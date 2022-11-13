A map showing the location of Workhorse Brewing SRT Workhorse Brewing SRTView gallery

Workhorse Brewing SRT Workhorse Brewing SRT

No reviews yet

2401 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

4-Packs

Finn Huckleberry Sour

$14.00

Cloud 9

$20.00

Hazy Imperial IPA. ABV 9%

The Empress Hibiscus IPA

$20.00
New England IPA

$14.00

Citrus-forward IPA loaded with juicy American hops, bursting at the seams with tropical, fruity hop character.

Queen of Prussia

$14.00

Exclusively in our KoP Taproom. Pouring an eye-catching gold with a slight haze, Hazy IPA is packed with aromas of orange citrus and earthy pine. Clocking in at 5.0%, this brew is crisp, balanced, and 100% crushable.

West Coast IPA

$14.00

A clean malt profile of biscuit and light caramel notes produce the perfect backdrop for flavorful American hops. Citrus and pine through and through.

Golden Lager

$12.00

Margarita Gose

Crowlers

Golden Lager- 32oz Crowler

$9.00

New England IPA- 32oz Crowler

$10.00

West Coast IPA- 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Queen of Prussia Session IPA- 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Finn Huckleberry Sour- 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Rare Flower Red Rye IPA- 32oz Crowler

$10.00

Vienna Lager- 32oz Crowler

$9.00

Oktoberfest- 32oz Crowler

$5.00

The Empress Hibiscus IPA- 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Cloud 9 Hazy Imperial IPA- 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Full Cases (Includes 20% Discount)

Golden Lager Case

$57.60

Our Helles has been rebranded for 2021! While the label is new, the liquid remains the same. Showcasing a blend of traditional German malts and hops, this well-balanced and crisp lager utilizes a cold fermentation process and extensive lagering. The result is a great "all day" beer with subtle notes of bread and honey.

New England IPA Case

$67.20

Citrus-forward IPA loaded with juicy American hops, bursting at the seams with tropical, fruity hop character.

Queen of Prussia Case

$67.20

Pouring an eye-catching gold with a slight haze, this Hazy IPA is packed with aromas of orange citrus and earthy pine. Clocking in at 5.0%, this brew is crisp, balanced, and 100% crushable.

West Coast IPA Case

$67.20

A clean malt profile of biscuit and light caramel notes produce the perfect backdrop for flavorful American hops. Citrus and pine through and through.

Finn Gose Full Case

$67.20

Brewed with raspberry, blueberry, and huckleberry, Finn presents a beautiful, deep magenta with a slight haze. Bouquets of jam-like aromas give way to a slightly tart flavor with just a touch of sweetness.

Finn Case

$67.20

Cloud 9

$96.00

Empress Case

$96.00

Mixed Cases (prices vary by style)

Switch up the Script, and Mix up your case. If you'd like multiple of the same 4 pack, please add it to the description .

Beer Choices

$48.00

Growlers

New England IPA - 64oz Growler Fill

$15.00

West Coast IPA - 64oz Growler Fill

$15.00

Golden Lager - 64oz Growler Fill

$13.00

Queen of Prussia Session IPA - 64oz Growler Fill

$15.00

Finn Huckleberry Sour - 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Vienna Lager - 64oz Growler Fill

$13.00

Rare Flower - 64oz Growler Fill

$15.00

Cloud 9 Hazy Imperial IPA - 64oz Growler Fill

$20.00

The Empress Hibiscus IPA- 64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

Sixtels

New England

$90.00

Citrus-forward IPA loaded with juicy American hops, bursting at the seams with tropical, fruity hop character.

West Coast

$90.00

Resinous with notes of citrus and pine. This amber ale clocks in at 7.0% ABV

Queen of Prussia

$90.00

Pouring an eye-catching gold with a slight haze, this Hazy IPA is packed with aromas of orange citrus and earthy pine. Clocking in at 5.0%, this brew is crisp, balanced, and 100% crushable.

Golden Lager

$75.00

Our Helles has been rebranded for 2021! While the label is new, the liquid remains the same. Showcasing a blend of traditional German malts and hops, this well-balanced and crisp lager utilizes a cold fermentation process and extensive lagering. The result is a great "all day" beer with subtle notes of bread and honey.

Vienna Lager

$85.00

Featuring a blend of four German malts, this smooth lager is a true crowd-pleaser. Rich flavors of toasted bread and biscuit blend harmoniously with notes of almonds and caramel to produce this classic style.

Finn Gose

$99.00

Brewed with raspberry, blueberry, and huckleberry, Finn presents a beautiful, deep magenta with a slight haze. Bouquets of jam-like aromas give way to a slightly tart flavor with just a touch of sweetness.

Wearables

Grey Gear Cap Tee

$15.00
Workhorse Text Tee

$15.00
Finn Shirt

$25.00
Grey Crew Neck

$38.00
Green Gear Cap Tee

$20.00
Navy Gear Cap Tee

$20.00
Charcoal Micro Fleece

$45.00
Grey Hoodie

$40.00
Blue Cheers Hoodie

$35.00
St. Pattys Tshirt

$25.00

General Merch

WH Tin Tacker

$25.00

WH Magnet

$3.00

WH Logo Button

$0.50

Gear Cap Sticker

$1.00

Koozie (Navy)

$2.00

Can Cooler

$22.00

WH Tap Handle

$20.00

Finn Sunglasses

$5.00

Glassware

Shaker Pint Glass - 16 oz.

$4.00

8 oz. Glass

$5.00

Taster - 4 oz.

$4.00

Willi (Lager) Glass - 16 oz.

$7.00

Pub (Ale) Glass - 16oz.

$7.00

Tulip - 10 oz.

$7.00

Growler Glass - 64 oz.

$5.00

Finn Tumbler

$8.00

Draft Beer - 16 oz

New England IPA - 16oz

$7.00

West Coast IPA - 16oz

$7.00

Golden Lager - 16oz

$5.00

Queen of Prussia - 16oz

$7.00

Draft Beer - 8 oz

New England IPA - 8 oz

$5.00

West Coast IPA - 8 oz

$5.00

Golden Lager - 8 oz

$3.00

Queen of Prussia - 8 oz

$5.00

Guava Gose - 8 oz

$5.00

Double Dry Hopped IPA - 8 oz

$5.00

Cara Cara IPA - 8 oz

$5.00

Cucumber Mojito - 8 oz

$5.00

Gooseberry Gose - 8 oz

$5.00

Start it Up (Coffee Vanilla Porter) - 8 oz

$5.00

Lagerversary - 8 oz

$5.00

Draft Beer - 4 oz

New England IPA - 4 oz

$3.00

West Coast IPA - 4 oz

$3.00

Golden Lager - 4 oz

$2.00

Queen of Prussia - 4 oz

$3.00

Guava Gose - 4 oz

$3.00

Double Dry Hopped IPA - 4 oz

$3.00

Cara Cara IPA - 4 oz

$3.00

Cucumber Mojito - 4 oz

$3.00

Gooseberry Gose - 4 oz

$3.00

Start it Up (Coffee Vanilla Porter) - 4 oz

$3.00

Lagerversary - 4 oz

$3.00

Wine

Pinnacle Ridge Pinot Grigio - GLS

$8.00

Pinnacle Ridge Cabernet Franc - GLS

$8.00

Cider Cans

$8.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Beer To Go

New England IPA - 4pk

$14.00

West Coast IPA - 4pk

$14.00

Golden Lager - 4pk

$12.00

Queen of Prussia - 4pk

$14.00

Margarita Gose

Empress To Go

$20.00

Cloud 9

$20.00

Hazy Imperial IPA. ABV 9%

Finn Huckleberry Sour

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Work Hard. Drink Easy.

2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

