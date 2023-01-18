Woosa Bubble Tea 3639 Lancaster Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Philly Boba Tea Shop making happiness in a cup daily! We make fresh brewed tea to order with real milk and milk alternatives. We offer Taiwanese popcorn chicken and other snacks! Make this your place to sip and chill!
Location
3639 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sabrina's Cafe - University City
No Reviews
227 North 34th Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurant
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant