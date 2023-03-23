Woodstar Cafe Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.

- Home
60 Masonic Street STE B
Northampton, MA 01060
Popular Items
FEATURED ITEMS
Spicy Maple Latte
A sweet and spicy take on the traditional latte. Sweetened with maple syrup from North Hadley Sugar Shack and spiced with cayenne pepper and cinnamon!
Roasted Veggie Cheese Melt (10:30-5:00)
Roasted portabello mushrooms, red peppers, red onions, home grown kale, and a touch of chili flakes with three cheeses on buttered country sourdough.
Hot Cross Buns
Ingredients: Wheat flour, milk, raisins, sugar, butter, eggs, yeast, spice mix, salt. Method: Poolish
Cinnamon Raisin Bread (Wednesdays)
Ingredients: wheat flour, water, milk, sugar, cinnamon, salt and yeast.
Honey Rosemary Shortbread
DRINKS
Hot Drinks
Coffee
Latte
Americano
Au Lait
TEA, Organic - 16 oz
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
Honey Lemon Ginger
GOLDEN Latte
Milk, Ginger, Turmeric and Honey (No caffeine) Spicy and delicious!
Mocha
Vanilla
Hot Chocolate
Cappuccino 6 oz
Chai
We brew our delicious cardamom forward chai daily from organic tea and spices. Available with whole, soy or oat milk.
Steamed Cider
Cortado - 6 oz
2 shots of espresso with 3 oz of textured milk.
Espresso
Hot Water w/Lemon 16 oz
Macchiato - 4 oz
Matcha Latte 12oz
Steamer/Steamed Milk
Box of Coffee - 96 oz
Place order online, but YOU MUST CALL CAFE 1 HOUR IN ADVANCE OF PICK UP TIME to assure we have your box of coffee ready. 96 oz, serves 8-10.
Flat White - 6 oz
1 shot of espresso with 4.5 oz of textured milk.
Cold Drinks
Iced COFFEE
Iced TEA
Iced LATTE Double
Iced CHAI
Iced GOLDEN LATTE
Iced AMERICANO Double
Iced HONEY LEMON GINGER
Iced Spicy Maple Latte
Iced Mocha Double
Iced Vanilla Double
Iced CAPPUCINO Double
Iced Single Espresso
Iced Half&Half
Iced Honey Lemon Seltzer
Italian Soda
Cream Soda
Seltzer water, oat milk, and your choice of flavor.
Iced Cider
Bottled Beverages
C2O Coconut Water, 12 oz
Chocolate Milk, 12 oz, Ronnybrook Farm
Clean Cause Sparkling Yerba Mata - Cherry Lime
Drinkable Yogurt, Mango, Ronneybrook Farm
Drinkable Yogurt, Peach, Ronnybrook Farm
Ginger Brew Maine Roots
Gus Grapefruit Soda
Gus Valencia Orange Soda
Joe Tea Half&Half
Joe's Lemonade
Kombucha Health Aid Ginger Lemon
Maine Roots Root Beer
Mocha Joe's Cold Coffee
Mocha Joe's Snapchill Camaroon Cold Coffee. Hot brewed and instantly chilled to capture all the delicious hot coffee flavor, lighter and more complex than cold brews.
Orange Juice, Organic, Lakewood
San Pelligrino Sparkling Water, 11.5 oz
Spindrift - Orange Mango
Spindrift - Raspberry Lime
Water, bottled
Smoothies
BAKED GOODS
Muffins and Scones
Mixed Berry Oatmeal Muffin
Ingredients: Wheat flour, brown sugar, baking powder (corn), salt, oats, eggs, canola oil, milk, raspberries, blueberries.
Blueberry Muffin
Ingredients: Wheat flour, sugar, blueberries, eggs, milk, canola oil (non-gmo), baking powder (corn), cinnamon, salt.
Pear Sunflower Muffin
Bran Muffin
Ingredients: Whole wheat flour, raisins, wheat flour, walnuts, brown sugar, wheat bran, eggs, water, canola oil (non-gmo), maple syrup, molasses, baking soda, orange oil, salt.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
Ingredients: Banana puree, wheat flour, chocolate chips (soy), eggs, sugar, canola oil (non-gmo), baking soda, salt, cinnamon.
Fitness Muffin (GF, V) Mon-Fri
Ingredients: carrots, walnuts, raisins, apple sauce, orange juice, canola oil, coconut oil, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, white sugar, flax, egg replacer, cinnamon, ginger, xanthan gum, salt, baking soda.
Apple Cider Muffin (GF) Fri, Sat, Sun
Ingredients: Gluten free pastry mix, sugar, apple sauce, apple cider, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon, baking powder (corn), nutmeg, salt, baking soda.
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin (GF)
Ingredients: rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, white sugar, eggs, canola oil (non gmo), milk, vanilla, lemon oil, baking powder (corn) xanthan gum, poppy seeds.
Savory Scone, Cheddar Jalapeno & Scallion
Scone, Cranberry Orange
Scone, Raisin Walnut
Pumpkin Muffin
Ingredients: Wheat flour, sugar, pumpkin puree, milk, eggs, molasses, baking powder (corn), baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, cloves.
Cupcakes
Cupcake, Lemon (GF) (8:15 am)
Ingredients: rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, sugar, eggs, milk salt, baking powder (corn), baking soda, cream cheese, buttermilk powder (milk), lemon oil, butter
Cupcake, Chocolate w/Raspberry Frosting (GF, V) (8:15 am)
Cupcake: Soy milk, canola oil, white sugar, cocoa, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca, xanthan gum, baking powder (corn), baking soda, salt, cider vinegar, vanilla. Frosting: Earth balance vegan butter, raspberry preserves (citric acid), powdered sugar
Vanilla *Funfetti!* Cupcakes with Vanilla Marshmallow Buttercream
Contains egg, dairy, wheat, almond extract, coconut oil, food coloring and gelatin.
Cupcake, Carrot with Cream Cheese Frosting
Cupcake, Chocolate w/ Mocha Frosting (GF, V)
Cupcake: Soy milk, canola oil, white sugar, cocoa, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca, xanthan gum, baking powder (corn), baking soda, salt, cider vinegar, vanilla. Frosting: Earth balance, powdered sugar, cocoa powder. (for mocha we use fresh brewed espresso)
Vegan Vanilla Cupcake w/Chocolate Frosting
Chocolate Walnut Zucchini Cupcake
Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Ganache
Contains gelatin
Gingerbread Cupcakes with Creamcheese Frosting
Humming Bird Cupcake
Chocolate Stout Cupcakes
Croissant/Danish
Croissant
Pain au Chocolate
Almond Danish
Cherry Cream Cheese Diamond
Cardamom Roll
Mixed Berry Cruffin
Shaped like a muffin but made with cardamom danish and filled with pastry cream.
Petit Pain Au Chocolate
Cookies, Elf Balls
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Peanut Butter Choc Chip Cookie
Ginger Molasses Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Death by Chocolate Cookie GF, V
Ingredients: white sugar, apple sauce, coconut oil, canola oil, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, flax meal, baking soda, xanthan gum, vanilla, salt.
Peanut Butter Cookie, GF, V
Ingredients: natural peanut butter, maple syrup, almond meal, baking powder (corn), flax meal, vanilla, salt
French Macarons- Chocolate Strawberry
French Macarons- Cafe vanilla
Ingredients: egg whites, almond meal, powdered sugar, white sugar, butter. *food coloring and flavoring/extracts vary for different flavors
Pumpkin Walnut Choco Chip Cookie
Whole Wheat Cowboy Cookie
A whole grain cookie with raisins, chocolate and pecans!
Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie, GF
Ingredients: egg whites, hazelnuts, white sugar, bittersweet chocolate, vanilla, salt
Elf Balls! Taste the Magic!
Ingredients: Pecans, raisins, oats, dates, sesame seeds, coconut, almond, cinnamon, vanilla.
Coconut Macaroon, GF
Ingredients: Sugar, unsweetened coconut, bittersweet chocolate (soy), egg whites, vanilla, salt.
GRAIN FREE Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie, contains almonds and butter
Fabulous grain free chocolate chip cookie. A staff favorite. It does not taste gluten free! Ingredients: Almond flour, chocolate chips (soy), eggs, butter, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla, baking soda.
Biscotti, Vanilla Almond
Biscotti, Chocolate Almond
Chocolate Chip Cookie, Medium Size
Hamantaschen - Prune
Hamantaschen - Cherry
Hamantaschen - Apricot
Trail Cookie
Refuel with this hearty cookie! It has pecans, coconut, chocolate, oats, and raisins to keep you going.
Bagged Goodies
Chocolate Chip Cookies, BAG of 6
Soft, chewy, and absolutely delicious!
Double Chocolate Cookies, BAG of 6
Peanut Butter Cookies (contains dairy and wheat) BAG of 6
French Macarons - Raspberry Pistachio, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Cherry
3 delicious flavors in Christmas colors. 6 per bag.
Rosemary Honey Shortbread, Bag of 6
Bittersweet Chocolate Hazelnut Bark for Hanukkah 1/4 pound
Callebaut 70% dark chocolate and roasted hazelnuts - yum!
Bars/Brownies/Bread Pudding
Florentine Bar
Brownie, Peanut Butter, GF, Dairy Free
Ingredients: Egg, all natural peanut butter, brown sugar, white sugar, cocoa, coconut oil, canola oil (non gmo), chocolate chips (soy), vanilla, almond flour, rice flour, xanthan gum, baking powder (corn) salt, peanuts.
Goodbar GF (V)
Ingredients: almonds, coconut, raisins, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, millet, orange juice, tahini.
Granola Bar, V, Wheat-free
Oats, dried cherries, sunflower seeds, raisins, almond meal, tahini, canola oil, maple syrup, flax, vanilla, xanthan gum, salt.
Lemon Bar
Lemon Berry Bar
Raspberry Almond Bar
Apricot Rosemary Bar
Apricot Rosemary Bar, Short Dough Crust
Pecan Bar
A Woodstar Classic!