Original Word of Mouth - Venice 1740 E Venice Ave

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic BLT
Bacon
BYO Breakfast Sandwich

First Things First

Muffin of the Day

$3.19

Scratch Made Blueberry or Daily Muffin

Scrumptious Scone

$3.45

Houe Made Scone

Butter Croissant

$3.25

Jumbo House Croissant

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$6.49Out of stock

House Baked Jumbo Cinnamon Roll with homemade vanilla icing, raisins and chopped pecans

Tennessee Mountain Biscuit

$3.25

Scratch Made House Biscuit

Assorted Bagels

$2.49

Choice of Plain or Everything Bagel

Toast

$2.25

Choice of Numerous toast, including House baked Sourdough, or Gluten free

Healthy Start

Smoothie of Day

$7.99

Smoothie of the day

Fresh Cut Fruit

$4.75+

Choice of seasonal fresh cut fruit, small or large

Oatmeal

$4.29

Cooked to order Oatmeal

Granola Berry Parfait

$8.99Out of stock

Vanilla yogurt layered with house granola, fresh berries and banana

OG Granola & Fruit Bowl

$9.99+Out of stock

Fruit - BERRIES Only

$5.75+

Awesome Omelettes

Spotted Goat

$12.99

Portabella, button mushroom, onion, goat cheese and scallion

Spring Omelette

$11.79

Mix of veggies, topped with diced tomato

Chicago Omelette

$11.64

The Classic, spinach, bacon, cheddar

Happy Butcher

$13.29

Bacon, Ham, Mushroom, cheddar smothered in gravy

Tex Mex

$12.99

Spicy Chorizo, sauteed peppers, onions, & pepperjack topped with our house hot salsa, guacamole and sour cream. Tex Mex style Omelet its a House favorite!

Build Your Own OME

$11.64

Omelette your way up to three toppings.

Western Omelette

$12.99

Frittatas

Farmers Frittata

$13.49

Bacon, Ham, Spinach, onion, topped with asparagus and feta

Veggie Frittata

$12.99

Sautéed Mixed Vegetable, topped with sour cream and diced tomato

Pancake Parlor

Classic Buttermilk Pancake

Scratch Made Buttermilk Cakes

Hearty Buckwheat

Gluten Free Scrumptions Buckewheat Cake

Cake Special

$13.39

House Combo, 2 cake, 2 eggs, side of meat

Specialty Breakfast Sweets

Belgian Waffle

$9.25

House Waffle Dusted with powdered sugar and served with side of orange pecan butter

Berries N Cream Waffle

$12.24

House Waffle topped with berries and whipped cream

Country Waffle

$13.79

House Combo, waffle, 2 eggs, side of meat

Cheese Blintzes

$10.99

2 Cheese Blintzes, grilled to perfection, Served with fresh cut fruit, a homemade zesty orange sauce, plus choice of muffin or scone

French Toast

$8.69

House Battered and grilled toast

Cinn Roll French Toast

$10.24Out of stock

House Jumbo Roll Split battered and grilled until golden brown.

Strawberry Stuff FT

$10.49

House Strawberry Cream cheese and fresh strawberries stuffed between thick sourdough, battered and grilled

Cinnamon Crepes

$9.89

House Crepes filled with strawberry cream cheese, strawberries, banana. and topped with whip

Benedict Corner

Egg Benedict Classic

$12.29

Toasted English muffin topped with shaved grilled ham, 2 poached eggs & our signature homemade hollandaise. Served with choice of "WORD" fries or grits

Eggs Florentine

$12.69

Sautéed Spinach, Red pepper, Portabello, Parm, Two Poached eggs, finished with hollandaise, on our House multigrain

Country Benedict

$13.89

Grilled house biscuit stacledwith Sausage patty and 2 poached egg smothered in sausage gravy

Barnyard Basics

The Barnyard Specialty

$7.50

Two eggs choice of toast, or muffin, and

Veggie and Spuds

$11.99

Sautéed Veggies with word fries topped with two eggs

Biscuit & Gravy

$10.99

Jumbo House Biscuit Split and grilled then topped in our house sausage gravy

Manhattan Scramble

$12.75

3 egg scramble with house corned beef, onion, pepper, swiss, topped with diced tomato, sour cram and green onion

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.49

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, capers, hard boiled eggs, choice of bagel and cream cheese

Three Amigo Burrito

$12.99

Signature Breakfast Burrito

Corned Beef Hash

$13.99

Signature House Hash, 2 eggs how you like, side and toast

Greek Breakfast Wrap

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, black olives, spinach, tomato, and feta in a wrap

Huevos Rancheros

$11.49

Crispy tortilla, topped with black beans, cheddar and 2 eggs how you like

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Breakfast sandwich, your way

2 Eggs & Toast

$6.49

Traditional Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.29

Made with all white chicken breast, Granny Smith apples, walnuts, celery & mayo - Served with chips

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.29

House Tuna Salad on Choice of Toast

Curried Egg Salad

$9.99

House Egg Salad Choice of Toast

"WOM" Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Melted Swiss, Prov, Cheddar, 3 pieces crispy bacon and grilled tomato

Classic BLT

$10.49

Five strips of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Classic Deli Sandwich

$10.49

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$11.99

1/2 Sandwich & Salad

$11.99

Specialty Sammies

W.O.M. Burger

$12.99

Half Pound Burger, 100 Percent Angus

Turkey Burger

$13.25

Double patty Turkey Burger, ppj cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato

Reuben

$12.99

Our homemade corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese on toasted Rye bread - served with choice of daily side (LOCAL FAVORITE!)

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$12.54

House Tuna Salad Melted Swiss, Grilled Tomato on Griddled Rye

Veggie Sandwich

$10.29

Grilled Mix vegetables, melted Havarti, on pressed ciabatta bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Marinated Grill Chk Breast. Served on Ciabatta, with lettuce and tomato

Cookies Favorite

$11.49

Hot Shaved Roast Beef melted Brie, Horsey mayo, lettuce and tomato on grilled pump

Panini of the Day

$12.49

Soups N` Salads

Daily Soup

$3.99

Black Beans & Rice

$3.99

House Salad

$9.49

TUNA & Fruit Plate

$11.99

Fresh Greens Tomato, cucumber, onions, green pepper, and mushrooms

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.49

Classic Caesar

Junes Spinach Salad

$11.49

Spinach Salad, chopped apples, blues cheese crumbles, tossed in citrus vinaigrettes,

Chefs Salad

$13.99

Greens, veggies, Topped with ham, bacon, roast beef, hard boiled egg, swiss and cheddar

CHICKEN & Fruit Plate

$11.99

1/2 Salad & Soup

$11.99

A La Carte

2 oz Maple Syrup

$2.49

2oz Hollaindaise

$1.00

2oz Salsa

$1.00

2oz Whip Cream

$0.99

Orange Pecan Butter 2 oz

$1.49

Avocado Side

$2.50

Sliced Tomato Side

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Peanut butter

$0.99

Blintz Sauce

$0.99

Chips

$1.50

Side Bananas

$1.50

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.50Out of stock

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Vanilla Yogurt

$2.50

Hollandaise Side

$1.50

Loaf of Bread

$7.95

Bacon

$4.79

Homemade Hash Side

$6.59

Sausage Gravy Side

$4.79

Sausage Links

$4.79

Sausage Patties

$4.79

Smoked Salmon Side

$9.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.79

Virginia Ham

$4.79

Grill Chicken SIDE

$6.50

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$3.99

HF + Cheddar, Salsa, Sour

$4.99

Home Fries

$3.49

Plain Fries

$3.49

Smothered Fries

$5.99

Grits

$2.25

Grits Large

$3.25

CHEESE Grits

$2.79

Cheese Grit Large

$4.79

LOADED Grit

$4.49

Loaded Grit Large

$6.49

Eggs

$2.25+

Carrot Raisin

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Cucumber Salad

$3.25

Egg Salad - Single

$4.99

Egg Salad - 16 oz

$9.98

Chicken Salad - Single

$4.99

Chicken Salad - 16 oz

$9.98

Tuna Salad - Single

$4.99

Tuna Salad - 16 oz

$9.98

Dressings

SPECIALS

Quiche of Day

$13.99

WOM Salmon Benny

$17.54

Stoner Scramble

$12.99

BACON & SPINACH BENNY

$14.50

OVERNIGHT FT

$11.99Out of stock

Fuego Burger

$15.99

FLORIDA HUEVOS

$15.49

Deluxe Caesar

$15.99

Water

Bottled Water

$2.75

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.25

Water

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.15

Diet Coke

$3.15

Lemonade

$3.15

Root Beer

$3.15

Sprite

$3.15

Club Soda

$1.99

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee/Hot Tea

Regular

$3.09

Decaf

$3.09

Flavored

$3.29

Iced Coffee

$3.09

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Espresso Drinks

Single

$2.75

Double

$2.99

Latte

$3.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Milk

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Juices

10 oz OJ

$3.75

10 oz Grapefruit

$3.75

10 oz Apple Juice

$3.25

10 oz Cranberry Juice

$3.25

10 oz V8

$3.25

10 oz Tomato

$3.25
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
