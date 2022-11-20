Woody's Deli 47 North Street
47 North Street
Le Roy, NY 14482
Cold Subs
Cold Cut
any cold cut
Italian Assorted
Capicola,Genoa salami,Cooked salami
Classic Assorted
ham,turkey,roast beef
Club
ham,turkey,bacon
Dagwood
turkey,roast beef, corned beef
American Assorted
Big Foot
Every Single Cold Cut Meat in house with your choice of toppings, cheese and sauce
Hot Sub
Bomber
made to your order
Chicken Finger Sub
made to your order
Cheeseburger Sub
made to your order
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub
made to your order
Meatball
made to your order
Royal Sausage Club
sausage,bacon,capicloa
BLT
lettuce,tomatoes,bacon
Pizza Sub
made to your order
Chicken Parmesan
made to your order
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub
Bleu cheese, ham & swiss
Italian Sausage Sub
made to your order
Grilled Chicken Sub
made to your order
Fried Bolo
Wraps
Cold Cut Wrap
made to your order
BLT Wrap
made to your order
Bomber Wrap
made to your order
Chicken Finger Wrap
made to your order
Cheeseburger Wrap
made to your order
Chicken cordon Bleu Wrap
Bleu cheese,ham & swiss
Grilled Chicken Wrap
made to your order
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
chicken tendeers tossed in medium sauce,tomato,cheddar cheese,lettuce,bleu cheese
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Cajun Grilled Chicken, banana peppers ,tomato,Mozzarella cheese,lettuce,mayo
Woody's Wrap
chicken tendeers tossed in woody's sauce,tomato,cheddar cheese,lettuce,ranch
Southwest Chicken Wrap
bbq chicken,bean&corn salsa,tomato,cheddar cheese,lettuce,ranch
Dorito Burrito
Taco Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Salsa, Sour Cream, Doritos
Appetizers
Chicken tenders
fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese
ChickenTenders With Fries
fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese
Chicken Tenders With Onion Rings
fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese
Chicken Tenders With Potato Wedges
fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese
Chicken Tenders With Tator Tots
fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese
10 tenders
fresh chicken tenders, hand dipped and battered to order. Serve w/ Bleu cheese
Woody's Sampler
mozzarella sticks,chicken fingers,pizza logs,potato wedges&jalapeno poppers
Woody's Combo
pizza logs, chicken tenders,fried ravioli & tator tots
Hodge Podge
Mushrooms,cauliflower,potato wedges,onion rings,pizza logs&mozzeralla sticks
Loaded Cheddar Fries
1lb of fries smothered with taco meat,bacon, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses
Loaded Cheddar Tator Tots
1lb of tator tots smothered with taco meat, bacon, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses
Poutine
cheese curds, mozzarella cheese and gravy over fries
Ultimate Potato wedges
1lb potato wedges smothered in melted cheddar cheese sause topped with bacon &sour cream
Logs and Sticks
3 pizza logs and 3 mozzarella sticks
S French Fries
L French fries
S Tator Tots
L Tator Tots
S Onion Rings
L Onion RIngs
S Potato Wedges
L Potato Wedges
S Mozzarella Sticks (6)
L Mozzarella Sticks (12)
S Pizza Logs (5)
L Pizza Logs (10)
S Fried Ravioli (6)
L Fried Ravioli (12)
S Jalapeno Poppers (6)
L Jalapeno Poppers (12)
S Battered Mushrooms
L Battered Mushrooms
S Battered Cauliflower
L Battered Cauliflower
Garlic Bread
Fried Dough
Taco in a Bag
Meat, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa, Sour Cream
Chicken Wing Dip
Served with Tortilla Chips
Salads and soups
S Garden
L Garden Salad
S Julienne Salad
L Julienne Salad
S Grilled Chicken Salad
L Grilled Chicken Salad
S Chicken Finger Salad
L Chicken Finger Salad
S Taco Salad Salad
chips, taco meat, lettuce, cheddar cheese, black olives, onions,tomatoes, sour cream&salsa
L Taco Salad
chips, taco meat, lettuce, cheddar cheese, black olives, onions,tomatoes, sour cream&salsa
S Crispy Chicken Spinach Salad
tomato,onion, black olives, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, provolne cheese and poppy seed
L Crispy Chicken Spinach Salad
tomato,onion, black olives, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, provolne cheese and poppy seed
S Southwest Chicken Salad
bbq chicken, bean&Corn salsa, tomato, chips, cheddar cheese, lettuce
L Southwest Chicken Salad
bbq chicken, bean&Corn salsa, tomato, chips, cheddar cheese, lettuce
Soup
Soup and A round roll deli sandwich
Woody's House Salad
Mozzarella, Cheese Curds, Sliced Almonds, Spinach, Bacon, Raisins, Grilled Chicken, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Pizza Meal Deals
Woody's Wings
Specialty Pizza
S White Pizza
ricotta and mozzarella
L White Pizza
ricotta and mozzarella
S Taco Pizza
your choice of beef or chicken, salsa,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,black olives and cheddar cheese
L Taco Pizza
your choice of beef or chicken, salsa,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,black olives and cheddar cheese
S Chicken Wing Pizza
bleu cheese or ranch, your choice of wing sauce, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese
L Chicken Wing Pizza
bleu cheese or ranch, your choice of wing sauce, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese
S Hawaiian Pizza
ham,pineapple,sauce and mozzarella
L Hawaiian Pizza
ham,pineapple,sauce and mozzarella
S Woody's Pizza
tenders in woodys sauce, bacon,tomatoes and ranch
L Woody's Pizza
tenders in woodys sauce, bacon,tomatoes and ranch
S Bomber PIzza
shaved ribeye, cheddar,mozzarella,ricotta with your choice of toppings and sauce
L Bomber PIzza
shaved ribeye, cheddar,mozzarella,ricotta with your choice of toppings and sauce
S Meat Lovers
ham,capicola,pepperoni and sausage
L Meat Lovers
ham,capicola,pepperoni and sausage
Garbage Plate
Grill
Grilled Cheese
Hot Dog
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Hot Dog Basket
2 hot dogs and your choice of french fries and macaroni salad
Cheeseburger Basket
one cheeseburger and your choice of french fries or macaroni salad
NY Deli Dogs
2 Hot Dogs, Spicy Mustard, Grilled Onions, Sauerkraut
Clarke Burger
Chicken WIng Dip, Bacon, Cheddar, on a French Bread Roll
American Deli Dogs
2 Hot Dogs, Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Onions
Woody's Burger
Specialty Sandwiches
Patty on Rye
burger with sauteed onions,cheddar,1000 islands dressing on rye
Rodeo Burger
burger topped with onion rings,cheddar cheese and bbq sauce
Reuban
corned beef, saurkraut, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese
Tuna Melt
Oatkan Melt on Rye
grilled turkey, onions,tomatoes, american cheese and ranch on rye bread
Crispy Chicken Club
fried chicken with lettuce tomato and bacon with your choice of sauce
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
lettuce,tomato,1000 Islands dressing, ham and hot pepper cheese
Chicken Bacon Boss Panini
shredded chicken, dice bacon, hot pepper cheese and boss sauce
Club Grille Panini
ham, turkey,bacon, honey mustard and hot pepper cheese
Chicken Tender Melt
bbq sauce, mushrooms, onions,mozzarella cheese, grill pressed
Flamingo Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Flamingo Sauce on a French Bread Roll
Mexican Delight
Hard Taco (2)
meat, cheese, lettuce,tomato
Soft Taco (2)
Meat, cheese, lettuce,tomato
Burrito
Meat, cheese, lettuce,tomato
Deluxe Burrito
meat,cheese,lettuce,tomato,onion,black olives, sour cream and salsa
Cheese Quesadilla
mozzeralla and cheddar cheese
Chicken, Bacon and Cheese Quesadilla
shredded chicken, diced bacon and mozzeralla and cheddar cheese
Bomber Quesadilla
peppers and onion
S Nachos (Chips & Cheese)
L Nachos (Chips & Cheese)
S Nacho Supreme
chips,cheese,tomato,black olives, onions, salsa and sour cream
L Nacho Supreme
chips,cheese,tomato,black olives, onions, salsa and sour cream
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger w/fries
Kids Chicken tenders/fries
Kids Grilled Cheese w/fries
Kids Hotdog w/fries
Kids taco and nacho cheese
taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoe
Kids mini wrap with chips
lettuce, tomato,cheddar with grilled or fried chicken
Kids chicken and cheese quesadilla with chips
Catering
Small Deli Tray (16 pieces)
please call to place catering orders
Medium Deli Tray (24 pieces)
please call to place catering orders
Large Deli Tray (32 pieces)
please call to place catering orders
Sheet Pizza and medium deli tray combo
please call to place catering orders. includes two large bags of chips and two 2-liters of soda
Meats & Cheese
Ham#
By The Pound
Roast Beef#
By The Pound
Cooked Salami#
By The Pound
Bologna#
By The Pound
Turkey#
By The Pound
Genoa Salami#
By The Pound
Capicola#
By The Pound
Corned Beef#
By The Pound
Mozzarella#
By The Pound
Provolone#
By The Pound
Hot Pepper Cheese#
By The Pound
Swiss#
By The Pound
American#
By The Pound
Spicy Meatsauce#
By The Pound
Macaroni Salad#
By The Pound
Chips
$2.40
$2.49
$3.69
$4.60
$5.60
avocado salsa
Bbq
bean dip
blue dor 3D
Blue Doritos
Cheddar & SC
Cheddar popcorn
cheetos wt ched
cracker jack
dill pic
Doritos
French onion dip
Funyuns
jap cheddar dip
Lays
Munchies
munchies
pop cornf
pretzels
Puff corn O
Purple Doritos
queso dip
roulette
ruffles hot bbq
ruffles jap ranch
ruffles queso
s. BBQ Lays
s. bl. doritos
s. cheddar popcorn
s. cheetos popcorn
s. cheetos puffs
s. doritos
s. fritos
s. fritos twist
s. funyuns
s. hot cheetos
s. lays
s. Salt and Vinegar Lays
s. sc & cheddar
s. Sour Cream and Onion Lays
salsa con queso
Salt & Vinegar
Scoops
Sour cream and onion
spin dip
Wavy
beverage
polar club soda
stewarts orange
stewarts cream soda
stewarts cherries and cream
stewarts black cherry
stewarts rb
arizona lemon
arizona cherry
arizona green
arizona sweet
arizona rx
arizona ap
lf wtr 1l
lf wtr 20oz
20oz wtr
1l wtr
ss purp
ss red
oj
apple
l gat blue Glacier
l gat orange
l gat red
gat white
gat red
gat orange
gat blue
gat yellow
gat lt blue
star van
star mocha
pl peach
pl unsweet
pl lemon
pl sweet
pl ras
bsk ras
bsk p aid
bsk aid
bsk melon
bsk blk
bsk 1/2
bsk p
bsk
dr 2l
bsk 2l
mug 2l
punch 2l
ginger 2l
diet mist 2l
mist 2l
diet dew 2l
dew
diet 2l
cherry pepsi 2l
pepsi 2l
cherry pepsi 20
pepsi 20
diet 20
dr 20
diet dr 20
squirt 20
crush 20
mug 20
diet dew 20
dew cr 20
dew lw 20
dew 20
mist 20
pepsi 1l
dew 1l
dr 1l
diet 1l
ginger 1l
bang
bang
bang
rockstar
rockstar
rockstar
Ginger
Ginger 20
Crush 2 L
Voltage 20
Mist 20
Propel
Gatorade Cool Blue
Mocha Frapp
Vanilla Frapp
Candy & snacks
Snickers
Kit-Kat
Milky Way
Hersheys
M&M's
Miffins
Nerds Rope
Spree Roll
Laffy Taffy
Now & Later Apple
Now & Later Cherry
Ring Pop
Fireball
Blow Pop
Hot Tamales
Mike & Ike
Lemon Head
Tic Tac Winter Green
Tic Tac Mint
Tic Tac Orange
Bubble Tape
Dentyne Mint
Dentyne Ice
Trident
Trident Watermelon
Trident Tropical
Sprees
Starburst
Lemonheads
Crunch
Birthday Cake Pint
Strawberry Cheesecake
Fudjo
Banjo
Cookiee And Cream
Ice Cream Sandwich
Strawberry Shortcake On Stick
Cotton Candy Tub
Polar Bear Ice Sandwich
Strawberry Sunday
Chocolate Ice Cream
Bomb Pop
Bomb Pop
Choc Eclair
Snickers Ice Cream
Mini Ice Cream Sandwich
Incredible Cone
Choc Sundea
Jalapeno Chips
Moose Tracks
Zebra Cake
Cosmic Brownie
Chocolate Cupcake
Swiss Cake Roll
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
47 North Street, Le Roy, NY 14482
