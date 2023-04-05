Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woody's Wings Aurora

No reviews yet

700 S Buckley Rd

Unit G

Aurora, CO 80017

Popular Items

Deep Fried Zucchini
Fries
Onion Rings

WINGS

6PC WINGS

$9.50

10PC WINGS

$15.25

15PC WINGS

$20.85

20pc WINGS

$28.50

30pc WINGS

$41.40

40pc WINGS

$53.67

50pc WINGS

$65.00

60pc WINGS

$78.07

70pc WINGS

$90.27

80pc WINGS

$102.47

90pc WINGS

$114.67

100pc WINGS

$126.87

150pc WINGS

$187.87

200pc WINGS

$247.65

250pc WINGS

$312.31

MAIN MENU

THINGS

1pc Chicken Only

$2.77

white meat strip

Buffalo Chicken Strips & FF

$11.11

CHICKEN STRIPS TOSSED IN YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE SERVED WITH FRIES

Cheese Sitx

$6.48

6 MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

Chicken Nuggets

$3.70+

white meat chicken nuggets

Chicken Strips N FF

$10.18

4-5 STRIPS WITH LG FRY

Corn Dog

$2.77

100% beef

Curly Fries

seasoned spiral fries

Deep Fried Mushroom

$6.48

whole & batted

Deep Fried Okra

$6.48

lightly breaded

Deep Fried Zucchini

$6.48

oval cut

Fries

$3.70+

coated crispy fries

Onion Rings

$6.48

beer battered

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$6.48

CORN IN A CREAM OF CORN BATTERED AND DEEP FRIED

JALAPENO POPPERS

$6.48

CREAM CHEESE FILLED JALA POPPERS

SIDES

Ranch

$0.92+

Bleu Cheese

$0.92+

Cup Of Sauce

$1.25

4 oz cup of sauce

Pint Of Sauce

$4.63

Bag Of Celery

$0.92+

Cup Of Nacho Cheese

$1.25

good for dippin

SEAFOOD

2pc Cod Fish

$10.99

beer battered alaskan cod lg ff & slaw

3pc Cod Fish

$12.99

beer battered alaskan cod lg ff & slaw

4pc Cod Fish

$14.99

beer battered alaskan cod lg ff & slaw

2pc Catfish

$14.99

Cornmill falets lg ff & Slaw

3pc Catfish

$16.99

cornmill falets lg ff & slaw

1pc Cod Fish

$3.70

Cornmill falets lg ff & Slaw

1pc Catfish Only

$3.70

1pc Cat falet only

GRILLED THINGS

Burger

$8.99

Served on a burger bun dressed with mayo, ketchup, mustard, onions, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes.

Grilled Cheese

$5.55

american cheese on texas toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.33

ranch lettuce tomatoes and swiss cheese

WOODYS PATTY MELT

WOODYS PATTY MELT

$9.26

grilled onions tons of cheese

TEXAS TOAST

$0.00+

KIDS MEALS

JR Wings

$6.48

sm ff kids drink

JR Strips

$5.55

sm ff kids drink

JR Nuggets

$5.55

sm ff kids drink

JR Corndog

$5.55

sm ff kids drink

JR Grilled Cheese

$4.63

sm ff kids drink

SANDWICHES

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$7.40

american cheese lettuce tomatoes ranch

Buffalo Chicken Strip Sandwich

$8.33

sauce ranch lettuce american cheese

Codfish Sandwich

$7.40

beer battered alaskan cod

Catfish Sandwich

$8.33

cornmill flats

PIZZAS

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.60

14'' thin

Cheese Pizza

$16.66

14'' thin

SALADS

Potato Salad

$1.85+

Macaroni Salad

$1.85+

Cole Slaw

$1.85+

Garden Salad

$8.33

egg cucumbers tomatoes cheese ice burg lettuce

Caesar Salad

$8.33

croutons parm cheese

DESSERT

Brownie

$3.15

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99

topped with powdered sugar

Churros

$4.63

rolled In Cinnamon Sugar

Ice Cream

$2.70

Soft Serve

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$4.63

LUNCH, FAMILY, MILITARY & SUNDAY

FAMILY DEALS

20PC FAMILY DEAL

$32.26

30PC FAMILY DEAL

$49.07

30PC WINGS & 2 LARGE FRIES

50PC FAMILY DEAL

$73.14

SUNDAY SPECIAL'S

THE ELWAY 7PC SPEC

$11.99

sm ff & Med Drink

THE MANNING 18PC SPEC

$21.37

sm ff & med drink

LUNCH SPECIALS

6PC LUNCH SPECIAL

$11.11

6PC WINGS SM FRY AND MED DRINK

9PC LUNCH SPECIAL

$14.81

9PC WINGS SM FRY AND MED DRINK

13PC LUNCH SPECIAL

$18.51

13PC WINGS SM FRY AND MED DRINK

MILITARY SPECIAL

8PC MILITARY SPEC

8PC MILITARY SPEC

$12.96

8PC SMFF & MED DRINK

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

KIDS DRINK CUP

$2.05

MEDIUM DRINK CUP

$2.99

LARGE DRINK CUP

$3.99

COOLER DRINKS

20oz Coke

$2.77

20oz Dr Pepper

$2.77

20oz Sprite

$2.77

20oz Lemonade

$2.77

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.77

Gatorade

$2.77

Apple Juice

$2.77

2 LT Coke

$3.70

Can Soda

$1.85

JARRITOS

$2.99

MAKE IT A MEAL

SUB DRINK W/BEER

SUB DRINK W/BEER

$4.00+

W/

MAKE MEAL W/ SM FF

$4.00

MAKE MEAL W/ SM CURLY

$4.92

MAKE MEAL W/LG CURLY

$5.84

UPSIZE LG FRY

$4.92

NOFF/POTATO SAL

NOFF/MACARONI SAL

NOFF/COLESLAW

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

family owned and operated buffalo chicken wing restaurant since 1990 we have the original first ever buffalo wings sauce from the Anchor bar in buffalo, Newyork. serving fresh not frozen chicken wings bar & sports family atmosphere

Website

Location

700 S Buckley Rd, Unit G, Aurora, CO 80017

Directions

