachel is a double decker take the Turkey Reuben and add to the classic Ruben one on top of the other. Corned beef, Turkey, Coleslaw, Swiss cheese. Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing. on Rye bread.

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.50

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Steak Tip Salad

$12.50

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Taco Salad

$9.50

House Salad

$4.50

Soup

Cup Of Chili

$3.00

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Cup Of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Starters

Homemade Cheese Sticks

$9.50

Our in house made cheese sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.

BF Pretzel

$10.50

When we say super its SUPER not only is this huge but tasty served with your choice of mustard, beer or nacho cheese.

Hot Pepper Jack Cheese Cubes

$8.50

Breaded cubes of pepper jack cheese deep fried to a golden brown and served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

5 breaded chicken tenders deep fried and pick a dipper, Optional Choice of Side.

Pizza Logs

$8.50

One of our best sellers. Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and in wonton and deep fried. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Spicy Pickles

$8.50

Spicy breaded pickle spears served with choice of dipping sauce.

Basket of Fries Sm

$3.50

1 lb Basket of Fries

$6.50

Choose and get 1lb. of potato either our Fresh cut, Seasoned Waffle, straight cut fries, Onion Rings or tater tots. Don't forget to add the cheese and bacon.

Quesadilla

$11.50

Melted Cheddar cheese, diced onions and tomatoes on tortilla shell. served with salsa and sour cream. Add Chicken or Steak for an upcharge.

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb

$8.50

1/2 lb. steamed shrimp topped with old bay seasoning served with cocktail sauce and butter.

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1 lb

$15.00

1 lb. steamed shrimp topped with old bay seasoning served with cocktail sauce and butter.

Extreme Nachos Small

$8.50

Tortilla chips, with seasoned ground beef,black olives, nacho cheese, jalapenos, and tomatoes served with salsa and sour cream. The smaller version

Extreme Nacho Large

$15.50

Tortilla chips, with seasoned ground beef,black olives, nacho cheese, jalapenos, and tomatoes served with salsa and sour cream.

Woodside Sampler

$12.50

A variety of chicken tenders, onion petals, cheese sticks, pizza logs, pickle spears on top of fresh cut fries. Choose two of your favorite dippers. *IF onion rings nor onion petals are available at the time. We are substituting fresh cut fries.

Large Chips and Nacho Cheese

$4.50

Wings

Online Dozen

$14.50

Online 1/2 Dozen

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Johnstown's premier sports bar and grill, boasting 14 big screen tv's and a 165 inch HD screen. With daily and weekend food specials, live entertainment weekly. Private banquet room available, as well as party bus rentals.

Location

430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown, PA 15904

