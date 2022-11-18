Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woody's Q Shack Alamosa

453 Reviews

$$

703 Main St

Alamosa, CO 81101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Meat 2 Sides

Beginners

Pitmaster Rolls

$12.50

Pulled Pork, Mac & Cheese and Green Chile wrapped in an egg roll wrapper and deep fried. Order of 3

Sliders

$11.00

3 sliders with your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket

BBQ Nachos

$7.50+

A huge helping of tortilla chips, campfire beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream and diced green chile, topped with your choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork

Wings

$9.00+

Dry Rubbed, Smoked and Flash Fried for a perfect crispy skin

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$8.50

Woody Burger

$10.50

Comfort Q

Loaded Baked Potato

$11.50

Jumbo SLV baked potato loaded with campfire beans, cheese, butter and your choice of Chopped Brisket or Pulled Pork

Loaded Fries

$11.50

A huge helping of SLV Tater Fries, campfire beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream and diced green chile, topped with your choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork

Red Neck Frito Pie

$9.50

Your choice of Pulled Pork or Chopped Brisket, Campfire Beans, Shredded Cheese, Diced Onions and Jalapenos on top of a pile of Fritos

Loaded Mac Bowl

$12.00

Campfire Beans and your choice of Pulled Pork or Chopped Brisket topped with Mac and Cheese and diced green chile

Pulled Pork Parfait

$11.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Cheesecake

$5.00

Extras

Extra Sandwich Bun

$2.00

Extra Slider Roll

$1.00

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Green Chili

$1.00

Extra Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Extra Onions

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Jalapenos

$1.00

Extra Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Plain Baked Potato

$5.00

Meat Plates

1 Meat 2 Sides

$15.00

Choose 1 of our award winning meats and 2 sides

2 Meats 2 Sides

$19.00

Choose 2 of our award winning meats and 2 sides

3 Meats 2 Sides

$23.00

Choose 3 of our award winning meats and 2 sides

Rib Plate

$18.50

Platters & Family Packs

Papa Jeff's Platter

$99.99

Feeds 6-8 People. 1/3lb of all Meats, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 order of wings, and 4 pints of sides

Carnivore Platter

$139.99

Family Pack 4-6 Person

$89.00

Family Pack 6-8 Person

$114.00

Family Pack 8-10 Person

$159.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$13.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

$10.50

Sides

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Baked Potato Salad

$4.00+

Mac and Cheese

$4.00+

Campfire Beans

$4.00+

Cole Slaw

$4.00+

SLV Tater Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Combo Fries

$3.00

Signature Sandwiches

The Carolina

$11.50

Pulled Pork topped with Slaw

The Brisket Mac Daddy

$15.50

Sliced Brisket, Diced Green Chile, Mac and Cheese topped with an Onion Ring

The Grizzly

$14.50

Pulled Pork & Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage topped with Slaw

Smoked Meat

Brisket

$6.50+

Burnt Ends

$7.50+

Pulled Pork

$5.00+

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$6.00+

Ribs-St. Louis Style

$3.50+

Weekly Specials

BBQ Tacos

$8.00

Complimentary Items

Pickled Onions

Pickles

Jalapenos

Full Service Catering

Full Service 1 Meat 2 Sides

$17.00

Full Service 2 Meats 2 Sides

$20.00

Full Service 3 Meats 2 Sides

$23.00

Delivery Service Catering

Delivery Service 1 Meat 2 Sides

$16.00

Delivery Service 2 Meats 2 Sides

$19.00

Delivery Service 3 Meat 2 Sides

$22.00

Pick Up Service Catering

Pick Up Service 1 Meats 2 Sides

$15.00

Pick Up Service 2 Meats 2 Sides

$18.00

Pick Up Service 3 Meats 2 Sides

$21.00

Beverages Catering

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

1 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.00

1 Gallon Lemonade

$6.00

Dessert Catering

Cookies

$2.00

Brownies

$2.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.00+

Extras Catering

BBQ Sauce Bottle

$7.00

1 Dozen Dinner Rolls

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.50

Powerade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Peach Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled Soft Drinks

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Bottle Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottle Squirt

$3.00

Bottle Sprite

$3.00

Bottle Fanta Orange

$3.00

Bottle Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle UnSweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Beer

Coors Light

$3.50

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Pacifico

$3.50

Cola Libre

$7.00

Square Peg Pilsner

$7.00

Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Stout

$7.00

CO Farm Brew Pineapple Helles

$7.00

CO Farm Brew Pappy's IPA

$7.00

CO Farm Brew Amber

$7.00

Square Peg Can Rained Out IPA

$4.00

Square Peg Can The Duke

$4.00

Square Peg Can The Common

$4.00

2 for 1

Sauce Bottles

Signature Sauce Pint

$7.00

Sweet Mama Pint

$7.00

Hot Mama Pint

$7.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2 XL

$25.00

3 XL

$25.00

4 XL

$25.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2 XL

$25.00

Hoody

Small

$45.00

Medium

$45.00

Large

$45.00

XL

$45.00

2 XL

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

BBQ Restaurant, Food Truck, and catering company that serves championship winning smoked meat on a daily basis! We are also Southern Colorado's premier catering company! We will cater any event, any size!

Website

Location

703 Main St, Alamosa, CO 81101

Directions

Gallery
Woody's Q Shack image
Woody's Q Shack image
Woody's Q Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Friar's Fork
orange starNo Reviews
607 Fourth St Alamosa, CO 81101
View restaurantnext
Square Peg Brewerks
orange starNo Reviews
625 Main Street Alamosa, CO 81101
View restaurantnext
BLESSED BREWS a coffee shop
orange star4.7 • 94
2431 Main Street Suite A Alamosa, CO 81101
View restaurantnext
Corner Grill and Coffeehouse - 745 S Broadway Street, Center, CO, 81125
orange starNo Reviews
745 South Broadway Street Center, CO 81125
View restaurantnext
Baldo’s Mexican Restaurant - 1100 Park Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Park Avenue Monte Vista, CO 81144
View restaurantnext
Nino's Mexican Family Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 468
118 Adams St. Monte Vista, CO 81144
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alamosa

BLESSED BREWS a coffee shop
orange star4.7 • 94
2431 Main Street Suite A Alamosa, CO 81101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alamosa
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston