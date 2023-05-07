World Fried Chicken imageView gallery

World Fried Chicken Ontario

No reviews yet

2527 S. Euclid Avenue

Ontario, CA 91762

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

B3 - 5 PCS Tenders By The Piece

$11.45

1 Flavor, 1 Dip

B2 - 6 PCS Tenders Combo

$16.45

2 Flavors, 1 Dip, Regular Side, Soft Drink

B1 - 4 PCS Tenders Combo

$13.45

1 Flavor, 1 Dip, Regular Side, Soft Drink


A. Wings

A1 - 6 PCS Wings Combo

$13.45

1 Flavor, 1 Dip, Regular Side, Soft Drink

A2 - 8 PCS Wings Combo

$15.45

2 Flavors, 1 Dip, Regular Side, Soft Drink

A3 - 10 PCS Wings Combo

$17.45

2 Flavors, 1 Dip, Regular Side, Soft Drink

A4 - 10 PCS Wings By The Piece

$14.45

2 Flavors, 1 Dip

A5 - 20 PCS Wings The Piece

$27.95

4 Flavors, 2 Dips

A6 - 40 PCS Wings The Piece

$52.95

4 Flavors, 4 Dips

A7 - 50 PCS WIngs By The Piece

$64.95

5 Flavors, 5 Dips

A8 - 60 PCS WIngs By The Piece

$76.95

6 Flavors, 6 Dips

A9 - 70 PCS Wings By The Piece

$88.95

7 Flavors, 7 Dips

A10 - 80 PCS Wings By The Piece

$100.95

8 Flavors, 8 Dips

A11 - 90 PCS Wings By The Piece

$112.95

9 Flavors, 9 Dips

A12 - 100 PCS Wings By The Piece

$124.95

10 Flavors, 10 Dips

A13 - 20 PCS Wings Party Pack

$36.95

4 Flavors, 2 Large Sides, 2 Dips

A14 - 40 PCS Wings Party Pack

$65.95

4 Flavors, 3 Large Sides, 4 Dips

A15 - 50 PCS Wings Party Pack

$81.95

5 Flavors, 4 Large Sides, 5 Dips

A16 - 60 PCS Wings Party Pack

$93.95

6 Flavors, 4 Large Sides, 6 Dips

A17 - 70 PCS Wings Party Pack

$111.95

7 Flavors, 5 Large Sides, 7 Dips

A18 - 80 PCS Wings Party Pack

$122.95

8 Flavors, 5 Large Sides, 8 Dips

A19 - 90 PCS Wings Party Pack

$138.95

9 Flavors, 6 Large Sides, 9 Dips

A20 - 100 PCS Wings Party Pack

$149.95

10 Flavors, 6 Large Side, 10 Dips

B. Tenders

B1 - 4 PCS Tenders Combo

$13.45

1 Flavor, 1 Dip, Regular Side, Soft Drink

B2 - 6 PCS Tenders Combo

$16.45

2 Flavors, 1 Dip, Regular Side, Soft Drink

B3 - 5 PCS Tenders By The Piece

$11.45

1 Flavor, 1 Dip

B4 - 10 PCS Tenders By The Piece

$21.95

2 Flavors, 2 Dips

B5 - 20 PCS Tenders By The Piece

$40.95

4 Flavors, 4 Dips

B6 - 30 PCS Tenders By The Piece

$59.95

6 Flavors, 6 Dips

B7 - 40 PCS Tenders By The Piece

$78.95

6 Flavors, 6 Dips

B8 - 50 PCS Tenders By The Piece

$97.95

6 Flavors, 6 Dips

B9 - 10 PCS - Tenders Party Pack

$29.95

2 Flavors, Lrg Fries, Lrg Side, 2 Dips

B10 - 20 PCS - Tenders Party Pack

$57.95

4 Flavors, 2 Lrg Fries, 2 Lrg Sides, 4 Dips

B11 - 30 PCS - Tenders Party Pack

$80.95

6 Flavors, 2 Lrg Fries, 3 Lrg Sides, 6 Dips, 6 Sliced White Bread

B12 - 40 PCS - Tenders Party Pack

$101.95

6 Flavors, 2 Lrg Fries, 3 Lrg Sides, 6 Dips, 6 Sliced White Bread

B13 - 50 PCS - Tenders Party Pack

$124.95

6 Flavors, 2 Lrg Fries, 3 Lrg Sides, 6 Dips, 6 Sliced White Bread

C. Wings & Tenders

C1 - 3 Wings & 2 Tenders Combo

$13.95

2 Flavors, 1 Dip, Regular Side, Soft Drink

C2 - 5 Wings & 3 Tenders Combo

$17.95

2 Flavors, 1 Dip, Regular Side, Soft Drink

D. Chicken Rice

D1 - Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.95

Choice: White Rice, Red Garlic Fried Rice, or Chicken Fried Rice

D2 - Chicken Rice Combo

$17.95

Choice: White Rice, Red Garlic Fried Rice, or Chicken Fried Rice, Regular Side, Soft Drink

E. Chicken Salads

E1 - Chicken Green Leaf Salad

$12.95

Breast Half, Choice of dressing: Ranch, Thai Peanut, Avocado, Italian, Sesame, or Tzatziki

E2 - Chicken Green Leaf Salad Combo

$17.95

Breast Half, Choice of dressing: Ranch, Thai Peanut, Avocado, Italian, Sesame, or Tzatziki

E3 - Green Leaf Salad Only*

$6.95

Choice of dressing: Ranch, Thai Peanut, Avocado, Italian, Sesame, or Tzatziki

F. Kid's Combo Meals

F1 - 3 Wings Kid's Combo

$9.45

1 Flavor, 1 Dip, Regular Side, Soft Drink, 1 Sliced White Bread

F2 - 2 Tenders Kid's Combo

$9.45

1 Flavor, 1 Dip, Regular Side, Soft Drink, 1 Sliced White Bread

G. Chicken Sandwiches

G1A - Nashville Hot Sandwich

$11.95

Sandwich Only

G1B - Nashville Hot Sandwich Combo

$16.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G2A - Mole Torta

$11.95

Sandwich Only

G2B - Mole Torta Combo

$16.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G3A - Szechuan Sang Ming Zhi

$11.95

Sandwich Only

G3B - Szechuan Sang Ming Zhi Combo

$16.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G4A - Masala Sandwich

$11.95

Sandwich Only

G4B - Masala Sandwich Combo

$16.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G5A - Sanchang Fried-Wichi

$11.95

Sandwich Only

G5B - Sanchang Fried-Wichi Combo

$16.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G6A - SoyGarlic Fried-Wichi

$11.95

Sandwich Only

G6B - SoyGarlic Fried-Wichi Combo

$16.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G7A - Shawarma Sandwich

$11.95

Sandwich Only

G7B - Shawarma Sandwich Combo

$16.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G8A - Buffalo Sandwich

$11.95

Sandwich Only

G8B - Buffalo Sandwich Combo

$16.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G9A - Original Sandwich

$11.95

Sandwich Only

G9B - Original Sandwich Combo

$16.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G10A - Custom Sandwich

$11.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G10B - Custom Sandwich Combo

$16.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G11A - Sanchang Grilled-Wichi

$11.95

Sandwich Only

G11B - Sanchang Grilled-Wichi Combo

$16.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G12A - SoyGarlic Grilled-Wichi

$11.95

Sandwich Only

G12B - SoyGarlic Grilled-Wichi Combo

$16.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G13A - Teriyaki Grilled Sando

$11.95

Sandwich Only

G13B - Teriyaki Grilled Sando Combo

$16.95

Includes 1 Regular Side, Soft Drink

G14A - Custom Grilled Sandwich

$11.95

G14B - Custom Grilled Sandwich Combo

$16.95

H. Sides

H1 - French Fries (Regular, Salted or Seasoned)

$3.45

H1 - French Fries (Large, Salted or Seasoned)

$5.45

H2 - Onion Rings (Regular)

$3.45

H2 - Onion Rings (Large)

$5.45

H3 - Fried Tofu (Regular - 6 PCS)

$3.45

H3 - Fried Tofu (Large - 12 PCS)

$5.45

H4 - Egg Rolls (Regular - 2 PCS)

$3.45

H4 - Egg Rolls (Large - 4 PCS)

$5.45

H5 - Crackling Chicken Fried Rice (Regular)

$3.45

H5 - Crackling Chicken Fried Rice (Large)

$5.45

H6 - Red Garlic Fried Rice (Regular)

$3.45

H6 - Red Garlic Fried Rice (Large)

$5.45

H7 - Garlic & Parmesan Pasta (Regular)

$3.45

H7 - Garlic & Parmesan Pasta (Large)

$5.45

H8 - Sesame Slaw (Regular)

$2.95

H8 - Sesame Slaw (Large)

$4.45

H9 - Avocado Mac Salad (Regular)

$2.95

H9 - Avocado Mac Salad (Large)

$4.45

H10 - White Rice (Regular)

$1.95

H10 - White Rice (Large)

$2.95

H11 - Dipping Sauce

$0.90

Barbeque, Honey Mustard, Sweet & Sour, Creamy Sichuan (Mild), Ranch, Thai Peanut, Tzatziki

H12 - Extra Avocado

$1.50

H13 - Extra Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Drinks

Soda (24oz)

$2.95

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mtn Dew, Root Beer, Sierra Mist, Brisk Raspberry Tea, Tropicana Lemonade, and Crush Orange

Bottle Water

$1.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

WFC is a fast-casual restaurant offering highest quality, made to order fried chicken with 35 international flavors. We offer authentic, gourmet flavors, including Hot Chicken, for chicken pieces, wings, tenders, and grilled chicken rice and salads. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2527 S. Euclid Avenue, Ontario, CA 91762

Directions

World Fried Chicken image

