  • Sarasota
  • Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate - 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL
Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL

No reviews yet

6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL 34231

Order Again

Popular Items

Muffin of the Day
BYO Breakfast Sandwich
10 oz OJ

First Things First

Muffin of the Day

$3.19

Scratch Made Blueberry or Daily Muffin

Scrumptious Scone

$3.45

Houe Made Scone

Butter Croissant

$3.25

Jumbo House Croissant

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$6.49

House Baked Jumbo Cinnamon Roll with homemade vanilla icing, raisins and chopped pecans

Tennessee Mountain Biscuit

$3.25

Scratch Made House Biscuit

Assorted Bagels

$2.49

Choice of Plain or Everything Bagel

Toast

$2.25

Choice of Numerous toast, including House baked Sourdough, or Gluten free

Healthy Start

Smoothie of the Day

$7.99

Smoothie of the day

Fresh Cut Fruit

$4.75+

Choice of seasonal fresh cut fruit, small or large

Fruit - BERRIES Only

$5.99+

Oatmeal

$4.29

Cooked to order Oatmeal

Granola Berry Parfait

$8.99

Vanilla yogurt layered with house granola, fresh berries and banana

OG Granola Bowl and Fruit

$9.99+

Awesome Omelettes

Spotted Goat

$12.99

Portabella, button mushroom, onion, goat cheese and scallion

Spring Omelette

$11.79

Mix of veggies, topped with diced tomato

Chicago Omelette

$11.64

The Classic, spinach, bacon, cheddar

Happy Butcher

$13.29

Bacon, Ham, Mushroom, cheddar smothered in gravy

Bodybuilder

$12.79

Egg Whites, Turkey, cheddar and avocado

Tex Mex

$12.99

Spicy Chorizo, sauteed peppers, onions, & pepperjack topped with our house hot salsa, guacamole and sour cream. Tex Mex style Omelet its a House favorite!

Build Your Own OME

$11.64

Omelette your way up to three toppings.

Frittatas

Farmers Frittata

$13.49

Bacon, Ham, Spinach, onion, topped with asparagus and feta

Veggie Frittata

$12.99

Sautéed Mixed Vegetable, topped with sour cream and diced tomato

Pancake Parlor

Classic Buttermilk Pancake

$5.99

Scratch Made Buttermilk Cakes

Hearty Buckwheat

$6.50

Gluten Free Scrumptions Buckewheat Cake

Cake Special

$13.39

House Combo, 2 cake, 2 eggs, side of meat

Specialty Breakfast Sweets

Belgian Waffle

$9.25

House Waffle Dusted with powdered sugar and served with side of orange pecan butter

Berries N Cream Waffle

$12.24

House Waffle topped with berries and whipped cream

Country Waffle

$13.79

House Combo, waffle, 2 eggs, side of meat

Cheese Blintzes

$10.99

2 Cheese Blintzes, grilled to perfection, Served with fresh cut fruit, a homemade zesty orange sauce, plus choice of muffin or scone

French Toast

$8.69

House Battered and grilled toast

Cinn Roll French Toast

$10.24

House Jumbo Roll Split battered and grilled until golden brown.

Strawberry Stuff FT

$10.49

House Strawberry Cream cheese and fresh strawberries stuffed between thick sourdough, battered and grilled

Cinnamon Crepes

$9.89

House Crepes filled with strawberry cream cheese, strawberries, banana. and topped with whip

Benedict Corner

Egg Benedict Classic

$12.29

Toasted English muffin topped with shaved grilled ham, 2 poached eggs & our signature homemade hollandaise. Served with choice of "WORD" fries or grits

Eggs Florentine

$12.69

Sautéed Spinach, Red pepper, Portabello, Parm, Two Poached eggs, finished with hollandaise, on our House multigrain

Country Benedict

$13.89

Grilled house biscuit stacledwith Sausage patty and 2 poached egg smothered in sausage gravy

Barnyard Basics

The Barnyard Specialty

$7.50

Two eggs choice of toast, or muffin, and

Veggie and Spuds

$11.99

Sautéed Veggies with word fries topped with two eggs

Biscuit and Gravy

$10.99

Jumbo House Biscuit Split and grilled then topped in our house sausage gravy

Manhattan Scramble

$12.75

3 egg scramble with house corned beef, onion, pepper, swiss, topped with diced tomato, sour cram and green onion

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.49

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, capers, hard boiled eggs, choice of bagel and cream cheese

Three Amigo Burrito

$12.99

Signature Breakfast Burrito

Corned Beef Hash

$13.99

Signature House Hash, 2 eggs how you like, side and toast

Greek Breakfast Wrap

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, black olives, spinach, tomato, and feta in a wrap

Huevos Rancheros

$11.49

Crispy tortilla, topped with black beans, cheddar and 2 eggs how you like

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Breakfast sandwich, your way

2 Eggs & Toast

$6.49

Traditional Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.29

Made with all white chicken breast, Granny Smith apples, walnuts, celery & mayo - Served with chips

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.29

House Tuna Salad on Choice of Toast

Curried Egg Salad

$9.99

House Egg Salad Choice of Toast

"WOM" Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Melted Swiss, Prov, Cheddar, 3 pieces crispy bacon and grilled tomato

Classic BLT

$10.49

Five strips of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

1/2 Sandwich and Soup or Salad

$11.99

Choice of 1/2 sandwich half soup or salad

BYO Deli Sandwhich

$11.29

Specialty Sammies

W.O.M. Burger

$12.99

Half Pound Burger, 100 Percent Angus

Turkey Burger

$13.25

Double patty Turkey Burger, ppj cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato

Reuben

$12.99

Our homemade corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese on toasted Rye bread - served with choice of daily side (LOCAL FAVORITE!)

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$12.54

House Tuna Salad Melted Swiss, Grilled Tomato on Griddled Rye

Veggie Sandwich

$10.29

Grilled Mix vegetables, melted Havarti, on pressed ciabatta bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Marinated Grill Chk Breast. Served on Ciabatta, with lettuce and tomato

Heathers Delight

$11.79

Shaved Ham, Turkey,Swiss and Provolone, 1000 island dressing and layer of slaw on ciabatta bread

Cookies Favorite

$11.49

Hot Shaved Roast Beef melted Brie, Horsey mayo, lettuce and tomato on grilled pump

Roundup Wrap

$11.99

Shaved Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ppj, cheddar, cheese, with horsey may in a wrap

Soups and Salads

Daily Soup

$3.99

Black Beans and Rice

$3.99

House Salad

$9.49

Tuna or Chicken Salad Fruit Platter

$11.99

Fresh Greens Tomato, cucumber, onions, green pepper, and mushrooms

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.49

Classic Caesar

Junes Spinach Salad

$11.49

Spinach Salad, chopped apples, blues cheese crumbles, tossed in citrus vinaigrettes,

Chefs Salad

$13.99

Greens, veggies, Topped with ham, bacon, roast beef, hard boiled egg, swiss and cheddar

Cobb Salad

$13.49

Crispy romaine hearts topped with chopped turkey, bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, cucumber and tomato

A La Carte

2 oz Maple Syrup

$2.49

2oz Hollaindaise

$1.00

2oz Salsa

$1.00

Side of Guacamole

$1.99

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

2oz Whipped Cream

$0.99

Orange Pecan Butter 2 oz

$1.49

Sliced Avo Side

$2.50

Sliced Tomato Side

$1.99

Sauteed Veggies

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.99

Peanut Butter 2 oz

$1.00

Bacon 3 pc Side

$4.79

Homemade Hash Side

$6.59

Sausage Gravy Side

$4.79

Sausage Links Side

$4.79

Sausage Patties Side

$4.79

Smoked Salmon Side

$9.99

Turkey Sausage Side

$4.79

Chorizo Side

$4.79

Virginia Ham Side

$4.79

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.99

Blacked Chicken Breast

$5.99

Grilled Salmon

$7.49

Blackened Salmon

$7.49

Cheddar Cheese Fries Side

$3.99

Home Fries Cheddar, Salsa, Sour Side

$4.99

Home Fries Side

$3.49

Plain Fries

$3.49

Smothered Home Fries

$5.99

Grits Side

$2.25

Grits Large

$3.25

Cheesy Grit Side

$2.79

Cheesy Grit Large

$3.79

Loaded Grit Side

$4.49

Loaded Grit Large

$5.49

One Egg

$2.25

Potatoe Salad

$3.49

Coleslaw

$3.49

Cucumber Salad

$3.49

Carrot Raisin Salad

$3.49

Scoop Tuna Salad

$4.99

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.99

Scoop Egg Salad

$4.99

Double Scoop

$4.00

Specials of the Day

Most Wanted Chicken Salad

$14.75

Quiche of Day

$13.49

WOM Salmon Avo Benny

$17.49

Panini of the Day

$12.99

Turkey Club

$13.50

WOM AVO Toast 4oz fruit

$14.99

Out of this world

$15.49

Blintzes Eilieen

$13.95

Sunday Vibes Bennie

$14.49

The "Word" Carnitas Bennie

$14.49

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.15

Diet Coke

$3.15

Lemonade

$3.15

Root Beer

$3.15

Sprite

$3.15

Club Soda

$1.99

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee/Hot Tea

Regular

$3.09

Decaf

$3.09

Flavored

$3.29

Iced Coffee

$3.09

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Espresso Drinks

Single

$2.75

Double

$2.99

Latte

$3.99

Almond Latte

$4.49

Cappuccino

$3.99

Milk

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Juices

10 oz OJ

$3.75

10 oz Grapefruit

$3.75

10 oz Apple Juice

$3.25

10 oz Cranberry Juice

$3.25

10 oz V8

$3.25

10 oz Tomato

$3.25

Beer

Bud

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Coors

$3.75

CoorsList

$3.75

IPA

$4.70

Corona

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Stella

$4.75

Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pellegrino

$2.50
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Breakfast,Lunch,Brunch.

6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL, Sarasota, FL 34231

