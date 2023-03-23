  • Home
  • /
  • Northampton
  • /
  • Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woodstar Cafe Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.

review star

No reviews yet

60 Masonic Street STE B

Northampton, MA 01060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Latte

FEATURED ITEMS

Spicy Maple Latte

$4.35+

A sweet and spicy take on the traditional latte. Sweetened with maple syrup from North Hadley Sugar Shack and spiced with cayenne pepper and cinnamon!

Roasted Veggie Cheese Melt (10:30-5:00)

Roasted Veggie Cheese Melt (10:30-5:00)

$9.95

Roasted portabello mushrooms, red peppers, red onions, home grown kale, and a touch of chili flakes with three cheeses on buttered country sourdough.

Hot Cross Buns

Hot Cross Buns

$2.95Out of stock

Ingredients: Wheat flour, milk, raisins, sugar, butter, eggs, yeast, spice mix, salt. Method: Poolish

Cinnamon Raisin Bread (Wednesdays)

Cinnamon Raisin Bread (Wednesdays)

$7.95Out of stock

Ingredients: wheat flour, water, milk, sugar, cinnamon, salt and yeast.

Honey Rosemary Shortbread

$1.50

DRINKS

Hot Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$2.70+
Latte

Latte

$3.94+
Americano

Americano

$2.90+

Spicy Maple Latte

$4.35+

A sweet and spicy take on the traditional latte. Sweetened with maple syrup from North Hadley Sugar Shack and spiced with cayenne pepper and cinnamon!

Au Lait

Au Lait

$3.45+
TEA, Organic - 16 oz

TEA, Organic - 16 oz

$2.99
London Fog

London Fog

$4.90

Earl Grey Tea with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.

Honey Lemon Ginger

Honey Lemon Ginger

$3.85+
GOLDEN Latte

GOLDEN Latte

$3.95+

Milk, Ginger, Turmeric and Honey (No caffeine) Spicy and delicious!

Mocha

Mocha

$4.35+
Vanilla

Vanilla

$4.35+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.43+
Cappuccino 6 oz

Cappuccino 6 oz

$3.69
Chai

Chai

$3.99+

We brew our delicious cardamom forward chai daily from organic tea and spices. Available with whole, soy or oat milk.

Steamed Cider

Steamed Cider

$2.95+
Cortado - 6 oz

Cortado - 6 oz

$4.05

2 shots of espresso with 3 oz of textured milk.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.52+
Hot Water w/Lemon 16 oz

Hot Water w/Lemon 16 oz

$1.35
Macchiato - 4 oz

Macchiato - 4 oz

$3.75
Matcha Latte 12oz

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.20
Steamer/Steamed Milk

Steamer/Steamed Milk

$2.85+

Box of Coffee - 96 oz

$20.10Out of stock

Place order online, but YOU MUST CALL CAFE 1 HOUR IN ADVANCE OF PICK UP TIME to assure we have your box of coffee ready. 96 oz, serves 8-10.

Flat White - 6 oz

Flat White - 6 oz

$3.75

1 shot of espresso with 4.5 oz of textured milk.

Cold Drinks

Iced COFFEE

Iced COFFEE

$3.90
Iced TEA

Iced TEA

$3.15
Iced LATTE Double

Iced LATTE Double

$4.75
Iced CHAI

Iced CHAI

$4.70
Iced GOLDEN LATTE

Iced GOLDEN LATTE

$4.70
Iced AMERICANO Double

Iced AMERICANO Double

$3.60
Iced HONEY LEMON GINGER

Iced HONEY LEMON GINGER

$4.35

Iced Spicy Maple Latte

$4.85
Iced Mocha Double

Iced Mocha Double

$4.99
Iced Vanilla Double

Iced Vanilla Double

$4.99
Iced CAPPUCINO Double

Iced CAPPUCINO Double

$4.75
Iced Single Espresso

Iced Single Espresso

$2.65+
Iced Half&Half

Iced Half&Half

$3.70
Iced Honey Lemon Seltzer

Iced Honey Lemon Seltzer

$3.15
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.95
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$3.45

Seltzer water, oat milk, and your choice of flavor.

Iced Cider

Iced Cider

$3.55+

Bottled Beverages

C2O Coconut Water, 12 oz

C2O Coconut Water, 12 oz

$2.99
Chocolate Milk, 12 oz, Ronnybrook Farm

Chocolate Milk, 12 oz, Ronnybrook Farm

$2.75
Clean Cause Sparkling Yerba Mata - Cherry Lime

Clean Cause Sparkling Yerba Mata - Cherry Lime

$3.99
Drinkable Yogurt, Mango, Ronneybrook Farm

Drinkable Yogurt, Mango, Ronneybrook Farm

$3.33
Drinkable Yogurt, Peach, Ronnybrook Farm

Drinkable Yogurt, Peach, Ronnybrook Farm

$3.33
Ginger Brew Maine Roots

Ginger Brew Maine Roots

$2.59
Gus Grapefruit Soda

Gus Grapefruit Soda

$2.50
Gus Valencia Orange Soda

Gus Valencia Orange Soda

$2.50
Joe Tea Half&Half

Joe Tea Half&Half

$2.99
Joe's Lemonade

Joe's Lemonade

$2.79
Kombucha Health Aid Ginger Lemon

Kombucha Health Aid Ginger Lemon

$4.99
Maine Roots Root Beer

Maine Roots Root Beer

$2.59
Mocha Joe's Cold Coffee

Mocha Joe's Cold Coffee

$5.50

Mocha Joe's Snapchill Camaroon Cold Coffee. Hot brewed and instantly chilled to capture all the delicious hot coffee flavor, lighter and more complex than cold brews.

Orange Juice, Organic, Lakewood

Orange Juice, Organic, Lakewood

$3.59
San Pelligrino Sparkling Water, 11.5 oz

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water, 11.5 oz

$1.99
Spindrift - Orange Mango

Spindrift - Orange Mango

$2.10
Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

$2.10
Water, bottled

Water, bottled

$1.59

Smoothies

Banana, Pumpkin, So Delicious coconut milk, Hemp Seeds, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Vanilla Extract
Golden Smoothie

Golden Smoothie

$6.50

Banana, coconut milk, organic carrot juice, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, organic honey, vanilla, black pepper, lemon.

Green Smoothie

Green Smoothie

$6.50

Orange juice, banana, organic plain yogurt, spirulina, lemon juice, organic spinach, flax, mesclun, organic honey, ginger.

BAKED GOODS

Muffins and Scones

Mixed Berry Oatmeal Muffin

Mixed Berry Oatmeal Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Ingredients: Wheat flour, brown sugar, baking powder (corn), salt, oats, eggs, canola oil, milk, raspberries, blueberries.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.10

Ingredients: Wheat flour, sugar, blueberries, eggs, milk, canola oil (non-gmo), baking powder (corn), cinnamon, salt.

Pear Sunflower Muffin

Pear Sunflower Muffin

$3.10
Bran Muffin

Bran Muffin

$3.55Out of stock

Ingredients: Whole wheat flour, raisins, wheat flour, walnuts, brown sugar, wheat bran, eggs, water, canola oil (non-gmo), maple syrup, molasses, baking soda, orange oil, salt.

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Ingredients: Banana puree, wheat flour, chocolate chips (soy), eggs, sugar, canola oil (non-gmo), baking soda, salt, cinnamon.

Fitness Muffin (GF, V) Mon-Fri

Fitness Muffin (GF, V) Mon-Fri

$3.35Out of stock

Ingredients: carrots, walnuts, raisins, apple sauce, orange juice, canola oil, coconut oil, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, white sugar, flax, egg replacer, cinnamon, ginger, xanthan gum, salt, baking soda.

Apple Cider Muffin (GF) Fri, Sat, Sun

Apple Cider Muffin (GF) Fri, Sat, Sun

$3.25Out of stock

Ingredients: Gluten free pastry mix, sugar, apple sauce, apple cider, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon, baking powder (corn), nutmeg, salt, baking soda.

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin (GF)

$3.25Out of stock

Ingredients: rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, white sugar, eggs, canola oil (non gmo), milk, vanilla, lemon oil, baking powder (corn) xanthan gum, poppy seeds.

Savory Scone, Cheddar Jalapeno & Scallion

$3.35Out of stock

Scone, Cranberry Orange

$3.35Out of stock

Scone, Raisin Walnut

$3.35Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.10Out of stock

Ingredients: Wheat flour, sugar, pumpkin puree, milk, eggs, molasses, baking powder (corn), baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, cloves.

Cupcakes

Cupcake, Lemon (GF) (8:15 am)

Cupcake, Lemon (GF) (8:15 am)

$3.30Out of stock

Ingredients: rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, sugar, eggs, milk salt, baking powder (corn), baking soda, cream cheese, buttermilk powder (milk), lemon oil, butter

Cupcake, Chocolate w/Raspberry Frosting (GF, V) (8:15 am)

Cupcake, Chocolate w/Raspberry Frosting (GF, V) (8:15 am)

$3.30

Cupcake: Soy milk, canola oil, white sugar, cocoa, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca, xanthan gum, baking powder (corn), baking soda, salt, cider vinegar, vanilla. Frosting: Earth balance vegan butter, raspberry preserves (citric acid), powdered sugar

Vanilla *Funfetti!* Cupcakes with Vanilla Marshmallow Buttercream

$3.30Out of stock

Contains egg, dairy, wheat, almond extract, coconut oil, food coloring and gelatin.

Cupcake, Carrot with Cream Cheese Frosting

Cupcake, Carrot with Cream Cheese Frosting

$3.30Out of stock

Cupcake, Chocolate w/ Mocha Frosting (GF, V)

$3.30Out of stock

Cupcake: Soy milk, canola oil, white sugar, cocoa, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca, xanthan gum, baking powder (corn), baking soda, salt, cider vinegar, vanilla. Frosting: Earth balance, powdered sugar, cocoa powder. (for mocha we use fresh brewed espresso)

Vegan Vanilla Cupcake w/Chocolate Frosting

$3.30Out of stock

Chocolate Walnut Zucchini Cupcake

$3.30Out of stock
Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Ganache

Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Ganache

$3.30

Contains gelatin

Gingerbread Cupcakes with Creamcheese Frosting

$3.30Out of stock

Humming Bird Cupcake

$3.30Out of stock
Chocolate Stout Cupcakes

Chocolate Stout Cupcakes

$3.30Out of stock

Croissant/Danish

Croissant

Croissant

$3.25Out of stock
Pain au Chocolate

Pain au Chocolate

$3.55Out of stock
Almond Danish

Almond Danish

$3.55Out of stock
Cherry Cream Cheese Diamond

Cherry Cream Cheese Diamond

$3.55Out of stock
Cardamom Roll

Cardamom Roll

$3.75Out of stock
Mixed Berry Cruffin

Mixed Berry Cruffin

$4.30Out of stock

Shaped like a muffin but made with cardamom danish and filled with pastry cream.

Petit Pain Au Chocolate

$2.50Out of stock

Cookies, Elf Balls

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Peanut Butter Choc Chip Cookie

Peanut Butter Choc Chip Cookie

$3.50
Ginger Molasses Cookie

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$3.50
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50
Death by Chocolate Cookie GF, V

Death by Chocolate Cookie GF, V

$1.85Out of stock

Ingredients: white sugar, apple sauce, coconut oil, canola oil, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, flax meal, baking soda, xanthan gum, vanilla, salt.

Peanut Butter Cookie, GF, V

Peanut Butter Cookie, GF, V

$2.10Out of stock

Ingredients: natural peanut butter, maple syrup, almond meal, baking powder (corn), flax meal, vanilla, salt

French Macarons- Chocolate Strawberry

$1.85Out of stock
French Macarons- Cafe vanilla

French Macarons- Cafe vanilla

$1.85Out of stock

Ingredients: egg whites, almond meal, powdered sugar, white sugar, butter. *food coloring and flavoring/extracts vary for different flavors

Pumpkin Walnut Choco Chip Cookie

Pumpkin Walnut Choco Chip Cookie

$1.75Out of stock
Whole Wheat Cowboy Cookie

Whole Wheat Cowboy Cookie

$1.85Out of stock

A whole grain cookie with raisins, chocolate and pecans!

Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie, GF

Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie, GF

$1.85Out of stock

Ingredients: egg whites, hazelnuts, white sugar, bittersweet chocolate, vanilla, salt

Elf Balls! Taste the Magic!

Elf Balls! Taste the Magic!

$1.65Out of stock

Ingredients: Pecans, raisins, oats, dates, sesame seeds, coconut, almond, cinnamon, vanilla.

Coconut Macaroon, GF

Coconut Macaroon, GF

$1.80Out of stock

Ingredients: Sugar, unsweetened coconut, bittersweet chocolate (soy), egg whites, vanilla, salt.

GRAIN FREE Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie, contains almonds and butter

GRAIN FREE Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie, contains almonds and butter

$2.10Out of stock

Fabulous grain free chocolate chip cookie. A staff favorite. It does not taste gluten free! Ingredients: Almond flour, chocolate chips (soy), eggs, butter, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla, baking soda.

Biscotti, Vanilla Almond

Biscotti, Vanilla Almond

$2.40
Biscotti, Chocolate Almond

Biscotti, Chocolate Almond

$2.40

Chocolate Chip Cookie, Medium Size

$1.85Out of stock
Hamantaschen - Prune

Hamantaschen - Prune

$1.82Out of stock
Hamantaschen - Cherry

Hamantaschen - Cherry

$1.82Out of stock
Hamantaschen - Apricot

Hamantaschen - Apricot

$1.82Out of stock

Trail Cookie

$1.95Out of stock

Refuel with this hearty cookie! It has pecans, coconut, chocolate, oats, and raisins to keep you going.

Honey Rosemary Shortbread

$1.50

Bagged Goodies

Chocolate Chip Cookies, BAG of 6

Chocolate Chip Cookies, BAG of 6

$7.25Out of stock

Soft, chewy, and absolutely delicious!

Double Chocolate Cookies, BAG of 6

Double Chocolate Cookies, BAG of 6

$7.25Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cookies (contains dairy and wheat) BAG of 6

Peanut Butter Cookies (contains dairy and wheat) BAG of 6

$7.25Out of stock

French Macarons - Raspberry Pistachio, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Cherry

$10.95Out of stock

3 delicious flavors in Christmas colors. 6 per bag.

Rosemary Honey Shortbread, Bag of 6

$7.95Out of stock

Bittersweet Chocolate Hazelnut Bark for Hanukkah 1/4 pound

$5.50Out of stock

Callebaut 70% dark chocolate and roasted hazelnuts - yum!

Bars/Brownies/Bread Pudding

Florentine Bar

Florentine Bar

$3.35
Brownie, Peanut Butter, GF, Dairy Free

Brownie, Peanut Butter, GF, Dairy Free

$3.35

Ingredients: Egg, all natural peanut butter, brown sugar, white sugar, cocoa, coconut oil, canola oil (non gmo), chocolate chips (soy), vanilla, almond flour, rice flour, xanthan gum, baking powder (corn) salt, peanuts.

Goodbar GF (V)

Goodbar GF (V)

$1.85

Ingredients: almonds, coconut, raisins, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, millet, orange juice, tahini.

Granola Bar, V, Wheat-free

Granola Bar, V, Wheat-free

$3.75

Oats, dried cherries, sunflower seeds, raisins, almond meal, tahini, canola oil, maple syrup, flax, vanilla, xanthan gum, salt.

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.25
Lemon Berry Bar

Lemon Berry Bar

$3.15Out of stock
Raspberry Almond Bar

Raspberry Almond Bar

$3.15
Apricot Rosemary Bar

Apricot Rosemary Bar

$3.45

Apricot Rosemary Bar, Short Dough Crust

Pecan Bar

Pecan Bar

$3.35

A Woodstar Classic!

Wicked Good Brownies

Wicked Good Brownies

$3.35Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Cashew Blondie

$3.20Out of stock
Bread Pudding - Chocolate Cherry

Bread Pudding - Chocolate Cherry

$3.95Out of stock

Raspberry White Chocolate Blondie

$3.35Out of stock