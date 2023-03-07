Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Juice & Smoothies

Works Bakery Cafe Durham

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

5a Mill Road Plaza

Durham, NH 03824

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All Day Breakfast Items

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Works Bagel

Works Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Cheese Bagel

Cheese Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Super Cinnamon Bagel

$1.99Out of stock
Multigrain Bagel

Multigrain Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Multigrain Works Bagel

Multigrain Works Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Garlic Bagel

Garlic Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Onion Bagel

Onion Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$1.99

Boiled and baked in small batches with unbleached, unbromated flour.

Poppy Seed Bagel

$1.99

Salt Bagel

$1.99

Pumpernickel Bagel

$1.99

Blueberry Bagel

$1.99
Sunrise Burrito

Sunrise Burrito

$9.99

Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, carmelized naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite bacon, avocado, roasted sweet potato, VT cheddar, pico de gallo

Southwest Chicken Burrito

Southwest Chicken Burrito

$9.99

With eggs, all-natural chicken, herb cream cheese, sweet potato, avocado sriracha

Western Wrap

Western Wrap

$7.99

Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite ham, VT cheddar, tomato, roasted red pepper and roasted onion

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$8.99

With eggs, baby spinach, roast artichoke, feta, red onion, tomatoes, pesto

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

$5.49

Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread

Scrambled Egg w/ Cheese

Scrambled Egg w/ Cheese

$5.99

Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with VT cheese

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Bacon

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Bacon

$6.99

Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and a bacon.

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Sausage

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Sausage

$6.99

Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and with sausage.

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Ham

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Ham

$6.99

Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and with ham.

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Spinach

Scrambled Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese & Spinach

$6.49

Cage-free eggs from Pete & Gerry's family farms, scrambled on a bagel, wrap or artisan bread with your choice of cheese and with spinach.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.49

Organic Stonyfield yogurt and raspberries, wild Maine blueberries, and our house-made granola

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

$4.49

Hand-cut daily with cantaloupe, melon, pineapple and grapes

Whole Fruit - Apple

$0.99

Whole Fruit - Banana

$0.99
Granola

Granola

$3.99Out of stock

House Made with Vermont maple syrup, oats, raisins, and almonds

Smoked Salmon Quinoa Bowl

Smoked Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$12.99

With smoked, sliced salmon, organic quinoa, avocado, hardboiled egg, seasoned tomato, pesto.

Bacon Avocado Power Quinoa Bowl

Bacon Avocado Power Quinoa Bowl

$10.99

With naturally cured bacon, organic quinoa, spinach, seasoned tomato, sriracha sweet chili cream sauce.

Sandwiches

Sliced Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Sliced Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$9.99

Thinly-sliced, fresh cold-smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, veggie cream cheese on a traditional bagel.

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Sandwich

$9.99

With roast turkey, caramelized bacon, kale, tomato, mayo on sourdough bread.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

With naturally-cured crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough.

Dagwood Sandwich

Dagwood Sandwich

$9.99

With roast turkey, ham and bacon, provolone, tomato, roasted red onion, mayo on sourdough.

Double Dagwood Sandwich

Double Dagwood Sandwich

$12.99

A Dagwood with twice the meat.

Farmers Veggie & Cheese Sandwich

Farmers Veggie & Cheese Sandwich

$8.49

With Vermont cheddar, tomato, onion, carrot, cuke, mayo, Honey Mustard on nine grain bread.

Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sandwich

Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.79

With house-made chicken salad, sweet potato, carrot, craisins, almonds on nine grain bread.

Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

$8.79

With roasted red pepper, spinach, pesto on French batard.

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$8.79
PB & J Sandwich

PB & J Sandwich

$4.99

Natural Peanut Butter Sandwich

$3.49

Strawberry Jam Sandwich

$2.29
Super Chicken Panini

Super Chicken Panini

$9.99

With grilled all-natural chicken, Vermont cheddar, tomato, roasted onion, baby spinach, red pepper aioli on sourdough.

BBQ Chicken Panini

BBQ Chicken Panini

$9.99

With grilled all-natural chicken, caramelized bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, VT cheddar, baby spinach, pico de gallo on sourdough

Ham, Cheddar & Apple Panini

Ham, Cheddar & Apple Panini

$9.79

With naturally-cured ham, Vermont cheddar, granny smith apple, toasted almonds, Honey Mustard on multigrain.

Roasted Artichoke Panini

Roasted Artichoke Panini

$9.49

With roasted artichoke hearts, provolone, baby spinach, tomato, pesto.

Tuna Melt Panini

Tuna Melt Panini

$8.99

With house-made dolphin-free albacore tuna salad, Vermont cheddar, tomato.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99
Hearty Hummus Wrap

Hearty Hummus Wrap

$8.49

(Vegan) with house-made hummus, tomato, baby spinach, roast red pepper, cukes, carrots, sprouts on plain wrap.

Super Cheese Melt

$6.99

Super Avocado Melt Sandwich

$6.99

Super Veggie Melt Sandwich

$6.99

Super Pesto Melt Sandwich

$6.99

Pizza Bagel Sandwich

$5.99

Original Salted Chips

$2.29Out of stock

Zesty Jalapeno Chips

$2.29

Maui Onion Chips

$2.29

Mesquite BBQ Chips

$2.29

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.29

Rosemary & Olive Oil Chips

$2.29

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$2.29

Whole Dill Pickle

$1.99

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.99

2 All Natural, Abbott Farms Free Range Eggs

Entrees (Bowls)

Chicken Pesto Quinoa Bowl

Chicken Pesto Quinoa Bowl

$11.99

With roasted red pepper, spinach, tomato, parmesan, pesto.

Sesame Ginger Chicken Quinoa Bowl

$11.99

With roasted broccoli, braised cabbage, pineapple mango salsa, roast red pepper, scallions, sweet chili sauce.

Autumn Harvest Veggie Quinoa Bowl

$9.99

(vegan) w/roast sweet potato, garbanzo beans, red onion, baby spinach, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl.

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl.

$9.99

With roasted artichoke hearts, tomato, baby spinach, kalamata olives, feta, lemon vinaigrette.

Little Mac & Cheese

Little Mac & Cheese

$5.49
Big Mac & Cheese

Big Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Rich and creamy Vermont cheddar over shells, topped with house-made bread crumbs. Big mac for large appetites

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese

BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese

$12.99

With all-natural roast chicken, house-made BBQ sauce, scallion, sriracha.

Bacon & Tomato Mac & Cheese

Bacon & Tomato Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Plus roasted onion, tomato, scallion.

Chicken, Broccoli & Pesto Mac & Cheese

Chicken, Broccoli & Pesto Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Plus broccoli, pesto, tomato, Parmesan cheese

Spinach & Mozzarella Mac & Cheese

Spinach & Mozzarella Mac & Cheese

$11.99

With baby spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, Roasted red pepper, pesto, balsamic vinaigrette

Salads

Feta Greek Salad

Feta Greek Salad

$9.49

With feta cheese, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, tomato, roasted red onion on mesclun with Greek dressing

Thai Chicken Salad

$10.99

With sweet-chili glazed all-natural chicken, braised red cabbage, edamame, carrot, roasted red pepper, sprouts, toasted almonds on mesclun and with sesame ginger dressing.

Kale, Quinoa Chicken Caesar Salad

Kale, Quinoa Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

With all-natural chicken, Parmesan cheese, house-made sourdough croutons on baby kale with Caesar dressing.

VT Cobb Salad

VT Cobb Salad

$10.99

With all-natural chicken, naturally-cured caramelized bacon, avocado, hardboiled egg, Vermont goat cheese, tomato, on mesclun with avocado ranch dressing.

Mango, Pineapple & Chicken Salad

Mango, Pineapple & Chicken Salad

$9.99

With spiced, grilled all-natural chicken, mango-pineapple salsa, tomato, pineapple on mesclun with avocado ranch dressing.

Field Greens Large

Field Greens Large

$7.99

Grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, sprouts, carrots, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Field Greens Small

Field Greens Small

$5.49

Grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, sprouts, carrots, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Coffee & Tea

Small Hot Coffee

Small Hot Coffee

$2.59

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Medium Hot Coffee

Medium Hot Coffee

$2.79

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Large Hot Coffee

Large Hot Coffee

$2.99

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.29

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Mug Refill

$1.99
Espresso Single

Espresso Single

$2.29

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Espresso Double

Espresso Double

$2.79

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Espresso Triple

Espresso Triple

$3.79

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Latte Single

Latte Single

$3.99

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Latte Double

Latte Double

$4.59

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Latte Triple

Latte Triple

$5.19

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.49

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans. 24oz.

Mocha Latte Single

Mocha Latte Single

$4.29

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Mocha Latte Double

Mocha Latte Double

$4.89

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Mocha Latte Triple

Mocha Latte Triple

$5.49

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Iced Mocha Latte

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.69

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Cappuccino Single

Cappuccino Single

$3.99

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Cappuccino Double

Cappuccino Double

$4.59

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Cappuccino Triple

Cappuccino Triple

$5.19

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Americano Single Shot

Americano Single Shot

$2.29

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Americano Double Shot

Americano Double Shot

$2.79

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Americano Triple Shot

$3.79

Iced Americano

$3.99Out of stock
Chai Small

Chai Small

$3.49

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Chai Medium

Chai Medium

$3.99

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Chai Large

Chai Large

$4.49

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.49

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Brain Freeze

Brain Freeze

$5.49

Frozen coffee shake so cool you'll want to keep your hat on.

Cold Brew

$4.29

Rainforest Alliance Certified, single-source plantation beans.

Hot Tea

$2.79
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.29

24 oz.

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Small Hot Cider

$3.49

Medium Hot Cider

$3.99

Large Hot Cider

$4.49

Sides

Side Bacon

$1.99

Side Sausage

$1.99

Scrambled Egg

$1.99

Fruit, Yogurt & Granola

Whole Fruit - Apple

$0.99

Whole Fruit - Banana

$0.99

Smoothies

Berry-Licious (Large)

$6.99

Wild Maine blueberry, raspberry, non-fat vanilla organic yogurt, apple juice

Berry-Licious (Small)

$4.99

Wild Maine blueberry, raspberry, non-fat vanilla organic yogurt, apple juice

Carrot Mango (Large)

$6.99

Carrot Mango carrot, mango, banana, orange juice

Carrot Mango (Small)

$4.99

Carrot Mango carrot, mango, banana, orange juice

Chocolate PB (Large)

$6.99

Peanut butter, banana, chocolate syrup, almond milk

Chocolate PB (Small)

$4.99

Peanut butter, banana, chocolate syrup, almond milk

Green Machine (Large)

$6.99

Spinach, almonds, banana, honey, wheat germ, almond milk

Green Machine (Small)

$4.99

Spinach, almonds, banana, honey, wheat germ, almond milk

Honey Bear (Large)

$6.99

Banana, non-fat vanilla organic yogurt, honey, wheat germ

Honey Bear (Small)

$4.99

Banana, non-fat vanilla organic yogurt, honey, wheat germ

Kale Krush (Large)

$6.99

Baby kale, pineapple, banana, apple juice

Kale Krush (Small)

$4.99

Baby kale, pineapple, banana, apple juice

The Classic (Large)

$6.99

Strawberry, banana, orange juice

The Classic (Small)

$4.99

Strawberry, banana, orange juice

Tropical Sunrise (Large)

$6.99

Mango, pineapple, banana, orange juice

Tropical Sunrise (Small)

$4.99

Mango, pineapple, banana, orange juice

Bottled Beverages

Juice Cup

Juice Cup

$3.49
Boylan Soda..

Boylan Soda..

$2.99
Nantucket Nectars

Nantucket Nectars

$2.99
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.99
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.99
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.69
Flat Water

Flat Water

$1.99

Bulk Items

Half Dozen Bagels

$7.99

A random mix of 6 of our fresh bagels

Bakers Dozen Bagels

$12.99

We will select a random mix of 13 bagels

8 oz. Tub Cream Cheese

8 oz. Tub Cream Cheese

Flavored Vermont Cream Cheese Eight ounces.

Bakery Items

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99
Raspberry Blondie

Raspberry Blondie

$3.29
Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$3.29
Maple Walnut Blondie

Maple Walnut Blondie

$3.29
Cinnamon Chip Scone

Cinnamon Chip Scone

$3.29

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.29

Apple Danish

$3.49Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$3.49Out of stock

Raspberry Danish

$3.49Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$3.49Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.49

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.99

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.99

Tollhouse Muffin

$3.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.49

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Two's a Meal ^

Two's a Meal ^

$11.49
Sunday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.

5a Mill Road Plaza, Durham, NH 03824

