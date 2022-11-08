Restaurant info

Named after a 19th century guest house in historic Saratoga Springs, NY, Worden Hall offers guests genuine hospitality in modern day South Boston. This restaurant from Hawkeye Hospitality offers modern American cuisine while providing a gathering place for family, friends, locals and visitors alike. In addition to a seasonal food menu, Worden Hall has an extensive craft beverage program with 40 rotating draft beers, a selection of over 100 whiskeys and modern inventive cocktails.