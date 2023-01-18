Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woosa Bubble Tea 3639 Lancaster Avenue

No reviews yet

3639 Lancaster Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Order Again

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken
Taro Latte
Oreo Crispy Treat

Milk Tea

Classic Black Milk Tea

Classic Black Milk Tea

$4.85+

One of our most popular items. Perfect for every day. Exceptional quality and choice.

Earl Grey Milk Tea

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.85+

Assam Black Milk Tea

$4.65+

Hong Kong Milk Tea

$4.85+

Rose Milk Tea

$4.85+
Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$4.85+

Brewed with Taiwanese oolong tea leaves that are roasted to bring out the deeper, intense flavor. Milk is added to balance out the strong tea flavor. This one is for true tea lovers.

Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

$4.85+

White Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$4.85+

Four Season Green Milk Tea

$4.85+

Jasmin Green Milk Tea

$4.85+

Chai

$4.85+

Flavored Latte

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$5.15+

Taro Latte

$5.15+

Matcha Latte

$5.15+

Thai Tea Latte

$5.15+

Strawberry Latte

$5.15+

Purple Yam

$5.15+

Pure Tea

Classic Black Tea

$4.00+

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00+

Assam Black Tea

$4.00+

Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.00+

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.00+

White Peach Oolong Tea

$4.00+

Four Season Green Tea

$4.00+

Jasmin Green Tea

$4.00+

Fruit Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.85+

Passionfruit Green Tea

$4.85+

Oh So Peach Tea

$4.85+

Oh So Lychee Tea

$4.85+

Lychee Peach Tea

$4.85+

Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.85+

Kumquat Lemon Green Tea

$4.85+

Passionfruit Kumquat Green Tea

$4.85+

Hawaiian Honey Iced Tea

$4.85+

Smoothie/Frost

Berry Smoothie

$5.15+

Rose Strawberry Smoothie

$5.15+

Mango Frost

$5.15+

Smoothie of the Day

$5.15+

Oreo Frost

$5.15+

Taro Frost

$5.15+

Thai Tea Frost

$5.15+

Strawberry Frost

$5.15+

Yogurt

Mango Yogurt

$4.85+

Passionfruit Yogurt

$4.85+

Lychee Yogurt

$4.85+

Grapefruit Yogurt

$4.85+

Kumquat Lemon Yogurt

$4.85+

Coffee

Original Dalgona Coffee

$5.50+

Taro Dalgona Coffee

$5.50+

Matcha Dalgona Coffee

$5.50+

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50+

Cold brew

$4.50+

Seasonal

Pumpkin Oolong Milk Tea

$5.15

Fizzy Mango

$4.85

Fizzy Lychee

$4.85

Fizzy Passionfruit

$4.85

Hot Snack

Original Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Popcorn Chicken

$5.00

Dessert

Waffle

$4.00

Bubble Waffle

$6.50

Oreo Crispy Treat

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Philly Boba Tea Shop making happiness in a cup daily! We make fresh brewed tea to order with real milk and milk alternatives. We offer Taiwanese popcorn chicken and other snacks! Make this your place to sip and chill!

3639 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104

