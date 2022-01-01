Brewpubs & Breweries
Wormtown Brewstillery
110 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
72 Shrewsbury St, Worcester, MA 01604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
True West Brewery - West Acton Villageworks
No Reviews
525 Massachusetts Avenue Acton, MA 01720
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Worcester
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurant