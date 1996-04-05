Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Woody’s Roadside Ocean Springs

1,449 Reviews

$$

3008 Bienville Blvd

Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Popular Items

Cheese Bombs
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Woody's Burger

Appetizer

Big Style Nachos

Big Style Nachos

$9.99

Corn tortillas stacked high on top of black bean mash and topped with melted white queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole.

Cheese Bombs

Cheese Bombs

$8.99

A house Favorite! Monterey Jack cheese, twice battered and deep fried. Served with marinara or ranch sauce.

Chips & Guacamole

$6.99
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Southern fried, thick cut green tomatoes served with our house made remoulade dipping sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes with CCS

Fried Green Tomatoes with CCS

$12.99

Our classic Fried Green Tomatoes topped with blackened Royal Red Shrimp and Cajun Cream Sauce.

Fried Pickle Fries

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$7.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Thick cut fried onion rings, twice battered and served with our house-made remoulade dipping sauce.

Seafood Nachos

Seafood Nachos

$14.99

Corn tortillas piled high and topped with Royal Red Shrimp and Louisiana Crawfish, melted white queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream sauce and sweet chili sauce.

Seared Ahi Tuna

Seared Ahi Tuna

$11.99

6oz Seared Ahi Tuna on a bed of lettuce and topped with cucumber wasabi.

Shrimp Smackers Regular

$11.99

Shrimp Smackers Large

$16.99
Wings 10

Wings 10

$11.99

Tossed in choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Seafood, Sandwiches +

Buffalo Bites Basket

Buffalo Bites Basket

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken bites tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing and choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce. Lettuce, tomato & pickles. Choice of side.

Build Your Own Chicken

$10.99

Create your own sandwich grilled or fried. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Crispy fried and served with choice of BBQ sauce, ranch or honey mustard. Served with seasoned fries.

CATFISH Combo

$15.99

A generous portion of our Royal Red Shrimp and Guidry Farms Catfish served with fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.

COD Combo

COD Combo

$15.99

A generous portion of our Royal Red Shrimp and wild caught Pacific Cod served with fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.

COD Fish Basket

$13.99

Crispy fried wild caught Pacific Cod served with seasoned fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.

CATFISH Fish Basket

$13.99

Crispy fried Guidry Farms Catfish served with seasoned fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.

Fried Green Tomato BLC

Fried Green Tomato BLC

$9.99

Fried green tomatoes topped with bacon, lettuce, havarti and cheddar on toasted wheatberry bread with remoulade sauce. Choice of side.

Hawaiian Chicken Sand

Hawaiian Chicken Sand

$11.99

Teriyaki glazed grilled chicken topped with ham, grilled pineapple, jalapenos, pepper jack & fontina cheese and chipotle mayo. Lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Mahi Fish Sandwich

Mahi Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Blackened seasoned Mahi topped with cucumber wasabi sauce. Lettuce, tomato and red onion. Choice of side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Slow smoked pulled pork served with slaw, pickle, BBQ sauce and your choice of side.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99

large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Redfish with Royal Red Shrimp

Redfish with Royal Red Shrimp

$21.99

Blackened or lemon pepper seasoned redfish topped with Royal Red Shrimp and cajun cream sauce. Served with house salad, grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$24.99

12oz hand cut ribeye grilled to order and topped with our house made cilantro lime butter. Served with a house salad, grilled asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes and garnished with black bean corn relish.

Ribs - Half

$14.99

Slow smoked St. Louis Ribs served with side of BBQ sauce and slaw.

Ribs - Full

Ribs - Full

$27.99

Slow smoked St. Louis Ribs served with side of BBQ sauce and slaw.

Salmon Entree

Salmon Entree

$20.99

Pan seared salmon with a creamy lemon dill sauce served with house salad, grilled asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes and garnished with black bean corn relish.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

A dozen crispy fried Royal Reds with seasoned fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.

Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Wild caught fried Royal Reds dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickles and served with a side of Woody's Sauce and seasoned fries.

Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich

Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.99

Topped with carmelized onions and havarti cheese. Served with creamy hour

Teriyaki Flank Steak

$16.99

Marinated cubed flank steak sauteed with carmelized onions and teriyaki sauce. Served with a house salad, grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes.

Burgers

Bahama Burger

Bahama Burger

$11.99

Teriyaki glazed fried pineapple slice, fried jalapenos and pepper jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Big Ben Burger

$10.99

House-made balsamic mayo, applewood bacon, blue cheese crumbles and tumbleweed onions. Lettuce, tomato and marinated red onion.

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$13.99

A blend of Bison and fresh ground Angus, topped with Woody's own spicy sweet BBQ and crumbled blue cheese. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Build Your Own Burger

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.

Cajun Burger

Cajun Burger

$11.99

A blend of andouille sausage and fresh ground Angus, pepper jack cheese topped with a fried green tomato and our house-made remoulade. Lettuce and red onion.

California Burger

$11.99

House-made garlic aioli, applewood bacon, fontina cheese and guacamole. Spring mix, tomato and red onion.

Cruisin' Burger

Cruisin' Burger

$11.99

House-made Chipotle mayo, fried jalapenos, applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese and topped with two cheese bombs. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Gravy Burger

Gravy Burger

$11.99

Served open face on thick cut wheatberry bread and topped with our house made mushroom and onion gravy. Served with mashed potatoes or fries topped with gravy.

Greek Burger

$11.99

Fresh ground Angus, feta and swiss cheese, Kalamata olives and our house-made balsamic mayo. Spring mix, tomato and marinated red onion.

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$11.99

Applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, cheddar and havarti cheese, topped with a fried egg. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Hawaiian Burger

$11.99

Teriyaki glazed sweet ham, grilled pineapple slice and fontina cheese. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Honky Tonk Burger

Honky Tonk Burger

$11.99

House-made sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, pulled pork, havarti cheese, fried pickles and tumbleweed onions. Lettuce and tomato.

Macho Nacho Burger

Macho Nacho Burger

$11.99

A blend of Chorizo sausage and fresh ground Angus, fried jalapenos, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, topped with tortilla straws and our house-made chipotle mayo. Lettuce, tomato and marinated red onion.

Nola burger

Nola burger

$13.99

A blend of andouille sausage and fresh ground Angus, fontina cheese topped with blackened Royal Reds and cajun cream sauce. Lettuce and red onion.

Sliders

$10.99

Three fresh ground Angus or pulled pork sliders served with pickle and topped with choice of cheese.

Smokehouse Burger

$11.99

Smoked applewood bacon, smoked pulled pork, smoked gouda cheese, spicy sweet BBQ sauce. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Smoky Mountain Burger

Smoky Mountain Burger

$11.99

House-made remoulade sauce, smoked applewood bacon, smoked gouda cheese, topped with onion rings. Lettuce and tomato.

Top Shelf Burger

Top Shelf Burger

$12.99

House-made garlic aioli, carmelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Spring Mix and tomato.

Woody's Burger

Woody's Burger

$11.99

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Salads

Black and Blue Salad

Black and Blue Salad

$13.99

Grilled marinated flank steak, crumbled blue cheese, bacon bits, tomato wedges, red onion and croutons on a bed of mixed greens served with choice of dressing.

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Juicy fried chicken bites, tomato wedges, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, monterey jack and cheddar cheese on a bed of Romaine lettuce.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, pico de gallo, black bean & corn relish, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and crisp tortilla strips on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato wedges, croutons and grated romano cheese tossed in our Cesar Dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.99

Kalamata olives, marinated red onions, cucumbers and red & green peppers with Feta and Romano cheese and croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Greek dressing.

Chopped California Salad

Chopped California Salad

$10.99

Tomato wedges, dried cranberries, walnuts, croutons, apple, red onion and romano cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Large House Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato wedges, sliced red onions, grated Romano cheese, and house made croutons.

Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$10.99

Grilled, fried or blackened talapia on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast on flour tortillas served with thinly sliced cabbage, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side item.

Korean Pork Tacos

Korean Pork Tacos

$11.99

Thinly sliced pork tenderloin marinated in our very own korean style ginger garlic marinade. Topped with Asian slaw and siracha aioli. Choice of side.

Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$13.99

Blackened or grilled Mahi on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side item.

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$12.99

Carne asade on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream sauce and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side item.

Chili Shrimp Tacos

Chili Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.

A La Carte

$ (4) Hush Puppies

$2.00

$ 6 Shrimp

$7.00

$ ADD 2 Slice Bacon

$2.00

$ ADD Bacon Bits

$1.00

$ Guacamole

$3.00

$ Queso Side

$3.00

$ Side of Gravy

$1.50

$ Sour Cream

$0.75

$ Wing Sauces

$0.30
Asparagus

Asparagus

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Fireside Beans

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Onion Ring

$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tumbleweed Onions

$3.00

Online Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.50Out of stock

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

UnSweet Tea

$2.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Directions

