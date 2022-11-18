Woody Creek BBQ imageView gallery

Woody Creek BBQ Fort Worth

3,291 Reviews

$$

1776 Mall Cir

Fort Worth, TX 76116

Popular Items

Double Barrel Potato
Sliced Brisket
Sliced Brisket Sandwich

MEAT / POUND

POUND BURNT ENDS

$21.99

Chopped Brisket

$18.29+

Sliced Brisket

$18.29+

Ham

$15.79+

Sausage

$15.79+

Turkey

$15.79+

Bologna

$15.79+

Hot Link

$15.79+

Chicken Breast

$15.79+

JALAPENO SAUSAGE

$15.79+

Pull Pork

$15.79+

RIBS

Rib Dinner

$18.99

1/2 Rack

$19.99

Whole Rack

$34.99

Rib by the Bone

$4.35

SANDWICHES

The Gunslinger

$10.25

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$7.89

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$7.89

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Sausage Sandwich

$6.99

Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Hot Link Sandwich

$6.99

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$6.99

Lunch Special

$9.99

Rib Sandwich

$7.99

CHDDR JALA SAND

$6.99

POTATOES

Double Barrel Potato

$12.29

Baked Potato

$6.69

Plain Plain

$3.50

PLATES

1 Meat Plate

$14.99

2 Meat Plate

$16.99

3 Meat Plate

$18.99

BURGERS

1/3 LB Burger

$5.89

1/2 LB Burger

$6.99

"Kiko" Burger

$8.99

SAMPLER

The Sampler

$22.95

SIDES

Baked Beans

$2.99+

Red Beans

$2.99+

Cole Slaw

$2.99+

Potato Salad

$2.99+

Green Beans

$2.99+

Onion Rings

$5.25

Fries

$3.79

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.25

Chips

$1.79

Frito Pie

$9.25

Loaded Fries

$10.45

Burnt Ends

$10.75

SALAD

Small Salad

$6.25

Large Salad

$9.25

DESSERT

Peach Cobbler

$5.25+

Blackberry Cobbler

$5.25+

Pecan Cobbler

$5.25+

Add Ice Cream

$1.79

Nanner Puddin'

$5.25+

Root beer float

$4.50

KIDS

Corn Dog Nuggets

$6.25

Chicken Nuggets

$6.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Kds BBQ Sandwich

$6.99

Kid Burger

$6.99

DRINKS

Medium (16oz)

$2.79

Large (32oz)

$3.09

Gallon Tea

$5.89

BOTTLE WATER

$1.75

BOTTLE MEX COKE

$3.25

BOTTLE SODA

$2.95

ST ARNOLD RT BEER/ DRAFT

$2.95

Gallon of Oak Cliff Lemonade

$8.79

TOPO CHICO

$2.95

SAUCE\BREAD\MERCH

Bun

$0.75

Sliced bread

$0.75

Koozie

$4.00

Sticker

$1.00

Whole Loaf

$4.25

Set Ups

$0.50

4oz Sauce

$2.89

8oz Sauce

$4.39

16oz Sauce

$6.19

32oz Sauce

$10.19

Gallon Sauce

$39.00

Bag of Ice

$3.75

Hat

$15.00

T-shirts

$20.00

DRAFT

BLOOD HONEY PINT

$5.00

BLOOD HONEY SCHOONER

$5.75

BUD LT PINT

$3.25

BUD LT SCHOONER

$4.00

HOPADILLO SCHOONER

$5.25

MICH ULTRA PINT

$3.25

MICH ULTRA SCHOONER

$4.00

MODELO PINT

$4.50

MODELO SCHOONER

$5.25

PITCHER BLOOD HONEY

$15.50

PITCHER DOMESTIC

$11.00

PITCHER IMPORT/CRAFT

$14.00

SHINER PINT

$4.50

SHINER SCHOONER

$5.25

SPACE DUST IPA PINT

$4.50

SPACE DUST IPA SCHOONER

$5.25

Yuenling Pint

$3.25

Yuenling Schooner

$4.00

Shiner Desert IPA Schooner

$5.25

Sunny citrus wheat Pint

$4.50

Dos Equis Pint

$4.59

Shiner Desert IPA Pint

$4.50

Dos Equis Schooner

$5.25

Sunny Citrus Wheat Schooner

$5.25

BOTTLE

BUD

$3.00

BUD LT

$3.00

COORS LT

$3.00

MICH ULTRA

$3.00

MILL LT

$3.00

SHINER

$3.75

CORONA

$3.75

DOS XX

$3.75

LONE STAR

$3.00

SHINER STRAWBERRY

$3.75

MODELO

$3.75

SHINER BLONDE

$3.75

ANGRY ORCHARD

$3.75

ADIOS PANT CAN

$3.75

ESTRELLA JALISCO

$3.00

PICKLE BEER

$4.50Out of stock

WILD ACRE

$3.75

RANCH WATER

$4.00

TOPO CHICO HARD

$4.00Out of stock

DOMESTIC BUCKET (5)

$13.50

IMPORT/CRAFT BUCKET

$15.00

TOADIES BOCK

$3.75

YUENGLING

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1776 Mall Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Directions

