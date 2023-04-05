Woody's Wings Aurora
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
family owned and operated buffalo chicken wing restaurant since 1990 we have the original first ever buffalo wings sauce from the Anchor bar in buffalo, Newyork. serving fresh not frozen chicken wings bar & sports family atmosphere
Location
700 S Buckley Rd, Unit G, Aurora, CO 80017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A
No Reviews
700 South Buckley Road Unit A Aurora, CO 80017
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Aurora
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
4.3 • 3,357
15290 E Iliff Ave Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurant