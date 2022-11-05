Woody's Ocean Grille - Tinton Falls
938 Reviews
$$
1202 Sycamore Ave
Tinton Falls, NJ 07724
Specials
Small Plates
Guacamole & Chips
With Chips
Pico & Chips
Queso & Pico
With chips
Chili Bowl
Mac & Cheese Bites
Nachos
House made chili, Jack cheddar, queso, Pico De Gallo, sour cream drizzle Substitute: Shredded Chicken OR Steak
Orange Crush Shrimp
Tempura batter, sesame seeds, orange chili aioli
Calamari
Blazing Balsamic: Balsamic Glaze, Hot peppers Sweet Chili Thai: Sweet chili thai sauce & Jalapenos Orange Crush: Our Signature Orange crush sauce with sesame seeds
PEI Mussels
Choose between Marinara sauce OR Green Curry coconut Broth with crostinis
Baja Scallops
Drunken Clams
Middlenecks, chorizo, garlic, white wine Served with crostini
Cuban Spring Rolls
Pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss, pickles Served with mustard aioli on the side *2 spring rolls cut in half
Tuna Bites
Flash fried, with wasabi aioli & baja sauce on side
Tuna Poke
Yellowfin tuna, mango salsa, scallions, over coconut rice, in a soy ginger & sweet chili Thai sauce *Tuna is raw/uncooked **Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Brussel Sprouts
Flash fried, lime, sea salt, chili
Wings
Asian Sticky, Sriracha Buffalo, Jack Daniels BBQ OR Sweet Chili Thai All served with celery and bleu cheese dressing *Quantity is based on weight. Approx. 8 wings
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken, cream cheese and Jack cheddar with chips
Soup And Salad
Cup SOD
Please call and ask for the Soup of the Day!
Chicken Tortilla Cup
Bowl SOD
Please call and ask for the Soup of the Day!
Chicken Tortilla Bowl
French Onion Soup
Provolone and French baguette *As Bowl only
Laguna
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, carrots, with balsamic vinaigrette on side
Wedge
Iceberg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, with bleu cheese dressing on side
Zesty Caesar
Romaine & mixed greens, hard boiled egg crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, with bleu cheese dressing on the side
Cobb
Romaine & mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, black olives, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, with bleu cheese dressing
Hudson Canyon
Seared sesame tuna, mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, sweet peppers, carrots, jicama, with wasabi aioli on the side **Please note that this dish comes with a protein
Outer Banks
Blackened Mahi, romaine, tomatoes, jicama, red onions, black beans, Jack cheddar, tortilla chips, sliced avocado, with Pico de Gallo Aioli on side **Please note that this dish comes with a Protein
Atlantic
Grilled salmon, arugula, tomato, cucumber,, pickled onions, with balsamic vinaigrette on side **Please note that this dish comes with a Protein
Side Laguna Salad
A mini Laguna Salad
Side Caesar Salad
A mini Zesty Caesar Salad
Aloha Bowls
Cabana
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken & Jack cheddar Rojo & sour cream on side
Steak Quesadilla
Marinated steak & Jack cheddar Rojo & sour cream on side
Shrimp Spinach Quesadilla
Sautéed Shrimp & spinach with Jack cheddar Rojo & sour cream on side
Veggie Quesadilla
Zucchini, squash, spinach, peppers & onions with Jack cheddar Rojo & sour cream on side
Beach Burger
Caramelized onions, bacon, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Jack cheddar, ancho aioli
Chicken Burrito
Choose from a flour tortilla OR as a bowl! Grilled chicken, rice, beans, Jack cheddar, rojo & sour cream
Steak Burrito
Choose from a flour tortilla OR as a bowl! Marinated steak, rice, beans, Jack cheddar, rojo & sour cream
Shrimp Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Choose from a flour tortilla OR as a bowl! Zucchini, squash, peppers, onions & spinach with rice, beans, Jack cheddar, rojo & sour cream
Playa Chicken
Our "Beach Burger" with grilled chicken
Chicken Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
Adult Chicken Finger Basket
Pork Quesadilla
Marinated pulled pork & Jack cheddar Rojo & sour cream on side
Tacos
Shrimp Tempura Taco
Tempura Shrimp, Shredded cabbage, Jack cheddar, Pico de Gallo, with Baja sauce
Steak Taco
Marinated steak, shredded cabbage, Jack cheddar, Pico de Gallo, salsa Verde
Short Rib Tacos
flour tortilla, bourbon bbq, red onion, queso fresco
Grilled Mahi Tacos
grilled mahi, shredded cabbage, jack cheddar, pico de gallo, baja sauce
Sandwich Board
Turkey Club
Sliced roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on sourdough bread
Maui Chicken
Grilled chicken, bacon, grilled pineapple, Swiss
Steak Sandwhich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw
Cabo Chicken Sandwich
Cajun seasoned, bacon, frizzled onions, Pepper-Jack, fried avocado wedges
Cuban Sandwich
Cheesesteak
Choose from Original OR Chicken Philly style with American cheese, peppers & onions on a hero roll
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Sautéed onions, Muenster cheese, on white bread
WoodPile
Pulled pork, mac & cheese, cheddar on white bread
BLT Sandwhich
Entree (Lunch)
Kids Menu
Kids Mozz Sticks
With marinara sauce
Kids Pasta Butter
Kids Pasta Marinara
Kids Mac N Cheese
Kids Burger
Kid's sized burger with Boardwalk Fries
Kids Chx Fingers
Three chicken fingers with Boardwalk Fries
Kids Chz Quesadilla
Plain Jack cheddar Quesadilla **If you would like chicken, place an order for the "Chicken Quesadilla" instead (same size/portion)
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Cheese Fries
Sides
Boardwalk Fries
Our regular fries, thicker cut
Sweet Potato Fries
Thicker, crinkle cut
Onion Rings
Traditional Onion Rings
Sautéed Veggies
Zucchini, squash, peppers, onions & spinach
Woody's Mashed Potatoes
Chipotle mashed potatoes
Side Plantains
Fried plantains
Coconut Rice
House made coconut rice
Rice And Beans
Rojo rice, peas & carrots with black beans
Side Black Beans
Extra Tortillas
Quantity of 4
Side Bread
Side Guacamole
4 oz
Chips & Pico
House made tortilla chips & fresh Pico de Gallo
Extra Chips
House made tortilla chips
Desserts
Caramel Brownie
Homemade brownie with ice cream whipped cream, caramel & chocolate sauce *Warm brownie for 30 seconds in microwave **All toppings/ice cream will be separate
Caramel Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake, with whipped cream caramel drizzle **All toppings will be separate
Cookie Lava Cake
Cookie style lava cake with ice cream whipped cream & chocolate sauce *Warm for 30 seconds in microwave **All toppings/ice cream will be separate
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate lava cake with ice cream whipped cream & chocolate sauce *Warm for 30 seconds in microwave **All toppings/ice cream will be separate
Rice Pudding
Cookie style lava cake with ice cream whipped cream & dusted nutmeg **All toppings will be separate
Tiramisu
Lady fingers layered cake topped with whipped cream **All toppings will be separate
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
California Coastal with a Southwestern flare & Home of the Orange Crush!
1202 Sycamore Ave, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724