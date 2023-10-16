World Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Try a Burrito, Taco or Bowl from Around the World such as China, Italy, Philippines, India, more... #WuTang Burrito #Sicilian Shrimp Scampi Burrito #Classic Sisig Burrito #MrLobster Burrito #Steakhouse Burrito #MrCrab Burrito
Location
28112 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
World Kitchen - 28112 Bouquet Canyon Road
No Reviews
28112 Bouquet Canyon Road Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurant
Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita
4.4 • 1,017
26583 Golden Valley Road Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurant
More near Santa Clarita