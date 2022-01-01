Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

1,144 Reviews

$$

8322 Chapel Hill Rd

Cary, NC 27513

Order Again

Popular Items

Dozen Wings (12)
Half Dozen Wings (6)
2 Dozen Wings (24)

Starters

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00
Buffalo Rangoons

Buffalo Rangoons

$10.00

Chicken Tenders (4)

$14.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00
Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00
Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$14.00
Philly Nachos

Philly Nachos

$14.00

Queso Dip & Chips

$10.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

Mexican Street Corn

$10.00

Woody's Egg Rolls

$13.00

Rotating Selection. Thanksgiving Day Eggroll Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Gravy ON THE SIDE.

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$7.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$13.00
Sliders

Sliders

$12.00

Big McWoody Quesadilla

$14.00

$5 Sunday Mozzarella Cheese Logs

$5.00

Tater Royale

$10.00

Cowboy Quesadilla

$14.00

Wings

Half Dozen Wings (6)

Half Dozen Wings (6)

$10.00

Dozen Wings (12)

$18.00

2 Dozen Wings (24)

$34.00

Half Dozen Boneless (6)

$9.00
Dozen Boneless (12)

Dozen Boneless (12)

$17.00

2 Dozen Boneless (24)

$31.00

Chargrilled Wings

$20.00

Classic Phillys'

Steak Philly

Steak Philly

$14.00

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Salads & Wraps

House

House

$10.00

Chicken Caesar

$15.00
Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$16.00
Taco

Taco

$15.00

South Beach

$16.00
The Karen

The Karen

$13.00
Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00
The Cobb

The Cobb

$16.00

Signature Burgers

West Coast Black & Bleu

West Coast Black & Bleu

$16.00
Grilled Cheese Burger

Grilled Cheese Burger

$15.00
The Cardiac Arrest

The Cardiac Arrest

$17.00
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.00
The WolfPack

The WolfPack

$15.00
Chicago Chipotle

Chicago Chipotle

$14.00
The TarHeel

The TarHeel

$15.00

Build-A-Burger

$14.00

Subs & Clubs

The Woody Melt

The Woody Melt

$14.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$12.00
Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00
Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

Rachel

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00
THE BLT

THE BLT

$12.00
California Club

California Club

$16.00
Woody's Wieners

Woody's Wieners

$9.00
The Crazy Ed

The Crazy Ed

$15.00
French Dip

French Dip

$16.00
Poppin' Grilled Cheese

Poppin' Grilled Cheese

$12.00

THE Meatloaf Sammy

$15.00

Sweet Finish

Deep Fried Cheese Cake

$8.00

Baskets

Fries

Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00
O'Rings

O'Rings

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Deep Fried Corn

$6.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Bacon Cheese Tots

$10.00

Basket Celery & Carrots

$7.00

Extras

Extra Sweet

$1.00

Extra Medium

$1.00

Extra Flyin' Hawaiian BBQ

$1.00

Extra Kickin' Garlic

$1.00

Extra Hot

$1.00

Extra Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Extra Slow Burn

$1.00

Extra Habanero Mango

$1.00

Extra Insane

$1.00

Extra Blazin' Buffalo

$1.00

Extra Sweet Red Chili

$1.00

Woody's Sauce - Mason Jar

$10.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.00

BBQ Cup

$1.00

Extra Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.00

Extra Fat Free Italian

$1.00

Extra Balsamic

$1.00

Extra Thousand Island

$1.00

Extra Caesar

$1.00

Extra Oil & Vinegar

$1.00

Extra Dill Sauce

$1.00

Extra White American

$1.00

Extra Yellow American

$1.00

Extra Provolone

$1.00

Extra Pepper Jack

$1.00

Extra Swiss

$1.00

Extra Cheddar

$1.00

Extra Whiz

$1.00

Extra Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Extra Queso

$2.00

Extra Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Extra Parm Cheese

$1.00

Extra Lettuce

$1.00

Extra Tomato

$1.00

Extra Onion

$1.00

Extra Pickle Chips

$1.00

Extra Green Pepper

$1.00

Extra Mushroom

$1.00

Extra Cucumber

$1.00

Extra Green Onion

$1.00

Extra Jalapeno

$1.00

Extra Carrots

$1.00

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

Extra Sport Peppers

$1.00

Extra Relish

$1.00

Extra Avocado

$2.00

Extra Onion Straws

$2.00

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Extra Bacon Bits

$2.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

Extra Chili

$2.00

Extra Turkey

$4.00

Extra Roast Beef

$4.00

Extra Corned Beef

$4.00

Extra Tenders

$4.00

Extra Chicken Breast

$4.00

Extra Burger Patty

$4.00

Extra Philly Steak

$4.00

Extra Philly Chicken

$4.00

Extra Crispy Pork Belly

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

There is no better place to celebrate your special event than Woody’s, If you are looking for fun, laughs, music, entertainment, cocktails and fun-sharing food, you have come to the right restaurant & bar. We do not believe in the typical hassles and drama that other venues create for large groups, and we take pride in hosting our customers birthdays and making them as special as you’d like them to be. There is nothing that cannot be done at Woody’s so get creative and let us know how we can make this night the most memorable possible for you. Additionally, we have private room areas available for parties ranging in size from 10-75 persons.

Website

Location

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary, NC 27513

Directions

