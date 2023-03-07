- Home
Works Bakery Cafe Durham
5a Mill Road Plaza
Durham, NH 03824
All Day Breakfast Items
Plain Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Works Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Cheese Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Super Cinnamon Bagel
Multigrain Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Multigrain Works Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Garlic Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Onion Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Sesame Bagel
Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.
Poppy Seed Bagel
Salt Bagel
Pumpernickel Bagel
Blueberry Bagel
Sunrise Burrito
Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, carmelized naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite bacon, avocado, roasted sweet potato, VT cheddar, pico de gallo
Southwest Chicken Burrito
With eggs, all-natural chicken, herb cream cheese, sweet potato, avocado sriracha
Western Wrap
Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite ham, VT cheddar, tomato, roasted red pepper and roasted onion
Veggie Burrito
With eggs, baby spinach, roast artichoke, feta, red onion, tomatoes, pesto
Scrambled Egg Sandwich
Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread
Scrambled Egg w/ Cheese
Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with VT cheese
Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Bacon
Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and a bacon.
Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Sausage
Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and with sausage.
Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Ham
Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and with ham.
Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Spinach
Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and with spinach.
Yogurt Parfait
Organic Stonyfield yogurt and raspberries, wild Maine blueberries, and our house-made granola
Fresh Cut Fruit Cup
Hand-cut daily with cantaloupe, melon, pineapple and grapes
Whole Fruit - Apple
Whole Fruit - Banana
Granola
House Made with Vermont maple syrup, oats, raisins, and almonds
Smoked Salmon Quinoa Bowl
With smoked, sliced salmon, organic quinoa, avocado, hardboiled egg, seasoned tomato, pesto.
Bacon Avocado Power Quinoa Bowl
With naturally cured bacon, organic quinoa, spinach, seasoned tomato, sriracha sweet chili cream sauce.
Sandwiches
Sliced Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Thinly-sliced, fresh cold-smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, veggie cream cheese on a traditional bagel.
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich
With roast turkey, caramelized bacon, kale, tomato, mayo on sourdough bread.
BLT Sandwich
With naturally-cured crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough.
Dagwood Sandwich
With roast turkey, ham and bacon, provolone, tomato, roasted red onion, mayo on sourdough.
Double Dagwood Sandwich
A Dagwood with twice the meat.
Farmers Veggie & Cheese Sandwich
With Vermont cheddar, tomato, onion, carrot, cuke, mayo, Honey Mustard on nine grain bread.
Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sandwich
With house-made chicken salad, sweet potato, carrot, craisins, almonds on nine grain bread.
Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich
With roasted red pepper, spinach, pesto on French batard.
Build Your Own Sandwich
PB & J Sandwich
Natural Peanut Butter Sandwich
Strawberry Jam Sandwich
Super Chicken Panini
With grilled all-natural chicken, Vermont cheddar, tomato, roasted onion, baby spinach, red pepper aioli on sourdough.
BBQ Chicken Panini
With grilled all-natural chicken, caramelized bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, VT cheddar, baby spinach, pico de gallo on sourdough
Ham, Cheddar & Apple Panini
With naturally-cured ham, Vermont cheddar, granny smith apple, toasted almonds, Honey Mustard on multigrain.
Roasted Artichoke Panini
With roasted artichoke hearts, provolone, baby spinach, tomato, pesto.
Tuna Melt Panini
With house-made dolphin-free albacore tuna salad, Vermont cheddar, tomato.
Grilled Cheese
Hearty Hummus Wrap
(Vegan) with house-made hummus, tomato, baby spinach, roast red pepper, cukes, carrots, sprouts on plain wrap.
Super Cheese Melt
Super Avocado Melt Sandwich
Super Veggie Melt Sandwich
Super Pesto Melt Sandwich
Pizza Bagel Sandwich
Original Salted Chips
Zesty Jalapeno Chips
Maui Onion Chips
Mesquite BBQ Chips
Salt & Vinegar Chips
Rosemary & Olive Oil Chips
Sour Cream & Onion Chips
Whole Dill Pickle
Hard Boiled Eggs
2 All Natural, Abbott Farms Free Range Eggs
Entrees (Bowls)
Chicken Pesto Quinoa Bowl
With roasted red pepper, spinach, tomato, parmesan, pesto.
Sesame Ginger Chicken Quinoa Bowl
With roasted broccoli, braised cabbage, pineapple mango salsa, roast red pepper, scallions, sweet chili sauce.
Autumn Harvest Veggie Quinoa Bowl
(vegan) w/roast sweet potato, garbanzo beans, red onion, baby spinach, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl.
With roasted artichoke hearts, tomato, baby spinach, kalamata olives, feta, lemon vinaigrette.
Little Mac & Cheese
Big Mac & Cheese
Rich and creamy Vermont cheddar over shells, topped with house-made bread crumbs. Big mac for large appetites
BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese
With all-natural roast chicken, house-made BBQ sauce, scallion, sriracha.
Bacon & Tomato Mac & Cheese
Plus roasted onion, tomato, scallion.
Chicken, Broccoli & Pesto Mac & Cheese
Plus broccoli, pesto, tomato, Parmesan cheese
Spinach & Mozzarella Mac & Cheese
With baby spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, Roasted red pepper, pesto, balsamic vinaigrette
Salads
Feta Greek Salad
With feta cheese, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, tomato, roasted red onion on mesclun with Greek dressing
Thai Chicken Salad
With sweet-chili glazed all-natural chicken, braised red cabbage, edamame, carrot, roasted red pepper, sprouts, toasted almonds on mesclun and with sesame ginger dressing.
Kale, Quinoa Chicken Caesar Salad
With all-natural chicken, Parmesan cheese, house-made sourdough croutons on baby kale with Caesar dressing.
VT Cobb Salad
With all-natural chicken, naturally-cured caramelized bacon, avocado, hardboiled egg, Vermont goat cheese, tomato, on mesclun with avocado ranch dressing.
Mango, Pineapple & Chicken Salad
With spiced, grilled all-natural chicken, mango-pineapple salsa, tomato, pineapple on mesclun with avocado ranch dressing.
Field Greens Large
Grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, sprouts, carrots, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Field Greens Small
Grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, sprouts, carrots, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Coffee & Tea
Small Hot Coffee
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Medium Hot Coffee
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Large Hot Coffee
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Iced Coffee
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Mug Refill
Espresso Single
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Espresso Double
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Espresso Triple
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Latte Single
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Latte Double
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Latte Triple
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Iced Latte
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans. 24oz.
Mocha Latte Single
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Mocha Latte Double
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Mocha Latte Triple
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Iced Mocha Latte
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Cappuccino Single
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Cappuccino Double
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Cappuccino Triple
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Americano Single Shot
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Americano Double Shot
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Americano Triple Shot
Iced Americano
Chai Small
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Chai Medium
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Chai Large
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Iced Chai
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Brain Freeze
Frozen coffee shake so cool you'll want to keep your hat on.
Cold Brew
Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
24 oz.
Small Hot Chocolate
Medium Hot Chocolate
Large Hot Chocolate
Small Hot Cider
Medium Hot Cider
Large Hot Cider
Sides
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Scrambled Egg
Fruit, Yogurt & Granola
Smoothies
Berry-Licious (Large)
Wild Maine blueberry, raspberry, non-fat vanilla organic yogurt, apple juice
Berry-Licious (Small)
Wild Maine blueberry, raspberry, non-fat vanilla organic yogurt, apple juice
Carrot Mango (Large)
Carrot Mango carrot, mango, banana, orange juice
Carrot Mango (Small)
Carrot Mango carrot, mango, banana, orange juice
Chocolate PB (Large)
Peanut butter, banana, chocolate syrup, almond milk
Chocolate PB (Small)
Peanut butter, banana, chocolate syrup, almond milk
Green Machine (Large)
Spinach, almonds, banana, honey, wheat germ, almond milk
Green Machine (Small)
Spinach, almonds, banana, honey, wheat germ, almond milk
Honey Bear (Large)
Banana, non-fat vanilla organic yogurt, honey, wheat germ
Honey Bear (Small)
Banana, non-fat vanilla organic yogurt, honey, wheat germ
Kale Krush (Large)
Baby kale, pineapple, banana, apple juice
Kale Krush (Small)
Baby kale, pineapple, banana, apple juice
The Classic (Large)
Strawberry, banana, orange juice
The Classic (Small)
Strawberry, banana, orange juice
Tropical Sunrise (Large)
Mango, pineapple, banana, orange juice
Tropical Sunrise (Small)
Mango, pineapple, banana, orange juice
Bottled Beverages
Bulk Items
Bakery Items
Cinnamon Roll
Raspberry Blondie
Chocolate Brownie
Maple Walnut Blondie
Cinnamon Chip Scone
Cranberry Orange Scone
Apple Danish
Cheese Danish
Raspberry Danish
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Blueberry Muffin
Coffee Cake Muffin
Lemon Poppy Muffin
Tollhouse Muffin
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Cookie
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
Two's a Meal ^
|Sunday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.
5a Mill Road Plaza, Durham, NH 03824