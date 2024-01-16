The WorldMarket
201 W Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Featured Items
- 1. Ham Egg & Cheese Croissant
Savor a buttery, flaky croissant filled with succulent ham, egg, and melted cheese. Perfect for a hearty breakfast or a quick bite on the go, this delicious croissant offers a satisfying balance of flavors and textures to start your day right.$10.99
- Caramel Macchiato
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle Default -Tall comes with 2 pumps of vanilla -Grande comes with 3 pumps of vanilla -Venti Hot comes with 4 pumps of vanilla -Venti Cold comes with 5 pumps of vanilla$6.99
- Caffè Latte
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk or cold milk$6.25
Seasonal Drinks
- Cinnamon Caramel Creme Cold Brew
Cold Brew is sweetened with Cinnamon Caramel Syrup and topped with a cinnamon caramel cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping for a special treat. Default -Tall comes with 1 pumps of caramel syrup -Grande comes with 2 pumps of caramel syrup -Venti comes with 3 pumps of caramel syrup$7.25
- Cinnamon Dolce Frappuccino
Sweet and spicy cinnamon dolce, ice, milk and our Frappuccino Roast is blended until smooth and creamy. Topped with whipped cream and finished with sweet cinnamon dolce topping! Topping contains dairy. Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup -Venti comes with 6 pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup$6.99
- Cinnamon Dolce Latte
We add freshly steamed milk or cold milk and cinnamon dolce-flavored syrup to our classic espresso, topped with sweetened whipped cream and a cinnamon dolce topping to bring you specialness in a treat. Topping does include dairy Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of dolce syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of dolce syrup -Venti Hot comes with 5 pumps of dolce syrup -Venti Cold comes with 6 pumps of dolce syrup$6.99
- Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
Warm chai spices, creamy oat milk and ice, topped with frothy oat milk infused with gingerbread-flavored syrup and a spice topping to create a unique and festive feel-good moment. Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of gingerbread syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of gingerbread syrup -Venti Hot comes with 5 pumps of gingerbread syrup -Venti Cold comes with 6 pumps of gingerbread syrup$7.25OUT OF STOCK
- Peppermint Mocha
Espresso Roast combines with steamed milk, sweet mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and dark-chocolate curls. Topping is Dairy Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of peppermint syrup and 3 pumps of mocha syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of peppermint syrup and 4 pumps of mocha syrup -Venti Hot comes with 5 pumps of peppermint syrup and 5 pumps of mocha syrup -Venti Cold comes 6 pumps of peppermint syrup and 6 pumps of mocha syrup$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino
A delectable blend of chocolaty-pepperminty perfection in every cool sip—Frappuccino Roast coffee, mocha sauce, peppermint-flavored syrup, milk and ice, topped with dairy whipped cream and dark-chocolate curls. Default -Tall Comes with 3 pumps of peppermint syrup and 3 mocha syrup -Grande comes 4 pumps of peppermint syrup and 4 pumps of mocha syrup -Venti Comes 6 pumps of peppermint syrup and 6 pumps of mocha syrup$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Pistachio Frappuccino
Sweet pistachio flavor blended with coffee, milk and ice, then finished with whipped cream and a salted brown-buttery topping—an icy-smooth, creamy delight to bring you into the new year. Topping comes with Dairy Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of pistachio syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of pistachio syrup -Venti comes with 6 pumps of pistachio syrup$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Pistachio Latte
Flavors of sweet pistachio and a brown-buttery topping paired with espresso and steamed milk or cold milk Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of pistachio syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of pistachio syrup -Venti hot comes with 5 pumps of pistachio syrup -Venti cold comes with 6 pumps of pistachio syrup$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Creme Cold Brew
Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with a silky, chocolaty cream cold foam. Default -Tall comes with 1 pump of vanilla syrup -Grande comes with 2 pumps of vanilla syrup -Venti comes with 3 pumps of vanilla syrup$7.25
- White Chocolate Macadamia Creme Cold Brew
Cold brew sweetened with macadamia syrup, topped with a silky white-chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles. Default -Tall comes with 1 pump of macadamia syrup -Grande comes with 2 pumps of macadamia syrup -Venti comes with 3 pumps of macadamia syrup$7.25
- Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino
Buttery caramel syrup blended with coffee, milk and ice, then topped with a layer of dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a crunchy caramel-sugar topping. Topping is dairy Default -Tall comes with 2 pumps of dark caramel sauce -Grande comes with 3 pumps of dark caramel sauce -Venti comes with 4 pumps of dark caramel sauce$6.99
Coffee / Espresso
- Brewed Coffee
Pike Place Roast-a smooth, well-rounded blend of Latin American coffees with subtly rich flavors of chocolate and toasted nuts$3.99
- Americano
Espresso shots topped with hot water$5.75
- Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee Blend is served chilled and unsweetened over ice.$5.50
- Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
Espresso, brown sugar and cinnamon together, and then top it off with oat milk and ice Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of brown sugar syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of brown sugar syrup -Venti comes with 6 pumps of brown sugar syrup$6.99
- Cold Brew Coffee
Cold Brew is made from our custom blend of beans over ice and water$6.50
- Vanilla Latte
Espresso, velvety steamed milk and vanilla syrup come together to create a delightful new twist on a beloved espresso classic. Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of vanilla syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of vanilla syrup -Venti Hot comes with 5 pumps of vanilla syrup -Venti Cold comes with 6 pumps of vanilla syrup$6.99
- Sugar Free Vanilla Latte
Espresso, velvety steamed milk and sugar-free vanilla syrup come together to create a delightful new twist on a beloved espresso classic. Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of sugar- free vanilla syrup -Venti Hot comes with 5 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup -Venti Cold comes with 6 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup$6.99
- Mocha
Espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened Dairy whipped cream. Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of mocha syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of mocha syrup -Venti Hot comes with 5 pumps of mocha syrup -Venti Cold comes with 6 pumps mocha syrup$6.75
- White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso meets white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, and then is finished off with sweetened dairy whipped cream Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of white chocolate syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of white chocolate syrup -Venti Hot comes with 5 pumps of white chocolate syrup -Venti Cold comes with 6 pumps of white chocolate syrup$6.75
- Cappuccino
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam.$6.25
- Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate-flavored syrups. Topped with sweetened whipped cream and chocolate-flavored drizzle. Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of mocha syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of mocha syrup -Venti comes with 5 pumps of mocha syrup$4.75
- Steamed Milk
Enjoy a warm cup of skim, 2%, whole, soy, almond or coconutmilk steamed for your sipping pleasure.$3.45
- Brown Sugar Latte
Espresso, brown sugar together, and then top it off with milk and ice or steamed milk Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of brown sugar syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of brown sugar syrup -Venti Hot comes with 5 pumps of brown sugar syrup -Venti Cold comes with 6 pumps of brown sugar syrup$6.99
- Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato
Coconut milk, white chocolate mocha and Espresso Roast combined with a caramel drizzle and swirl of mocha Default -Tall comes with 1 pumps of white chocolate syrup -Grande comes with 1 pump of white chocolate syrup -Venti Hot comes with 2 pumps of white chocolate syrup -Venti cold comes with 3 pumps of white chocolate syrup$6.75
- Espresso
Smooth signature Espresso Roast with rich flavor and caramelly sweetness$4.99
- Shaken Espresso
Made with the rich, full-bodied espresso you love—then shaken, chilled and mellowed with sweetness and a touch of milk Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of classic syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of classic syrup -Venti comes with 6 pumps of classic syrup$6.99
- Caramel Latte
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and caramel syrup. Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of caramel syrup -Grande comes with 4 pumps of caramel syrup -Venti Hot comes with 5 pumps of caramel syrup -Venti Cold comes with 6 pumps of caramel syrup$6.99
Frappuccino
- Caramel Frappuccino
Caramel syrup meets coffee, milk and ice blended together, while whipped cream and caramel sauce sit on top, topping comes with dairy Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of caramel sauce -Grande comes with 4 pumps of caramel sauce -Venti comes with 6 pumps of caramel sauce$6.99
- Coffee Frappuccino
Coffee meets milk and ice in a blender Topping is Dairy$6.99
- Double Choc Chip Frappuccino
Mocha-flavored sauce meets up with chocolaty chips, milk and ice for a blender bash. Top it off with sweetened Dairy whipped cream and mocha drizzle Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of mocha sauce -Grande comes with 4 pumps of mocha sauce -Venti comes with 6 pumps of mocha sauce$6.99
- Espresso Frappuccino
Coffee is combined with a shot of espresso and milk, then blended with ice topping comes with dairy -Tall, Grande, Venti comes with 1 shot of espresso$6.99
- Java Chip Frappuccino
We blend mocha sauce and Frappuccino chips with coffee, milk and ice, then top it off with Dairy whipped cream and a mocha drizzle Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of mocha sauce -Grande comes with 4 pumps of mocha sauce -Venti comes with 6 pumps of mocha sauce$6.99
- Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino
This blend of sweetened premium matcha green tea, milk and ice—topped off with sweetened dairy whipped cream. Default -Tall comes with 2 scoops of matcha - Grande comes with 3 scoops of matcha -Venti comes with 4 scoops of matcha$6.99
- Mocha Frappuccino
Mocha sauce, Frappuccino Roast coffee, milk and ice all come together for a mocha flavor topping comes with dairy Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of mocha sauce -Grande comes with 4 pumps of mocha sauce -Venti comes with 6 pumps of mocha sauce$6.99
- Strawberry Creme Frappuccino
Blended Beverage—a blend of ice, milk and strawberry puree layered on top of a splash of strawberry puree and finished with vanilla dairy whipped cream.$6.99
- Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino
A Blended drink of vanilla bean, milk and ice topped with dairy whipped cream Default -Tall comes with 2 scoops vanilla bean powder -Grande comes with 3 scoops of vanilla bean powder -Venti comes with 4 scoops of vanilla bean powder$6.99
- White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
White chocolate Frappuccino Roast coffee, milk and ice blended together and topped with dairy whipped cream Default -Tall comes with 3 pumps of white chocolate sauce -Grande comes with 4 pumps of white chocolate sauce -Venti comes with 6 pumps of white chocolate sauce$6.99
Tea / Refresher
- Chai Tea Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk$7.25
- Strawberry Acai Refresher
Sweet strawberry flavors accented by passion fruit and açaí notes, shaken with ice and real strawberry pieces topped with lemonade or water$6.99
- Mango Dragonfruit Refresher
A tropical-inspired pick-me-up—crafted with a refreshing combination of sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors and hand-shaken with ice plus a scoop of real diced dragonfruit topped with water or lemonade$6.99
- Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher
Tropical flavors of pineapple and passionfruit mix with diced pineapple topped with water or lemonade$6.99
- Shaken Iced Tea
Premium black tea, green tea, or passion tango shaken with ice to create an ideal iced tea$5.99
- Matcha Green Tea Latte
Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with milk over ice Default -Tall comes with 2 scoops of matcha -Grande comes with 3 scoops of matcha -Venti comes with 4 scoops of matcha$7.25
- Strawberry Acai Frozen Lemonade Refreshers
Sweet strawberry flavors and tropical açaí notes blended with real strawberry pieces, strawberry puree and lemonade$6.99
- Mango Dragonfruit Frozen Lemonade Refreshers
Tropical flavors of sweet mango and dragonfruit blended with real pieces of dragonfruit, strawberry puree and lemonade$6.99
- Pineapple Passion Fruit Frozen Lemonade Refreshers
Tropical flavors of pineapple and passionfruit blended with real diced pineapple, strawberry puree and lemonade$6.99
- Iced Tea Lemonade
Premium black tea, green tea, or passion tango tea sweetened just right, then shaken with refreshing lemonade or water and ice$5.99
- Medicine Ball Hot Tea
A blend of Jade citrus and harmonic mint tea served with steamed lemonade and a touch of honey$5.99
- Pink Drink
Our crisp Strawberry Açaí Refreshers® beverage—with accents of passion fruit and combined with creamy coconutmilk$6.99
- Dragon Drink
Mango and dragon fruit flavors and hand-shaken with creamy coconut milk, ice and a scoop of real diced dragon fruit$6.99
- Paradise Drink
Pineapple and passionfruit combine with diced pineapple and creamy coconut milk$6.99
- Lemonade
Refreshing lemonade$5.99
- Hot Teavana Tea
Hot water with any tea bag of choice, add honey for a sweet taste$4.50
- London Fog Tea Latte
Bright, citrusy spark of Italian bergamot blends with subtle hints of lavender, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk for this frothy reinvention of classic Earl Grey tea.$6.75
All-Day Breakfast
- 2. Ham Egg & Cheese Bagel
Enjoy a toasted bagel filled with succulent ham, egg, and melted cheese. Perfect for a hearty breakfast or a quick bite on the go, this delicious bagel offers a satisfying balance of flavors and textures to start your day right.$10.29
- 3. Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Enjoy a delicious sandwich on your choice of white or wheat bread, filled with succulent ham, egg, and melted cheese. Perfect for a hearty breakfast or a quick bite on the go, this satisfying sandwich offers a balanced blend of flavors and textures to start your day right.$9.79
- 4. Bacon Egg & Cheese Bagel
Enjoy a toasted bagel filled with crispy bacon, egg, and melted cheese. Perfect for a hearty breakfast or a quick bite on the go, this delicious bagel offers a satisfying balance of flavors and textures to start your day right.$10.29
- 5. Sausage Egg & Cheese Muffin
Delight in a warm, toasted muffin filled with savory sausage, egg, and melted cheese. Perfect for a hearty breakfast or a quick bite on the go, this delicious muffin offers a satisfying balance of flavors and textures to start your day right.$9.99
- 6. Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel
Enjoy a toasted bagel filled with savory sausage, egg, and melted cheese. Perfect for a hearty breakfast or a quick bite on the go, this delicious bagel offers a satisfying balance of flavors and textures to start your day right.$10.29
- 7. Buttermilk Waffles (x3)
Indulge in fluffy buttermilk waffles, perfectly crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. Topped with a pat of creamy butter and drizzled with rich, sweet syrup, these waffles offer a delightful breakfast treat that's perfect for any morning. Enjoy the comforting, classic flavors and satisfying textures in every bite.$9.29
- 8. Buttermilk Pancakes (x4)
Enjoy a stack of fluffy pancakes, golden brown and delicious. Topped with a pat of creamy butter and drizzled with rich, sweet syrup, these pancakes offer a comforting and delightful breakfast treat. Perfect for starting your day with classic flavors and satisfying textures in every bite.$9.79
Savory Selections / Sandwiches
- 9. Chicken Tenders
Savor crispy, golden chicken tenders served with your choice of tangy barbecue sauce, creamy ranch dressing, or classic ketchup. Each bite offers the perfect balance of crunchy exterior and juicy, tender meat, complemented by your preferred dipping sauce for a flavorful experience. Perfect for a satisfying snack or a delicious meal on the go.$10.49
- 10. Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
Indulge in a flavorful Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl, featuring tender grilled chicken marinated in savory teriyaki sauce, served over a bed of fluffy steamed rice. Topped with a colorful medley of fresh vegetables, including crisp broccoli florets, crunchy carrots, and vibrant bell peppers, this bowl offers a harmonious blend of textures and tastes. Each bite is a delightful symphony of sweet and savory flavors, creating a satisfying meal that's both delicious and nourishing.$10.99
- 11. Turkey & Cheese Sub Sandwich
Dive into a delectable Turkey Sub, generously layered with thinly sliced turkey breast and topped with your choice of cheese. Enhanced with zesty mustard and creamy mayo, this sub is then adorned with fresh tomato slices, crisp lettuce, and tangy pickles.$10.69
- 12. Tuna Sub Sandwich
Savor the taste of the sea with our Tuna Sub. Featuring a hearty portion of creamy tuna salad, this sub is complemented by crisp, fresh lettuce and a drizzle of both mayo and mustard$10.99
- Ham & Cheese Sub Sandwich
Indulge in a classic favorite with our Ham and Cheese Sub. Piled high with savory slices of ham and topped with your choice of cheese, this sub is then enhanced with crisp lettuce, juicy tomato slices, and a spread of both mayo and mustard. Tangy pickles add the perfect finishing touch to this delicious combination of flavors.$10.29
- Angus Cheeseburger 1/4 Pound
Crafted with a juicy 1/4 pound Angus beef patty, perfectly grilled to perfection, and topped with melted cheese, this burger is a true delight. Nestled between two sesame seed buns, it's adorned with crisp lettuce, creamy mayo, zesty mustard, and tangy pickles.$11.50
- BLT
Enjoy the timeless classic, our BLT sandwich. Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and juicy tomato slices are nestled between two slices of your choice of toasted wheat or white bread.$10.69
- Chicken Sandwich
Savor the deliciousness of our Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Tender, juicy grilled chicken breast is nestled between two toasted buns, accompanied by crisp lettuce and ripe tomato slices. Customize your sandwich with a spread of tangy mustard, creamy mayo, and zesty ketchup for the perfect balance of flavors.$10.99
- Veggie Burger
Morning Star Farms Chipotle Black Bean Patty-Embrace a flavorful alternative with our Veggie Burger. A hearty vegetable patty, grilled to perfection, is nestled between two sesame seed buns. Topped with a medley of fresh lettuce and juicy tomato slices, it's further enhanced with tangy pickles. Customize your burger with a spread of ketchup, creamy mayo, and zesty mustard for a burst of flavor in every bite.$10.99
- Chicken Nuggets
Delight in our crispy Chicken Nuggets, perfectly golden on the outside and tender on the inside. Dip into your choice of tangy ranch dressing, smoky barbecue sauce, or classic ketchup for a burst of flavor with every bite. Whether you're craving a savory snack or a satisfying meal, our Chicken Nuggets offer a delicious option for any occasion.$10.79
- Corn Dogs 2 for $10.99
Satisfy your cravings with our classic Corn Dogs, featuring juicy hot dogs encased in a golden cornmeal batter. Each bite is a delightful combination of savory meat and crispy coating. Enjoy them dipped in tangy mustard or sweet ketchup for the perfect balance of flavors. Whether as a snack or a meal, our Corn Dogs are sure to please every palate.$10.99
- Egg Bites
Start your day with our delectable Egg Bites, available in two irresistible varieties. Indulge in the Egg White and Red Roasted Pepper option, boasting a light and fluffy texture combined with the bold flavor of roasted peppers. Alternatively, savor the Egg Bites with Bacon and Gruyère Cheese, featuring savory bacon crumbles and rich, melted Gruyère cheese. Whichever you choose, each bite offers a satisfying burst of flavor that's perfect for breakfast or anytime snacking.$7.99
- Tater Tots
Enjoy the crispy goodness of our Tater Tots, golden brown and perfectly seasoned. Pair them with a side of tangy ketchup for dipping, adding a burst of flavor to every bite. Whether as a snack or a side dish, our Tater Tots with ketchup are sure to satisfy your cravings for crunchy goodness.$6.99
Baked Goods
- Cinnamon Roll
Indulge in the sweet, aromatic delight of our freshly baked Cinnamon Roll. Fluffy dough swirled with a generous layer of cinnamon sugar. Topped with a decadent icing that melts in your mouth, it's a treat for your taste buds any time of day. Whether paired with a morning coffee or enjoyed as an afternoon pick-me-up, our Cinnamon Roll is a delicious way to satisfy your sweet cravings.$4.75
- Madeleine Cookie
Transport yourself to the streets of Paris with our delicate Madeleine cookies. These classic French treats boast a light and fluffy texture, with a hint of lemon zest to tantalize your taste buds. Perfectly paired with a cup of tea or coffee, our Madeleine cookies are sure to add a touch of elegance to any snack time or dessert spread.$0.99
- Muffin
Indulge in our Gourmet Muffin Selection, featuring rich Double Chocolate Chip, classic Blueberry, creamy Vanilla Chocolate Chunk, and a unique Seasonal flavor, each baked to perfection with the finest ingredients. Enjoy a moist, flavorful treat that satisfies every craving and captures the essence of each variety.$5.25
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Indulge in our tempting selection of bagels, choose from an array of options including classic plain, or savory everything. Accompanied by a side of creamy, whipped cream cheese.$5.25
- Toast & Jam
Start your day on a delightful note with our perfectly white or wheat toasted bread, served with a generous dollop of sweet and tangy strawberry jam.$4.50
- Cream Cheese
Enjoy the creamy goodness of our cream cheese in a convenient to-go cup.$0.50
- Butter
Take the rich, creamy flavor of butter with you wherever you go with our convenient to-go cup.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
