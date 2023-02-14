Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
1305 Washington Ave
Golden, CO 80401
TAKE OUT KITCHEN
Starters & Sides
Artichoke Dip
Served with homemade flatbread, carrots, and celery.
Beer Cheese Soup
Scratch made beer cheese soup!
Cauliflower Wings
Crispy fried cauliflower served with carrots, celery and your choice of sauce (Served on the Side!)
Chelsie's Curds
Breaded and fried mozzarella served with homemade marinara.
Fry Basket
Garlic Knots
Pizza dough twisted and fried to perfection. Served with homemade marinara.
Piggy Stx
Homemade candied bacon served with crispy onion straws.
Ring Basket
Sweet Tots
Truffle Fries
Crispy French fries drizzled with homemade truffle aioli and topped with parm and parsley.
Wings
**Orders with more than one sauce will have sauce on side!** A pound and a half of wood-fired wings! Served with your choice of wing sauce and homemade dressing. Comes with carrots and celery.
Individual (10'') Pizza
Cheese Pizza (Small)
Small (10") Custom Pizza
Order a cheese pizza or BUILD YOUR OWN here!
Backpack (Small)
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, garlic and mozzarella.
Margherita (Small)
Herbed olive oil, thin sliced roma tomatoes, basil, fontina and mozzarella cheese.
Meat (Small)
Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, and mozzarella.
Bleu Buffalo Chicken (Small)
Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, and Red Bird Farms chicken.
California Dream (Small)
Herbed olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, roasted garlic, feta and mozzarella cheese.
Italian Stallion (Small)
Herbed olive oil, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, black olives, roasted garlic, basil and mozzarella.
Mo's Popper (Small)
Cream cheese with a touch of homemade red sauce, spicy jalapeno, applewood smoked bacon, crispy fried onion, green chilies, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
White Rooster (Small)
White cheddar sauce, Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, spinach, mushroom, roasted garlic and mozzarella.
Underboss (Small)
Spicy red sauce, Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers, mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
Tree Hugger (Small)
**Moisture Warning! All these veggies create moisture. Try a Take & Bake if not eating immediately** Red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olive, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese.
Honey BBQ (Small)
Colorado whiskey BBQ sauce, Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, mozzarella and local honey.
Figgy Pie (Small)
Fig jam, fresh sliced prosciutto, caramelized onions, basil, mozzarella and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger (Small)
SMALL 4 Cheese and Garlic
EVOO "greek sauce" base with four cheese blend.
SMALL GREEK
SMALL Kickin' Kimchi
Spicy Kimchi smothered in mozzarella cheese and topped with jalapeño, onion, roasted red peppers and basil then drizzled with our homemade Thai chili sauce.
Large (14'') Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Large (14") Custom Pizza
Order a cheese pizza or BUILD YOUR OWN here!
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizzas (Large)
Golden Backpack (Large)
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, garlic and mozzarella.
Margherita (Large)
Herbed olive oil, thin sliced roma tomatoes, basil, fontina and mozzarella cheese.
Nothin' But Meat (Large)
Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, and mozzarella.
Bleu Buffalo Chicken (Large)
Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, and Red Bird Farms chicken.
California Dream (Large)
Herbed olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, roasted garlic, feta and mozzarella cheese.
Italian Stallion (Large)
Herbed olive oil, all-natural Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, black olive, roasted garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella.
LARGE Underboss
Spicy red sauce, Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers, mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
Mo's Popper (Large)
Cream cheese with a touch of homemade red sauce, spicy jalapeno, applewood smoked bacon, crispy fried onion, green chilies, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
White Rooster (Large)
White cheddar sauce, Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, spinach, mushroom, roasted garlic and mozzarella.
Tree Hugger (Large)
**Moisture Warning! All these veggies create moisture. Try a Take & Bake if not eating immediately** Red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olive, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese.
Honey BOO BOO-Q (Large)
Colorado whiskey BBQ sauce, Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, mozzarella and local honey.
FIG-Gettaboutit! (Large)
Fig jam, fresh sliced prosciutto, caramelized onions, basil, mozzarella and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger (Large)
4 Cheese and Garlic (Large)
LARGE Greek
Kickin' Kimchi (Large)
Spicy Kimchi smothered in mozzarella cheese and topped with jalapeño, onion, roasted red peppers and basil then drizzled with our homemade Thai chili sauce.
Large (14'') *TAKE AND BAKE* UNCOOKED Pizza
Uncooked: Cheese Pizza (Large)
Order an UNCOOKED cheese pizza or BUILD YOUR OWN here!
Uncooked: Golden Backpack (Large)
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, garlic and mozzarella.
Uncooked: FIG-Gettaboutit! (Large)
Fig jam, fresh sliced prosciutto, caramelized onions, basil, mozzarella and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
Uncooked: Honey BBQ Chicken & Bacon (Large)
Colorado whiskey BBQ sauce, Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, mozzarella and local honey.
Uncooked: Tree Hugger (Large)
Red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olive, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese.
Uncooked: Underboss (Large)
Spicy red sauce, Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers, mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
Uncooked: White Rooster (Large)
White cheddar sauce, Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, spinach, mushroom, roasted garlic and mozzarella.
Uncooked: Mo's Popper (Large)
Cream cheese with a touch of homemade red sauce, spicy jalapeno, applewood smoked bacon, crispy fried onion, green chilies, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Uncooked: Italian Stallion (Large)
Herbed olive oil, all natural Italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, black olive, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and mozzarella
Uncooked: California Dream (Large)
Herbed olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, roasted garlic, feta and mozzarella cheese.
Uncooked: Bleu Buffalo Chicken (Large)
Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, and Red Bird Farms chicken.
Uncooked: Nothin' But Meat (Large)
Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, and mozzarella.
Uncooked: Margherita (Large)
Herbed olive oil, thin sliced roma tomatoes, basil, fontina and mozzarella cheese.
Uncooked: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger (Large)
Uncooked: 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizzas (Large)
Uncooked: Greek
Uncooked: Kickin' Kimchi
Spicy Kimchi smothered in mozzarella cheese and topped with jalapeño, onion, roasted red peppers and basil then drizzled with our homemade Thai chili sauce.
Burgers
Woody's Basic Burger
BYO burger any way you like it. Beef is a half pound of certified Angus. Or, try the new Impossible Burger! Tastes like the real thing but made of plants.
Billy Bison Melt
Colorado Bison burger with bacon, Root Beer caramelized onions, homemade 1,000 Island Dressing and Swiss cheese.
BOTM
Burger of the Month is the Proposition 122! It's a lovely mushroom patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, white cheddar, cucumber, and hummus. It's so good, you will trip!!!
Fig 'N Goat
Fig jam, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and goat cheese topped with arugula.
Impossible Burger
Plant based burger that looks and tastes like the real thing! Served on an egg & dairy free Kaiser bun.
Jalapeno Cream Chz Burger
Half pound of beef topped with cream cheese, sauteed jalapenos & green chilies, bacon, and crispy fried onion straws.
Sticky Piggy Burger
Brown sugar peppered bacon and Colorado whiskey BBQ sauce atop a half pound patty. Served with your choice of cheese!
Truffle Shuffle
This new burger is topped with applewood smoked bacon, wood-fired mushrooms, spinach, Swiss cheese, and a creamy layer of homemade truffle aioli
Sandwiches
B.A.L.T
Thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, and miracle whip on Texas toast.
Baja Chicken
Grilled Red Bird Farms chicken on a toasted bun with avocado, green chilies, pepper-jack cheese & chipotle mayo.
Basic B Turkey Wrap
Fresh avocado spread, smoked turkey, crispy bacon, tomato, red onion and shredded lettuce wrapped up in a tortilla with chipotle mayo. Served with a side of raaaanch.
Buffalo Chicken Sand
Red Bird Farms chicken, hand-breaded in our gluten free breading and cooked unit golden brown. Drenched in buffalo sauce and served atop homemade horseradish-apple 'slaw and a side of bleu cheese.
Hobo Cheese Steak
Tender Philly-style ribeye, grilled with mushrooms, onion, red & green bell pepper. Topped with melted white American cheese and loaded on a toasted hoagie roll.
Pulled Pork
Tender pork shoulder slowly roasted in our wood-fired oven. Served on a toasted bun with Colorado whiskey BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, pickles and 'slaw.
Reuben
Corned beef and smoke turkey piled high on marbled rye with Swiss cheese, kraut, and Woody's own 1000 Island dressing.
Veggie Wrap
Fresh avocado, tomato, cucumber, bell peppers and lettuce folded into a fresh tortilla with roasted red pepper hummus, fontina cheese, sauteed mushrooms and a drizzle of balsamic reduction. (Try it with Turkey!)
Entrees
Fish & Chips
Wild caught Pacific Cod in a homemade, gluten-free beer batter featuring local Holidaily Brewing Co. beer. Served with a side of lemons and slaw. Gluten free? Try it with sweet potato tots instead of fries.
Chicken Tenders
Red Bird Farms chicken tenders hand-breaded with homemade gluten free breading and cooked until golden brown. Served with fries and 'slaw. Comes with choice of dipping sauce/dressing.
Thai Organic Bowl v3
Protein-rich organic quinoa and brown rice tossed with edamame, red and green bell pepper, broccoli, and shredded carrot. Topped with homemade Thai chili & garlic sauce, choice of protein, and garnished with sunflower seeds and green onion.
Salads
Beet N Goat
Blackened Chicken Greek Salad
Blackened Red Bird Farms chicken, mixed greens, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, cucumber, bell pepper, tomato and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
Chicken Caesar
Chopped Chicken Salad
Crispy Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, scallion and hard boiled egg. Served over mixed greens and with a side of homemade ranch.
Fried Chicken Cobb
Crispy Red Bird Farms antibiotic-free chicken, blue cheese crumbles, hardboiled egg, avocados, tomatoes, bacon, diced red onion and scallion dressed with a homemade Dijon Vinaigrette and served over a bed of romaine.
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots.
Kids Food
Beverages
Alcohol **MUST SHOW ID**
BTL Bud
BTL Bud Lt
BTL Coors
BTL Coors Lt
BTL Corona
BTL Michelob Ultra
CAN- GCB Red Shirt Red
CAN - Upslope Acai Seltzer
CAN Golden Haze IPA
CAN- Holidaily Blonde
12 oz CAN- Holidaily Fat Randy
CAN- Honeycrisp Hard Cider
WINE: Bota Box Mini Redvolution
WINE: Bota Box Mini Pinot Grigio
CAN- NT Pillow Drops
CAN WINE- OBC Guava Spritz
Dessert
Retail
Pizza Cutter
Koozie
Sticker
Woody's Trucker Hat
Beer is Proof T-Shirt
Please specify SIZE in comments. Shirt has "Beer is Proof God Loves us and wants us to be happy" on the back.
Bites the Crust T-Shirt
Bites the Crust Hoodie
Local Honey
Dough Ball
Bandanna
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Woody's has been serving the best wood-fired pizza, wings and countless other options in Golden, CO since 1993! In 2019 we built a dedicated Take Out and Delivery kitchen to better serve the same great food to our customers. Simply order online and look for us behind the restaurant to the East. You will see dedicated "Take Out" parking in front of the convenient pick-up window.
1305 Washington Ave, Golden, CO 80401