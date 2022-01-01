  • Home
Woolworth Theatre/Twisted Wool Lounge 223 Rep. John Lewis Way North

No reviews yet

223 Rep. John Lewis Way North

Nashville, TN 37219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Bacon Fat Fries

$8.00

Smokey sweet seasoning, Bacon fat, Chives

Bison Sliders

$16.00

Bacon-onion jam, Aged cheddar cheese

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Blue cheese crumble, Crispy shallots

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Local meats, Toast points, Grain mustard, Chow chow

Cheese Plate

$15.00

Local Cheese, jam , honeycomb, pickles , toast

Chicken Fried Steak Mini's

$18.00

Biscuit, Bacon Cream Gravy

Coke Glazed Pork Belly Sliders

$14.00

Quick pickle salad, Savory Coke hoisin

Confit Chicken Wings

Confit Chicken Wings

$14.00

Citrus dry rub, Blue cheese ranch, Vegetables

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Lemon, Shallot, Capers, Honey, Cider vinaigrette

Crudite

$13.00

Marinated cucumber, Heirloom tomatoes, Peppers, Baby carrots, Roasted mushrooms

Hummus

$13.00

Tahini hummus, Roasted red peppers, Pita

Lamb Loli-chops

$19.00

Herb crusted, Mint demi

Ma's Hot Ham & Cheese Sliders

$14.00

Pullman white bread, American, Gouda, Swiss, Smoked ham

Meatloaf Meatballs

$15.00

Caramelized Onion Jam, Spiced Ketchup

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken thigh, Bread and butter pickles, Hot chili oil, Chili dust

Phat Elvis

$13.00

Brioche, Banana, Crunchy peanut butter

Warm Biscuits

$10.00

Apple Butter, Whipped Butter

Dessert

Banana Pudding Tart

$11.00

S'mores Bites

$11.00

State Fair

$16.00

Non-Alcoholic Bev

Aquafina

$6.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$7.00

Bucket of Red Bull

$30.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Defiance Fuel Water

$7.00

Employee Bottled Water

$1.83

Employee Red Bull

$1.83

Espresso

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hot Cider

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Pepsi Zero

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$6.00

Red Bull Coconut

$6.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00

Red Bull Tropical

$6.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$6.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$5.00

Voss 1L

$11.00

Voss 500ml

$6.00

Voss Sparkling 1L

$11.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$375.00

Ciroc (all flavors)

$375.00

Grey Goose

$400.00

Marketing/Promotional Bottle

$25.00

New Amsterdam (all flavors)

$400.00

Titos

$350.00

Gin

Hendricks

$375.00

Tanqueray 10

$350.00

Bombay Sapphire

$350.00

Rum

Ron Zacapa

$350.00

Captain Morgan

$325.00

Bacardi

$325.00

Tequila

818 Silver

$325.00

Casamigos Anejo

$325.00

Casamigos Reposado

$325.00

Casamigos Silver

$300.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$500.00

Don Julio 1942

$650.00

Don Julio 70yr Anniversary

$400.00

Don Julio Anejo

$325.00

Don Julio Reposado

$325.00

Don Julio Silver

$300.00

Patron Silver

$275.00

Whiskey

Angels' Envy

$400.00

Basil Hayden

$400.00

Belle Meade

$350.00

Buffalo Trace

$350.00

Crown Royal

$325.00

George Dickel

$350.00

Jack Daniels

$325.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$400.00

Jameson

$300.00

Makers 46

$400.00

O.F.C. Bourbon 1993

$8,000.00

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15yr

$700.00

Uncle Nearest

$350.00

Whistle Pig Old World

$600.00

Cognac

Hennessy XO

$650.00

Hennessy VSOP

$425.00

D'usse VSOP

$450.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$425.00

Courvosier VSOP

$400.00

Hennessy VSOP

$375.00

Champagne

1.5 Lit Moet Imperial Rose

$850.00

Ace of Spades Brut

$750.00

Moet Brut Imperial

$250.00

Moet Ice (2 bottles)

$400.00

Moet Nectar Imperial Rose

$300.00

Moet Rose

$300.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$350.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$300.00

Party Packages

Queen of Hearts

$1,200.00

Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

$800.00

The Golden Ticket

$3,000.00

Party Favors (table service add ons)

Ole Smoky Moonshine Soaked Pineapple

$30.00

Ole Smoky Moonshine Soaked Cherries

$30.00

Ole Smoky Moonshine Soaked Pickles

$30.00

Cotton Candy Glitter Bombs

$30.00

Rim Jobs (sweet, spicy, smokey)

$30.00

Drunkin Gummy Bears

$30.00

Drunkin Sour Watermelons

$30.00

Drunkin Melon Balls

$30.00

Fresh Watermelon Juice

$30.00

Sugar Free Juice Assortment

$30.00

Pickle Juice

$30.00

Womens

Tank Top White Shiners Logo

$20.00

V Neck Black Shiners Logo

$20.00

Crop Sweatshirt Black Shiners Logo

$35.00

Mens

T-Shirt White Shiners Front

$25.00

T-Shirt Black Shiners Back

$25.00

Sweatshirt Black Shiners Front

$40.00

T-Shirt Black Moonshiners Flag

$25.00

Shiners Snap Back Hat

$20.00

Miscellaneous

Hatch Poster

$20.00

Shiners Belt Buckle

$40.00

Shiners Key Chain

$5.00

Shiners Poster

$20.00

Shiners/Ole Smoky Mason Jar

$10.00

TW Pink Key Chain

$5.00

WT Pen

$5.00

Popcorn

Dill Pickle Pop Corn

$10.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Pop Corn

$10.00

Music City Mix Pop Corn

$10.00

Butter Pop Corn

$10.00

Cheddar Pop Corn

$10.00

Salted Caramel Pop Corn

$10.00

Goo Goo Clusters

Original

$7.00

Original Minis

$7.00

Peanut Butter

$7.00

Pecan

$7.00

Pandy Cotton Candy

Woolworth (Banana Cream Pie)

$8.00

Dolly Hair Don't Care (Watermelon/Strawberry)

$8.00

Blue Razzleberry

$8.00

Tennessee Whiskey

$8.00

Pink Champagne

$8.00

Food

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie Pudding

$7.00

Fried Oreos

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Signature Cocktails

Pecan Old Fashioned

$16.00

Rye-Tai

$16.00

Tennessee Sweet Tea

$16.00

Ole Smoky Souvenir Mason Jar Drinks

Blackberry Lemonade

$20.00

Pie in the Sky

$20.00

Nashville Sunset

$20.00

Shots

$5 OS Moonshine Shot

$5.00

Nashville Spark Plug

$7.00

Buck Shot

$7.00

Lovin' Shine

$7.00

Food

Chicken Bites w/ French Fries

$10.00

Slider w/ French Fries

$10.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese w/ French Fries

$10.00

Mocktails

All Hat No Cowboy

$8.00

The Last One

$8.00

Witch Hunt

$8.00

Clothing

SBSC Cowboy Hat

$20.00

Regan Stewart Bandana

$12.00

Belles T-Shirt

$20.00

Miscellaneous

SBSC Poster

$10.00

LAYNA Sticker

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Mouth watering selections from a Southern Comfort/Modern Bar menu.

Location

223 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville, TN 37219

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Map
