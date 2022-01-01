Woody's Pizza
579 Reviews
$
6301 W Parmer ln
Ste 502
Austin, TX 78729
Popular Items
Appetizers
- Fried Pickle Chips
Pickle chips hand battered with a kick! Served with ranch
--Cheese Fries
Ranch seasoned fries with our house made queso and ranch drizzle, topped with bacon
--Chicken Tenders
Four hand breaded chicken breast tenders, served with a side of fries. Your choice of (1) dipping sauce. Extra dressing or sauce $1 per
--Chips & Queso
Homemade queso served with tortilla chips.
--Fried Cheese Raviolis
Six breaded cheese raviolis fried until golden brown, topped with fresh parmesan and served with our zesty marinara
--Garlic Knots
Freshly baked in house and brushed with garlic butter, topped with parmesan cheese and served with our zesty marinara
--Jumbo Pretzel
Jumbo Bavarian pretzel served with spicy brown mustard and house queso
--Pepperoni Rolls
Our house made dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Baked until golden brown and served with ranch and zesty marinara
--Garlic Knots (Copy)
Freshly baked in house and brushed with garlic butter, topped with parmesan cheese and served with our zesty marinara
Calzones
Desserts
Extras & Sides
--Balsamic Vinaigrette
--Blue Cheese
--Extra Celery
--Extra Chips
--Extra Marinara Sauce
--Extra Side of Queso
--Greek Dressing
--Honey Mustard
--Jalapeno Ranch
--Ranch
--Chips
--Side Of Fries
--Side Sauce
Pies
--Giant Cheese Slice
--Slice Meat Sweats
Italian sausage,pepperoni,smoked ham,genoa salami and fresh minced garlic.
--Slice Pineapple Belongs on Pizza
Zesty marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple
--Slice Rita
Garlic,roma tomatoes,fior de latte(fresh mozzarella),parmesan-reggiano,basil.
--Slice Soooo Cheesy
A blend of mozzarella, provolone, feta, cheddar, and parmesan cheese. Finished with an Italian spice blend
--Slice Veg Head
Red onions,mushrooms,bell peppers,roma tomatoes and black olives.
--Slice Woodys Supreme
Zesty marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and bell peppers
--Med Cheese (14")
--LG Cheese(18)
--XL Cheese (28")
--Gluten Free 12" Cheese Pizza
--Med-Pineapple Belongs on Pizza
Zesty marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple
--Med-Chicky Chicky Alfre-Dough
Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, spinach, red onion, finished with parmesan cheese
--Med-The Fresh Prince
White sauce, shredded ribeye, green peppers, red onion, mozzarella, and mushrooms
--Med-Soooo Cheesy
A blend of mozzarella, provolone, feta, cheddar, and parmesan cheese. Finished with an Italian spice blend
--Med-Woody's Supreme
Zesty marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and bell peppers
--Med-Veg Head
Zesty marinara, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, fresh tomato, bell peppers, and black olives
--Med-Taco Bout a Good Pizza
Taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella blend with salsa, Dorito's, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with a crema drizzle
--Med-Rita Pizza
Zesty marinara, Buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, tomato, finished with basil
--Med-Meat Sweats
Zesty marinara, mozzarella, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked ham, and Genoa salami
--LG-Pineapple Belongs on Pizza
Zesty marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple
--LG-Soooo Cheesy
A blend of mozzarella, provolone, feta, cheddar, and parmesan cheese. Finished with an Italian spice blend
--LG-Woody's Supreme
Zesty marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, and bell peppers
--LG-Veg Head
Zesty marinara, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, fresh tomato, bell peppers, and black olives
--LG-Rita
Zesty marinara, Buffalo mozzarella, fresh garlic, tomato, finished with basil
--LG-Meat Sweats
Zesty marinara, mozzarella, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked ham, and Genoa salami
--LG-Chicky Chicky Alfre-Dough
Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, spinach, red onion, finished with parmesan cheese
--LG-The Fresh Prince
White sauce, shredded ribeye, green peppers, red onion, mozzarella, and mushrooms
--LG-Taco Bout a Good Pizza
Taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella blend with salsa, Dorito's, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with a crema drizzle
--Monday LG Pizza Special
Salads
--Sm Greek Salad
Greek Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese on romaine lettuce, served with Greek dressing.
--Lg Greek Salad
Greek Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese on romaine lettuce, served with Greek dressing.
--Sm Garden Salad
Chopped romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Your choice of dressing
-Lg Garden Salad
Chopped romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Your choice of dressing
--Sm Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons, served with caesar dressing.
--Lg Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons, served with caesar dressing.
Sandwiches
Wings
NA Drinks
-Fountain Drink
--Mexican Coke (500 ml)
Fanta bottle
300ml glass bottle
--IBC Root Beer
Rambler
--Coke (2 Liter )
--Diet Coke (2 Liter )
--Dr. Pepper (2 Liter )
--Bottled Water
--Hubert's Lemonade Original
--Boylan Ginger Ale
--Boylan Black Cherry
--Hubert BlackBerry
--Hubert's Strawberry Lemonade
--Sprite (2 Liter )
Rambler Sparkling Water
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
New York Style Pizza, Wings, Hot Sandwiches and Salads
6301 W Parmer ln, Ste 502, Austin, TX 78729