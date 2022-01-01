Wormtown Brewstillery imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Wormtown Brewstillery

110 Reviews

$

72 Shrewsbury St

Worcester, MA 01604

Order Again

Popular Items

Don't Worry 4-Pack
Blizzard of 78 4-Pack
Table Talk Pumpkin Pie 4-Pack

Packaged Beer To Go

Finest vs Bravest 4-pack

$14.00
Don't Worry 4-Pack

Don't Worry 4-Pack

$13.00

Don’t Worry is our take on the Right Coast IPA. With the perfect amount of amber haze, big tropical fruit aromatics and a touch of juicy hop bitterness, you don’t have to worry because this IPA will make you be hoppy. Have a Great IPA!

Be Hoppy 4-Pack

Be Hoppy 4-Pack

$13.00

BE HOPPY is our take on the Left Coast IPA. The huge aromatics and big citrus forward flavors come from the copious amount of hops we use during our double dry hop and hop back processes. Let our IPA put a smile on your face Harvey Ball would be proud of. DON`T WORRY BE HOPPY®

Birthday Brew 2022

$12.00

Citrus & Sunshine 4-Pack

$13.00

Mass Whole 16oz 4-pack

$9.99

Shadow of Dom 4-Pack

$13.00

Seltzer Mix #2 12-Pack

$17.99

Mixed 4 pack Spiked Series

$13.00

Mass Spiked Woo-Rita 4-Pack

$13.00

Mass Spiked Sangria 4-Pack

$13.00
Mix & Match 4-Pack

Mix & Match 4-Pack

$16.00

Select 4 of your favorite Wormtown beers to create your perfect mixed 4-pack!

Mixed 6 pack Seltzers

$9.99

Fresh Patch 4-Pack

$13.00

Octoberfest 4-Pack

$13.00

Ales for ALS 2022

$13.00

Warthog Wheat Ale 6-pack

$14.00

Fresh Pack 12-Pack

$17.99

Stratos Haze 4-pack

$14.00

Festbier 4-pack

$13.00

Hop Swap 4-pack

$14.00

Wet Hop 4-pack

$13.00

Bigger Laser Beam 4-pack

$14.00

She Hoppy 4-Pack

$13.00

Table Talk Pumpkin Pie 4-Pack

$13.00
Blizzard of 78 4-Pack

Blizzard of 78 4-Pack

$13.00

Fresh locally roasted coffee beans and a smooth rich body that will help you enjoy hearing more stories of the storm walking uphill both ways through 27 inches of snow, blah, blah, blah.

32 oz Crowlers

Don't Worry Crowler

$10.00

Be Hoppy Crowler

$10.00

Barrel Aged Spies Crowler

$12.00

Be Hoppier Crowler

$12.00

Citrus & Sunshine

$10.00

Hop Swap Crowler

$12.00

Mass Whole Crowler

$10.00

Neon Orange Crowler

$12.00

Sabro DIPA Crowler

$12.00

Seltzer Crowler

$10.00

Shadow of Dom Crowler

$10.00

Summer Ale Crowler

$10.00

Table Talk Crowler

$10.00

Valley Cream Ale

$10.00

Mass Spiked W. Sangria Crowler

$12.00

Transfusion Crowler

$12.00

Fresh Patch Crowler

$10.00

Octoberfest Crowler

$10.00

Ty-Pickle Crowler

$10.00

Ales for ALS Crowler

$10.00

Warthog Crowler

$10.00

Bellini Crowler

$12.00

Apple Cider Donut Crowler

$12.00

Cream Puff Stout Crowler

$10.00

Table Talk Pumpkin Crowler

$10.00

Wet Hop Crowler

$10.00

Blizzard Of 78 32oz

$10.00

Cape Codder Crowler

$12.00

Sessions IPA

$10.00

Food

Mixed Dessert Tray

$55.00+

Cakes

$50.00+

Cupcakes

$30.00+

Cookies ( Dozen )

$15.00

Tier 1

$15.00

Tier 2

$22.00

Event Beer

Draft Ticket

$6.50

Tier 1 Drink Ticket

$7.00

Tier 2 Drink Ticket

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.00

Coconut Almond Cranberry Cookie

$9.00

Funfetti Cookie

$9.00

Piece of Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

German Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cupcakes

Vanilla w/ Rainbow Sprinkles

$5.00

Parfait

Vanilla Cake w/ Mixed Berries

$9.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Coconut Almond Cranberry Cookie

Cheesecake

cheesecake

$9.00

Whoopie Pie

Boston Cream Pie

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice

$9.00

Pumpkin Special #1

Fresh Patch Draft & Whoopie Pie

$16.00

Table Talk Pumpkin Draft & Whoopie Pie

$16.00

Free Pumpkin Glass Promo

Pumpkin Special #2

Fresh Patch 4-Pack

$13.00

Table Talk Pumpkin 4-Pack

$13.00

Mixed Pumpkin 4-Pack

$13.00

S - FP shirt

$20.00

M - FP shirt

$20.00

L - FP shirt

$20.00

XL FP shirt

$20.00

2XL FP shirt

$20.00

3XL FP shirt

$20.00

FREE Pumpkin Glass

check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

72 Shrewsbury St, Worcester, MA 01604

Directions

Wormtown Brewstillery image

Map
