Woody's Deli 47 North Street

47 North Street

Le Roy, NY 14482

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Garbage Plate
ChickenTenders With Fries
Chicken tenders

Cold Subs

Cold Cut

$7.50+

any cold cut

Italian Assorted

$6.50+

Capicola,Genoa salami,Cooked salami

Classic Assorted

$6.50+

ham,turkey,roast beef

Club

$6.50+

ham,turkey,bacon

Dagwood

$6.50+

turkey,roast beef, corned beef

American Assorted

$6.50+

Big Foot

$10.75+

Every Single Cold Cut Meat in house with your choice of toppings, cheese and sauce

Hot Sub

Bomber

$7.50+

made to your order

Chicken Finger Sub

$7.50+

made to your order

Cheeseburger Sub

$7.50+

made to your order

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub

$7.50+

made to your order

Meatball

$7.50+

made to your order

Royal Sausage Club

$7.50+

sausage,bacon,capicloa

BLT

$7.50+

lettuce,tomatoes,bacon

Pizza Sub

$7.50+

made to your order

Chicken Parmesan

$7.50+

made to your order

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$7.50+

Bleu cheese, ham & swiss

Italian Sausage Sub

$7.50+

made to your order

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.50+

made to your order

Fried Bolo

$7.50+

Wraps

Cold Cut Wrap

$10.00

made to your order

BLT Wrap

$10.00

made to your order

Bomber Wrap

$10.00

made to your order

Chicken Finger Wrap

$10.00

made to your order

Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.00

made to your order

Chicken cordon Bleu Wrap

$10.00

Bleu cheese,ham & swiss

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

made to your order

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

chicken tendeers tossed in medium sauce,tomato,cheddar cheese,lettuce,bleu cheese

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Cajun Grilled Chicken, banana peppers ,tomato,Mozzarella cheese,lettuce,mayo

Woody's Wrap

$10.00

chicken tendeers tossed in woody's sauce,tomato,cheddar cheese,lettuce,ranch

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.00

bbq chicken,bean&corn salsa,tomato,cheddar cheese,lettuce,ranch

Dorito Burrito

$8.25

Taco Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Salsa, Sour Cream, Doritos

Appetizers

Chicken tenders

$9.00

fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese

ChickenTenders With Fries

$11.00

fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese

Chicken Tenders With Onion Rings

$12.00

fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese

Chicken Tenders With Potato Wedges

$12.00

fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese

Chicken Tenders With Tator Tots

$12.00

fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese

10 tenders

$15.00

fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese

Woody's Sampler

$12.50

mozzarella sticks,chicken fingers,pizza logs,potato wedges&jalapeno poppers

Woody's Combo

$12.50

pizza logs, chicken tenders,fried ravioli & tator tots

Hodge Podge

$11.50

Mushrooms,cauliflower,potato wedges,onion rings,pizza logs&mozzeralla sticks

Loaded Cheddar Fries

$11.50

1lb of fries smothered with taco meat,bacon, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses

Loaded Cheddar Tator Tots

$12.50

1lb of tator tots smothered with taco meat, bacon, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses

Poutine

$11.50

cheese curds, mozzarella cheese and gravy over fries

Ultimate Potato wedges

$11.50

1lb potato wedges smothered in melted cheddar cheese sause topped with bacon &sour cream

Logs and Sticks

$7.75

3 pizza logs and 3 mozzarella sticks

S French Fries

$3.25

L French fries

$4.25

S Tator Tots

$4.75

L Tator Tots

$8.50

S Onion Rings

$4.75

L Onion RIngs

$8.50

S Potato Wedges

$4.75

L Potato Wedges

$8.50

S Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.75

L Mozzarella Sticks (12)

$12.50

S Pizza Logs (5)

$7.75

L Pizza Logs (10)

$12.50

S Fried Ravioli (6)

$7.75

L Fried Ravioli (12)

$12.50

S Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$5.00

L Jalapeno Poppers (12)

$9.00

S Battered Mushrooms

$5.00

L Battered Mushrooms

$9.00

S Battered Cauliflower

$5.00

L Battered Cauliflower

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Fried Dough

$7.00

Taco in a Bag

$5.00

Meat, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa, Sour Cream

Chicken Wing Dip

$7.00

Served with Tortilla Chips

Salads and soups

S Garden

$7.00

L Garden Salad

$8.00

S Julienne Salad

$8.50

L Julienne Salad

$10.50

S Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

L Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

S Chicken Finger Salad

$8.50

L Chicken Finger Salad

$10.50

S Taco Salad Salad

$8.50

chips, taco meat, lettuce, cheddar cheese, black olives, onions,tomatoes, sour cream&salsa

L Taco Salad

$10.50

chips, taco meat, lettuce, cheddar cheese, black olives, onions,tomatoes, sour cream&salsa

S Crispy Chicken Spinach Salad

$8.50

tomato,onion, black olives, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, provolne cheese and poppy seed

L Crispy Chicken Spinach Salad

$10.50

tomato,onion, black olives, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, provolne cheese and poppy seed

S Southwest Chicken Salad

$8.50

bbq chicken, bean&Corn salsa, tomato, chips, cheddar cheese, lettuce

L Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.50

bbq chicken, bean&Corn salsa, tomato, chips, cheddar cheese, lettuce

Soup

$5.00

Soup and A round roll deli sandwich

$10.00

Woody's House Salad

$8.50+

Mozzarella, Cheese Curds, Sliced Almonds, Spinach, Bacon, Raisins, Grilled Chicken, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Pizza

Personal Pizza

$11.00

S Pizza

$14.00

L Pizza

$18.00

Sheet Pizza

$31.00

Slice

$3.00

Pizza Meal Deals

Sm Pizza - 12 wings

$24.00

Lg pizza -12 wings

$29.00

Lg pizza -24 wings

$34.00

2 Lg pizza -48 wings BEST DEAL

$54.00

Sheet Pizza (2 hour notice)-48 wings

$59.00

Lg pizza with 10 tenders

$30.00

Lg pizza with Lg Mozzarella Sticks

$28.00

Woody's Wings

Chicken Wings (12)

$12.00

Boneless Wings (15)

$12.00

Specialty Pizza

S White Pizza

$17.25

ricotta and mozzarella

L White Pizza

$20.25

ricotta and mozzarella

S Taco Pizza

$17.25

your choice of beef or chicken, salsa,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,black olives and cheddar cheese

L Taco Pizza

$21.25

your choice of beef or chicken, salsa,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,black olives and cheddar cheese

S Chicken Wing Pizza

$18.25

bleu cheese or ranch, your choice of wing sauce, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese

L Chicken Wing Pizza

$21.25

bleu cheese or ranch, your choice of wing sauce, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese

S Hawaiian Pizza

$18.25

ham,pineapple,sauce and mozzarella

L Hawaiian Pizza

$21.25

ham,pineapple,sauce and mozzarella

S Woody's Pizza

$19.25

tenders in woodys sauce, bacon,tomatoes and ranch

L Woody's Pizza

$24.25

tenders in woodys sauce, bacon,tomatoes and ranch

S Bomber PIzza

$20.25

shaved ribeye, cheddar,mozzarella,ricotta with your choice of toppings and sauce

L Bomber PIzza

$25.25

shaved ribeye, cheddar,mozzarella,ricotta with your choice of toppings and sauce

S Meat Lovers

$20.25

ham,capicola,pepperoni and sausage

L Meat Lovers

$25.25

ham,capicola,pepperoni and sausage

Garbage Plate

1/2 Garbage Plate

$9.50

Full Garbage Plate

$12.50

Grill

Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Hot Dog

$4.50

Hamburger

$6.50

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Hot Dog Basket

$9.50

2 hot dogs and your choice of french fries and macaroni salad

Cheeseburger Basket

$9.50

one cheeseburger and your choice of french fries or macaroni salad

NY Deli Dogs

$8.00

2 Hot Dogs, Spicy Mustard, Grilled Onions, Sauerkraut

Clarke Burger

$10.00

Chicken WIng Dip, Bacon, Cheddar, on a French Bread Roll

American Deli Dogs

$8.00

2 Hot Dogs, Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Onions

Woody's Burger

$10.00

Specialty Sandwiches

Patty on Rye

$8.00

burger with sauteed onions,cheddar,1000 islands dressing on rye

Rodeo Burger

$8.00

burger topped with onion rings,cheddar cheese and bbq sauce

Reuban

$7.00

corned beef, saurkraut, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese

Tuna Melt

$7.00

Oatkan Melt on Rye

$7.00

grilled turkey, onions,tomatoes, american cheese and ranch on rye bread

Crispy Chicken Club

$8.00

fried chicken with lettuce tomato and bacon with your choice of sauce

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

lettuce,tomato,1000 Islands dressing, ham and hot pepper cheese

Chicken Bacon Boss Panini

$10.00

shredded chicken, dice bacon, hot pepper cheese and boss sauce

Club Grille Panini

$10.00

ham, turkey,bacon, honey mustard and hot pepper cheese

Chicken Tender Melt

$10.00

bbq sauce, mushrooms, onions,mozzarella cheese, grill pressed

Flamingo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Flamingo Sauce on a French Bread Roll

Mexican Delight

Hard Taco (2)

$4.00

meat, cheese, lettuce,tomato

Soft Taco (2)

$4.50

Meat, cheese, lettuce,tomato

Burrito

$6.25

Meat, cheese, lettuce,tomato

Deluxe Burrito

$7.25

meat,cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,black olives, sour cream and salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

mozzeralla and cheddar cheese

Chicken, Bacon and Cheese Quesadilla

$7.25

shredded chicken, diced bacon and mozzeralla and cheddar cheese

Bomber Quesadilla

$9.25

peppers and onion

S Nachos (Chips & Cheese)

$4.50

L Nachos (Chips & Cheese)

$6.50

S Nacho Supreme

$6.25

chips,cheese,tomato,black olives, onions, salsa and sour cream

L Nacho Supreme

$8.25

chips,cheese,tomato,black olives, onions, salsa and sour cream

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger w/fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken tenders/fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese w/fries

$5.00

Kids Hotdog w/fries

$6.00

Kids taco and nacho cheese

$6.00

taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoe

Kids mini wrap with chips

$6.00

lettuce, tomato,cheddar with grilled or fried chicken

Kids chicken and cheese quesadilla with chips

$6.00

Catering

Small Deli Tray (16 pieces)

$40.00

please call to place catering orders

Medium Deli Tray (24 pieces)

$60.00

please call to place catering orders

Large Deli Tray (32 pieces)

$80.00

please call to place catering orders

Sheet Pizza and medium deli tray combo

$85.00

please call to place catering orders. includes two large bags of chips and two 2-liters of soda

Meats & Cheese

Ham#

$6.25

By The Pound

Roast Beef#

$9.25

By The Pound

Cooked Salami#

$6.25

By The Pound

Bologna#

$3.25

By The Pound

Turkey#

$7.25

By The Pound

Genoa Salami#

$8.25

By The Pound

Capicola#

$8.25

By The Pound

Corned Beef#

$8.25

By The Pound

Mozzarella#

$6.25

By The Pound

Provolone#

$6.25

By The Pound

Hot Pepper Cheese#

$6.25

By The Pound

Swiss#

$7.25

By The Pound

American#

$6.25

By The Pound

Spicy Meatsauce#

$8.00

By The Pound

Macaroni Salad#

$4.00

By The Pound

Chips

$2.40

$2.40

$2.49

$2.49

$3.69

$3.69

$4.60

$4.60

$5.60

$5.60

avocado salsa

$3.69

Bbq

$4.60

bean dip

$3.69

blue dor 3D

$2.40

Blue Doritos

$5.60

Cheddar & SC

$4.60

Cheddar popcorn

$5.60

cheetos wt ched

$2.40

cracker jack

$2.40

dill pic

$2.40

Doritos

$5.60

French onion dip

$3.69

Funyuns

$5.60

jap cheddar dip

$3.69

Lays

$4.60

Munchies

$2.40

munchies

$2.40

pop cornf

$2.40

pretzels

$2.40

Puff corn O

$2.40

Purple Doritos

$5.60

queso dip

$3.69

roulette

$2.40

ruffles hot bbq

$2.40

ruffles jap ranch

$2.40

ruffles queso

$2.40

s. BBQ Lays

$2.40

s. bl. doritos

$2.40

s. cheddar popcorn

$2.40

s. cheetos popcorn

$2.40

s. cheetos puffs

$2.40

s. doritos

$2.40

s. fritos

$2.40

s. fritos twist

$2.40

s. funyuns

$2.40

s. hot cheetos

$2.40

s. lays

$2.40

s. Salt and Vinegar Lays

$2.40

s. sc & cheddar

$2.40

s. Sour Cream and Onion Lays

$2.40

salsa con queso

$3.69

Salt & Vinegar

$4.60

Scoops

$5.60

Sour cream and onion

$4.60

spin dip

$3.69

Wavy

$4.60

beverage

polar club soda

$0.50

stewarts orange

$1.50

stewarts cream soda

$1.50

stewarts cherries and cream

$1.50

stewarts black cherry

$1.50

stewarts rb

$1.50

arizona lemon

$1.00

arizona cherry

$1.00

arizona green

$1.00

arizona sweet

$1.00

arizona rx

$1.00

arizona ap

$1.00

lf wtr 1l

$2.75

lf wtr 20oz

$1.75

20oz wtr

$1.25

1l wtr

$2.25

ss purp

$1.00

ss red

$1.00

oj

$1.75

apple

$1.75

l gat blue Glacier

$2.50

l gat orange

$2.50

l gat red

$2.50

gat white

$1.75

gat red

$1.75

gat orange

$1.75

gat blue

$1.75

gat yellow

$1.75

gat lt blue

$1.75

star van

$3.25

star mocha

$3.25

pl peach

$2.00

pl unsweet

$2.00

pl lemon

$2.00

pl sweet

$2.00

pl ras

$2.00

bsk ras

$1.25

bsk p aid

$1.25

bsk aid

$1.25

bsk melon

$1.25

bsk blk

$1.25

bsk 1/2

$1.25

bsk p

$1.25

bsk

$1.25

dr 2l

$3.00

bsk 2l

$3.00

mug 2l

$3.00

punch 2l

$3.00

ginger 2l

$3.00

diet mist 2l

$3.00

mist 2l

$3.00

diet dew 2l

$3.00

dew

$3.00

diet 2l

$3.00

cherry pepsi 2l

$3.00

pepsi 2l

$3.00

cherry pepsi 20

$2.20

pepsi 20

$2.20

diet 20

$2.20

dr 20

$2.20

diet dr 20

$2.20

squirt 20

$2.20

crush 20

$2.20

mug 20

$2.20

diet dew 20

$2.20

dew cr 20

$2.20

dew lw 20

$2.20

dew 20

$2.20

mist 20

$2.20

pepsi 1l

$2.75

dew 1l

$2.75

dr 1l

$2.75

diet 1l

$2.75

ginger 1l

$2.75

bang

$2.75

bang

$2.75

bang

$2.75

rockstar

$2.75

rockstar

$2.75

rockstar

$2.75

Ginger

$2.20

Ginger 20

$2.20

Crush 2 L

$3.00

Voltage 20

$2.20

Mist 20

$2.20

Propel

$1.88

Gatorade Cool Blue

Mocha Frapp

$3.25

Vanilla Frapp

$3.75

Candy & snacks

Snickers

$2.00

Kit-Kat

$2.00

Milky Way

$2.00

Hersheys

$2.00

M&M's

$2.00

Miffins

$1.50

Nerds Rope

$1.25

Spree Roll

$1.25

Laffy Taffy

$1.30

Now & Later Apple

$0.35

Now & Later Cherry

$0.35

Ring Pop

$0.80

Fireball

$0.10

Blow Pop

$0.25

Hot Tamales

$0.25

Mike & Ike

$0.25

Lemon Head

$0.35

Tic Tac Winter Green

$1.50

Tic Tac Mint

$1.50

Tic Tac Orange

$1.50

Bubble Tape

$1.50

Dentyne Mint

$2.00

Dentyne Ice

$2.00

Trident

$2.00

Trident Watermelon

$2.00

Trident Tropical

$1.50

Sprees

$0.99

Starburst

$0.99

Lemonheads

$0.25

Crunch

$0.99

Birthday Cake Pint

$3.59

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.59

Fudjo

$0.50

Banjo

$0.50

Cookiee And Cream

$0.99

Ice Cream Sandwich

$0.99

Strawberry Shortcake On Stick

$2.09

Cotton Candy Tub

$2.39

Polar Bear Ice Sandwich

$2.89

Strawberry Sunday

$2.39

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.39

Bomb Pop

$1.99

Bomb Pop

$1.99

Choc Eclair

$2.09

Snickers Ice Cream

$2.49

Mini Ice Cream Sandwich

$0.50

Incredible Cone

$2.59

Choc Sundea

$2.29

Jalapeno Chips

$2.19

Moose Tracks

$2.49

Zebra Cake

$1.00

Cosmic Brownie

$1.30

Chocolate Cupcake

$1.30

Swiss Cake Roll

$1.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
