World of Brigadeiro 4241 West Hillsboro Boulevard

Tartelet

Brigadeiro Tartelet

$9.99

Graham cracker shell with milk chocolate cream and brigadeiro on top

Two Lovers Tartelet

$9.99

Graham cracker shell with milk and white chocolate cream and brigadeiro on top

Strawberry Tartelet

$9.99

Graham cracker shell with white chocolate cream and Strawberry on top

Coconut Cream Tartelet

$9.99

Graham cracker shell with coconut cream and coconut brigadeiro on top

Nidotella Tartelet

$9.99

Graham cracker shell with nido cream and nutella cream and nido brigadeiros on top

Cup of Happiness

Oreo Devotion

$12.95

Layers of Oreo ChantiNido (Chantily Mousse), Brownie pieces, Nutella, Oreo & Belgian White Chocolate cream

Strawberry Heaven

$12.95

Layers of chantiNido (chantily mousse), belgian cream, fresh strawberries, Ferrero Rocher Cream, and Brownie pieces.

Catering

Strawberry Cream Delight Bowl

$65.00

Nido Cream, Strawberry, Cake crumbs, Chocolate Cream, Belgian Milk and White chocolate Chuncks

Banoffee Bowl

$65.00

Dulce de Leche, Caramelized Banana, Butter cookies crumbs and Chantilly

Brigadeiro Extreme Bowl

$65.00

Chocolate cake, Chocolate Cream, Chucks of Chocolate

Brigadeiro

$0.00+

Honey Bread

Dulce de Leche Honey Bread

$4.35

Honey bread with a layer of dulce de leche covered with chocolate.

White Chocolate brigadeiro Honey Bread

$4.35

Honey bread with a layer of white chocolate brigadeiro covered with chocolate.

Brigadeiro (chocolate) Honey Bread

$4.35

Honey bread with a layer of chocolate brigadeiro covered with chocolate.

Walnuts Honey Bread

$4.35

Honey bread with a layer of walnuts brigadeiro covered with chocolate.

6 Units Mini Honey Bread (No Filling)

$7.99

Mini Honey Bread Vitrine

$2.87

Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Cookie Bar (Palha Italiana)

$9.45

Chocolate fudge cookie bars made with condensed milk and Belgian chocolate covered with crystal sugar.

Nido and Nutella Fudge Cookie Bar (Palha Italiana)

$9.45

Fudge Cookie Mini Bars Made with Condensed Milk and Nido Milk Powder with a Layer of Nutella Covered with Nido Milk Powder. Box of 300g

Kinder Bueno Parfait

$8.95

White chocolate parfait cream with layers of white kinder Bueno, a mix of milk and white Belgian chocolate crumbs, and butter cookies.

Ferrero Rocher Parfait

$8.95

White chocolate parfait and Nutella cream with layers of Ferrero rocher and butter cookies.

Twix Parfait

$8.95

Chocolate parfait with a caramel sauce, nido cream and layers of butter cookies.

Passion Fruit Mousse

$7.95

Passion fruit parfait topped with passion fruit seeds.

Passion Fruit Mousse with Nutella

$7.95

Perfect combination of the two ingredients on this delicious dessert! The tart taste of the passion fruit with the nutty and sweet taste of Nutella.

Chocolate Mousse

$7.95

Belgian chocolate mousse

Lemon Mousse

$7.95

Lemon mousse

Condensed milk Pudim (Flan)slice

$6.95

Delicious creamy condensed milk flan

Brigadeirao slice

$6.95

Delicious creamy brigadeiro flan covered with belgian chocolate pailletés

Brownie Square with oreo

$5.80

The most AMAZING Brownie you will ever taste. With white Chocolate pieces.

Brigadeirao

$5.50

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Cake

Caseiro de laranja

$15.99

Homemade orange cake topped with artisan orange jelly

Caseiro de chocolate

$16.99

Homemade belgian chocolate cake topped with artisan belgian chocolate fudge

Caseiro mesclado

$16.99

Homemade vanilla and belgian chocolate cake topped with artisan belgian white and milk chocolate fudge

Mini party Cake brigadeiro

$22.45

Belgian chocolate cake with Belgian chocolate Brigadeiro fudge and decorated with Brigadeiro truffles.

Mini party Cake prestigio

$22.45

Belgian chocolate cake with Belgian chocolate Brigadeiro fudge and coconut cream decorated with Brigadeiro and coconut truffles.

Mini party cake two lovers

$22.45

Vanilla Cake with Milk and White Chocolate Brigadeiro Fudge, Decorated with Milk and White Chocolate Brigadeiro Truffles.

Mini party cake Ninho com Nutella

$22.45

Vanilla Cake with Nido Powder and Nutella, Covered with Nido Brigadeiro.

Mini Party cake Dulce de leche

$22.45

anilla cake with dulce de leche, and decorated with churros Brigadeiro.

Create Your Own Cake

Cake Slice Vitrine

$8.95

Cake Vitrine (Whole)

$65.00

Cake Jar (Polo Pote New)

$7.95

Bolo Mandioca (Mini Round)

$7.00

Bolo Caseiro Fatia

$5.50

Doces

Gift Box 6 Brigadeiros

$13.99

6 delicious truffles 35g each. Flavors: -2 Milk Chocolate -2 Nido with Nutella -2 Coconut

Gift Box 4 Brigadeiros

$9.99

4 delicious truffles 35g each. Flavors: -Milk Chocolate -Nido with Nutella -Coconut -Two Lovers (White and Milk Chocolate)

Oreo Jumbo Bombom

$5.99

Oreo cookie wrapped in brigadeiro cream and covered with chocolate. 110g

Ferrero Rocher Jumbo Bombom

$5.99

Ferrero Rocher truffle wrapped in brigadeiro cream and covered with chocolate. 110g.

Kinder Bueno Jumbo Bombom

$5.99

Kinder Bueno bar wrapped in white brigadeiro cream and covered with chocolate. 110g.

4x Brigadeiros ($2.50 ea)

$10.00

5x Brigadeiros ($2.50 ea)

$12.50

6x Brigadeiros ($2.50 ea)

$15.00

Brigadeiro

$2.75

Ninho com Nutella

$2.75

Nido brigadeiro with nutella on top

Beijinho

$2.75

Coconut brigadeiro covered with dried shredded coconut

Two lovers

$2.75

Milk and white Belgian chocolate Brigadeiro covered with crystal sugar.

Strawberry

$2.75

Strawberry jelly brigadeiro covered with crystal sugar.

Walnuts

$2.75

Walnuts brigadeiro covered with walnuts crumbs

Pistachio

$2.75

Pistachio brigadeiro covered with pistachio crumbs

Crème brûlée

$2.75

Vanilla brigadeiro covered with caramelized sugar

Traditional Milk chocolate Brigadeiro

$2.75

Belgian Chocolate Brigadeiro Covered with Chocolate Sprinkles.

Cajuzinho/ Peanut

$2.75

Milk chocolate peanut brigadeiro with covered with peanuts crumbs

Oreo

$2.75

Oreo white choclate brigadeiro covered with oreo crumbs

Maracuja

$2.75

Passion fruit brigadeiro covered with crystal sugar

Romeo e Julieta

$2.75

Parmesan Cheese brigadeiro stuffed with guava paste and covered with crystal sugar

Churros

$2.75

Dulce de leche with a hint of cinnamom covered with crystal sugar

White Chocolate brigadeiro

$2.75

White chocolate brigadeiro covered with white belgian crispearl

Coconut and Plum

$2.75

Coconut brigadeiro stuffed with dried plums covered with dried shredded coconut

Confetti

$2.75

Milk chocolate brigadeiro covered with colored confetti

Paçoca/ salted peanut

$2.75

Brazilian peanut Paçoca brigadeiro covered with crystal sugar

Strawberry Bombom

$5.99

Strawberry wrapped in white Belgian chocolate cream and covered in milk chocolate.

Green Grape Bombom

$5.99

Green grapes wrapped in white Belgian chocolate cream and covered in milk chocolate.

Walnuts Bombom

$2.95

Walnuts Belgian white chocolate cream covered in white chocolate.

Coconut Bombom

$2.95

Coconut Belgian white chocolate cream covered in white chocolate.

Coxinha Morango

$4.99

Box 25 Doces

$28.75

Cake jar

Chocolate cream cake Jar

$8.65

Chocolate cake with Belgian milk chocolate Brigadeirofudge.

Chocolate and coconut cream cake jar

$8.65

Chocolate cake with Belgian milk chocolate Brigadeiro and coconut fudge.

Nido and Nutella cream Cake jar

$8.65

Vanilla Cake with Nutella cream and Nido Milk Powder Brigadeiro Fudge.

Two Lovers Cream Cake Jar

$8.65

Vanilla cake with Belgian White Chocolate and Belgian Milk Chocolate Fudge.

Coconut with Walnut Cream Cake jar

$8.65

Vanilla cake with a delicious coconut cream and belgian white chocolate walnuts fudge.

Strawberry and NIdo cream cake jar

$8.65

Vanilla cake with strawberries and a delicous nido cream

Pineapple and White chocolate Cream Cake jar

$8.65

Vanilla cake with pineapple home made jelly and white chocolate cream

Drinks

Coke

$2.60

Coke zero

$2.60

Diet coke

$2.60

Sprite

$2.60

Diet sprite

$2.60

Water bottle

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling water

$3.50

Guarana

$3.50

Celsius

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.60

Ice Tea

$2.60

Juices

Orange fresh Juice

$6.00

Pineapple fresh juice

$6.00

Passion Fruit fresh juice

$6.00

Mango fresh Juice

$4.00

Lemon fresh Juice

$6.00

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Caffee americano

$2.50

Caffee americano with milk

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Sandwiches

Salmon Cream Cheese Bagel

$13.70

Bagel, salmon, cream cheese, boiled egg, chives

Tuna Organic Whole Grain Sandwich (Cold)

$7.50

Chicken Organic Whole Grain Sandwich (Cold)

$7.50

Chicken White Bread Sandwich (Cold)

$7.50

Salgados

Pão de Queijo

$2.50

Pastel Frango com Cream Cheese

$5.50

Pastel Camarao com Cream Cheese

$5.50

Pastel Queijo com Cream Cheese

$5.50

Pastel Palmito

$5.50

Bauru (Brioche Queijo / Presunto)

$5.50

Esfirra Frango

$5.50

Saltenha

$5.50

Pastel Carne

$5.50

Banana Real

$5.50

Massa Folhada com Goiabada

$5.50

Apple Pie

$5.50

Gifts

Biscoitinho Goiabinha

$14.99

Biscoitinho Leite Condensado

$12.99

Pipoca Doce

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4241 West Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Directions

