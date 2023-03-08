Works Bakery Cafe imageView gallery

Works Bakery Cafe Concord

No reviews yet

42 N. Main Street

Concord, NH 03301

All Day Breakfast Items

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Works Bagel

Works Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Cheese Bagel

Cheese Bagel

$1.99Out of stock

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$1.99Out of stock

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Super Cinnamon Bagel

$1.99
Multigrain Bagel

Multigrain Bagel

$1.99Out of stock

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Multigrain Works Bagel

Multigrain Works Bagel

$1.99Out of stock

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Garlic Bagel

Garlic Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Onion Bagel

Onion Bagel

$1.99Out of stock

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Poppy Seed Bagel

$1.99

Salt Bagel

$1.99

Pumpernickel Bagel

$1.99

Blueberry Bagel

$1.99
Sunrise Burrito

Sunrise Burrito

$9.99

Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, carmelized naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite bacon, avocado, roasted sweet potato, VT cheddar, pico de gallo

Southwest Chicken Burrito

Southwest Chicken Burrito

$9.99

With eggs, all-natural chicken, herb cream cheese, sweet potato, avocado sriracha

Western Wrap

Western Wrap

$7.99

Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite ham, VT cheddar, tomato, roasted red pepper and roasted onion

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$8.99

With eggs, baby spinach, roast artichoke, feta, red onion, tomatoes, pesto

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

$5.49

Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread

Scrambled Egg w/ Cheese

Scrambled Egg w/ Cheese

$5.99

Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with VT cheese

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Bacon

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Bacon

$6.99

Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and a bacon.

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Sausage

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Sausage

$6.99

Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and with sausage.

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Ham

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Ham

$6.99

Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and with ham.

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Spinach

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Spinach

$6.49

Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and with spinach.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.49

Organic Stonyfield yogurt and raspberries, wild Maine blueberries, and our house-made granola

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

$4.49

Hand-cut daily with cantaloupe, melon, pineapple and grapes

Whole Fruit - Apple

$0.99

Whole Fruit - Banana

$0.99
Granola

Granola

$3.99

House Made with Vermont maple syrup, oats, raisins, and almonds

Smoked Salmon Quinoa Bowl

Smoked Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$12.99

With smoked, sliced salmon, organic quinoa, avocado, hardboiled egg, seasoned tomato, pesto.

Bacon Avocado Power Quinoa Bowl

Bacon Avocado Power Quinoa Bowl

$10.99

With naturally cured bacon, organic quinoa, spinach, seasoned tomato, sriracha sweet chili cream sauce.

Sandwiches

Sliced Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Sliced Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$9.99

Thinly-sliced, fresh cold-smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, veggie cream cheese on a traditional bagel.

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich

$9.99

With roast turkey, caramelized bacon, kale, tomato, mayo on sourdough bread.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

With naturally-cured crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough.

Dagwood Sandwich

Dagwood Sandwich

$9.99

With roast turkey, ham and bacon, provolone, tomato, roasted red onion, mayo on sourdough.

Double Dagwood Sandwich

Double Dagwood Sandwich

$12.99

A Dagwood with twice the meat.

Farmers Veggie & Cheese Sandwich

Farmers Veggie & Cheese Sandwich

$8.49

With Vermont cheddar, tomato, onion, carrot, cuke, mayo, Honey Mustard on nine grain bread.

Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sandwich

Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.79

With house-made chicken salad, sweet potato, carrot, craisins, almonds on nine grain bread.

Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

$8.79

With roasted red pepper, spinach, pesto on French batard.

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$8.79
PB & J Sandwich

PB & J Sandwich

$4.99

Natural Peanut Butter Sandwich

$3.49

Strawberry Jam Sandwich

$2.29
Super Chicken Panini

Super Chicken Panini

$9.99

With grilled all-natural chicken, Vermont cheddar, tomato, roasted onion, baby spinach, red pepper aioli on sourdough.

BBQ Chicken Panini

BBQ Chicken Panini

$9.99

With grilled all-natural chicken, caramelized bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, VT cheddar, baby spinach, pico de gallo on sourdough

Ham, Cheddar & Apple Panini

Ham, Cheddar & Apple Panini

$9.79

With naturally-cured ham, Vermont cheddar, granny smith apple, toasted almonds, Honey Mustard on multigrain.

Roasted Artichoke Panini

Roasted Artichoke Panini

$9.49

With roasted artichoke hearts, provolone, baby spinach, tomato, pesto.

Tuna Melt Panini

Tuna Melt Panini

$8.99

With house-made dolphin-free albacore tuna salad, Vermont cheddar, tomato.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99
Hearty Hummus Wrap

Hearty Hummus Wrap

$8.49

(Vegan) with house-made hummus, tomato, baby spinach, roast red pepper, cukes, carrots, sprouts on plain wrap.

