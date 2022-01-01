Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Sandwiches

Woody's Pizza

579 Reviews

$

6301 W Parmer ln

Ste 502

Austin, TX 78729

Popular Items

--LG Cheese(18)
--BYO Calzone
--Med Cheese (14")

Appetizers

- Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Pickle chips hand battered with a kick! Served with ranch

--Cheese Fries

$9.50

Ranch seasoned fries with our house made queso and ranch drizzle, topped with bacon

--Chicken Tenders

$10.00Out of stock

Four hand breaded chicken breast tenders, served with a side of fries. Your choice of (1) dipping sauce. Extra dressing or sauce $1 per

--Chips & Queso

--Chips & Queso

$7.50Out of stock

Homemade queso served with tortilla chips.

--Fried Cheese Raviolis

--Fried Cheese Raviolis

$8.00

Six breaded cheese raviolis fried until golden brown, topped with fresh parmesan and served with our zesty marinara

--Garlic Knots

--Garlic Knots

$7.00

Freshly baked in house and brushed with garlic butter, topped with parmesan cheese and served with our zesty marinara

--Jumbo Pretzel

$11.00Out of stock

Jumbo Bavarian pretzel served with spicy brown mustard and house queso

--Pepperoni Rolls

$10.00

Our house made dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Baked until golden brown and served with ranch and zesty marinara

--Garlic Knots (Copy)

--Garlic Knots (Copy)

$7.00

Freshly baked in house and brushed with garlic butter, topped with parmesan cheese and served with our zesty marinara

Calzones

--BYO Calzone

$8.50

Filled with mozzarella and ricotta. Choose up to three fillings. Served with a side of zesty marinara

Desserts

-- Cheesecake

$8.00

The classic New York-style cheesecake.

--High Rise Chocolate Cake

$8.00

3 Tier chocolate cake with chocolate frosting topped with dark chocolate shavings

--Tiramisu

$8.00

Lady fingers soaked in espresso topped with mascarpone and dusted with cocoa powder

Extras & Sides

--Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

--Blue Cheese

$0.50

--Extra Celery

$0.50

--Extra Chips

$2.00Out of stock

--Extra Marinara Sauce

$2.00

--Extra Side of Queso

$2.00Out of stock

--Greek Dressing

$0.50

--Honey Mustard

$0.50

--Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50Out of stock

--Ranch

$0.50

--Chips

Out of stock

--Side Of Fries

$3.00

--Side Sauce

$0.50

Pies

--Giant Cheese Slice

$4.50

--Slice Meat Sweats

$8.25

Italian sausage,pepperoni,smoked ham,genoa salami and fresh minced garlic.

--Slice Pineapple Belongs on Pizza

$6.00

Zesty marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple

--Slice Rita

$7.25

Garlic,roma tomatoes,fior de latte(fresh mozzarella),parmesan-reggiano,basil.

--Slice Soooo Cheesy

$8.25

A blend of mozzarella, provolone, feta, cheddar, and parmesan cheese. Finished with an Italian spice blend

--Slice Veg Head

$8.25

Red onions,mushrooms,bell peppers,roma tomatoes and black olives.

--Slice Woodys Supreme

$8.25

Zesty marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and bell peppers

--Med Cheese (14")

$11.50

--LG Cheese(18)

$16.00

--XL Cheese (28")

$32.00

--Gluten Free 12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

--Med-Pineapple Belongs on Pizza

$16.00

Zesty marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple

--Med-Chicky Chicky Alfre-Dough

$20.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, spinach, red onion, finished with parmesan cheese

--Med-The Fresh Prince

$19.00

White sauce, shredded ribeye, green peppers, red onion, mozzarella, and mushrooms

--Med-Soooo Cheesy

$15.00

A blend of mozzarella, provolone, feta, cheddar, and parmesan cheese. Finished with an Italian spice blend

--Med-Woody's Supreme

--Med-Woody's Supreme

$21.00

Zesty marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and bell peppers

--Med-Veg Head

$20.00

Zesty marinara, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, fresh tomato, bell peppers, and black olives

--Med-Taco Bout a Good Pizza

$21.00

Taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella blend with salsa, Dorito's, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with a crema drizzle

--Med-Rita Pizza

$19.00

Zesty marinara, Buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, tomato, finished with basil

--Med-Meat Sweats

--Med-Meat Sweats

$20.00

Zesty marinara, mozzarella, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked ham, and Genoa salami

--LG-Pineapple Belongs on Pizza

$21.00

Zesty marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple

--LG-Soooo Cheesy

$20.00

A blend of mozzarella, provolone, feta, cheddar, and parmesan cheese. Finished with an Italian spice blend

--LG-Woody's Supreme

--LG-Woody's Supreme

$26.00

Zesty marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and bell peppers

--LG-Veg Head

$25.00

Zesty marinara, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, fresh tomato, bell peppers, and black olives

--LG-Rita

$24.00

Zesty marinara, Buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, tomato, finished with basil

--LG-Meat Sweats

--LG-Meat Sweats

$26.00

Zesty marinara, mozzarella, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked ham, and Genoa salami

--LG-Chicky Chicky Alfre-Dough

$25.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, spinach, red onion, finished with parmesan cheese

--LG-The Fresh Prince

$24.00

White sauce, shredded ribeye, green peppers, red onion, mozzarella, and mushrooms

--LG-Taco Bout a Good Pizza

$26.00

Taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella blend with salsa, Dorito's, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with a crema drizzle

--Monday LG Pizza Special

$10.99

Salads

--Sm Greek Salad

--Sm Greek Salad

$5.00

Greek Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese on romaine lettuce, served with Greek dressing.

--Lg Greek Salad

--Lg Greek Salad

$9.00

Greek Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese on romaine lettuce, served with Greek dressing.

--Sm Garden Salad

$5.00

Chopped romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Your choice of dressing

-Lg Garden Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Your choice of dressing

--Sm Caesar Salad

$4.00

Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons, served with caesar dressing.

--Lg Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons, served with caesar dressing.

Sandwiches

--Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Buttery thick cut Texas toast with American, gouda, muenster and cheddar cheese. Served with zesty marinara

--Panini Club

$9.00Out of stock

Ham,Genoa salami,Pepperoni,roasted red peppers,Provolone cheese with basil pesto.

Wings

--6 Wings

--6 Wings

$12.00

Served with celery. Choice of ranch or blue cheese

--10 Wings

--10 Wings

$19.00

Served with celery. Choice of ranch or blue cheese

NA Drinks

-Fountain Drink

$2.00

--Mexican Coke (500 ml)

$3.00

Fanta bottle

$3.00

300ml glass bottle

--IBC Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock

Rambler

$3.50
--Coke (2 Liter )

--Coke (2 Liter )

$3.50
--Diet Coke (2 Liter )

--Diet Coke (2 Liter )

$3.50
--Dr. Pepper (2 Liter )

--Dr. Pepper (2 Liter )

$3.50

--Bottled Water

$1.50

--Hubert's Lemonade Original

$2.75Out of stock

--Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.75Out of stock

--Boylan Black Cherry

$2.75Out of stock

--Hubert BlackBerry

$2.75Out of stock

--Hubert's Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock
--Sprite (2 Liter )

--Sprite (2 Liter )

$3.50
Rambler Sparkling Water

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.00

--Cheese Fries

--Chips & Queso

--Fried Cheese Raviolis

--Garlic Knots

--Garlic Knots (Copy)

--Sm Greek Salad

--Lg Greek Salad

--6 Wings

--10 Wings

--Med-Woody's Supreme

--Med-Meat Sweats

--LG-Woody's Supreme

--LG-Meat Sweats

--Med-Woody's Supreme

--Med-Meat Sweats

--LG-Woody's Supreme

--LG-Meat Sweats

--Med-Woody's Supreme

--Med-Meat Sweats

--LG-Woody's Supreme

--LG-Meat Sweats

--Coke (2 Liter )

--Diet Coke (2 Liter )

--Dr. Pepper (2 Liter )

--Sprite (2 Liter )

Rambler

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

New York Style Pizza, Wings, Hot Sandwiches and Salads

Website

Location

6301 W Parmer ln, Ste 502, Austin, TX 78729

Directions

