Woolworth Theatre/Twisted Wool Lounge 223 Rep. John Lewis Way North
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Mouth watering selections from a Southern Comfort/Modern Bar menu.
Location
223 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville, TN 37219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - East Nashville
4.7 • 3,375
1892 Eastland Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurant