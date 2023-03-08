Works Bakery Cafe Concord
42 N. Main Street
Concord, NH 03301
All Day Breakfast Items
Plain Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Works Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Cheese Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Super Cinnamon Bagel
Multigrain Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Multigrain Works Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Garlic Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Onion Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Sesame Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Poppy Seed Bagel
Salt Bagel
Pumpernickel Bagel
Blueberry Bagel
Sunrise Burrito
Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, carmelized naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite bacon, avocado, roasted sweet potato, VT cheddar, pico de gallo
Southwest Chicken Burrito
With eggs, all-natural chicken, herb cream cheese, sweet potato, avocado sriracha
Western Wrap
Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite ham, VT cheddar, tomato, roasted red pepper and roasted onion
Veggie Burrito
With eggs, baby spinach, roast artichoke, feta, red onion, tomatoes, pesto
Scrambled Egg Sandwich
Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread
Scrambled Egg w/ Cheese
Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with VT cheese
Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Bacon
Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and a bacon.
Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Sausage
Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and with sausage.
Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Ham
Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and with ham.
Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Spinach
Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and with spinach.
Yogurt Parfait
Organic Stonyfield yogurt and raspberries, wild Maine blueberries, and our house-made granola
Fresh Cut Fruit Cup
Hand-cut daily with cantaloupe, melon, pineapple and grapes
Whole Fruit - Apple
Whole Fruit - Banana
Granola
House Made with Vermont maple syrup, oats, raisins, and almonds
Smoked Salmon Quinoa Bowl
With smoked, sliced salmon, organic quinoa, avocado, hardboiled egg, seasoned tomato, pesto.
Bacon Avocado Power Quinoa Bowl
With naturally cured bacon, organic quinoa, spinach, seasoned tomato, sriracha sweet chili cream sauce.
Sandwiches
Sliced Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Thinly-sliced, fresh cold-smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, veggie cream cheese on a traditional bagel.
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich
With roast turkey, caramelized bacon, kale, tomato, mayo on sourdough bread.
BLT Sandwich
With naturally-cured crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough.
Dagwood Sandwich
With roast turkey, ham and bacon, provolone, tomato, roasted red onion, mayo on sourdough.
Double Dagwood Sandwich
A Dagwood with twice the meat.
Farmers Veggie & Cheese Sandwich
With Vermont cheddar, tomato, onion, carrot, cuke, mayo, Honey Mustard on nine grain bread.
Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sandwich
With house-made chicken salad, sweet potato, carrot, craisins, almonds on nine grain bread.
Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich
With roasted red pepper, spinach, pesto on French batard.
Build Your Own Sandwich
PB & J Sandwich
Natural Peanut Butter Sandwich
Strawberry Jam Sandwich
Super Chicken Panini
With grilled all-natural chicken, Vermont cheddar, tomato, roasted onion, baby spinach, red pepper aioli on sourdough.
BBQ Chicken Panini
With grilled all-natural chicken, caramelized bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, VT cheddar, baby spinach, pico de gallo on sourdough
Ham, Cheddar & Apple Panini
With naturally-cured ham, Vermont cheddar, granny smith apple, toasted almonds, Honey Mustard on multigrain.
Roasted Artichoke Panini
With roasted artichoke hearts, provolone, baby spinach, tomato, pesto.
Tuna Melt Panini
With house-made dolphin-free albacore tuna salad, Vermont cheddar, tomato.
Grilled Cheese
Hearty Hummus Wrap
(Vegan) with house-made hummus, tomato, baby spinach, roast red pepper, cukes, carrots, sprouts on plain wrap.
