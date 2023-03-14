Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

The Works Cafe Amherst

3,007 Reviews

$$

48 North Pleasant Street

Amherst, MA 01002

All Day Breakfast Items

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Works Bagel

Works Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Cheese Bagel

Cheese Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Super Cinnamon Bagel

$1.99
Multigrain Bagel

Multigrain Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Multigrain Works Bagel

Multigrain Works Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Garlic Bagel

Garlic Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Onion Bagel

Onion Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Poppy Seed Bagel

$1.99

Salt Bagel

$1.99

Pumpernickel Bagel

$1.99

Blueberry Bagel

$1.99
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.49

Organic Stonyfield yogurt and raspberries, wild Maine blueberries, and our house-made granola

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

$4.49

Hand-cut daily with cantaloupe, melon, pineapple and grapes

Whole Fruit - Apple

$0.99

Whole Fruit - Banana

$0.99
Granola

Granola

$3.99

House Made with Vermont maple syrup, oats, raisins, and almonds

Smoked Salmon Quinoa Bowl

Smoked Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$12.99

With smoked, sliced salmon, organic quinoa, avocado, hardboiled egg, seasoned tomato, pesto.

Bacon Avocado Power Quinoa Bowl

Bacon Avocado Power Quinoa Bowl

$10.99

With naturally cured bacon, organic quinoa, spinach, seasoned tomato, sriracha sweet chili cream sauce.

Sandwiches

Sliced Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Sliced Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$9.99

Thinly-sliced, fresh cold-smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, veggie cream cheese on a traditional bagel.

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich

$9.99

With roast turkey, caramelized bacon, kale, tomato, mayo on sourdough bread.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

With naturally-cured crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough.

Dagwood Sandwich

Dagwood Sandwich

$9.99

With roast turkey, ham and bacon, provolone, tomato, roasted red onion, mayo on sourdough.

Double Dagwood Sandwich

Double Dagwood Sandwich

$12.99

A Dagwood with twice the meat.

Farmers Veggie & Cheese Sandwich

Farmers Veggie & Cheese Sandwich

$8.49

With Vermont cheddar, tomato, onion, carrot, cuke, mayo, Honey Mustard on nine grain bread.

Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sandwich

Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.79

With house-made chicken salad, sweet potato, carrot, craisins, almonds on nine grain bread.

Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

$8.79

With roasted red pepper, spinach, pesto on French batard.

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$8.79
PB & J Sandwich

PB & J Sandwich

$4.99

Natural Peanut Butter Sandwich

$3.49

Strawberry Jam Sandwich

$2.29
Super Chicken Panini

Super Chicken Panini

$9.99

With grilled all-natural chicken, Vermont cheddar, tomato, roasted onion, baby spinach, red pepper aioli on sourdough.

BBQ Chicken Panini

BBQ Chicken Panini

$9.99

With grilled all-natural chicken, caramelized bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, VT cheddar, baby spinach, pico de gallo on sourdough

Ham, Cheddar & Apple Panini

Ham, Cheddar & Apple Panini

$9.79

With naturally-cured ham, Vermont cheddar, granny smith apple, toasted almonds, Honey Mustard on multigrain.

Roasted Artichoke Panini

Roasted Artichoke Panini

$9.49

With roasted artichoke hearts, provolone, baby spinach, tomato, pesto.

Tuna Melt Panini

Tuna Melt Panini

$8.99

With house-made dolphin-free albacore tuna salad, Vermont cheddar, tomato.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99
Hearty Hummus Wrap

Hearty Hummus Wrap

$8.49

(Vegan) with house-made hummus, tomato, baby spinach, roast red pepper, cukes, carrots, sprouts on plain wrap.

Original Salted Chips

$2.29

Zesty Jalapeno Chips

$2.29

Maui Onion Chips

$2.29

Mesquite BBQ Chips

$2.29

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.29

Rosemary & Olive Oil Chips

$2.29

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$2.29

Whole Dill Pickle

$1.99

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.99

2 All Natural, Abbott Farms Free Range Eggs

Entrees (Bowls)

Chicken Pesto Quinoa Bowl

Chicken Pesto Quinoa Bowl

$11.99

With roasted red pepper, spinach, tomato, parmesan, pesto.

Sesame Ginger Chicken Quinoa Bowl

$11.99

With roasted broccoli, braised cabbage, pineapple mango salsa, roast red pepper, scallions, sweet chili sauce.

Autumn Harvest Veggie Quinoa Bowl

$9.99

(vegan) w/roast sweet potato, garbanzo beans, red onion, baby spinach, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl.

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl.

$9.99

With roasted artichoke hearts, tomato, baby spinach, kalamata olives, feta, lemon vinaigrette.

Little Mac & Cheese

Little Mac & Cheese

$5.49
Big Mac & Cheese

Big Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Rich and creamy Vermont cheddar over shells, topped with house-made bread crumbs. Big mac for large appetites

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese

$12.99

With all-natural roast chicken, house-made BBQ sauce, scallion, sriracha.

Bacon & Tomato Mac & Cheese

Bacon & Tomato Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Plus roasted onion, tomato, scallion.

Chicken, Broccoli & Pesto Mac & Cheese

Chicken, Broccoli & Pesto Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Plus broccoli, pesto, tomato, Parmesan cheese

Spinach & Mozzarella Mac & Cheese

Spinach & Mozzarella Mac & Cheese

$11.99

With baby spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, Roasted red pepper, pesto, balsamic vinaigrette

Salads

Feta Greek Salad

Feta Greek Salad

$9.49

With feta cheese, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, tomato, roasted red onion on mesclun with Greek dressing

Thai Chicken Salad

$10.99

With sweet-chili glazed all-natural chicken, braised red cabbage, edamame, carrot, roasted red pepper, sprouts, toasted almonds on mesclun and with sesame ginger dressing.

Kale, Quinoa Chicken Caesar Salad

Kale, Quinoa Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

With all-natural chicken, Parmesan cheese, house-made sourdough croutons on baby kale with Caesar dressing.

VT Cobb Salad

VT Cobb Salad

$10.99

With all-natural chicken, naturally-cured caramelized bacon, avocado, hardboiled egg, Vermont goat cheese, tomato, on mesclun with avocado ranch dressing.

Mango, Pineapple & Chicken Salad

Mango, Pineapple & Chicken Salad

$9.99

With spiced, grilled all-natural chicken, mango-pineapple salsa, tomato, pineapple on mesclun with avocado ranch dressing.

Field Greens Large

Field Greens Large

$7.99

Grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, sprouts, carrots, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Field Greens Small

Field Greens Small

$5.49

Grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, sprouts, carrots, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Coffee & Tea

Small Hot Coffee

Small Hot Coffee

$2.59

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Medium Hot Coffee

Medium Hot Coffee

$2.79

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Large Hot Coffee

Large Hot Coffee

$2.99

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.29

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Mug Refill

$1.99
Espresso Single

Espresso Single

$2.29

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Espresso Double

Espresso Double

$2.79

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Espresso Triple

Espresso Triple

$3.79

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Latte Single

Latte Single

$3.99

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Latte Double

Latte Double

$4.59

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Latte Triple

Latte Triple

$5.19

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.49

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans. 24oz.

Mocha Latte Single

Mocha Latte Single

$4.29

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Mocha Latte Double

Mocha Latte Double

$4.89

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Mocha Latte Triple

Mocha Latte Triple

$5.49

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Iced Mocha Latte

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.69

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Cappuccino Single

Cappuccino Single

$3.99

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Cappuccino Double

Cappuccino Double

$4.59

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Cappuccino Triple

Cappuccino Triple

$5.19

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Americano Single Shot

Americano Single Shot

$2.29

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Americano Double Shot

Americano Double Shot

$2.79

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Americano Triple Shot

$3.79

Iced Americano

$3.99
Chai Small

Chai Small

$3.49

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Chai Medium

Chai Medium

$3.99

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Chai Large

Chai Large

$4.49

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.49

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Brain Freeze

Brain Freeze

$5.49

Frozen coffee shake so cool you'll want to keep your hat on.

Cold Brew

$4.29

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Hot Tea

$2.79
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.29

24 oz.

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Small Hot Cider

$3.49Out of stock

Medium Hot Cider

$3.99Out of stock

Large Hot Cider

$4.49Out of stock

Sides

Original Salted Chips

$2.29

Zesty Jalapeno Chips

$2.29

Maui Onion Chips

$2.29

Mesquite BBQ Chips

$2.29

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.29

Rosemary & Olive Oil Chips

$2.29

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$2.29

Whole Dill Pickle

$1.99

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.99

2 All Natural, Abbott Farms Free Range Eggs

Side Bacon

$1.99

Side Sausage

$1.99

Scrambled Egg

$1.99

Fruit, Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.49

Organic Stonyfield yogurt and raspberries, wild Maine blueberries, and our house-made granola

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

$4.49

Hand-cut daily with cantaloupe, melon, pineapple and grapes

Granola

Granola

$3.99

House Made with Vermont maple syrup, oats, raisins, and almonds

Whole Fruit - Apple

$0.99

Whole Fruit - Banana

$0.99

Smoothies

Berry-Licious (Large)

$6.99

Wild Maine blueberry, raspberry, non-fat vanilla organic yogurt, apple juice

Berry-Licious (Small)

$4.99

Wild Maine blueberry, raspberry, non-fat vanilla organic yogurt, apple juice

Carrot Mango (Large)

$6.99

Carrot Mango carrot, mango, banana, orange juice

Carrot Mango (Small)

$4.99

Carrot Mango carrot, mango, banana, orange juice

Chocolate PB (Large)

$6.99

Peanut butter, banana, chocolate syrup, almond milk

Chocolate PB (Small)

$4.99

Peanut butter, banana, chocolate syrup, almond milk

Green Machine (Large)

$6.99

Spinach, almonds, banana, honey, wheat germ, almond milk

Green Machine (Small)

$4.99

Spinach, almonds, banana, honey, wheat germ, almond milk

Honey Bear (Large)

$6.99

Banana, non-fat vanilla organic yogurt, honey, wheat germ

Honey Bear (Small)

$4.99

Banana, non-fat vanilla organic yogurt, honey, wheat germ

Kale Krush (Large)

$6.99

Baby kale, pineapple, banana, apple juice

Kale Krush (Small)

$4.99

Baby kale, pineapple, banana, apple juice

The Classic (Large)

$6.99

Strawberry, banana, orange juice

The Classic (Small)

$4.99

Strawberry, banana, orange juice

Tropical Sunrise (Large)

$6.99

Mango, pineapple, banana, orange juice

Tropical Sunrise (Small)

$4.99

Mango, pineapple, banana, orange juice

Bottled Beverages

Juice Cup

Juice Cup

$3.49
Boylan Soda..

Boylan Soda..

$2.99
Nantucket Nectars

Nantucket Nectars

$2.99
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.99
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.99
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.69
Flat Water

Flat Water

$1.99

Bulk Items

Half Dozen Bagels

$7.99

A random mix of 6 of our fresh bagels

Bakers Dozen Bagels

$12.99

We will select a random mix of 13 bagels

8 oz. Tub Cream Cheese

8 oz. Tub Cream Cheese

Flavored Vermont Cream Cheese Eight ounces.

Bakery Items

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99
Raspberry Blondie

Raspberry Blondie

$3.29
Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$3.29
Maple Walnut Blondie

Maple Walnut Blondie

$3.29
Cinnamon Chip Scone

Cinnamon Chip Scone

$3.29

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.29

Apple Danish

$3.49

Cheese Danish

$3.49

Raspberry Danish

$3.49

Almond Croissant

$3.49

Chocolate Croissant

$3.49

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.99

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.99

Tollhouse Muffin

$3.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.49

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Two's a Meal ^

Two's a Meal ^

$11.49
All hours
Sunday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.

The Works Cafe image
The Works Cafe image
The Works Cafe image

