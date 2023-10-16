Starters

Monster Chips

Monster Chips

$8.95

Choice of no meat, pork, chicken, steak or tofu, monster-sized potato chips, crisp bacon, nacho cheese, ranch dressing, pickled jalapenos

Crispy Fries (Regular)

Crispy Fries (Regular)

$6.95

Fries that are so crunchy you will never go back to plain french fries again, served w/ ketchup or cilantro lime aioli or garlic aioli

Crispy Seasoned Fries

Crispy Seasoned Fries

$7.85

Our crispy fries seasoned up to give that extra flavor that your taste buds deserve

Cheesling Fries

Cheesling Fries

$7.95

Our crispy fries dusted with unique cheese flavors for that fun burst of flavor

Sisig Fries

Sisig Fries

$10.85

Choice of pork, steak, chicken or tofu, crispy fries topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapenos. Pork (Most Popular). Origin: Philippines

Sisig Nachos

Sisig Nachos

$9.95

Choice of pork, chicken or tofu, corn tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & pickled jalapenos

Edamame (Regular)

Edamame (Regular)

$6.65
Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$7.95
Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.95

Burritos

Classic Sisig Burrito

Classic Sisig Burrito

$10.65

Choice of pork, chicken, steak or tofu, adobo garlic rice, pinto beans, cilantro lime aioli, lettuce & pico de gallo. Pork (Most Popular). Origin: Philippines

California Sisig Burrito

California Sisig Burrito

$10.95

Choice of pork, chicken, steak or tofu, crispy fries, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Pork (Most Popular). Origin: Philippines

Wu Tang Burrito

Wu Tang Burrito

$10.95

Choice of steak, pork, chicken or tofu, shoyu aioli, green onions, and cilantro, inside a special Chinese flaky green onion tortilla. Steak (Most Popular). Origin: China

Mr Lobster Burrito

Mr Lobster Burrito

$14.95

Baby lobster, white yuzu lobster aioli, carmelized onions, white mushrooms, jazmine rice, guacamole, green onions, togarashi seasoning. Origin: Japan

Steakhouse Burrito

Steakhouse Burrito

$13.95

Grilled steak, adobo garlic rice, carmelized onions, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, served with sweet bbq sauce. Origin: Texas, USA

Biryani Burrito

Biryani Burrito

$12.95

Choice of chicken, pork, steak or tofu, biryani rice, cucumber crema, cilantro, lettuce, served with garlic aioli. Chicken (Most Popular) Origin: India

Mr Crab Burrito

Mr Crab Burrito

$14.95

Imitation crabmeat, carmelized white onions & mushrooms, white yuzu lobster aioli, jazmine rice, lettuce, green onions. Origin: Japan

Crying Tiger Steak Burrito

Crying Tiger Steak Burrito

$13.95

Grilled steak, jasmine rice, grilled onion, green onions, pinto beans, cilantro, served with a Thai sweet soy-vinegar sauce. Origin: Thailand

Bulgogi Burrito

Bulgogi Burrito

$14.95

Seasoned grilled beef, jasmine rice, cilantro, kimchi, green onions, served with yum yum sauce. Origin: Korea

In & Out Burrito

In & Out Burrito

$13.95

Sauteed seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, w/ special relish thousand island sauce. Origin: California, USA

Smash Burger Burrito

Smash Burger Burrito

$13.95

Smash burger with crispy edges in Japanese style, carmelized onions, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Smash Burger Gravy. Origin: Japan

Kare Kare Burrito

Kare Kare Burrito

$13.95

Choice of beef, pork or chicken, adobe garlic rice, roasted eggplant & string beans. Famous Filipino Peanut Kare Kare Sauce. Beef (Most Popular). Origin: Philippines

Musubi Burrito

Musubi Burrito

$9.95

Teriyaki basted spam, adobo garlic rice, crispy seaweed, fried onions, green onions, served with Teriyaki Sauce. Origin: Hawaii, USA

Egg Salad Burrito

Egg Salad Burrito

$9.95

Creamy delicious egg salad, crispy fries, lettuce, green onions

Tacos

Sisig Tacos

Sisig Tacos

$2.95

Choice of pork, chicken or tofu, 6" corn torilla topped with onions, pico de gallo, lettuce, cilantro lime aioli. Pork (Most Popular). Origin: Philippines

Steakhouse Tacos

Steakhouse Tacos

$3.65

Grilled steak, 6" corn torilla topped with onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole. Origin: Mexico

In & Out Tacos

In & Out Tacos

$3.85

Seasoned ground beef, 6" corn tortilla, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, w/ special relish thousand island sauce. Origin: California, USA

Lobster Tacos

Lobster Tacos

$3.95

Baby lobster, 6" corn tortilla, onions, white yuzu lobster aioli, lettuce, green onions, togarashi seasoning. Origin: Japan

OG Beef Tacos

OG Beef Tacos

$2.95

Seasoned ground beef, 6" corn tortilla, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, Monterey cheese, tomatoes. Origin: Mexico, USA