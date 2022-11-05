Restaurant header imageView gallery

Workhorse Brewing Company KOP Tap Room

review star

No reviews yet

250 King Manor Drive

King Of Prussia, PA 19406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

4-Packs

New England IPA 4pk

New England IPA 4pk

$14.00

6.7% ABV India Pale Ale with Idaho 7 and Mosaic

Queen of Prussia 4pk

Queen of Prussia 4pk

$14.00

5.0% ABV Hazy Session IPA with Citra and Calypso

West Coast IPA 4pk

West Coast IPA 4pk

$14.00

7.0% ABV India Pale Ale with Centennial and Simcoe

Margarita Gose 4pk

Margarita Gose 4pk

$10.00

4.9% ABV Sour Ale with Key Lime and Sea Salt

Golden Lager 4pk

Golden Lager 4pk

$12.00

5.0% ABV Munich-Style Helles Lager

Prickly Pear Margarita 4pk

Prickly Pear Margarita 4pk

$10.00

4.9% ABV Sour Ale with Key Lime, Sea Salt, and Prickly Pear Juice

Cut From the Same Cloth 4pk

Cut From the Same Cloth 4pk

$10.00

6.0% ABV Cold Black India Pale Ale

Line of Succession 4pk

Line of Succession 4pk

$14.00

Session Hazy IPA with Mosaic and Simcoe

Les Saisonniers 4pk

Les Saisonniers 4pk

$16.00

Farmhouse Saison

Say Less 4pk

Say Less 4pk

$14.00

A clean, crisp and easy drinking Kölsch that will have you wanting more than just one. Drink responsibly while enjoying this delicately balanced brew with subtle fruit and hop character.

Cryo Shock 4 pk

$20.00

Analog - 4pk

$14.00

Cold Brew - 4pk

$16.00

Prussian Imperial Stout - 4pk

$20.00

Wine

Red Blend

$8.00

White Blend

$8.00

Cider

Cider 16oz

$7.00

5.5% ABV Mandarin oranges, tangerine puree, orange blossom honey and dried orange peel condition this PA cider, leaving you in a fine citrus haze.

Cider 8oz

$5.00

Cider 4oz

$3.00

Cocktails

Tequila

$10.00

Gin

$10.00

Rum

$10.00

Vodka

$10.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Banana Punch

$10.00

Stateside Mule

$12.00

The Brew Abides

$12.00

MLH Coffee Liqueur, Stateside Vodka, Cold Brew, Brown Sugar Sweet Cream

Cranberry-Orange Sparkler

$12.00

Five Saint Blood Orange Liqueur, Rum, Simple Syrup, Cranberry, Orange

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Club

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Appetizers

Brewhouse Nachos

$14.00

beer-praised pork, pickled red onion and jalapeno, black bean salsa, chipotle queso, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle vinaigrette, cilantro

Beer-Battered Fries

$6.00

Bierhall Pretzel

$9.00

New England IPA Beer Cheese, Queen of Prussia IPA Mustard

Wings

$14.00

buffalo, roasted poblano bbq, curry dry rub, korean

Beer-Battered Fries

$6.00

side of chipotle vinaigrette

Brewhouse Nachos

$14.00

beer-praised pork, pickled red onion and jalapeno, black bean salsa, chipotle queso, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle vinaigrette, cilantro

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

spring mix, cherry tomatoe, cucumber, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$15.00

turkey, cherry tomato, bacon, avocado, egg, blue cheese crumbles, Russian dressing, chives

Southwest Salad

$13.00

romaine, cherry tomato, red onion, black bean salsa, queso fresco, tortilla strips, chipotle vinaigrette.

Handhelds

Falafel

$14.00

sweet potato-carrot fritters, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, tahini yogurt sauce, red wine sumac dressing, fries

Double Smash Burger

$16.00

two 4oz beef patties, cooper sharp, russian dressing, whiskey mushroom jam, fries

Turkey Bacon Chipotle Wrap

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, crispy shallot, avocado crema, pickled jalapenos, fries

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

pickle-brined, buttermilk-fried chicken, dill pickles, blue cheese dressing, chili oil, fries

Quesadilla

$14.00

chipotle-rub chicken, pepper jack, cheddar, onion, pepper jam, black bean salsa, avocado crema, chipotle vinaigrette

Cubano

$14.00

ham, beer-braised pulled pork, swiss, pickles, Queen of Prussia IPA mustard, fries

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

cheese blend, red sauce, pepperoni

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

cheese blend, red sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

blue cheese, sauteed onions, cheese blend

South Philly Special

$16.00

broccoli rabe, pepper jam, sauteed onions, red sauce

Smokehouse

$16.00

bbq sauce, cheese blend, pepper jam, pickled red onion

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Workhorse is driven by a simple mantra: without quality, there cannot be growth. However, as a new player in an experienced, developed beer market like Philadelphia, we know that top-notch suds are merely the ante to play the game. Successful brands are able to create meaningful connections to their customers with an honest, accessible approach and an unwavering commitment to hospitality.

Location

250 King Manor Drive, King Of Prussia, PA 19406

Directions

Gallery
Workhorse Brewing Company image
Workhorse Brewing Company image
Workhorse Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
160 N Gulph RD Suite 1397 King Of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurantnext
The Fat Ham King of Prussia
orange starNo Reviews
350 Mall Blvd King of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurantnext
YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1430 DeKalb St Norristown, PA 19401
View restaurantnext
Savona Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
100 Old Gulph Road Gulph Mills, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
8 Tower Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
161 Washington St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Guppy's Good Times
orange star4.1 • 625
2 Maple Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in King Of Prussia

The Melting Pot - King of Prussia PA
orange star4.7 • 5,054
244 Mall Blvd King of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Kop Town Center
orange star4.7 • 3,925
100 Main St King of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurantnext
Duffy's Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.4 • 488
1004 W 8th AVE KING OF PRUSSIA, PA 19406
View restaurantnext
District Taco - King of Prussia
orange star4.3 • 131
100 Main St King of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near King Of Prussia
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Bryn Mawr
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston