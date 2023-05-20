  • Home
  • /
  • Riverside
  • /
  • VEGAN VATOZ - CASA DE TACOS - 2870 UNIVERSITY AVE., RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
A map showing the location of VEGAN VATOZ - CASA DE TACOS 2870 UNIVERSITY AVE., RIVERSIDE, CA 92507View gallery

VEGAN VATOZ - CASA DE TACOS 2870 UNIVERSITY AVE., RIVERSIDE, CA 92507

review star

No reviews yet

2870 University Ave

Riverside, CA 92507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


BURRITOS

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$16.79

ASADA, FRIES, GUACAMOLE, PICO, v-CHEESE, v-SOUR CREAM, SALSA VERDE

ASADA BURRITO

$13.19

ASADA, PINTO BEANS, RICE, ONIONS, CILANTRO, SALSA VERDE

CARNITAS BURRITO

$13.19

CARNITAS, PINTO BEANS, RICE, ONIONS, CILANTRO, SALSA VERDE

FISH BURRITO

$16.79

FISH, PINTO BEANS, RICE, CABBAGE, GUACAMOLE, v-SOUR CREAM, PICO, SALSA VERDE

SPICY BREAKFAST BURRITO

$16.79

SAVORY BREAKFAST SAUSAGE, v-EGGS, v-CHEESE, v-SOUR CREAM, PICO, SALSA VERDE INSIDE THE BAG

SAVORY BREAKFAST BURRITO

$16.79

BEAN + CHEESE BURRITO

$11.99

CHORIZO + EGG + PAPAS BURRITO

$9.00

CHORIZO, HASH BROWNS, v-EGGS, v-CHEESE, v-SOUR CREAM, ONIONS, CILANTRO, SALSA VERDE

FAVORITES

TAQUITO

$3.25

QUESADILLA

$7.50

CHORIZO MAC + CHEESE

$10.99

FISH + FRIES

$14.95

NACHOS + FRIES

SUPER FRIES

$12.00+

SUPER NACHOS

$11.00+

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$12.00+

REGULAR FRY

$3.00+

KIDS MEALS

CHICKEN AVO BURRITO

$7.95

NUGGETS + FRIES

$7.95

CORN DOG + FRIES

$7.95

FISH + CHIPS

$11.95

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.95

SAUCES

AVOCADO SAUCE

$1.00

XTRA SALSA VERDE

$0.25

XTRA SALSA ROJO

$0.25

GUACAMOLE - INSIDE

$2.25

XTRA MEAT

$3.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

DRINKS

AGUA FRESCA

$5.00+

CUCUMBER LEMONADE AGUA FRESCA

SODA CAN

$2.25

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

HONEST JUICE BOX

$2.00

BANG ENERGY DRINK

$3.75

JARRITOS

$3.00

ICE/CUP/LID/STRAW

$0.50

TACOS

ASADA

$3.75

CARNITAS

$3.75

FISH

$4.00

CHORIZO

$3.00

CHORIZO + EGG

$3.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

100% Vegan Mexican Food

Location

2870 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92507

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
El Patron Downtown Riverside
orange star4.5 • 621
3204 Mission Inn Avenue Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
D'Elia's Grinders - Riverside - 2093 University Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2093 University Avenue Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Downtown Experiment
orange starNo Reviews
3601 University Avenue Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Arcade Coffee Roasters - Downtown - Arcade Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
3870 Main Street Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Ocean Pho #4 - Ocean Pho Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,258
4069 Chicago Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston