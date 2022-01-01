Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woomadang Redmond

review star

No reviews yet

8976 161st Avenue Northeast

Redmond, WA 98052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Seafood Pancake 해물파전

$17.00

Korean pancake made with Squid, Mussell, Shrimp, Green onion, Carrot, Onion, Flour, Egg

Kimchi Pancake 김치전

$17.00

Korean Pancake with kimchi, pork, Green Onion, Onion, Carrot, Flour Egg

Stir-fried Glass Noodle (Japchae) 잡채

$17.00

Stir-Fried glass noodle, bell peppers, carrots, spinach, mushroom, onion, green onion, soy, sugar, and beef

Deep Fried Gyoza (8PCS) 튀김만두

$10.00

Pork, vegetables, flour, salt and pepper

Shrimp Tempura (6PCS) 새우튀김

$14.00

Tempura battered shrimp, flour, soy

Fried Calamari 오징어 튀김

$12.00

Battered Squid, flour, salt and pepper

Steamed Egg Soup 계란찜

$12.00

Main Entrees

Hot-Stone Bibimbap 돌솥비빔밥

$17.00

Steamed white rice with assorted fresh, marinated, and sauteed vegetables along with meat and egg

Bibimbap 비빔밥

$15.00

Steamed white rice with assorted fresh, marinated, and sauteed vegetables along with seared meat and egg

Fried Rice 볶음밥

$15.00

Cooked rice that has been stir-fried in a wok and is mixed with other eggs, vegetables, seafood, or meat

Soft Tofu Soup 순두부

$16.00

Hearty and warming stew is made with soondubu (extra soft tofu), thinly sliced meats, seafood or kimchi

Galbitang 갈비탕

$20.00

Rich and flavorful soup made with beef short ribs, glass noodle

Soy Bean Paste Stew 된장찌개

$16.00

Soybean bastg soup served in a hot earthenware pot and made with assorted vegetables, red meat, and fermented soybean paste. Yum!

Kimchi Stew 김치찌개

$16.00

Made with kimchi, pork, scallions, onions, and diceed tofu

Yukgaejang 육개장

$16.00

Hearty, spicy beef soupe made with shredded beef, lots of scallions and other vegetables

Korean BBQ Menu (A la Carte)(MUST MAKE MIN. 2 ORDERS)

Ribeye 꽃등심

$59.00Out of stock

Marinated Beef Short Rib LA갈비

$52.00

Marinated Boneless Beef Short Rib 소꽃살주물럭

$45.00

Boneless Beef Short Rib 소생갈비살

$59.00

Thinly Sliced Brisket 차돌박이

$35.00

Beef Tongue 우설

$35.00

Comb-Cut Pork Belly Sliced 칼집삼겹살

$33.00

Thinly Sliced Pork Belly 대패삼겹살

$33.00

Marinated Boneless Pork Galbi 양념돼지갈비

$33.00

AYCE KBBQ Menu (MUST MAKE MIN. 2 ORDERS)

AYCE KBBQ K-1

$55.00

AYCE KBBQ K-1 (0-2yrs)

AYCE KBBQ K-1 (3-7yrs)

$20.00

Salad Bar & Hot Bar

TO-GO Salad Bar & Hot Bar

$10.00

DINE-IN Salad Bar $ Hot Bar

$8.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8976 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JJ Mahoney's
orange star4.5 • 1,687
8932 161st Ave NE Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Five Stones Coffee Co. - Redmond
orange starNo Reviews
8102 161st Avenue Northeast Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Lunchbox Redmond
orange starNo Reviews
7325 166th Ave F142 Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
The French Bakery - Redmond Town Center
orange starNo Reviews
7330 164th Ave NE STE E110 Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Homegrown - Redmond
orange starNo Reviews
7841 Leary Way NE Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar - Redmond
orange star4.0 • 413
16325 Cleveland Street Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redmond

The Matador - Redmond
orange star4.3 • 3,292
7824 NE Leary Way Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Thai Ginger - Redmond
orange star4.4 • 1,832
7430 164th Ave NE Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
JJ Mahoney's
orange star4.5 • 1,687
8932 161st Ave NE Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000266 - Redmond
orange star4.6 • 1,607
16002 Redmond Way NE Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Prime Steakhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,385
16330 Cleveland St Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Three Lions Pub - The British Pantry
orange star4.5 • 606
8115 161st Ave Ne Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Redmond
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston