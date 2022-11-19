Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Pizza
Latin American

Woody's

review star

No reviews yet

9360 South US Highway 441

Ocala, FL 34480

20 of Woody's Wild Wings
10 of Woody's Wild Wings
20 of Woody's Boneless Wings

Bone In Wings

10 of Woody's Wild Wings

$15.99

10 Award Winning Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.

20 of Woody's Wild Wings

$27.99

20 Award Winning Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.

40 of Woody's Wild Wings

$51.99

20 Award Winning Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.

50 of Woody's Wild Wings

$64.99

50 Award Winning Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.

Pizza

10" Mouth Watering Cheese Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

Homemade pizza sauce covered with Grade A mozzarella cheese and a thin crust.

14" Mouth Watering Cheese Pizza

$10.99Out of stock

Homemade pizza sauce covered with Grade A mozzarella cheese and a thin crust.

16" Mouth Watering Cheese Pizza

$13.99Out of stock

Homemade pizza sauce covered with Grade A mozzarella cheese and a thin crust.

10" Woody's Wild Chicken Pizza

$10.99Out of stock

Juicy chicken, covered in any chicken wing sauce of your choice!

14" Woody's Wild Chicken Pizza

$14.99Out of stock

Juicy chicken, covered in any chicken wing sauce of your choice!

16" Woody's Wild Chicken Pizza

$16.99Out of stock

Juicy chicken, covered in any chicken wing sauce of your choice!

Submarines

Subs come hot and with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise; unless specified (excludes Pizza Sub & BLT)

Half Ham Sub

$4.99Out of stock

Sub comes hot and with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, ham and mayonnaise.

Whole Ham Sub

$7.99Out of stock

Sub comes hot and with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, ham and mayonnaise.

Half Italian Sub

$5.49Out of stock

Sub comes hot and with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoni, salami, ham and mayonnaise.

Whole Italian Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Sub comes hot and with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperoni, salami, ham and mayonnaise.

Half B.L.T.

$4.99Out of stock

Sub comes hot and with provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Whole B.L.T.

$8.99Out of stock

Sub comes hot and with provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Half Pizza Sub

$4.99Out of stock

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese. This is an open faced sub.

Whole Pizza Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese. This is an open faced sub.

Half Woody's Wild Chicken Sub

$5.99Out of stock

Sub comes hot and with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise and chicken tenders smothered in your favorite Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce.

Whole Woody's Wild Chicken Sub

$9.99Out of stock

Sub comes hot and with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise and chicken tenders smothered in your favorite Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce.

The Original Cuban

$9.99

Cuban style bread, pressed between two layers of Swiss cheese, topped with Serrano ham, pork chunks, pickles, mayo, and mustard.

The Cuban Kicker

$9.99

Cuban style bread, pressed between two layers of Swiss cheese, topped with Serrano ham, pork chunks, pickles, mayo, and mustard, made with a little sting.

Boneless Wings

10 of Woody's Boneless Wings

$11.99

10 Boneless Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.

20 of Woody's Boneless Wings

$18.99

20 Boneless Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.

30 of Woody's Boneless Wings

$24.99

40 of Woody's Boneless Wings

$32.99

50 of Woody's Boneless Wings

$41.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$9.99Out of stock

Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Ricotta Cheese

Woody's Wild Chicken Calzone

$11.99Out of stock

Boneless Wings Smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.

Starters

Pizza Balls

$5.99

Three (3) homemade fried dough balls stuffed with cheese and pepperoni. Comes with a side of sauce.

Woody's Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

Crispy chicken strips dipped in any of your favorite Woody's Wild Wing Sauce, comes with crinkle cut fries.

Woody's Wild Sticks

$4.99

Homemade breadsticks covered in our garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Pickle Fries

$5.99

Breaded pickle spears.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.99Out of stock

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$4.99+Out of stock

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.99+Out of stock

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Celery

$1.25

Fried Zucchini

$5.99

Healthier Choices

10 of Woody's Plant-Based Nuggets

$9.99

These soy-free pea protein nuggets deliver a satisfying crunch when biting into the meat-like interior that offers a mouthwatering texture smothered in your favorite chicken wing sauce of your choice.

12" Cauliflower Pizza

$18.99Out of stock

A tasty cauliflower pizza with cheese.

Wild Plant Salad

$12.99

Plant based nuggets smothered in your favorite wing sauce, green peppers, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese, top a bed of lettuce.

Wild Plant Sandwich

$10.99

Hot plant based nuggets smothered in your favorite chicken wing sauce with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise.

Woody's Plant Calzone

$12.99

Soy-free pea protein nuggets smothered in any Wild Flavor sauce of your choice.

Plant Balls

$6.99

Three (3) homemade fried dough balls stuffed with cheese and plant base wing.. Comes with a side of sauce.

Salads

Side Salad

$2.79

Black olives, tomatoes, onions, top a bed of lettuce

Antipasto

$10.99

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Pepperoni, Tomato, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese

Chef Salad

$11.99

Mozzarella cheese, turkey, ham, provolone, green peppers, cucumbers, onions, tomato, top a bed of lettuce.

Woody's Wild Wing Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy chicken strips covered in your choice of any wing flavor, green peppers, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese, top a bed of lettuce.

Small Antipasto

$6.99

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Pepperoni, Tomato, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese

Small Chef Salad

$6.99

Mozzarella cheese, turkey, ham, provolone, green peppers, cucumbers, onions, tomato, top a bed of lettuce.

Small Woody's Wild Wing Chicken Salad

$6.99

Crispy chicken strips covered in your choice of any wing flavor, green peppers, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese, top a bed of lettuce.

Cans

Coke 12oz

$1.00

Coke Zero 12oz

$1.00

Diet Coke 12oz

$1.00

Dr Pepper 12oz

$1.00Out of stock

Mountain Dew 12oz

$1.00

Pepsi 12oz

$1.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00
Red Bull Watermelon

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite 12oz

$1.00
Yoohoo 11oz

Yoohoo 11oz

$1.00

Bottles

2 Liters - Coke

2 Liters - Coke

$2.45

2 Liters - Diet Coke

$2.45
2 Liters - Pepsi

2 Liters - Pepsi

$2.45Out of stock
Gatorade - 20oz

Gatorade - 20oz

$1.99
Mountain Dew 24oz

Mountain Dew 24oz

$1.99
Pepsi 24oz

Pepsi 24oz

$1.99
Water

Water

$1.00

Beer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$2.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$2.00
Corona

Corona

$2.00
Heineken

Heineken

$2.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$2.00
Miller Light

Miller Light

$2.00
Modelo

Modelo

$2.00
Yuengling Traditional Lager

Yuengling Traditional Lager

$2.00

Pies

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cream Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Pie

$3.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
At Woody's our goal is to provide the Belleview and Ocala area with exceptional service and a mouth watering variety of chicken wings. Although our focus is savory buffalo style chicken wings, we also provide other high quality food items such as pizzas, subs and calzones. Additionally, we now serve The Cuban (Sandwich) in two ways! We work hard to meet the needs of our customers and look forward to becoming a valued member of the community.

9360 South US Highway 441, Ocala, FL 34480

