Restaurant header imageView gallery

Worcester Beer Garden 64 Franklin Street

review star

No reviews yet

64 Franklin Street

Worcester, MA 01608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Prime Burger
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
Cheese Steak

Appetizers

Chili

$8.00

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$13.00

Onion Strings

$7.00

Reuben Egg Rolls

$9.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Hummus

$9.00

Garden Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Wings and Bud Light Special

$3.50

Giant Pretzel

$10.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Beer Garden Salad

$10.00

Caesar

$12.00

Beet and Burrata Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Bavarian Bratwurst

$16.00

Reuben

$16.00

Grilled Cheese- Pulled Pork

$14.00

Prime Burger

$15.00

Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Cheese Steak

$17.00

Grilled Rachel

$15.00

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Mac and Cheese- Pulled Pork

$16.00

New York Strip

$22.00

Braised Short Rib

$18.00

Sides

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Side House Made French Fries

$5.00

Side House Made Chips

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Naan Bread

$2.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

House Made Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Caramel Crunch Cake

$7.00

Caramel Brownie Sundae

$9.00

For Kids

Kid Macaroni and Cheese

$8.00

Hot Dogs

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Brunch

Fruit, Yogurt, Granola

$9.00

Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Pretzel bites

$10.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$13.00

Avocado Lobster

$25.00

Avocado Toast, 2 Eggs

$15.00

Steak and Eggs

$23.00

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

French Toast

$11.00

Pancakes

$11.00

Bacon, Egg, Ch Waffle

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Lobster Cake Benedict

$25.00

Greek Omelet

$13.00

Western Omelet

$13.00

Caeser Salad

$12.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Side Home Fries

$5.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Catering Menu

Jumbo Wings

$50.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Sliders (Beef or Pulled Pork)

$65.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Chicken Tenders

$45.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$90.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Deviled Eggs

$25.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Pretzels With Cheese Dip

$30.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Bratwurst

$85.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Cheese Pierogies

$55.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Mac and Cheese

$45.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Hot German Potato Salad

$35.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Garden Fresh Vegetable Medley

$35.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Garden Vegetable Salad

$25.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Caesar Salad

$35.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Fresh Fruit and Cheese Tray

$45.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Vegetable Crudite

$45.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Local East Coast Oysters

$75.00

Pricing Accurate for 25 People. Option for 50 and 100 as well.

Bratwurst

$85.00

Charcuterie

$75.00

Oysters

$75.00

Hummus

$45.00

T-SHIRT

Staff T-SHIRT

$12.00

Beer Garden T-Shirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

64 Franklin Street, Worcester, MA 01608

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bay State Brewery & Tap Room
orange star5.0 • 1
112 Harding St. Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Nuestra
orange starNo Reviews
55 Pearl St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
The District Wood Fired Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
90 Harding Street Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
SmokeStack Urban Barbeque
orange star4.5 • 185
139 Green St Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
BirchTree Bread Company
orange star4.5 • 566
138 Green St,Ste 5 Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Worcester

NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
The Hangover Pub / Broth
orange star4.4 • 2,274
102 Green St Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
orange star4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worcester
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston