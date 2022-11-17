Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wool Growers Restaurant 609 H St

609 H St

Los Banos, CA 93635

Order Again

Bar Food

Baked Chicken- ALC

$19.50

A La Carte Entrée with a choice of two 8 oz sides

Basque Chorizo Sandwich

$15.00

Basque Chorizo Sandwich with Fries and 8 oz side

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Fried Spicy Chicken Wings with a Side of House Dressing

Fish Ceviche with Chips

$12.99

Fish Ceviche with Homemade Tortilla Chips. A Top Seller!

Fish Sandwich

$15.50

**Available Fridays only** Fish Sandwich with Fries and a choice of side (8 oz)

Hot Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

Hot Sausage Sandwich with Fries and 8 oz side

Lamb Chops ALC

$19.50

A La Carte Entrée with a choice of two 8 oz sides

Mussels

$16.99

Mussels in a White Wine Caper Sauce with a side of Garlic Bread

New York Steak ALC

$22.00

A La Carte Entrée with a choice of two 8 oz sides

Pork Chops ALC

$19.50

A La Carte Entrée with a choice of two 8 oz sides

Steak Salad

$17.50

New York Steak over Lettuce dressed with our Famous House Dressing

Steak Sandwich

$17.50

New York Steak Sandwich with Fries and an 8 oz side

Tri Tip ALC

$19.50

A La Carte Entrée with a choice of two 8 oz sides

Tri Tip Sandwich

$15.50

Tri Tip Sandwich with Fries and an 8 oz Side

Roast Lamb Sandwich

$15.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00+

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50

Family Packs

Baked Half Chickens (3 Piece) Family Pack

$65.00

Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

Baked Half Chickens (4 Piece) Family Pack

$75.00

Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

Fish (4 Piece) Family Pack- Weekends Only

$65.00

Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

Lamb Chop Loins (9 Piece) Family Pack

$95.00

Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

Lamb Chops (6 Shoulder) Family Pack

$75.00

Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

Lamb Shanks ( 2 Piece) Family Pack

$65.00

**Available Thursdays Only** Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

New York Steaks (3 Piece) Family Pack

$90.00

Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

New York Steaks (4 Piece) Family Pack

$100.00

Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

Prime Rib (3 Piece) Family Pack

$90.00

**Available Weekends Only** Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

Prime Rib (4 Piece) Family Pack

$100.00

**Available Weekends Only** Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

Ribeye (3 Piece) Family Pack

$90.00

Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

Ribeye (4 Piece) Family Pack

$100.00

Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

Shrimp Scampi Family Pack

$75.00

**Available Weekends Only** Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

Tri Tip (1.5 lbs) Family Pack

$65.00

Family Packs come with 32 oz Soup, 32 oz Basque Beans, 32 oz Green Salad and a side of House Dressing, 32 oz Potato Salad, and 32 oz Lamb Stew. (Sundays Only: Chicken & Rice instead of Lamb Stew.) Bread & Butter not included. Wine not included.

Prix Fixe Adult Dinner

All Entrées are accompanied with Bread & Butter, a bottle of our House Red Wine, Vegetable Soup, Basque Beans, Green Salad with our House Dressing, Potato Salad, Lamb Stew (Chicken & Rice on Sundays), Fries, and an Ice Cream cup or Soft Cheese.

Baked Chicken

$35.00

All Entrées are accompanied with Bread & Butter, Vegetable Soup, Basque Beans, Green Salad with our House Dressing, Potato Salad, Lamb Stew (Chicken & Rice on Sundays), Fries, and an Ice Cream cup. Wine not Included

Lamb Chops

$35.00

All Entrées are accompanied with Bread & Butter, Vegetable Soup, Basque Beans, Green Salad with our House Dressing, Potato Salad, Lamb Stew (Chicken & Rice on Sundays), Fries, and an Ice Cream cup. Wine not Included

New York Steak

$35.00

All Entrées are accompanied with Bread & Butter, Vegetable Soup, Basque Beans, Green Salad with our House Dressing, Potato Salad, Lamb Stew (Chicken & Rice on Sundays), Fries, and an Ice Cream cup. Wine not Included

Pork Chops

$35.00

All Entrées are accompanied with Bread & Butter, Vegetable Soup, Basque Beans, Green Salad with our House Dressing, Potato Salad, Lamb Stew (Chicken & Rice on Sundays), Fries, and an Ice Cream cup. Wine not Included

Ribeye

$35.00

All Entrées are accompanied with Bread & Butter, Vegetable Soup, Basque Beans, Green Salad with our House Dressing, Potato Salad, Lamb Stew (Chicken & Rice on Sundays), Fries, and an Ice Cream cup. Wine not Included

Tri Tip

$35.00

All Entrées are accompanied with Bread & Butter, Vegetable Soup, Basque Beans, Green Salad with our House Dressing, Potato Salad, Lamb Stew (Chicken & Rice on Sundays), Fries, and an Ice Cream cup. Wine not Included

Sides

Basque Beans

$4.00+

Chicken & Rice (Sundays)

$5.00+

Fries

$3.00+

Green Salad with House Dressing

$5.00+

House Dressing

$6.00+

Lamb Stew

$6.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Vegetable Soup

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Family Style Basque Restaurant that has been serving the Los Banos Community for over 100 years! We are known for our Lamb Stew and great service.

