- Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.
594 Reviews
$
60 Masonic St, Suite D
Northampton, MA 01060
Popular Items
Featured Items
Spicy Maple Latte
A sweet and spicy take on the traditional latte. Sweetened with maple syrup from North Hadley Sugar Shack and spiced with cayenne pepper and cinnamon!
Roasted Veggie Cheese Melt (10:30-5:00)
Roasted portabello mushrooms, red peppers, red onions, home grown kale, and a touch of chili flakes with three cheeses on buttered country sourdough.
Hot Drinks
Coffee
Latte
Americano
Spicy Maple Latte
A sweet and spicy take on the traditional latte. Sweetened with maple syrup from North Hadley Sugar Shack and spiced with cayenne pepper and cinnamon!
Au Lait
TEA, Organic - 16 oz
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
Honey Lemon Ginger
GOLDEN Latte
Milk, Ginger, Turmeric and Honey (No caffeine) Spicy and delicious!
Mocha
Vanilla
Hot Chocolate
Cappuccino 6 oz
Chai
We brew our delicious cardamom forward chai daily from organic tea and spices. Available with whole, soy or oat milk.
Steamed Cider
Cortado - 6 oz
2 shots of espresso with 3 oz of textured milk.
Espresso
Hot Water w/Lemon 16 oz
Macchiato - 4 oz
Matcha Latte 12oz
Steamer/Steamed Milk
Box of Coffee - 96 oz
Place order online, but YOU MUST CALL CAFE 1 HOUR IN ADVANCE OF PICK UP TIME to assure we have your box of coffee ready. 96 oz, serves 8-10.
Flat White - 6 oz
1 shot of espresso with 4.5 oz of textured milk.
Cold Drinks
Iced COFFEE
Iced TEA
Iced LATTE Double
Iced CHAI
Iced GOLDEN LATTE
Iced AMERICANO Double
Iced HONEY LEMON GINGER
Iced Spicy Maple Latte
Iced Mocha Double
Iced Vanilla Double
Iced CAPPUCINO Double
Iced Single Espresso
Iced Half&Half
Iced Honey Lemon Seltzer
Italian Soda
Cream Soda
Seltzer water, oat milk, and your choice of flavor.
Iced Cider
Bottled Beverages
C2O Coconut Water, 12 oz
Chocolate Milk, 12 oz, Ronnybrook Farm
Clean Cause Sparkling Yerba Mata - Cherry Lime
Drinkable Yogurt, Mango, Ronneybrook Farm
Drinkable Yogurt, Peach, Ronnybrook Farm
Ginger Brew Maine Roots
Gus Grapefruit Soda
Gus Valencia Orange Soda
Joe Tea Half&Half
Joe's Lemonade
Kombucha Health Aid Ginger Lemon
Maine Roots Root Beer
Mocha Joe's Cold Coffee
Mocha Joe's Snapchill Camaroon Cold Coffee. Hot brewed and instantly chilled to capture all the delicious hot coffee flavor, lighter and more complex than cold brews.
Orange Juice, Organic, Lakewood
San Pelligrino Sparkling Water, 11.5 oz
Spindrift - Orange Mango
Spindrift - Raspberry Lime
Water, bottled
Smoothies
Muffins and Scones
Mixed Berry Oatmeal Muffin
Ingredients: Wheat flour, brown sugar, baking powder (corn), salt, oats, eggs, canola oil, milk, raspberries, blueberries.
Blueberry Muffin
Ingredients: Wheat flour, sugar, blueberries, eggs, milk, canola oil (non-gmo), baking powder (corn), cinnamon, salt.
Pear Sunflower Muffin
Bran Muffin
Ingredients: Whole wheat flour, raisins, wheat flour, walnuts, brown sugar, wheat bran, eggs, water, canola oil (non-gmo), maple syrup, molasses, baking soda, orange oil, salt.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
Ingredients: Banana puree, wheat flour, chocolate chips (soy), eggs, sugar, canola oil (non-gmo), baking soda, salt, cinnamon.
Fitness Muffin (GF, V) Mon-Fri
Ingredients: carrots, walnuts, raisins, apple sauce, orange juice, canola oil, coconut oil, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, white sugar, flax, egg replacer, cinnamon, ginger, xanthan gum, salt, baking soda.
Apple Cider Muffin (GF) Fri, Sat, Sun
Ingredients: Gluten free pastry mix, sugar, apple sauce, apple cider, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon, baking powder (corn), nutmeg, salt, baking soda.
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin (GF)
Ingredients: rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, white sugar, eggs, canola oil (non gmo), milk, vanilla, lemon oil, baking powder (corn) xanthan gum, poppy seeds.
Scone, Lemon Poppy
Savory Scone, Sesame Scallion
Scone, Cherry Ginger
Scone, Chocolate Chip
Pumpkin Muffin
Ingredients: Wheat flour, sugar, pumpkin puree, milk, eggs, molasses, baking powder (corn), baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, cloves.
Cupcakes
(GF) Pumpkin Cupcakes with Creamcheese Frosting
Cupcake, Chocolate w/Raspberry Frosting (GF, V) (8:15 am)
Cupcake: Soy milk, canola oil, white sugar, cocoa, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca, xanthan gum, baking powder (corn), baking soda, salt, cider vinegar, vanilla. Frosting: Earth balance vegan butter, raspberry preserves (citric acid), powdered sugar
Vanilla *Funfetti!* Cupcakes with Vanilla Marshmallow Buttercream
Contains egg, dairy, wheat, almond extract, coconut oil, food coloring and gelatin.
Cupcake, Carrot with Cream Cheese Frosting
Cupcake, Chocolate w/ Chocolate Frosting (GF, V)
Cupcake: Soy milk, canola oil, white sugar, cocoa, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca, xanthan gum, baking powder (corn), baking soda, salt, cider vinegar, vanilla. Frosting: Earth balance, powdered sugar, cocoa powder. (for mocha we use fresh brewed espresso)
Stout Cupcakes
Vegan Vanilla Cupcake w/Chocolate Frosting
Chocolate Walnut Zucchini Cupcake
Chocolate Cupcakes with Milk Choclate Frosting
Contains gelatin
Coconut Cupcake with Marshmellow Buttercream
Croissant/Danish
Croissant
Pain au Chocolate
Almond Danish
Cherry Cream Cheese Diamond
Cardamom Roll
Mixed Berry Cruffin
Shaped like a muffin but made with cardamom danish and filled with pastry cream.
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Cookies, Elf Balls
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Peanut Butter Choc Chip Cookie
Ginger Molasses Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Death by Chocolate Cookie GF, V
Ingredients: white sugar, apple sauce, coconut oil, canola oil, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, flax meal, baking soda, xanthan gum, vanilla, salt.
Peanut Butter Cookie, GF, V
Ingredients: natural peanut butter, maple syrup, almond meal, baking powder (corn), flax meal, vanilla, salt
French Macarons- Vanilla Chai
Ingredients: egg whites, almond meal, powdered sugar, white sugar, butter. *food coloring and flavoring/extracts vary for different flavors
French Macarons- Mango Matcha
Pumpkin Walnut Choco Chip Cookie
NEW! Whole Wheat Cowboy Cookie
A whole grain cookie with raisins, chocolate and pecans!
Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie, GF
Ingredients: egg whites, hazelnuts, white sugar, bittersweet chocolate, vanilla, salt
Elf Balls! Taste the Magic!
Ingredients: Pecans, raisins, oats, dates, sesame seeds, coconut, almond, cinnamon, vanilla.
Coconut Macaroon, GF
Ingredients: Sugar, unsweetened coconut, bittersweet chocolate (soy), egg whites, vanilla, salt.
GRAIN FREE Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie, contains almonds and butter
Fabulous grain free chocolate chip cookie. A staff favorite. It does not taste gluten free! Ingredients: Almond flour, chocolate chips (soy), eggs, butter, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla, baking soda.
Biscotti, Vanilla Almond
Biscotti, Chocolate Almond
Double Chocolate Cookie, Medium Size, Contains Butter
Chocolate Chip Cookie, Medium Size
Cranberry Walnut Breakfast Cookie
Trail Mix Cookie - vegan
Soft Peanut Butter Cookie
Contains butter, wheat, and peanuts
Apricot, Raisin and Walnut Rugelach
Raspberry, Chcolate and Walnut Rugelach
Bagged Goodies
Bars/Brownies/Bread Pudding
Florentine Bar
Brownie, Peanut Butter, GF, Dairy Free
Ingredients: Egg, all natural peanut butter, brown sugar, white sugar, cocoa, coconut oil, canola oil (non gmo), chocolate chips (soy), vanilla, almond flour, rice flour, xanthan gum, baking powder (corn) salt, peanuts.
Goodbar GF (V)
Ingredients: almonds, coconut, raisins, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, millet, orange juice, tahini.
Granola Bar, V, Wheat-free
Oats, dried cherries, sunflower seeds, raisins, almond meal, tahini, canola oil, maple syrup, flax, vanilla, xanthan gum, salt.
Lemon Bar
Lemon Berry Bar
Raspberry Almond Bar
Apricot Rosemary Bar
Apricot Rosemary Bar, Short Dough Crust
Pecan Bar
A Woodstar Classic!
Blondie
Bread Pudding - Chocolate Raspberry
Wicked Good Brownies
Bread
Baguette (after 11 am)
Available after 11 am. Flour, water, natural leaven, salt. The best dang baguette you'll ever have.
Multigrain Loaf (after 10:00 am)
Ingredients: Water, wheat flour, oats, sunflower seeds, organic whole wheat flour, sesame seeds, millet, rye, honey, salt, culture. Method: Levain, Pate Fermentee
Country Sourdough
Ingredients: Wheat flour, organic rye flour, water, natural leaven, salt. Method: Levain
French Bâtard (after 11:30 am)
Ingredients: wheat flour, water, natural leaven, salt. Method: Levain Available daily after 11:00 am
Ciabatta Roll (9:00 am)
Method: biga Ingredients: flour, water, salt and yeast.
Super Focaccia (After 9:00 am)
Method: biga Ingredients: wheat flour, water, salt, yeast + plus an ever changing assortment of cheese and veggies.
Cinnamon Raisin Bread (Wednesdays)
Ingredients: wheat flour, water, milk, sugar, cinnamon, salt and yeast.
Honey Oat (Thursdays, After 1030)
Ingredients: Wheat flour, whole wheat flour, oats, water, buttermilk, honey, yeast, salt. Method: Biga
Honey Oat -DAY OLD, STILL DELICIOUS!
Challah AM (Fridays after 7:30 am)
Ingredients: wheat flour, water, eggs, canola oil (non gmo), honey, salt and yeast. Method: No knead
Challah PM (Fridays after 1:30 pm)
Ingredients: Wheat flour, water, eggs, organic canola oil, honey, salt, yeast. Method: No knead
German Rye (WED, THURS)
Ingredients: Organic rye flour, organic wheat flour, water, natural leaven, salt. Method: Rye levain
Potato Rosemary (Tuesdays)
Ingredients: Wheat flour, water, mashed potatoes, olive oil, salt, culture, rosemary, yeast. Method: Levain
Olive Ciabatta (Saturdays 11:30AM)
Ingredients: Wheat flour, water, olives, salt, yeast. Method: Biga
Multigrain Family Size
Ingredients: Wheat flour, water, oats, whole wheat flour, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, millet, rye chops, salt, honey, culture, yeast. Method: Levain pate fermentee
Country Sourdough Family Size
Caramelized Onion Rosemary Sourdough
Naturally leavened sourdough with caramelized onions and rosemary. Ingredients: Wheat flour, water, rye flour, onions, canola oil, natural culture, salt, rosemary.
Cranberry Walnut Boule
Ingredients: Wheat flour, organic rye flour, water, natural leaven, cranberries, walnuts, olive oil, salt. Method: Levain
Epi De Ble
Roasted Garlic and Cheddar Boule (Sundays 10:45)
The perfect bread to go with Sunday supper. Made with garlic grown our farm! Ingredients: Wheat flour, organic rye flour, water, natural leaven, cheddar, garlic, olive oil, salt. Method: Levain
Donuts/Coffee Cakes
Chocolate Donut, GF, V
Ingredients: white sugar, apple sauce, rice flour, chickpea flour, cocoa, potato starch, coconut oil, vanilla, arrowroot, baking powder (corn) baking soda, salt, xanthan gum, cinnamon, toasted coconut, powdered sugar.
French Cruller Donut, Baked, Not Fried
Brown Butter Banana Walnut Donut
Almond Cardamom Snack Cake (vegan)
Ingredients: Wheat flour, sugar, soy milk, almond flour, corn starch, canola oil (non-gmo), sliced almonds, white vinegar, baking powder (corn), salt, almond extract, lemon oil, baking soda.
Blueberry Zucchini Snack Cake w/Lemon Glaze SLICE
Sour Cream Coffee Cake Slice
Lemon Almond Pound Cake Slice
Pumpkin Spice Cake With Brown Butter Frosting SLICE
Apple Cake Slice
New! This is the apple cake your bubbe used to make. It might even be a little bit better;) Ingredients: apples, cane sugar, wheat flour, eggs, non-gmo canola oil, orange juice, baking powder (corn), vanilla (imitation), salt
Honey Cake Slice
A rich bundt cake slice sweetened with honey and apricot jam with bits of chopped apricot throughout. Ingredients: Wheat flour, honey, eggs, cake flour, dried apricots, rum, apricot jam, sugar, canola oil (non-gmo), orange oil, salt, baking soda.
Apple Cider Donut Cake
Eclairs, Cannoli, Trifle
Eclair
Cannoli
Save yourself a trip to the North End. Our cannoli rival the very best! Our lightly sweetened ricotta filling has just a hint of lemon, vanilla and marsala wine. Invite your most discerning friends over and serve these with pride!
Lemon Meringue Eclairs
Lemon custard filled pate choux topped with Swiss meringue.
Boozy Black Forest Brownie Trifle
Vanilla pound cake layered with cherries, local black current sauce, vanilla custard and Creme de Cassis