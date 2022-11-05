Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Woody's Ocean Grille - Tinton Falls

938 Reviews

$$

1202 Sycamore Ave

Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Specials

Tunachos

$19.00

Lobster Dip

$18.00

Blackened Salmon Burger

$18.00

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Three Little Pigs Tacos

$16.00

Small Plates

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

With Chips

Pico & Chips

$3.00

Queso & Pico

$8.00

With chips

Chili Bowl

$12.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$12.00
Nachos

Nachos

$16.00

House made chili, Jack cheddar, queso, Pico De Gallo, sour cream drizzle Substitute: Shredded Chicken OR Steak

Orange Crush Shrimp

Orange Crush Shrimp

$18.00

Tempura batter, sesame seeds, orange chili aioli

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Blazing Balsamic: Balsamic Glaze, Hot peppers Sweet Chili Thai: Sweet chili thai sauce & Jalapenos Orange Crush: Our Signature Orange crush sauce with sesame seeds

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$15.00

Choose between Marinara sauce OR Green Curry coconut Broth with crostinis

Baja Scallops

$20.00

Drunken Clams

$16.00

Middlenecks, chorizo, garlic, white wine Served with crostini

Cuban Spring Rolls

Cuban Spring Rolls

$16.00

Pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss, pickles Served with mustard aioli on the side *2 spring rolls cut in half

Tuna Bites

Tuna Bites

$17.00

Flash fried, with wasabi aioli & baja sauce on side

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Yellowfin tuna, mango salsa, scallions, over coconut rice, in a soy ginger & sweet chili Thai sauce *Tuna is raw/uncooked **Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Flash fried, lime, sea salt, chili

Wings

Wings

$16.00

Asian Sticky, Sriracha Buffalo, Jack Daniels BBQ OR Sweet Chili Thai All served with celery and bleu cheese dressing *Quantity is based on weight. Approx. 8 wings

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$16.00

Shredded chicken, cream cheese and Jack cheddar with chips

Soup And Salad

Cup SOD

$9.00

Please call and ask for the Soup of the Day!

Chicken Tortilla Cup

$7.00

Bowl SOD

$11.00

Please call and ask for the Soup of the Day!

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$10.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Provolone and French baguette *As Bowl only

Laguna

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, carrots, with balsamic vinaigrette on side

Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, with bleu cheese dressing on side

Zesty Caesar

Zesty Caesar

$12.00

Romaine & mixed greens, hard boiled egg crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, with bleu cheese dressing on the side

Cobb

Cobb

$12.00

Romaine & mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, black olives, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, with bleu cheese dressing

Hudson Canyon

$23.00

Seared sesame tuna, mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, sweet peppers, carrots, jicama, with wasabi aioli on the side **Please note that this dish comes with a protein

Outer Banks

Outer Banks

$23.00

Blackened Mahi, romaine, tomatoes, jicama, red onions, black beans, Jack cheddar, tortilla chips, sliced avocado, with Pico de Gallo Aioli on side **Please note that this dish comes with a Protein

Atlantic

$23.00

Grilled salmon, arugula, tomato, cucumber,, pickled onions, with balsamic vinaigrette on side **Please note that this dish comes with a Protein

Side Laguna Salad

Side Laguna Salad

$6.00

A mini Laguna Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

A mini Zesty Caesar Salad

Aloha Bowls

Chicken Aloha Bowl

$22.00

Shrimp Aloha Bowl

$27.00

Scallop Aloha Bowl

$29.00

Steak Aloha Bowl

$27.00

Tuna Aloha Bowl

$24.00

Cabana

Classic Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

Grilled chicken & Jack cheddar Rojo & sour cream on side

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$19.00

Marinated steak & Jack cheddar Rojo & sour cream on side

Shrimp Spinach Quesadilla

$19.00

Sautéed Shrimp & spinach with Jack cheddar Rojo & sour cream on side

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Zucchini, squash, spinach, peppers & onions with Jack cheddar Rojo & sour cream on side

Beach Burger

$18.00

Caramelized onions, bacon, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Jack cheddar, ancho aioli

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$17.00

Choose from a flour tortilla OR as a bowl! Grilled chicken, rice, beans, Jack cheddar, rojo & sour cream

Steak Burrito

$19.00

Choose from a flour tortilla OR as a bowl! Marinated steak, rice, beans, Jack cheddar, rojo & sour cream

Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Veggie Burrito

$14.00

Choose from a flour tortilla OR as a bowl! Zucchini, squash, peppers, onions & spinach with rice, beans, Jack cheddar, rojo & sour cream

Playa Chicken

$18.00

Our "Beach Burger" with grilled chicken

Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Veggie Fajitas

$16.00

Adult Chicken Finger Basket

$16.00
Pork Quesadilla

Pork Quesadilla

$15.00

Marinated pulled pork & Jack cheddar Rojo & sour cream on side

Tacos

Shrimp Tempura Taco

Shrimp Tempura Taco

$17.00

Tempura Shrimp, Shredded cabbage, Jack cheddar, Pico de Gallo, with Baja sauce

Steak Taco

$18.00

Marinated steak, shredded cabbage, Jack cheddar, Pico de Gallo, salsa Verde

Short Rib Tacos

$16.00

flour tortilla, bourbon bbq, red onion, queso fresco

Grilled Mahi Tacos

$18.00

grilled mahi, shredded cabbage, jack cheddar, pico de gallo, baja sauce

Sandwich Board

All served on Brioche Bun with Boardwalk Fries
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$14.00

Sliced roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on sourdough bread

Maui Chicken

Maui Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, grilled pineapple, Swiss

Steak Sandwhich

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw

Cabo Chicken Sandwich

Cabo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cajun seasoned, bacon, frizzled onions, Pepper-Jack, fried avocado wedges

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Cheesesteak

$17.00

Choose from Original OR Chicken Philly style with American cheese, peppers & onions on a hero roll

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Sautéed onions, Muenster cheese, on white bread

WoodPile

$15.00

Pulled pork, mac & cheese, cheddar on white bread

BLT Sandwhich

$12.00

Entree (Lunch)

Honey Salmon

$27.00

Served with coconut rice & fried plantains

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$18.00

House made vodka sauce Add on any protein if you like!

Wasabi Tuna

$32.00

Sesame seed and wasabi encrusted tuna, seaweed salad, mango salsa, with coconut rice

Kids Menu

Kids Mozz Sticks

$12.00

With marinara sauce

Kids Pasta Butter

$12.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$12.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kid's sized burger with Boardwalk Fries

Kids Chx Fingers

Kids Chx Fingers

$12.00

Three chicken fingers with Boardwalk Fries

Kids Chz Quesadilla

$12.00

Plain Jack cheddar Quesadilla **If you would like chicken, place an order for the "Chicken Quesadilla" instead (same size/portion)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Cheese Fries

$12.00

Sides

Boardwalk Fries

Boardwalk Fries

$6.00

Our regular fries, thicker cut

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Thicker, crinkle cut

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Traditional Onion Rings

Sautéed Veggies

Sautéed Veggies

$7.00

Zucchini, squash, peppers, onions & spinach

Woody's Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Chipotle mashed potatoes

Side Plantains

Side Plantains

$6.00

Fried plantains

Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$6.00

House made coconut rice

Rice And Beans

Rice And Beans

$6.00

Rojo rice, peas & carrots with black beans

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Extra Tortillas

$2.00

Quantity of 4

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

4 oz

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

With Chips

Chips & Pico

Chips & Pico

$2.00

House made tortilla chips & fresh Pico de Gallo *Our complimentary chips & pico are for dine in only

Extra Chips

$1.00

House made tortilla chips

Desserts

Caramel Brownie

$12.00

Homemade brownie with ice cream whipped cream, caramel & chocolate sauce *Warm brownie for 30 seconds in microwave **All toppings/ice cream will be separate

Caramel Cheesecake

$10.00

New York style cheesecake, with whipped cream caramel drizzle **All toppings will be separate

Cookie Lava Cake

$12.00

Cookie style lava cake with ice cream whipped cream & chocolate sauce *Warm for 30 seconds in microwave **All toppings/ice cream will be separate

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Chocolate lava cake with ice cream whipped cream & chocolate sauce *Warm for 30 seconds in microwave **All toppings/ice cream will be separate

Rice Pudding

$8.00

Cookie style lava cake with ice cream whipped cream & dusted nutmeg **All toppings will be separate

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lady fingers layered cake topped with whipped cream **All toppings will be separate

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

California Coastal with a Southwestern flare & Home of the Orange Crush!

Location

1202 Sycamore Ave, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

Directions

Gallery
Woody's Ocean Grille - Tinton Falls image
Woody's Ocean Grille - Tinton Falls image
Woody's Ocean Grille - Tinton Falls image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chicken Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,145
420 Shrewsbury Plaza Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
View restaurantnext
Claudie's Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
417 NJ-35 Red Bank / Middletown, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Local Smoke BBQ - Red Bank
orange star4.3 • 1,231
244 W Front St Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Catch 19
orange star4.3 • 1,602
19 Broad Street Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Dos Banditos
orange star4.7 • 224
609 River Rd Fair Haven, NJ 07704
View restaurantnext
Over Easy Kitchen - Fair Haven
orange starNo Reviews
588 River Road Fair Haven, NJ 07704
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tinton Falls

Tavern 19
orange star4.4 • 126
2000 Lowther Drive Eatontown, NJ 07724
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tinton Falls
Shrewsbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Red Bank
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Fair Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Rumson
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston