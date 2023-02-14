Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woody's Wood Fired Pizza

3,942 Reviews

$$

1305 Washington Ave

Golden, CO 80401

Popular Items

Large (14") Custom Pizza
Wings
Small (10") Custom Pizza

TAKE OUT KITCHEN

Starters & Sides

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Served with homemade flatbread, carrots, and celery.

Beer Cheese Soup

$4.99+

Scratch made beer cheese soup!

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$10.99

Crispy fried cauliflower served with carrots, celery and your choice of sauce (Served on the Side!)

Chelsie's Curds

Chelsie's Curds

$11.99

Breaded and fried mozzarella served with homemade marinara.

Fry Basket

Fry Basket

$5.99
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.99

Pizza dough twisted and fried to perfection. Served with homemade marinara.

Piggy Stx

Piggy Stx

$9.49

Homemade candied bacon served with crispy onion straws.

Ring Basket

Ring Basket

$6.99
Sweet Tots

Sweet Tots

$6.99
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.99

Crispy French fries drizzled with homemade truffle aioli and topped with parm and parsley.

Wings

Wings

$17.49

**Orders with more than one sauce will have sauce on side!** A pound and a half of wood-fired wings! Served with your choice of wing sauce and homemade dressing. Comes with carrots and celery.

Individual (10'') Pizza

Our individual pizzas are 10''. This size is also available in Gluten Free.

Cheese Pizza (Small)

$13.49
Small (10") Custom Pizza

Small (10") Custom Pizza

$13.49

Order a cheese pizza or BUILD YOUR OWN here!

Backpack (Small)

$15.49

Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, garlic and mozzarella.

Margherita (Small)

Margherita (Small)

$15.49

Herbed olive oil, thin sliced roma tomatoes, basil, fontina and mozzarella cheese.

Meat (Small)

Meat (Small)

$15.49

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, and mozzarella.

Bleu Buffalo Chicken (Small)

Bleu Buffalo Chicken (Small)

$15.49

Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, and Red Bird Farms chicken.

California Dream (Small)

California Dream (Small)

$15.49

Herbed olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, roasted garlic, feta and mozzarella cheese.

Italian Stallion (Small)

Italian Stallion (Small)

$15.49

Herbed olive oil, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, black olives, roasted garlic, basil and mozzarella.

Mo's Popper (Small)

Mo's Popper (Small)

$15.49

Cream cheese with a touch of homemade red sauce, spicy jalapeno, applewood smoked bacon, crispy fried onion, green chilies, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

White Rooster (Small)

White Rooster (Small)

$15.49

White cheddar sauce, Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, spinach, mushroom, roasted garlic and mozzarella.

Underboss (Small)

Underboss (Small)

$15.49

Spicy red sauce, Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers, mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

Tree Hugger (Small)

Tree Hugger (Small)

$15.49

**Moisture Warning! All these veggies create moisture. Try a Take & Bake if not eating immediately** Red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olive, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese.

Honey BBQ (Small)

Honey BBQ (Small)

$15.49

Colorado whiskey BBQ sauce, Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, mozzarella and local honey.

Figgy Pie (Small)

Figgy Pie (Small)

$15.49

Fig jam, fresh sliced prosciutto, caramelized onions, basil, mozzarella and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger (Small)

$15.49

SMALL 4 Cheese and Garlic

$15.49

EVOO "greek sauce" base with four cheese blend.

SMALL GREEK

$15.49
SMALL Kickin' Kimchi

SMALL Kickin' Kimchi

$15.49

Spicy Kimchi smothered in mozzarella cheese and topped with jalapeño, onion, roasted red peppers and basil then drizzled with our homemade Thai chili sauce.

Large (14'') Pizza

Our pizza crust is hand tossed and cooked in a wood-fired oven until golden brown.

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.49
Large (14") Custom Pizza

Large (14") Custom Pizza

$16.49

Order a cheese pizza or BUILD YOUR OWN here!

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizzas (Large)

Golden Backpack (Large)

Golden Backpack (Large)

$23.49

Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, garlic and mozzarella.

Margherita (Large)

Margherita (Large)

$20.49

Herbed olive oil, thin sliced roma tomatoes, basil, fontina and mozzarella cheese.

Nothin' But Meat (Large)

Nothin' But Meat (Large)

$23.49

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, and mozzarella.

Bleu Buffalo Chicken (Large)

Bleu Buffalo Chicken (Large)

$20.49

Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, and Red Bird Farms chicken.

California Dream (Large)

California Dream (Large)

$20.49

Herbed olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, roasted garlic, feta and mozzarella cheese.

Italian Stallion (Large)

Italian Stallion (Large)

$22.09

Herbed olive oil, all-natural Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, black olive, roasted garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella.

LARGE Underboss

LARGE Underboss

$23.99

Spicy red sauce, Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers, mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

Mo's Popper (Large)

Mo's Popper (Large)

$20.49

Cream cheese with a touch of homemade red sauce, spicy jalapeno, applewood smoked bacon, crispy fried onion, green chilies, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

White Rooster (Large)

White Rooster (Large)

$20.49

White cheddar sauce, Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, spinach, mushroom, roasted garlic and mozzarella.

Tree Hugger (Large)

Tree Hugger (Large)

$20.49

**Moisture Warning! All these veggies create moisture. Try a Take & Bake if not eating immediately** Red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olive, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese.

Honey BOO BOO-Q (Large)

Honey BOO BOO-Q (Large)

$20.49

Colorado whiskey BBQ sauce, Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, mozzarella and local honey.

FIG-Gettaboutit! (Large)

FIG-Gettaboutit! (Large)

$23.49

Fig jam, fresh sliced prosciutto, caramelized onions, basil, mozzarella and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger (Large)

$20.49

4 Cheese and Garlic (Large)

$20.49

LARGE Greek

$20.49
Kickin' Kimchi (Large)

Kickin' Kimchi (Large)

$20.49

Spicy Kimchi smothered in mozzarella cheese and topped with jalapeño, onion, roasted red peppers and basil then drizzled with our homemade Thai chili sauce.

Large (14'') *TAKE AND BAKE* UNCOOKED Pizza

UNCOOKED pizza, for you to enjoy hot and fresh from your own oven! Price reflects a 20% off discount! 475* for 12 minutes!
Uncooked: Cheese Pizza (Large)

Uncooked: Cheese Pizza (Large)

$13.29

Order an UNCOOKED cheese pizza or BUILD YOUR OWN here!

Uncooked: Golden Backpack (Large)

Uncooked: Golden Backpack (Large)

$18.89

Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, garlic and mozzarella.

Uncooked: FIG-Gettaboutit! (Large)

Uncooked: FIG-Gettaboutit! (Large)

$18.89

Fig jam, fresh sliced prosciutto, caramelized onions, basil, mozzarella and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Uncooked: Honey BBQ Chicken & Bacon (Large)

Uncooked: Honey BBQ Chicken & Bacon (Large)

$16.49

Colorado whiskey BBQ sauce, Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, mozzarella and local honey.

Uncooked: Tree Hugger (Large)

Uncooked: Tree Hugger (Large)

$16.49

Red sauce, spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olive, roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese.

Uncooked: Underboss (Large)

Uncooked: Underboss (Large)

$18.89

Spicy red sauce, Genoa salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers, mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

Uncooked: White Rooster (Large)

Uncooked: White Rooster (Large)

$16.49

White cheddar sauce, Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, spinach, mushroom, roasted garlic and mozzarella.

Uncooked: Mo's Popper (Large)

Uncooked: Mo's Popper (Large)

$16.49

Cream cheese with a touch of homemade red sauce, spicy jalapeno, applewood smoked bacon, crispy fried onion, green chilies, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Uncooked: Italian Stallion (Large)

Uncooked: Italian Stallion (Large)

$17.79

Herbed olive oil, all natural Italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, black olive, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and mozzarella

Uncooked: California Dream (Large)

Uncooked: California Dream (Large)

$16.49

Herbed olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, roasted garlic, feta and mozzarella cheese.

Uncooked: Bleu Buffalo Chicken (Large)

Uncooked: Bleu Buffalo Chicken (Large)

$16.49

Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, and Red Bird Farms chicken.

Uncooked: Nothin' But Meat (Large)

Uncooked: Nothin' But Meat (Large)

$18.89

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, bacon, and mozzarella.

Uncooked: Margherita (Large)

Uncooked: Margherita (Large)

$16.49

Herbed olive oil, thin sliced roma tomatoes, basil, fontina and mozzarella cheese.

Uncooked: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger (Large)

$19.49

Uncooked: 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizzas (Large)

Uncooked: Greek

$16.49
Uncooked: Kickin' Kimchi

Uncooked: Kickin' Kimchi

$16.49

Spicy Kimchi smothered in mozzarella cheese and topped with jalapeño, onion, roasted red peppers and basil then drizzled with our homemade Thai chili sauce.

Burgers

Woody's Basic Burger

Woody's Basic Burger

$15.49

BYO burger any way you like it. Beef is a half pound of certified Angus. Or, try the new Impossible Burger! Tastes like the real thing but made of plants.

Billy Bison Melt

Billy Bison Melt

$17.49

Colorado Bison burger with bacon, Root Beer caramelized onions, homemade 1,000 Island Dressing and Swiss cheese.

BOTM

BOTM

$17.49

Burger of the Month is the Proposition 122! It's a lovely mushroom patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, white cheddar, cucumber, and hummus. It's so good, you will trip!!!

Fig 'N Goat

Fig 'N Goat

$16.99

Fig jam, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and goat cheese topped with arugula.

Impossible Burger

$16.49

Plant based burger that looks and tastes like the real thing! Served on an egg & dairy free Kaiser bun.

Jalapeno Cream Chz Burger

Jalapeno Cream Chz Burger

$16.49

Half pound of beef topped with cream cheese, sauteed jalapenos & green chilies, bacon, and crispy fried onion straws.

Sticky Piggy Burger

Sticky Piggy Burger

$16.99

Brown sugar peppered bacon and Colorado whiskey BBQ sauce atop a half pound patty. Served with your choice of cheese!

Truffle Shuffle

Truffle Shuffle

$16.99

This new burger is topped with applewood smoked bacon, wood-fired mushrooms, spinach, Swiss cheese, and a creamy layer of homemade truffle aioli

Sandwiches

B.A.L.T

B.A.L.T

$12.49

Thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, and miracle whip on Texas toast.

Baja Chicken

Baja Chicken

$16.49

Grilled Red Bird Farms chicken on a toasted bun with avocado, green chilies, pepper-jack cheese & chipotle mayo.

Basic B Turkey Wrap

$14.99

Fresh avocado spread, smoked turkey, crispy bacon, tomato, red onion and shredded lettuce wrapped up in a tortilla with chipotle mayo. Served with a side of raaaanch.

Buffalo Chicken Sand

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$16.49

Red Bird Farms chicken, hand-breaded in our gluten free breading and cooked unit golden brown. Drenched in buffalo sauce and served atop homemade horseradish-apple 'slaw and a side of bleu cheese.

Hobo Cheese Steak

Hobo Cheese Steak

$15.49

Tender Philly-style ribeye, grilled with mushrooms, onion, red & green bell pepper. Topped with melted white American cheese and loaded on a toasted hoagie roll.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$14.49

Tender pork shoulder slowly roasted in our wood-fired oven. Served on a toasted bun with Colorado whiskey BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, pickles and 'slaw.

Reuben

Reuben

$15.49

Corned beef and smoke turkey piled high on marbled rye with Swiss cheese, kraut, and Woody's own 1000 Island dressing.

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$12.49

Fresh avocado, tomato, cucumber, bell peppers and lettuce folded into a fresh tortilla with roasted red pepper hummus, fontina cheese, sauteed mushrooms and a drizzle of balsamic reduction. (Try it with Turkey!)

Entrees

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Wild caught Pacific Cod in a homemade, gluten-free beer batter featuring local Holidaily Brewing Co. beer. Served with a side of lemons and slaw. Gluten free? Try it with sweet potato tots instead of fries.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Red Bird Farms chicken tenders hand-breaded with homemade gluten free breading and cooked until golden brown. Served with fries and 'slaw. Comes with choice of dipping sauce/dressing.

Thai Organic Bowl v3

Thai Organic Bowl v3

$14.99

Protein-rich organic quinoa and brown rice tossed with edamame, red and green bell pepper, broccoli, and shredded carrot. Topped with homemade Thai chili & garlic sauce, choice of protein, and garnished with sunflower seeds and green onion.

Salads

Beet N Goat

Beet N Goat

$13.49
Blackened Chicken Greek Salad

Blackened Chicken Greek Salad

$14.49

Blackened Red Bird Farms chicken, mixed greens, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, cucumber, bell pepper, tomato and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing.

Chicken Caesar

$13.99
Chopped Chicken Salad

Chopped Chicken Salad

$14.49

Crispy Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar, scallion and hard boiled egg. Served over mixed greens and with a side of homemade ranch.

Fried Chicken Cobb

Fried Chicken Cobb

$14.49

 Crispy Red Bird Farms antibiotic-free chicken, blue cheese crumbles, hardboiled egg, avocados, tomatoes, bacon, diced red onion and scallion dressed with a homemade Dijon Vinaigrette and served over a bed of romaine.

House Salad

House Salad

$2.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots.

Kids Food

Kid Burger

$7.99

Kid Chicken

$7.99

Kid Fish

$7.99

Kid Pasta Marinara

$7.99

Kid Cheese Pasta

$7.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid Pasta Butter

$7.99

Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.50

CBD Soda

$5.50

Boylan's Cream Soda

$3.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.00

Can of Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Can of Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Can of Mountain Dew

$2.00

Can of Pepsi

$2.00

Can of Sierra Mist

$2.00

Can of Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Regular Red Bull

$4.50

Alcohol **MUST SHOW ID**

We can now DELIVER alcohol. Please have ID ready upon our arrival.

BTL Bud

$5.25

BTL Bud Lt

$5.25

BTL Coors

$5.25

BTL Coors Lt

$5.25

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.25

CAN- GCB Red Shirt Red

$5.00

CAN - Upslope Acai Seltzer

$6.25

CAN Golden Haze IPA

$8.00

CAN- Holidaily Blonde

$9.25

12 oz CAN- Holidaily Fat Randy

$7.25

CAN- Honeycrisp Hard Cider

$7.25

WINE: Bota Box Mini Redvolution

$12.00

WINE: Bota Box Mini Pinot Grigio

$12.00

CAN- NT Pillow Drops

$8.00

CAN WINE- OBC Guava Spritz

$7.00

Dessert

Cinnful Knots

$7.49

Woody's dough twisted and fried to golden perfection. Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Gnarly Mountain Cookies!!

Gnarly Mountain Cookies!!

$4.99

Locally made cookies that will blow your mind.

Retail

Pizza Cutter

Pizza Cutter

$5.00
Koozie

Koozie

$1.00
Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Woody's Trucker Hat

Woody's Trucker Hat

$25.00
Beer is Proof T-Shirt

Beer is Proof T-Shirt

$15.00

Please specify SIZE in comments. Shirt has "Beer is Proof God Loves us and wants us to be happy" on the back.

Bites the Crust T-Shirt

$15.00

Bites the Crust Hoodie

$25.00

Local Honey

$7.99

Dough Ball

$5.00

Bandanna

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Woody's has been serving the best wood-fired pizza, wings and countless other options in Golden, CO since 1993! In 2019 we built a dedicated Take Out and Delivery kitchen to better serve the same great food to our customers. Simply order online and look for us behind the restaurant to the East. You will see dedicated "Take Out" parking in front of the convenient pick-up window.

Website

Location

1305 Washington Ave, Golden, CO 80401

Directions

Gallery
Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza image
Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza image
Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza image

