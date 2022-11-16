Original Word of Mouth - Gulf Gate 6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast,Lunch,Brunch.
Location
6604 Gateway Ave, Sarasota, FL, Sarasota, FL 34231
