Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
WOOJUNGSUSHI
601 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Family-run business (est. 2012) that serves creative rolls, traditional sushi, and comforting cooked options. We're BYOB and care about food, family, and happiness.
Location
1017 GERMANTOWN PIKE, PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA 19462
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Planchette Bistro and Creperie - 95 east butler ave
No Reviews
95 east butler ave Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurant
More near PLYMOUTH MEETING