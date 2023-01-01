Restaurant info

Woody’s River Roo Offers True Old Florida Charm With Outside Dining Overlooking The Beautiful Manatee River In Ellenton We Combine An Outstanding View With Live Music, Tiki Bars, FUN And Delicious Florida Inspired Cuisine Into The Roo With A View! Woody’s offers a little of everything. Specializing in Fresh Seafood and Savory Burgers, The restaurant serves well-loved Florida bar fare like coconut shrimp, grouper bites and shrimp baskets, plus a large selection of beers and tropical drinks. There are plenty of tables with outside seating, as well as an indoor dining area and an almost private island with a Tiki Bar! Come by land or boat in. Woody’s is the place to be in Manatee!