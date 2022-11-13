Woody's Roadside Gulfport
1121a Cowan Road
Gulfport, MS 39507
Popular Items
Appetizer
Big Style Nachos
Corn tortillas stacked high on top of black bean mash and topped with melted white queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole.
Cheese Bombs
A house Favorite! Monterey Jack cheese, twice battered and deep fried. Served with marinara or ranch sauce.
Chips & Guacamole
Fried Green Tomatoes
Southern fried, thick cut green tomatoes served with our house made remoulade dipping sauce.
Fried Green Tomatoes with CCS
Our classic Fried Green Tomatoes topped with blackened Royal Red Shrimp and Cajun Cream Sauce.
Fried Pickle Fries
Loaded Fries
Onion Rings
Thick cut fried onion rings, twice battered and served with our house-made remoulade dipping sauce.
Seafood Nachos
Corn tortillas piled high and topped with Royal Red Shrimp and Louisiana Crawfish, melted white queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream sauce and sweet chili sauce.
Seared Ahi Tuna
6oz Seared Ahi Tuna on a bed of lettuce and topped with cucumber wasabi.
Shrimp Smackers Regular
Shrimp Smackers Large
Wings 10
Tossed in choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Seafood, Sandwiches +
Buffalo Bites Basket
Crispy fried chicken bites tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing and choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce. Lettuce, tomato & pickles. Choice of side.
Build Your Own Chicken
Create your own sandwich grilled or fried. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
Chicken Tender Basket
Crispy fried and served with choice of BBQ sauce, ranch or honey mustard. Served with seasoned fries.
CATFISH Combo
A generous portion of our Royal Red Shrimp and Guidry Farms Catfish served with fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.
COD Combo
A generous portion of our Royal Red Shrimp and wild caught Pacific Cod served with fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.
COD Fish Basket
Crispy fried wild caught Pacific Cod served with seasoned fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.
CATFISH Fish Basket
Crispy fried Guidry Farms Catfish served with seasoned fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.
Fried Green Tomato BLC
Fried green tomatoes topped with bacon, lettuce, havarti and cheddar on toasted wheatberry bread with remoulade sauce. Choice of side.
Hawaiian Chicken Sand
Teriyaki glazed grilled chicken topped with ham, grilled pineapple, jalapenos, pepper jack & fontina cheese and chipotle mayo. Lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Mahi Fish Sandwich
Blackened seasoned Mahi topped with cucumber wasabi sauce. Lettuce, tomato and red onion. Choice of side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pulled pork served with slaw, pickle, BBQ sauce and your choice of side.
Quesadilla
large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Redfish with Royal Red Shrimp
Blackened or lemon pepper seasoned redfish topped with Royal Red Shrimp and cajun cream sauce. Served with house salad, grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes.
Ribeye
12oz hand cut ribeye grilled to order and topped with our house made cilantro lime butter. Served with a house salad, grilled asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes and garnished with black bean corn relish.
Ribs - Half
Slow smoked St. Louis Ribs served with side of BBQ sauce and slaw.
Ribs - Full
Slow smoked St. Louis Ribs served with side of BBQ sauce and slaw.
Salmon Entree
Pan seared salmon with a creamy lemon dill sauce served with house salad, grilled asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes and garnished with black bean corn relish.
Shrimp Basket
A dozen crispy fried Royal Reds with seasoned fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.
Shrimp Poboy
Wild caught fried Royal Reds dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickles and served with a side of Woody's Sauce and seasoned fries.
Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich
Topped with carmelized onions and havarti cheese. Served with creamy hour
Teriyaki Flank Steak
Marinated cubed flank steak sauteed with carmelized onions and teriyaki sauce. Served with a house salad, grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes.
Burgers
Bahama Burger
Teriyaki glazed fried pineapple slice, fried jalapenos and pepper jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Big Ben Burger
House-made balsamic mayo, applewood bacon, blue cheese crumbles and tumbleweed onions. Lettuce, tomato and marinated red onion.
Bison Burger
A blend of Bison and fresh ground Angus, topped with Woody's own spicy sweet BBQ and crumbled blue cheese. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Build Your Own Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
Cajun Burger
A blend of andouille sausage and fresh ground Angus, pepper jack cheese topped with a fried green tomato and our house-made remoulade. Lettuce and red onion.
California Burger
House-made garlic aioli, applewood bacon, fontina cheese and guacamole. Spring mix, tomato and red onion.
Cruisin' Burger
House-made Chipotle mayo, fried jalapenos, applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese and topped with two cheese bombs. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Gravy Burger
Served open face on thick cut wheatberry bread and topped with our house made mushroom and onion gravy. Served with mashed potatoes or fries topped with gravy.
Greek Burger
Fresh ground Angus, feta and swiss cheese, Kalamata olives and our house-made balsamic mayo. Spring mix, tomato and marinated red onion.
Hangover Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, cheddar and havarti cheese, topped with a fried egg. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Hawaiian Burger
Teriyaki glazed sweet ham, grilled pineapple slice and fontina cheese. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Honky Tonk Burger
House-made sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, pulled pork, havarti cheese, fried pickles and tumbleweed onions. Lettuce and tomato.
Macho Nacho Burger
A blend of Chorizo sausage and fresh ground Angus, fried jalapenos, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, topped with tortilla straws and our house-made chipotle mayo. Lettuce, tomato and marinated red onion.
Nola burger
A blend of andouille sausage and fresh ground Angus, fontina cheese topped with blackened Royal Reds and cajun cream sauce. Lettuce and red onion.
Sliders
Three fresh ground Angus or pulled pork sliders served with pickle and topped with choice of cheese.
Smokehouse Burger
Smoked applewood bacon, smoked pulled pork, smoked gouda cheese, spicy sweet BBQ sauce. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Smoky Mountain Burger
House-made remoulade sauce, smoked applewood bacon, smoked gouda cheese, topped with onion rings. Lettuce and tomato.
Top Shelf Burger
House-made garlic aioli, carmelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Spring Mix and tomato.
Woody's Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Salads
Black and Blue Salad
Grilled marinated flank steak, crumbled blue cheese, bacon bits, tomato wedges, red onion and croutons on a bed of mixed greens served with choice of dressing.
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Juicy fried chicken bites, tomato wedges, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, monterey jack and cheddar cheese on a bed of Romaine lettuce.
Southwest Salad
Grilled chicken breast, pico de gallo, black bean & corn relish, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and crisp tortilla strips on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato wedges, croutons and grated romano cheese tossed in our Cesar Dressing.
Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, marinated red onions, cucumbers and red & green peppers with Feta and Romano cheese and croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Greek dressing.
Chopped California Salad
Tomato wedges, dried cranberries, walnuts, croutons, apple, red onion and romano cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Large House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato wedges, sliced red onions, grated Romano cheese, and house made croutons.
Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos
Grilled, fried or blackened talapia on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing.
Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken breast on flour tortillas served with thinly sliced cabbage, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side item.
Korean Pork Tacos
Thinly sliced pork tenderloin marinated in our very own korean style ginger garlic marinade. Topped with Asian slaw and siracha aioli. Choice of side.
Mahi Tacos
Blackened or grilled Mahi on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side item.
Steak Tacos
Carne asade on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream sauce and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side item.
Chili Shrimp Tacos
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.
A La Carte
$ (4) Hush Puppies
$ 6 Shrimp
$ ADD 2 Slice Bacon
$ ADD Bacon Bits
$ Guacamole
$ Queso Side
$ Side of Gravy
$ Sour Cream
$ Wing Sauces
Asparagus
Coleslaw
Fireside Beans
Fries
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Side Onion Ring
Tumbleweed Onions
GP - Specials
Grouper Tacos
Dbl Bacon Prime Rib Burger
Red Beans & Rice
Red Snapper Tacos
Seafood Pasta
Linguini pasta tossed in alfredo sauce and topped with crawfish, crabmeat, and shrimp. Served with toasted French bread.
Side of Red Beans and Rice
Terrance's Pizzalicious
Ribeye Po Boy
Chili
Woody's Chili Burger
