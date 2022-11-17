Wool Growers Restaurant 609 H St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Family Style Basque Restaurant that has been serving the Los Banos Community for over 100 years! We are known for our Lamb Stew and great service.
Location
609 H St, Los Banos, CA 93635
Gallery