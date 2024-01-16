- Home
- /
- Dewey Beach
- /
- Woody's To Go
Woody's To Go
1905 Coastal Highway
Dewey Beach, DE 19971
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
- 1lb Wings
mild, hot, bbq, old bay, honey teriyaki, inferno, served with celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing *$14.00
- Buffalo Shrimp
grilled shrimp tossed in our house blend buffalo sauce served on creamy blue cheese dressing$12.00
- Chicken Quesadillia
flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, onion, jalapenos, tomato, and cheddar cheeses served with sour cream & salsa *$11.00
- Chicken Tenders
5 breaded white meat tenders and served with your choice of bbq, honey mustard, or Woody’s secret sauce *$9.00
- Crab Cake Sliders
2oz jumbo lump crab cakes broiled and served on our mini signature rolls$24.00
- Crab Dip
Dewey’s best crab dip topped with shredded cheeses then baked, served with carrots, celery, and fresh baked bread & crackers$16.00
- Crab Pretzel
imagine a ballpark pretzel oozing with Dewey’s best crab dip and topped with melted shredded cheeses. great to share or knot!$15.00
- Crabby Tots
crispy tots topped with Dewey’s best crab dip with 3 shredded cheeses melted on top$16.00
- Firecracker Shrimp
9 breaded fried shrimp tossed in a chili garlic sauce served over lettuce$12.00
- Fried Pickles
pickle spears lightly breaded, fried to golden brown and served with Woody’s secret sauce *$8.00
- Loaded French Fries
topped with bacon and 3 shredded cheeses served with ranch dressing *$9.00
- Mac & Cheese Bites
crispy battered mac and cheese served with chipotle mayo$8.00
- Mozz Sticks
fresh mozzarella breaded & lightly fried served with marinara *$7.00
- Nachos
a heaping mound of tortilla chips topped with shredded cheeses, tomato, , onion and jalapenos served with sour cream & salsa * add: chicken +7 chili +3$11.00
- Onion Rings
fresh onions deep fried to a golden brown served with Woody’s sauce *$8.00
- Seared Ahi
cajun rubbed seared rare tuna with seaweed salad garnished with wasabi cream$14.00
- Spicy Green Beans
coated in a crispy batter with a spicy blend of seasonings served with ranch dressing *$9.00
Salads
- Caesar
romaine with a homemade caesar dressing, shredded parmesan cheese garnished with garlic bread$10.00
- Caprese
sliced fresh mozzerella , big juicy slices of tomato, fresh basil, topped with balsamic glaze$12.00
- Large House
spring mix topped with carrots, red onions, tomato, cucumber and croutons$8.50
- Rasp Walnut
spring mix tossed with onion, mandarin oranges, raspberries with candied walnuts and a raspberry walnut vinaigrette$12.00
- Wedge
romaine, bacon, blue cheese, red onion, tomato served with homemade buttermilk ranch$10.50
Steamers
- 1/2lb Shrimp
covered in old bay and steamed to perfection (onions optional)$14.00
- 1lb Shrimp
covered in old bay and steamed to perfection (onions optional)$22.00
- Clams
steamed in lemon / garlic butter and white wine served with garlic bread$14.00
- Mussels
steamed in lemon / garlic butter and white wine served with garlic bread$15.00
Soup
- Bowl Cream O'Crab$12.00
- Bowl MD Crab$12.00
- Chili
topped with onions, shredded cheeses, and sour cream$7.00
- Cup Cream O'Crab$9.00
- Cup MD Crab$9.50
- Crab Gazpacho
topped with jumbo lump crab meat$9.00
- Pint Cream of Crab$15.00
- Pint MD Crab$15.00
- Pint Yin Yang
half Maryland Crab and half Cream O’Crab$15.00
- Quart Cream of Crab$28.00
- Quart MD Crab$28.00
- Quart Yin Yang
half Maryland Crab and half Cream O’Crab$28.00
- Ying Yang Bowl
half Maryland Crab and half Cream O’Crab$12.00
- Ying Yang Cup
half Maryland Crab and half Cream O’Crab$9.00
Sandwiches
- B&B Shrimp BLT
blackened jumbo shrimp topped with bleu cheese dressing & bacon atop a bed of lettuce & tomato served on our toasted Brioche bun$14.00
- BBQ Salmon BLT
grilled bbq salmon, bacon, lettuce & tomato served on our grilled Brioche bun$14.00
- BLT
bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on your choice of toasted bread$9.00
- BYO Chicken
grilled or blackened chicken breast topped with your choice of condiments serve on our toasted Brioche bun!$14.00
- Cheese Steak
sliced rib-eye steak sautéed with onions and your choice of cheese and your favorite toppings$14.00
- Chicken Salad Platter$9.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
- Chicken Steak
shredded chicken breast sautéed with onions and your choice of cheese and your favorite toppings$14.00
- Chicken Tacos
3 soft flour tacos, blackened or grilled chicken breast topped with Korean Slaw, pickled onions served with tortilla chips$13.00
- Chicklet
breaded chicken covered with our original buffalo sauce and bleu cheese topped with melted swiss cheese served on our toasted brioche$12.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich
our very own MD recipe made with all jumbo lump crabmeat seasoned & broiled to perfection, with very little filler, served on our toasted brioche bun or with crackers (best any where around, hands down, so we’ve been told)$24.00
- Crab Monster
our Woody’s 6oz all jumbo lump crab cake topped with a soft shell seasoned lightly with Old Bay flour AND flash fried with lettuce, tomato & an Old Bay remoulade on our toasted brioche roll$34.00
- Dewey Dunker
thin sliced pit beef served on our toasted Brioche bun then served with a side of au jus$12.00
- French Dip
thin sliced pit beef topped with sautéed onions and melted swiss served with au jus for dipping$14.00
- McDonough
cajun rubbed seared ahi tuna atop a bed of seaweed salad, tomato & bacon served on our toasted Brioche bun with wasabi mayonnaise$14.00
- Pit Beef
Woody’s famous mouth watering beef is slow roasted top round, sliced thin to order. Add your favorite toppings.$12.00
- Shrimp Salad Platter
made to order jumbo shrimp seasoned with our own special blend of spices$16.00
- Shrimp Salad Sandwich
made to order jumbo shrimp seasoned with our own special blend of spices$16.00
- Shrimp Tacos
3 soft flour tacos with fried shrimp lettuce, tomato, topped with chipotle mayo, served with pickled onions and tortilla chips$13.00
- SoftShell BLT
soft shell crab lightly floured, flash fried, served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and old bay remoulade on a toasted brioche roll$16.00
- Tuna Wrap
blackened ahi tuna with seaweed salad, avocado, cucumbers, tomato and wasabi mayo$14.00
- Turkey Club
sliced turkey piled high with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on toast$12.00
- Turkey Powerhouse Wrap
fresh roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheddar, cucumber, sprouts, chipotle mayo served in a wrap$14.00
- Turkey Rueben
fresh pit turkey topped with cole slaw, 1000 island dressing, melted swiss, served on grilled rye$14.00
Entrees
- BBQ Salmon Platter
8 oz salmon filet basted with bourbon bbq sauce and grilled to a delicious finish$18.00
- Crabcake Platter
One of our 6 oz award winning jumbo lump crab cakes broiled to a golden brown add: crab cake +MP$30.00
- Asian Tuna Platter
Two 4oz seared tuna filets topped with a soy-honey glaze served over Korean slaw$22.00
- Fried Shrimp Platter
7 jumbo breaded gulf shrimp served with cocktail sauce$18.00
- Softshell Platter
2 soft shell crabs lightly floured, flash fried to a golden brown, and served with old bay remoulade$26.00
Sides
- Add Soft Shell$16.00
- Applesauce$4.00
- Basket Fries$5.00
- Basket of Chips$3.00
- Basket Tots$5.00
- Bottled water$1.00
- Can soda$1.50
- Coleslaw$5.00
- Crab Dip Bread$1.00
- Garlic Bread$1.00
- Korean Slaw$5.00
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Seaweed$5.00
- Small Caesar$5.00
- Small House$5.00
- Steamed Veggies$5.00
- Uncooked Crab Cake Appetizer$7.00
- Uncooked Crabcake$21.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Woody’s Dewey Beach has been serving the best crab cakes and burgers at the beach since 2009. Located at the heart of Dewey Beach, our friendly staff is here year round to provide great service and our award winning food in a fun and friendly atmosphere!
1905 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach, DE 19971