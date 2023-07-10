Main picView gallery

World Curry 1433 Garnet Avenue

No reviews yet

1433 Garnet Avenue

San diego, CA 92109

Popular Items

Spinach

$11.00+

FOOD

Appetizers

Naan Bread

$3.75

Delicious, pillowy Naan

Hummus

$4.50

Samosa

$3.50

Curry Puffs

$5.00

Phall Poppers

$5.00

Soup

$6.50

Vegetable Pakora

$8.50

Onion Bhaji

$8.00

Roti Pratha

$2.50

Edamame

$5.00

Karaage

$8.50

Singapore Satay

$8.00Out of stock

Tandoori Kebab

$8.00Out of stock

Yakitori Skewers

$8.00Out of stock

Entrees

Panang

$11.00+

Green Basil

$11.00+

Yellow

$11.00+

Mussaman

$11.00+

Tikka Masala

$11.00+

Golden

$11.00+

Keema

$11.00+

Korma Cashew

$11.00+

Vindaloo

$11.00+

Bali Beef

$11.50+

Singapore

$11.00+

Japanese

$11.00+

Katsu

$13.50+

Caribbean

$11.00+

Phall

$13.00

Spinach

$11.00+

Thai Salad

$11.00+

Teriyaki

$12.00+

Sweet & Sour

$12.00+

Soup, Salad & Naan

$10.00

Kids Meal

$8.00

Desserts

Coconut Ice Cream

$4.00

Banana Fritters

$4.00

Sides & Extras

Hanagoma Dressing Bottle

$5.99

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Chicken

$3.00

Side Chutney

$0.50

Side Cucumber Cooldown

$1.00

Side Curry Sauce

$3.50

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Side Kewpie Mayonnaise

$1.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Side Shrimp

$3.50

Side Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Side Tahini

$1.00

Side Tofu

$2.00

Side Yogurt Sauce

$0.50

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Water

Soda

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00

Lassi Frappe

$6.00

Mango Frappe

$5.00

Tropical Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ginger Brew

$4.00

Beer

Sapporo - 12oz

$5.00

Sapporo - 20oz

$8.00

Asahi Super Dry

$8.00

Hard Cider & Kombucha

The Bad Apple - 16.9oz

$9.00

Bright Cider - 12oz

$6.00

Cosmic Crisp - 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

Pacific Pineapple - 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

Seasonal Cider

$9.00

June Shine Blood Orange Mint

$6.00

June Shine Grapefruit Paloma

$6.00

June Shine Mango Daydream

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sharing the love since '95

Location

1433 Garnet Avenue, San diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
