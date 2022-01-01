Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woody's Morrisville 3107 Grace Park Dr

No reviews yet

3107 Grace Park Dr

Morrisville, NC 27560

Popular Items

Dozen Wings (12)
Half Dozen Wings (6)
2 Dozen Wings (24)

Starters

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00
Buffalo Rangoons

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00
Fried Mozzarella

$10.00
Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00
Ultimate Nachos

$14.00
Philly Nachos

$14.00

Queso Dip & Chips

$10.00
Quesadilla

$14.00

Mexican Street Corn

$10.00

Woody's Egg Rolls

$13.00

Rotating Selection: Thanksgiving Roll

Soft Pretzel

$7.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$13.00
Sliders

$12.00

Cowboy Quesadilla

$14.00

Wings

Half Dozen Wings (6)

$10.00

Dozen Wings (12)

$18.00

2 Dozen Wings (24)

$34.00

Half Dozen Boneless (6)

$9.00
Dozen Boneless (12)

$17.00

2 Dozen Boneless (24)

$31.00
Chargrilled Wings

$20.00

Classic Phillys'

Steak Philly

$14.00

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Salads & Wraps

Chicken Caesar

$15.00
House

$10.00
Black & Bleu

$16.00
Taco

$15.00

South Beach

$16.00
The Karen

$13.00
Buffalo Chicken

$15.00
The Cobb

$16.00

Signature Burgers

West Coast Black & Bleu

$16.00
Grilled Cheese Burger

$15.00
The Cardiac Arrest

$17.00
Patty Melt

$15.00
The WolfPack

$15.00
Chicago Chipotle

$14.00
The TarHeel

$15.00

Build-A-Burger

$14.00

Subs & Clubs

The Woody Melt

$14.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00
Reuben

$14.00

Rachel

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00
THE BLT

$12.00
California Club

$16.00
Woody's Wieners

$9.00
The Crazy Ed

$15.00
French Dip

$16.00
Poppin' Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Sweet Finish

Deep Fried Cheese Cake

$8.00

Cheese Cake Filling Inside a Fried Shell with Cinnamon Sugar

Baskets

Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00
O'Rings

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Deep Fried Corn

$6.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Bacon Cheese Tots

$10.00

Basket Carrots & Celery

$7.00

Extras

Extra Sweet

$1.00

Extra Medium

$1.00

Extra Flyin' Hawaiian BBQ

$1.00

Extra Kickin' Garlic

$1.00

Extra Hot

$1.00

Extra Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Extra Slow Burn

$1.00

Extra Habanero Mango

$1.00

Extra Insane

$1.00

Extra Blazin' Buffalo

$1.00

Woody's Sauce Jar

$10.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.00

BBQ Cup

$1.00

Extra Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Extra Au Jus

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.00

Extra Fat Free Italian

$1.00

Extra Balsamic

$1.00

Extra Thousand Island

$1.00

Extra Caesar

$1.00

Extra Oil & Vinegar

$1.00

Extra Dill Sauce

$1.00

Extra White American

$1.00

Extra Yellow American

$1.00

Extra Provolone

$1.00

Extra Pepper Jack

$1.00

Extra Swiss

$1.00

Extra Cheddar

$1.00

Extra Whiz

$1.00

Extra Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Extra Queso

$2.00

Extra Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Extra Parm Cheese

$1.00

Extra Lettuce

$1.00

Extra Tomato

$1.00

Extra Onion

$1.00

Extra Pickle Chips

$1.00

Extra Green Pepper

$1.00

Extra Mushroom

$1.00

Extra Cucumber

$1.00

Extra Green Onion

$1.00

Extra Jalapeno

$1.00

Extra Carrots

$1.00

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

Extra Sport Peppers

$1.00

Extra Relish

$1.00

Extra Avocado

$2.00

Extra Onion Straws

$2.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

9.99

Lunch Philly Steak

$9.23

Lunch Philly Chicken

$9.23

Lunch Woody Melt

$9.23

Lunch THE BLT

$9.23

Lunch Caesar Salad

$9.23

Lunch Caesar Wrap

$9.23

Lunch Build-A-Burger

$9.23

Lunch 6-Wings

$9.23

Lunch 6-Boneless

$9.23

Lunch Taco Salad

$9.23

Lunch Taco Wrap

$9.23

Lunch Wieners

$9.23

Lunch Sloppy Joe

$9.23

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.23

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.23

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.23
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Almost three decades have gone by since the inception of Woody's. Since then three Woody's locations have gone on to become Triangle area institutions, each with a diverse, friendly staff and an exceptionally loyal clientele. Woody's award-winning food, extensive selection of booze and lively, non-conformist atmosphere and attitude keep our loyal patrons coming back year after year.

Location

3107 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560

Directions

Gallery
Woody's Morrisville image
Woody's Morrisville image
Woody's Morrisville image

