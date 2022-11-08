Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Worden Hall

No reviews yet

22 West Broadway

Boston, MA 02127

Popular Items

The Burger
Hot Chicken
Southie Cheesesteak

Starters

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$14.00

served with hot honey sauce and sambal ranch

Housemade Pretzel

Housemade Pretzel

$13.00

House beer cheese, spicy honey mustard.

Loaded Curly Fries

Loaded Curly Fries

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, fried chicken, kimchi mayo Reloaded weekly!

Mango Guacamole

Mango Guacamole

$15.00

Housemade guacamole made with: onion, cilantro and peppers. Topped with champagne mango relish and served with homemade cool ranch tortilla chips.

Street Corn Nachos

Street Corn Nachos

$18.00

Housemade cool ranch tortilla chips, grilled corn, queso sauce, cilantro, cotija cheese, chipotle crema.

Worden Wings

Worden Wings

$16.00

Crispy bone in wings with your choice of sauce.

Salads

Fall Salad

Fall Salad

$17.00

Shaved brussel sprouts, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bacon, crouton crumble, pesto vinaigrette.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$17.00

Fennel, feta cheese, apples, pepitas, apple cider vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Falafel

Falafel

$17.00

Hummus, cilantro zhug, pickles, red onion.

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$18.00

Fried chicken, hot honey, citrus slaw, pickles, garlic aioli.

Southie Cheesesteak

Southie Cheesesteak

$20.00

Shaved steak, American cheese, roasted peppers, garlic aioli, chimichurri, toasted baguette.

The Burger

The Burger

$22.00

Grass-fed angus beef, grilled red onion, bibb lettuce, american cheese, garlic aioli.

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, sambal ranch, cheddar cheese.

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Thin crust pizza with mozzarella & provolone blend and rustico tomato sauce.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Rustico tomato sauce, maplebrook farms mozzarella, and basil

White Truffle Pizza

$18.00

Mains

Baked Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Orecchiete pasta, cheese sauce, parsley breadcrumbs.

Blackened Chicken

$22.00

Blackened grilled chicken, rice, mango, arugula salad, and herb puree.

Curry

Curry

$18.00

butternut squash, basmati rice, asparagus, curry

Hanger Steak

$29.00

8oz Angus hanger steak, garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, arugula, chimichurri.

Salmon

Salmon

$26.00

faroe island salmon, quinoa, chimichurri, chili- orange glaze

Sides

Curly Fries

$8.00

Field Greens

$4.00

Mixed greens and house vinaigrette.

Garlic Parm Mash

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Queso

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Desserts

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$11.00

yellow cake soaked in espresso, condensed milk, and butter with chocolate- espresso sauce and whipped cream

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Named after a 19th century guest house in historic Saratoga Springs, NY, Worden Hall offers guests genuine hospitality in modern day South Boston. This restaurant from Hawkeye Hospitality offers modern American cuisine while providing a gathering place for family, friends, locals and visitors alike. In addition to a seasonal food menu, Worden Hall has an extensive craft beverage program with 40 rotating draft beers, a selection of over 100 whiskeys and modern inventive cocktails.

Location

22 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127

Directions

